This LA home goes all-in on one of my favorite materials to elevate almost every room - it's even used as a luxe trim

I'm of the firm belief that trim is a seriously overlooked decorative addition to the home. So often, we forget to embrace it, opting instead for the classic painted white look. But we're seeing designers coming to the fore with new creative ideas for how to make the most of trim, with different colors and different materials.

Enter this minamlist haven designed by Ome Dezin. I instantly fell in love with the home after seeing the before and after photos. The color palette is muted and calming. The use of natural wood, marble and terracotta floor harness the power of nature, and it's all in the details - the curved archways, floating vanities and soft lighting. But the highlight for me is the creative use of marble trim.

Prior to the renovation, the home lacked imagination and was severely dated with mismatched flooring and a large kitchen filled with 1960s tile. The beautiful Spanish villa of Joelle Kutner and Jesse Rudolph of Ome Dezin now offers a resort-like quality with forward-thinking design, making better use of gorgeous views of the Hollywood Hills and timeless luxury. We speak to the designers to find out more about this modern home.

The kitchen backsplash

The marble kitchen is the heart of the home, with special curated details including a La Cornue range and custom breakfast nook with built-in seating overlooking the canyon. It's where we're first introduced to marble, which is the common theme that runs throughout the home.

'For the marble used in the kitchen we took elements of it for all the colors used in the home,' explain Joelle and Jesse of Ome Dezin. 'You can see there are pink-ash earth tones that compliment the terracotta, as well as dark blue veining that we painted the interior of the windows with.'

'There are two different type of marbles used in the home. The marble in the kitchen and powder bathroom are the same, which is a Calcutta Monet. For the other bathrooms in the home, we used Arabescato.'

In the bathroom

In the modern bathroom, the Arabescato marble is taken onto the floor in a beautiful tile format. 'This tile is typically very expensive but we have a special contact at one of our favorite tile stores and he had let us know that the Ritz Carlton ordered a huge order and then had surplus we could get our hands on,' say Joelle and Jesse.

'The pattern was based off our instinct, we stood there for a few hours and placed them ourselves. A random pattern that felt good to the eye.'

The Arabescato can feel overwhelming so the designers used white marble pieces too to let it breathe a bit and ensure the space felt tranquil.

The marble is also used in more solid form for the kitchen and bathroom sinks. 'Something that is beautiful and allow for a seamless look in a bathroom or kitchen are integrated sinks. They are a bit pricier but we wouldn’t say unaccessible.'

Marble trim

Pulling on this use of material in the kitchen and bathroom, the marble spills out of the door and along the base of the walls in the form of trim. The Arabescato marble around the door frames and baseboards is the same that is used to create the sink basins and found in the tile on the floor.

'We wanted consistency but also a material that felt elevated,' say Joelle and Jesse. 'Sometimes wood baseboards just don’t cut it. Something like baseboards or door trim can feel very ancillary and not somewhere that can be expressive or thoughtful, but in simple spaces these details really speak volumes and add to the character of the space.'

This marble archway

It's not just about the trim though. The marble accents continue in this curved archway in marble, bringing such softness to the space. 'Thankfully we have a skilled marble fabricator who we work with on all our projects,' explain Joelle and Jesse. 'There are arches we added along the veranda when you walk into the home and we wanted to continue this pattern inside as well.

'Arches can be seen in Spanish architecture and the goal was a complete overhaul of the home but keep it rooted in traditional Spanish design, so it felt fitting for them to add them to this home.'

'The stone here works will with the checkered tile by elevating a pattern and color scheme that can feel young and playful.'

The color palette

The clever use of marble throughout the home acts as a thread throughout every room, tying the scheme together and emphasizing that calming color palette.

Aside from the marble, the main colors of the home are terracotta, navy blue, brown from natural wood tones, creams, white, and a touch of green and pale, sky blue. The result is heavenly. 'A base of earth tones will always provide a calming space.

The terraotta gives you a very grounding feeling when you walk in, it reminds us of the earth in Arizona, vast and grounding while the tall ceilings and warmer-white walls lift the space and open your horizons.'

