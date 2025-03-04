Can't Leave Without — How Wellness Design Expert Madelynn Ringo Turns Every Trip Into an Opportunity for Self Care

Ever wondered what's in the travel bags of your ultimate artistic inspirations? Curious to know what are the items shaping their lives while taking a break from the dayjob, how they plan for weather swings, or stay inspired in their downtime? Can't Leave Without is the Livingetc column bringing you packing advice courtesy of our favorite names from the contemporary interior design and creative scene.

"As a designer, my work is rooted in creating immersive spaces that engage the senses. So when I travel, I'm drawn to objects that enhance my experience, whether through color, materiality, or ritual," Madelynn Ringo, founder and creative director of the New York City-based design practice Ringo Studio, tells me in an email exchange.

As if the spaces she conceives — which combine surreally beautiful, cartoony installations with sculptural plaster volumes, vibrant palettes, Space Age-y chrome accents, and impressive tilework into sci-fi-worthy, nostalgic dimensions — weren't enough to convince me I can learn a thing or two from her, Ringo's revolutionary approach to crafting wellbeing-focused destinations is even more revealing of her expertise. And so is her conscious understanding of downtime.

"At Ringo Studio, we've worked extensively in the wellness space, designing everything from med spas and sexual wellness spaces to fitness studios, luxury dental experiences, and now a bathhouse," she explains. While technically away from her desk, the designer admits she uses her breaks to brainstorm ideas and collect fresh inspirations. Still, that doesn't mean everyday tension is allowed to spoil her vacations.

"My getaways are often part relaxation, part research, exploring new innovations in wellness design and seeing firsthand how these spaces are shaping rituals of care and restoration," Ringo adds. So what's her secret to a truly invigorating trip? "These seven travel essentials," she says. "They keep me grounded, inspired, and feeling my best along the way."

1. Monos x Magnolia Bakery Metro Folio Kit in Purple Icing

Monos' limited-edition Metro Collection, developed in collaboration with NYC's foodie institution Magnolia Bakery, sold out fast. But each of its travel essentials is still available in just as beautiful pastel hues (Image credit: Courtesy of Monos)

Let's start with the packing! I'm all about simplicity and organization when I travel, and this folio kit is the definition of functional beauty. The individual compartments keep my belongings perfectly in place and set me up for a zen and stress-free journey. I have the lavender — or 'purple icing' — edition from the Monos x Magnolia Bakery collab, and its pastel lilac shade brings me so much joy every time I open my suitcase. I actually have the full Monos set (suitcase, backpack, packing cubes, everything!), and it has completely streamlined the way I pack.

2. Nanushka Giva Bio-Plastic Oval Sunglasses in Brown

Simply chic, the Nanushka Giva Sunnies (captured above in their tortoise shade) are an effortless yet game-changing addition to any outfit (Image credit: Nanushka)

These are a new addition to my travel kit, and I'm already obsessed. The shape is the perfect balance of vintage and contemporary — slightly oversized yet refined. I love how the chocolate brown frames complement my typically colorful wardrobe while still feeling classic. Nanushka has been more and more on my radar lately as I found myself drawn to its thoughtful, sculptural approach to fashion. Plus, since these sunnies are made from bio-based materials, they feel right at home on a wellness trip; sustainability and self-care go hand in hand.

Nanushka Nanushka Giva Bio-Plastic Oval Sunglasses in Brown View at Nanushka Price: £275

3. Tata Harper Clarifying Mask

Who said skincare should also go on a break when you are? Tata Harper's natural beauty solutions are not just easy to pack but also grant you a sense of ritual away from home (Image credit: Tata Harper)

My ultimate form of relaxation has always been a face mask. I love a rich, thick formula that feels like a mini spa moment. This one by Tata Harper is a dream: it smells incredible, has the most satisfying green hue (perfect for a wellness selfie), and provides gentle exfoliation when you wash it off. After a long travel day, this is my go-to reset.

Tata Harper Tata Harper Clarifying Mask View at Bluemercury Price: £60

Size: 1 fl oz

4. Open — Breathwork and Meditation App

Launched in 2020, co-founder and CEO Raed Khawaja's Open was conceived as a "social space for meditation, movement, and practice", with multiple on-demand and live classes available to users keen to explore the possibilities of breathwork, meditation, yoga, Pilates, and more (Image credit: Open)

This one is hard to forget because it lives on my phone, but it's become such a staple in my routine that I have to include it. Open is beautifully designed — visually stunning with a calming, intuitive interface — and their breathwork and sound bath sessions instantly transport me to a more grounded headspace. Whether I'm decompressing after a day of inspiration and exploration or setting the tone for a slow morning, this app helps me drop into a true relaxation state.

Start your free seven-day trial with Open.

5. Avec Ear Cuffs

Madelynn Ringo's current favorite, the Avec Joyeria Charlotte Ear-Cuff Bar & Pearl adds a touch of light to any occasion (Image credit: Avec Joyeria)

I never wore earrings for the longest time (I don't have my ears pierced), but that changed when I discovered Avec while traveling in Mexico City. Its collection of ear cuffs is stunning — edgy and sculptural with a delicate touch. Now, they're a staple. I mix and match them constantly, and, rarely, I don't have at least one on. They're understated enough to wear into the steam room yet elegant enough for an evening dinner. My current favorite is the Charlotte Ear-Cuff Bar & Pearl — I love a pearl and silk robe moment. Also, their tiny store in the heart of Mexico City is absolutely stunning — if you're in town, I highly recommend a visit.

6. Luminity Morning & Night Female Supplement

Luminity Morning & Night supplement combo has been designed to support "your body's different needs around the clock" through a winning blend of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, adaptogens & omega 3s (Image credit: Luminity)

As a business owner, it's easy to get caught up in external demands, but creating small routines carves out space for yourself within the chaos of the day. These Luminity supplements help me stay on track, especially on a wellness getaway where the goal is to reset and recharge. The twice-a-day ritual keeps me grounded — the morning capsules ease me into the day with steady energy, while the evening blend signals it's time to unwind. Plus, the frosted glass bottles are undeniably chic, and let's be honest, a beautifully designed supplement bottle makes the ritual feel that much more intentional.

Luminity Luminity Morning & Night Female Supplement View at Luminity Price: From £79

7. Guillaume Wolf's "You Are a Message: Meditations for the Creative Entrepreneur"

Guillaume Wolf's You Are a Message: Meditations for the Creative Entrepreneur is as amusingly entertaining as it is wise. Because as the author reminds us, "if you're weird, that might be a problem. If you're weird and smart, that might be an asset. If you're weird, smart, and understand culture, that's great." (Image credit: Madelynn Ringo)

This book has a special place in my heart — it was one of the key inspirations that gave me the courage to take the leap and start my design studio. It's a collection of poetic meditations on creativity and the business of being a creative. Every time I revisit it, I'm reminded of the energy and excitement that first fueled my journey. Travel is often when I feel most open to new ideas, and bringing this book along helps me tap back into that creative and entrepreneurial mindset, making space for new inspiration.

CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform You Are a Message: Meditations for the Creative Entrepreneur View at Amazon Price: £10.90

If you've found yourself wondering what to pack for a wellness retreat, chances are you have already booked your next digital detox. Whether you're heading to one of the best spas in the world or the UK, or staying at some other secluded retreat, just think of Madelynn Ringo's advice to unlock the long-lasting benefits of a holiday well-spent.

Still uncertain as to where to go in 2025? How about these nine slow living destinations our editors love? From Italy and France to Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Tanzania, the choice is yours.