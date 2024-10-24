Get Your Hands Dirty With the Best London Pottery Courses — These Are the Social-First Hubs Reigniting Our Need for Connection Through Art

Few things come more naturally to us than doing, or making, things with our hands, and that's essentially what distinguishes us humans from other species. Coming courtesy of our opposable thumbs, the ability to grasp, manipulate, or create objects from scratch is what has brought us where we are today, as our manual and intellectual evolution went, rather fittingly, hand in hand. Now, some two million years since that lucky modification, and over 30,000 since the crafting of the earliest known ceramic artifacts — the Gravettian figurines — clay work is enjoying a renaissance, with classes of all kinds springing across the world. Being fascinated with it myself, I couldn't help but wonder: where are the best London pottery courses, and who are the people behind them?

That's right, I didn't want to learn about the best London pottery courses per se, but was especially interested in discovering new and established, small-scale and larger platforms whose vision pairs high-quality ceramics training with community-building initiatives and a year-long engagement in the social life of the area they are part of. Why is that? Because, much like the first exemplars of this art, which reproduced the human form for ritualistic purposes, pottery has always been about people — whether because of how it enables us to mold into shape items that will later become an integral part of our everyday life, or because of the unique level of introspection, focus, and creativity one can achieve while practicing it.

In a historical moment where anything from personal relationships and life experiences to fashion choices, hobbies, and work routines has become increasingly monopolized by digital culture, and trapped behind its screens, taking one of the best London pottery classes can help us break free from technology to reconnect with ourselves, our talents, and those around us. Like my curation of the best London hotels and the best London restaurants, each of the businesses spotlighted below stood out to me for the excellence of the services provided and the characteristic atmosphere setting the tone for them. From one-to-one throwing tasters in Deptford and brand-new studios in Greenwich and Waterloo, these are the best London pottery courses to sign up for right now.

1. Crown Works Pottery

(Image credit: Crown Works Pottery)

Crown Works, 11 Temple St, Bethnal Green, London E2 6QQ

Founded by photographer-turned-professional ceramist Giulietta Hextall, Crown Works Pottery is a spacious, sun-filled workshop offering a wide range of courses for clay amateurs and trained crafters of all ages and backgrounds. These include two-hour tasters, one- to three-day intensive classes in wheel throwing or hand building, five- or six-week-long, skill-focused sessions, and intermediate practice lessons. Brought to the public by a collective of more than 20 potters and artists, each class accepts a maximum of 10 students, ensuring apprentices the guidance and support necessary to make the most of their time at the studio. Under the leadership of innovative creatives like Mexican-born potter-cum-artist Lucia Ocejo, functional ceramics specialist Joseph Ludkin, striking pattern disruptor Katie Moore, and ceramic designer Andrea Roman, as well as Hextall herself, people get to try their hand at clay work by learning from some of the best names on the London scene. In doing so, they not only gain practical experience but are also allowed to hear what it is like to pursue this journey professionally.

Best for: Aspiring and experienced potters looking to connect with fellow-minded creatives.

From £55.00. Book your class or find more information at crownworkspottery.com. Gift someone a hand-building or wheel workshop here

2. County Hall Pottery

(Image credit: Ed Reeve. Courtesy of County Hall Pottery)

County Hall, Belvedere Rd, London SE1 7PB

Inaugurated last month as part of the latest edition of London Design Festival, County Hall Pottery is an under-the-radar destination we'll surely start to hear a lot more about very soon. Not only a workshop organizing anything from beginner-friendly tasters to advanced courses for seasoned potters, but also a gallery and the hosting institution of its very own annual artist residency, this hotspot has got it all: rising within the breathtaking premises of London's iconic County Hall, a Grade-II listed building directly overlooking the South Bank of the River Thames, it isn't just noteworthy for the quality of the activities offered on-site, but also for its strategic location and key positioning within the British capital's arts community. Besides granting everyone the chance to give wheel-throwing, hand-building, and glazing a go at its studio, County Hall Pottery — the hands-on side of the County Hall Arts program — nurtures future talent through numerous artistic development initiatives and showcases, making it a holistically inspiring place to visit year-round.

Best for: Clay and pottery enthusiasts keen to deep-dive into all things ceramics, whether practicing first-hand or immersing themselves in it through the exhibitions held on-site.

From £40.00. Book your class or find more information at countyhallpottery.com. Gift someone a £50.00 workshop voucher here

3. Pottery Studio LDN

(Image credit: Pottery Studio LDN)

Unit 1.3 Building A4, Design District, London SE10 0EJ

Being one of my clay work local options and having had the absolute luck of attending one of its classes myself very recently, I can only assure you that the just-launched Pottery Studio LDN deserves a spot in this roundup of best London pottery courses. Located in Greenwich's Design District in South East London, a forward-thinking hub for creative trailblazers, the workshop is open to anyone imbued with a love of, or a curiosity for, this art form, encouraging expert wheel throwers and newcomers to exchange advice, learnings, and best practices within a beautifully decorated, bright industrial space. The brainchild of founder Maritza Masiello, who also runs Lee's widely cherished, café-cum-pottery studio The Find Store, the business came as a response to the growing popularity of her first enterprise. With plenty of space to accommodate hand building, wheel throwing, and pottery painting sessions, as well as unsupervised practice time for experienced, subscribed members, Pottery Studio LDN is a true joy to visit.

Backed by Masiello's expertise, I was introduced to my first-ever, wheel-throwing session step by step through a clear, easy-to-follow, and fun set of instructions. Receiving feedback after each phase of my clay cylinder molding, I was able to go from producing the admittedly wonky salad bowl of my first attempt to an actual cup the second time around. At once meditative and inspirational, that experience was enough to convince me to take up a six-week course in the near future. What did I learn while there? Never doubt yourself, but trust your instinct and stop being afraid of making mistakes, or else you'll make them!

Best for: Beginners looking for one-to-one guidance in approaching clay work for the first time, as well as wide groups of friends, co-workers, or family relatives wanting to spend an alternative, creative couple of hours together.

From £65.00. Book your class or find more information at potterystudio.co.uk

4. Mud Gang Pottery Studio

(Image credit: Mud Gang Pottery Studio)

Arch 190 Hercules Rd, London SE1 7LD

Stories like that of Lambeth North-based Mud Gang Pottery Studio make me love writing for a living even more. Here's why: established in 2019 by Rachael Nilsson and Imogen Bellotti, two former members of a ceramics studio in Peckham, the workshop was born of a desire to open up pottery making to the widest possible audience, with a focus on favoring artistic opportunities for disadvantaged London residents. Conceived as "an inclusive space where people of all ages and abilities can learn about ceramic techniques, make beautiful things from clay, and be free to express themselves creatively", Mud Gang Pottery Studio has grown into a certified community interest company (C.I.C.) thanks to its relentless charity work aiding the purchase of clay kits destined to primary school children in need and underprivileged young people. Today, its vibrant, whimsically decorated space is home to beginner and advanced pottery workshops, six- to 12-week courses, as well as social-first events like BYOB pottery evenings. Because of its commitment to making art accessible and affordable for all, Mud Gang Pottery Studio is certainly one to support.

Best for: Kids and families wanting to get their hands dirty. Clay lovers keen to make a difference.

From £68.00. Book your class or find more information at mudgang.com. Gift someone a workshop voucher here

5. Izzy Letty

(Image credit: Izzy Letty)

Unit 1A, Sulivan Enterprise Centre, London SW6 3DJ

Izzy Letty, a burgeoning British potter who has honed her craft in Denmark before setting up her namesake ceramics studio in Fulham, should be on the radar of anyone looking to get started in wheel throwing with private one-to-one classes. Offering some of the best London pottery courses out there, Letty helps aspiring ceramists familiarize themselves with the practice through carefully guided, intimate sessions in her sun-kissed South West warehouse. Re-envisioning classic, simple forms through a contemporary lens, her white stoneware table and home accessories blend craftsmanship and simplicity and are available to shop via her digital marketplace, shipping worldwide.

Best for: First-timers looking to ease into wheel throwing undisturbed by the gaze and presence of fellow apprentices.

From £150.00. Book your class or find more information at izzylettyceramics.com. Gift someone a workshop voucher here

6. Earthworks Ceramics Studios

(Image credit: Earthworks Ceramics Studios)

Arch 45 Nursery Rd, London SW9 8BP

Royal College of Art graduates Juliet and Joshua poured their urge for more artist-run London pottery courses into their very own passion project, Earthworks Ceramic Studios, a thriving community of trained and aspiring potters nestled in the heart of Brixton. Born as a platform aimed at providing everyone with "a safe space" in which to start experimenting with the boundless possibilities of clay — as much from an artistic perspective as from a social point of view — it puts its resources and equipment at the disposal of the public to inspire, educate, and empower individuals through ceramics in a supportive and inclusive atmosphere. Launched last spring, Earthworks Ceramic Studios' seasonal workshops start from £45.00, proving the new entry's value for money. Plus, contrary to other businesses featured in this best London pottery courses edit, its founders facilitate the rental (from £25.00) of its wheels and benches for traveled clay workers wanting to complete their projects independently. Dedicated to platforming the next generation of ceramics talents, the Brixton studio also runs a recurring artist residency program, enabling young creatives to break new ground in the field.

Best for: Recent art graduates and young artists looking to expand their creative horizons.

From £45.00. Book your class or find more information at earthworksceramicstudios.com. Gift someone a workshop voucher here

7. SkandiHus

(Image credit: SkandiHus)

Various locations: Unit 4 Tilia Rd, Lower Clapton, London E5 8JB. 90 De Beauvoir Rd, London N1 4EN. 11 Hatherley Mews, London E17 4QP

The brainchild of Danish-born, London-based ceramist Stine Dulong, a former lawyer who left her first career behind to follow the burst of creativity that springs from clay, SkandiHus is by far one of the most well-known, best London pottery course providers. Permeated with the Scandinavian design principles of simplicity, functionality, and beauty, since 2015 the studio has been infusing the British capital's community with the same passion for all things pottery making. With a calendar spanning beginner-friendly pottery tasters to six-, eight-, and 12-week-long courses for varying levels, no one is left behind by the thriving artistic institution. With studios in Hackney and Walthamstow, Dulong's practice also offers classes at Camden Art Centre, as well as drop-in sessions for independent makers, private events, and group outings.

Best for: Scandi design and plants obsessed in need of a place that will reignite their senses.

From £35.00. Book your class or find more information at skandihus.co.uk. Gift someone a workshop voucher here

8. Kana

(Image credit: Kana)

First Floor, 5a Gransden Avenue, London E8 3QA

The experimentation cove of Yugoslavian sculptor-turned-ceramist Ana Kerin, KANA London was founded in 2012 as a natural progression of her artistic practice. Breathing the multidisciplinary essence of her oeuvre, straddling charcoal, canvas, and clay, into "soulful", eye-catching pottery creations, the artist seeks to emphasize the magic that lies in handcrafted objects, particularly those of everyday use such as tableware. Giving everyone the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of ceramics through either in-person or online courses (the latter of which start from £20.00 per class), KANA London is one of the best places where to get a first taste of this universe before investing in it any further. Also organizing autumn schools and retreats, it is a place to forge new connections as much as it is a creativity-developing platform.

Best for: Curious beginners.

From £20.00. Book your class or find more information at kanalondon.com