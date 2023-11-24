'I've found the perfect one' - The best dining chairs in the Black Friday sales handpicked by our editors

It's Black Friday and there has never been a better time to shop the dining chair deals. If you have been waiting to purchase some new chairs for your dining room, now is the time to do it. There are so many gorgeous options out there and they are even better when you can bag money off.

The dining room is one of the most important rooms in the house. It is a space where you host important occasions, share laughs, and create memories, so it is essential the seating is right. It needs to be stylish and comfortable, but most importantly timeless. A good quality chair can last for years to come, so opt for a style that you will love through all the trends.

We have created a round up of all the best dining chair deals. All 12 were handpicked by Livingetc editors for their elegant look and bargain credentials to help you find the perfect one.

The best Black Friday upholstered dining chair deals

Effie Dining Chair View at Anthropologie Price: $478.40 Was: $598 The shape of this dining chair is reminiscent of similar mid-century modern chairs but with a modern twist. The bold spice color demands your attention and gives the chair a contemporary flair. Perfect for adding interest to any dining room. Teal upholstered chair View at Target Price: $102.23 Was: $127.99 Add a pop of color to your dining room with these gorgeous upholstered teal options from Target. This vintage-looking pair will have all your guests fooled thinking you paid a lot more than you did. They were already a steal but Black Friday makes the deal so much sweeter. Inelda Linen dining chair View at Wayfair Price: $239.99 Was: $369.99 These armless dining chairs add a sophisticated touch to the dining table and can be styled in a multitude of ways. Lean into a more farmhouse aesthetic by pairing the linen with other natural materials or tuck it into a modern dining table to accentuate its stylish shape.

The best Black Friday modern dining chair deals

Missy Swivel Velvet Dining Chair View at Anthropologie Price: $768.6 Was: $1098 This is glamour in a chair. This armless, curved silhouette, swivel base, and wood frame offer a luxuriously modern appeal. However, it isn't just about looks, the plush velvet offers a comfortable elegance you will struggle to leave.

Sydney dining chair View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $823.50 Was: $1098 This is a modern take on a classic upholstered dining chair. The ash wood frame combined with the unique shape of the back modernizes the piece. Whilst the plushly upholstered seat and back, make these chairs elevated but simultaneously livable. Making them perfect for the family home. Rattan Chairs View at Amazon Price: $135.99 Was: $179.99 Rattan is the material of the moment and adds a modern twist to a typically mid-century modern silhouette. Combined with the light wood and structural arms make this piece a contender for one of the best modern dining chair deals of Black Friday.

The best Black Friday boucle dining chair deals

Bouclé Hagen Dining Chair View at Anthropologie Price: $418.60 Was: $598 Boucle is the perfect fabric for upholstered dining chairs. It brings together a contemporary aesthetic with a comforting charm that we simply adore. Paired with this sculptural silhouette it makes for a statement that can't be overlooked. Shaun Boucle dining chair View at Target Price: $239.99 Was: $369.99 Boucle combines style with comfort, and this chair showcases this to the best. The extra padded seat makes it incredibly comfortable for you and your guests to enjoy, while the sleek design of the chair allows it to seamlessly fit into any decor style. Boucle looks expensive, and so often this is reflected in the price so grab this bargain while you can. Russell dining chair View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $448.50 Was: $598 Upholster any chair in boucle as it will look good, but not every dining chair can look amazing. This shape oozes elegance and is the perfect finishing touch to a more refined dining room. If white isn't your thing, don't panic there are so many alternative colors to choose from.

The best Black Friday wood dining chair deals