This NYC Brownstone's Serene Aesthetic Is a Homage to Dutch Still Lifes That Brings Lived-In Charm

Drawing inspiration from contemporary Belgian design, this historic home has been infused with warmth and character

A cream living room with a wooden coffee table, orange accent sofa and neutral palette.
(Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Styling: Katja Greeff. Design: Arianna De Gasparis)
Having lived in the heart of Manhattan for several years, the talented young interior designer Arianna De Gasperis — who helms And Studio — knows the West Village very well. She had always dreamed of designing a project there. "I think inadvertently a location influences the design of a home a bit," she says. "This neighborhood expresses a more laid-back approach, but it has a patina and is also a bit luxurious at the same time."

It took a single phone call for the interior designer and the owners of this typical New York brownstone to feel they were a good match to work together to re-imagine it with a modern transitional style.

A neutral modern dining room with vintage accents and a large wooden dining table

"We wanted the dining space to have various tones of wood and feel warm and inviting. The pendant light above the dining table adds in a nice fabric element to soften the space."

(Image credit: Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Styling: Katja Greeff. Design: Arianna De Gasparis)

Dating back to 1867, the four-storey house spans over 486 square feet. And while the Elizabeth Roberts Architects team took care of the major structural work – introducing more light with the installation of a skylight in the primary modern bedroom, for example – Arianna began work on designing the rooms halfway through renovations.

The family room in a New York house with glass panelled doors and antique wooden furniture

"This space is adjacent to the garden level TV room sofa. It was designed for the children to play cards or games at."

(Image credit: Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Styling: Katja Greeff. Design: Arianna De Gasparis)

As the homeowners are particularly fond of Belgian interiors, this reference quickly became the main source of inspiration. Arianna reflected on the work of the influential designers Axel Vervoordt and Vincent Van Duysen to develop her own vision for the house, where natural materials such as raw and old woods; warm fabrics, including earthy-toned linens, and brass details combine in every nook.

"We wanted the home to be comfortable, but also feel clean and simple," says Arianna, who has successfully created a quiet refuge in the middle of the bustling metropolis for this young family of four. "We were guided by European finishes and we attempted to find richness through a balance of various natural materials."

A modern white kitchen with a black freestanding island and marble backsplash

"In this space, we decided to use a beautiful Paonazzo marble with dramatic veining."

(Image credit: Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Styling: Katja Greeff. Design: Arianna De Gasparis)

A deliberately neutral color scheme blends with these character-filled materials that will gain further patina over time. Texture is omnipresent – particularly on the walls, which are all covered with Roman Clay plaster from Portola Paints, adding even more subtle depth to the spaces.

The primary suite bedroom, featuring tall ceilings with large windows and neutral soft furnishing

"The primary suite is secluded on the top floor of the home. The space had to feel like a respite from the city, a place to go at the end of the day and relax."

(Image credit: Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Styling: Katja Greeff. Design: Arianna De Gasparis)

Arianna also carefully selected the furnishings, lighting and decorative accessories to provide functionality, while introducing a raw beauty through the simplicity of the pieces.

"Each item was chosen with a lot of intent," she says. "A lot of them are antique and any that aren’t, are antique-inspired." To create further light and shadow effects, Arianna also looked to Dutch still lifes – in particular, the paintings of Vermeer. The subtlety of this marriage of old and new gives this home its personality and it exudes calm. "We wanted the space to feel lived in even though it was a gut renovation," says Arianna.

A neutral bedroom with a scalloped pendant bedside lamp and natural linen textures

"The guest bedroom is located on the garden level of the home. It is an inherently dark space as there are only windows facing the street level. Given that, we wanted to lean into its dark nature and create a comfortable environment for guests. We opted for a lime wash wall and warm gray tones."

(Image credit: Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Styling: Katja Greeff. Design: Arianna De Gasparis)

And while the designer may have looked to the past for some of her inspiration, she was also very mindful of contemporary needs. "We found ways of pairing classic design with functionality — such as the custom panel, also finished in Roman Clay, to conceal the electronics – offering tasteful solutions without compromising the holistic design," she explains. "And I was pleased when the homeowner told me that she was open to using color on the sofa. Since the space is so neutral, I really pushed for the rust-colored linen and I am very happy with how it turned out."

It is these nuances that have resulted in this gentle, warm, inviting space where time seems to stand still.

A dramatic dark stone bathroom featuring wall light fittings and stone covered walls

"This is the two sons’ bathrooms. We wanted to go dark and classic with a stone that’s really dramatic, creating a space the kids could age with."

(Image credit: Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Styling: Katja Greeff. Design: Arianna De Gasparis)
