Can't Leave Without — How Wellness Design Expert Madelynn Ringo Turns Every Trip Into an Opportunity for Self Care
Seven travel essentials keep her "grounded, inspired, and feeling my best along the way," reveals the Studio Ringo founder and creative director
Ever wondered what's in the travel bags of your ultimate artistic inspirations? Curious to know what are the items shaping their lives while taking a break from the dayjob, how they plan for weather swings, or stay inspired in their downtime? Can't Leave Without is the Livingetc column bringing you packing advice courtesy of our favorite names from the contemporary interior design and creative scene.
"As a designer, my work is rooted in creating immersive spaces that engage the senses. So when I travel, I'm drawn to objects that enhance my experience, whether through color, materiality, or ritual," Madelynn Ringo, founder and creative director of the New York City-based design practice Ringo Studio, tells me in an email exchange.
As if the spaces she conceives — which combine surreally beautiful, cartoony installations with sculptural plaster volumes, vibrant palettes, Space Age-y chrome accents, and impressive tilework into sci-fi-worthy, nostalgic dimensions — weren't enough to convince me I can learn a thing or two from her, Ringo's revolutionary approach to crafting wellbeing-focused destinations is even more revealing of her expertise. And so is her conscious understanding of downtime.
"At Ringo Studio, we've worked extensively in the wellness space, designing everything from med spas and sexual wellness spaces to fitness studios, luxury dental experiences, and now a bathhouse," she explains. While technically away from her desk, the designer admits she uses her breaks to brainstorm ideas and collect fresh inspirations. Still, that doesn't mean everyday tension is allowed to spoil her vacations.
"My getaways are often part relaxation, part research, exploring new innovations in wellness design and seeing firsthand how these spaces are shaping rituals of care and restoration," Ringo adds. So what's her secret to a truly invigorating trip? "These seven travel essentials," she says. "They keep me grounded, inspired, and feeling my best along the way."
1. Monos x Magnolia Bakery Metro Folio Kit in Purple Icing
Let's start with the packing! I'm all about simplicity and organization when I travel, and this folio kit is the definition of functional beauty. The individual compartments keep my belongings perfectly in place and set me up for a zen and stress-free journey. I have the lavender — or 'purple icing' — edition from the Monos x Magnolia Bakery collab, and its pastel lilac shade brings me so much joy every time I open my suitcase. I actually have the full Monos set (suitcase, backpack, packing cubes, everything!), and it has completely streamlined the way I pack.
Monos
Price: £330
Size: 22" × 14" × 9"
Monos
Price: £65
Size: 9" × 7" × 1.5"
Material: Vegan Leather
Monos
Price: £240
Size: 11.5" × 16.5" × 6"
Material: Vegan Leather
2. Nanushka Giva Bio-Plastic Oval Sunglasses in Brown
These are a new addition to my travel kit, and I'm already obsessed. The shape is the perfect balance of vintage and contemporary — slightly oversized yet refined. I love how the chocolate brown frames complement my typically colorful wardrobe while still feeling classic. Nanushka has been more and more on my radar lately as I found myself drawn to its thoughtful, sculptural approach to fashion. Plus, since these sunnies are made from bio-based materials, they feel right at home on a wellness trip; sustainability and self-care go hand in hand.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
3. Tata Harper Clarifying Mask
My ultimate form of relaxation has always been a face mask. I love a rich, thick formula that feels like a mini spa moment. This one by Tata Harper is a dream: it smells incredible, has the most satisfying green hue (perfect for a wellness selfie), and provides gentle exfoliation when you wash it off. After a long travel day, this is my go-to reset.
4. Open — Breathwork and Meditation App
This one is hard to forget because it lives on my phone, but it's become such a staple in my routine that I have to include it. Open is beautifully designed — visually stunning with a calming, intuitive interface — and their breathwork and sound bath sessions instantly transport me to a more grounded headspace. Whether I'm decompressing after a day of inspiration and exploration or setting the tone for a slow morning, this app helps me drop into a true relaxation state.
Start your free seven-day trial with Open.
5. Avec Ear Cuffs
I never wore earrings for the longest time (I don't have my ears pierced), but that changed when I discovered Avec while traveling in Mexico City. Its collection of ear cuffs is stunning — edgy and sculptural with a delicate touch. Now, they're a staple. I mix and match them constantly, and, rarely, I don't have at least one on. They're understated enough to wear into the steam room yet elegant enough for an evening dinner. My current favorite is the Charlotte Ear-Cuff Bar & Pearl — I love a pearl and silk robe moment. Also, their tiny store in the heart of Mexico City is absolutely stunning — if you're in town, I highly recommend a visit.
Avec
Price: £115.79
Material: .925 Sterling Silver and Vermail
Avec
Price: £111.35
Material: .925 Sterling Silver and Enamel
Avec
Price: £66.80
Material: .925 Sterling Silver and Vermail
6. Luminity Morning & Night Female Supplement
As a business owner, it's easy to get caught up in external demands, but creating small routines carves out space for yourself within the chaos of the day. These Luminity supplements help me stay on track, especially on a wellness getaway where the goal is to reset and recharge. The twice-a-day ritual keeps me grounded — the morning capsules ease me into the day with steady energy, while the evening blend signals it's time to unwind. Plus, the frosted glass bottles are undeniably chic, and let's be honest, a beautifully designed supplement bottle makes the ritual feel that much more intentional.
7. Guillaume Wolf's "You Are a Message: Meditations for the Creative Entrepreneur"
This book has a special place in my heart — it was one of the key inspirations that gave me the courage to take the leap and start my design studio. It's a collection of poetic meditations on creativity and the business of being a creative. Every time I revisit it, I'm reminded of the energy and excitement that first fueled my journey. Travel is often when I feel most open to new ideas, and bringing this book along helps me tap back into that creative and entrepreneurial mindset, making space for new inspiration.
Price: £10.90
If you've found yourself wondering what to pack for a wellness retreat, chances are you have already booked your next digital detox. Whether you're heading to one of the best spas in the world or the UK, or staying at some other secluded retreat, just think of Madelynn Ringo's advice to unlock the long-lasting benefits of a holiday well-spent.
Still uncertain as to where to go in 2025? How about these nine slow living destinations our editors love? From Italy and France to Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Tanzania, the choice is yours.
Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent.
-
-
This Genius 'Balcony Table' Will Make Taking Your Breakfast Outside All You Want to Do, Even on the Tiniest Balcony
Proof that your "too-small-for-anything-balcony" can be the perfect spot for dining al fresco
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
3 Things That Really Matter When Choosing Your Headboard If You Want a Bedroom With Good 'Energy'
When it comes to picking the perfect headboard, here are three key concepts to keep in mind for good Feng Shui
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Hidden Trails — Studio Lugo Founder Doruk Kubilay's Insider Guide to Exploring Istanbul
The emerging interdisciplinary designer shares his curated itinerary to the Pearl of the Bosphorus
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
The Best Ski Resort Hotels in Europe — 10 Stays to Know if You Think Inspiring Design Is a Non-Negotiable, Even on the Slopes
If you thought cozy interiors were enough to make a winter retreat booking-worthy, these mountain stays are about to change your perspective
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Can't Leave Without — Packing for a Snow Trip With Former Ski Racer and Interior Design Insider Kate O'Hara
The O'Hara Interiors CEO and Creative Director shares her absolute non-negotiables for a stylish winter break on the slopes
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
I Found the World's Best Ski Hotels for Interiors-Driven Travelers — And if You Find Them Breathtaking, It's Not Just the Altitude
Get ready for spring with our curated guide to the most sophisticated and ingeniously designed winter getaways from across the globe
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
This Bodrum Hotel's Spectacular 'Ritual Temple' Has Just Earned a Spot on Our Wellness Retreat Bucket List
At Mykonos hospitality group Scorpios' latest opening, "time slows, the senses heighten, and the boundaries between self, nature, and community dissolve"
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
How Designer India Mahdavi Transformed a Former Post Office Into a 'Cinematic' New Arts Hub in Norway
Inaugurated in Trondheim last week, PoMo leverages the architect's fantastical understanding of interior design to envision a dynamic future for the city's modern and contemporary art scene
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
The Best Spas in the UK? Where Design Meets Wellness — These 10 Are Our Favorites
Lose yourself in the atmosphere of the best spas in England and beyond, each selected for their soothing and entrancing interiors
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Never Mind the Super Bowl — The 30 Best Things to Do in New Orleans Right Now, as Recommended by Local Culture Insiders
Make your stay in the Big Easy count with our curated guide to its most spirited hotspots, from historic boutique hotels to charming eateries and bars
By Gilda Bruno Published