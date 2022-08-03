The best hotels in Las Vegas with the very best pool designs - sundecks just made to relax on
The best hotels in Las Vegas all have incredible pools, and this round up is for anyone who likes to make an OTT splash
It goes without saying what the best hotels in Las Vegas are known for being close to: the Nevada desert, partying, gambling, legendary music residencies and shopping. But they also all have the opulent hotel pools in the world.
From high glitz and glam to more pared-back options, we've rounded up a selection of some of the best. Put on your jazziest swimming togs and most expensive designer sunglasses, and let's head poolside.
1. Hotel NoMad
Morocco comes to the Nevada desert at NoMad. The pool is loosely based around the shapes and color schemes of the Jardin Majorelle in Marrakech, the exquisite artist-designed garden purchased by Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé in 1980. It would act as inspiration for many of YSL's creations.
Though NoMad is located right on the strip, its aesthetic diverges from the typical Las Vegas bling and interiors offer cozy bookshelves and inviting leather armchairs. In-room freestanding bathtubs are another highlight.
Book a stay at NoMad (opens in new tab). Rooms from $180.
2. Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas
This property is billed as a "tranquil" alternative to gaming hotels, with a lot of emphasis on the spa and nearby natural wonders.
The aesthetic mixes pared-down elegance with splashes of more dramatic printed fabric. The pool is modest in size for Vegas, but certainly ultra-glam thanks to its elegant curved shape, matching white sun loungers and necklace of dense palm trees.
Book a stay at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas (opens in new tab). Rooms from $320.
3. Virgin Resort Las Vegas
A relatively recent opening from Virgin Hotels, this Las Vegas resort is already generating quite a buzz.
It's leaning gently in the direction of Vegas maximalism, but not quite going all the way. Many of the rooms have more of a bright and airy fell. The pool itself is a tasteful affair, lined with comfy loungers and white-linen cabanas. The look has been described by some as 'desert modern.'
Book a stay at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton (opens in new tab). Rooms from $130.
4. The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort
The Palazzo is its own tower at The Venetian and calls itself "Luxury lightened up" . There's still the extravagant stylings typical of the Venetian, but it's a touch more understated.
There are several pools dotted across the Venetian resort overall: the Palazzo pool deck is a little smaller and more private.
Book a stay at The Palazzo (opens in new tab). Rooms from around $500.
5. Park MGM
The historic Monte Carlo has been reinvented as the elegant, dare we say it, understated, Park MGM, located on the southern end of the strip within a cluster of MGM-owned properties.
The design of the elegant rooms is no-frills in the best way, presenting a contrast to the sensory cacophony of the surrounding strip. This feel carries on poolside where the striped umbrellas and elegant pastel-toned loungers combine to create an Italian riviera type vibe with a playful twist. There's a large cabana suitable for bigger parties.
Of note: the hotel offers "Stay Well" room packages, featuring - extra health-focused amenities, like air filters, shower filters, better mattresses and personalized lighting.
Book a stay at Park MGM Las Vegas (opens in new tab). Rooms from $75.
6. Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino
Now we were hardly going to get through this whole round-up without mentioning Caesars Palace, were we?
Honourable mention to a Vegas icon. They have six pools, at last count so you can party or relax depending on which pool you pick; there's even the Bacchus Pool for celebrities and invited guests only. The Temple Pool is a Vegas landmark itself at this stage.
Book a stay at Caesars Palace (opens in new tab). Rooms from $76.
7. Delano Las Vegas
Part of the Mandalay Bay resort set and also owned by MGM.
The rooms are very pared-down, all white linens and neutral walls but the pol area is rather playful. We like the frivolity of the chessboard (almost feels like it's in Miami) and the crisp blue and white color scheme.
Book a stay at Delano (opens in new tab). Rooms from $170.
8. Wynn Las Vegas
The overall vibe of this hotel is the glitzy glam that we expect of Las Vegas. There are high-end stores on site (Chanel to Off White) and plenty of nightlife. Everything is. a bit over-the-top from the high-glam finish of the rooms and suites to the ostentatious water feature including animatronics and puppetry!
Pools are nonetheless tasteful and well designed with a retro feel in the cabanas and sun loungers. We like the splashes of coral and yellow in the trimmings. It's the backdrop for rest and relaxation in the day and DJs and cocktails in the evenings.
Book a stay at Wynn Las Vegas (opens in new tab). Rooms from $240.
