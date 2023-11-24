'I've found the perfect one' - The best dining chairs in the Black Friday sales handpicked by our editors

It's Black Friday and there has never been a better time to shop the dining chair deals. If you have been waiting to purchase some new chairs for your dining room, now is the time to do it. There are so many gorgeous options out there and they are even better when you can bag money off.

The dining room is one of the most important rooms in the house. It is a space where you host important occasions, share laughs, and create memories, so it is essential the seating is right. It needs to be stylish and comfortable, but most importantly timeless. A good quality chair can last for years to come, so opt for a style that you will love through all the trends. 

We have created a round up of all the best dining chair deals. All 12 were handpicked by Livingetc editors for their elegant look and bargain credentials to help you find the perfect one.

The best Black Friday upholstered dining chair deals

upholstered dining chair
Effie Dining Chair

Price: $478.40

Was: $598

The shape of this dining chair is reminiscent of similar mid-century modern chairs but with a modern twist. The bold spice color demands your attention and gives the chair a contemporary flair. Perfect for adding interest to any dining room.

upholstered dining chair
Teal upholstered chair

Price: $102.23

Was: $127.99

Add a pop of color to your dining room with these gorgeous upholstered teal options from Target. This vintage-looking pair will have all your guests fooled thinking you paid a lot more than you did. They were already a steal but Black Friday makes the deal so much sweeter.

upholstered dining chair
Inelda Linen dining chair

Price: $239.99

Was: $369.99

These armless dining chairs add a sophisticated touch to the dining table and can be styled in a multitude of ways. Lean into a more farmhouse aesthetic by pairing the linen with other natural materials or tuck it into a modern dining table to accentuate its stylish shape.

The best Black Friday modern dining chair deals

velvet dining chair
Missy Swivel Velvet Dining Chair

Price: $768.6

Was: $1098

This is glamour in a chair. This armless, curved silhouette, swivel base, and wood frame offer a luxuriously modern appeal. However, it isn't just about looks, the plush velvet offers a comfortable elegance you will struggle to leave.


modern dining chair
Sydney dining chair

Price: $823.50

Was: $1098

This is a modern take on a classic upholstered dining chair. The ash wood frame combined with the unique shape of the back modernizes the piece. Whilst the plushly upholstered seat and back, make these chairs elevated but simultaneously livable. Making them perfect for the family home.

rattan dining chair
Rattan Chairs

Price: $135.99

Was: $179.99

Rattan is the material of the moment and adds a modern twist to a typically mid-century modern silhouette. Combined with the light wood and structural arms make this piece a contender for one of the best modern dining chair deals of Black Friday.

The best Black Friday boucle dining chair deals

boucle dining chair
Bouclé Hagen Dining Chair

Price: $418.60

Was: $598

Boucle is the perfect fabric for upholstered dining chairs. It brings together a contemporary aesthetic with a comforting charm that we simply adore. Paired with this sculptural silhouette it makes for a statement that can't be overlooked.

boucle Dining chair
Shaun Boucle dining chair

Price: $239.99

Was: $369.99

Boucle combines style with comfort, and this chair showcases this to the best. The extra padded seat makes it incredibly comfortable for you and your guests to enjoy, while the sleek design of the chair allows it to seamlessly fit into any decor style. Boucle looks expensive, and so often this is reflected in the price so grab this bargain while you can.

boucle dining chair
Russell dining chair

Price: $448.50

Was: $598

Upholster any chair in boucle as it will look good, but not every dining chair can look amazing. This shape oozes elegance and is the perfect finishing touch to a more refined dining room. If white isn't your thing, don't panic there are so many alternative colors to choose from. 

The best Black Friday wood dining chair deals

wood and wicker dining chair
Sadie Dining Chair

Price: $488.60

Was: $698

This wooden dining chair boasts an elegant silhouette that exudes sophistication. Wood is the ideal material given its durability and timeless appeal. This black Friday purchase will be one that serves you for years to come.

wooden dining chair
Nicholson dining chair

Price: $636

Was: $998

Wooden dining chairs give off a classic and minimalist charm, and this stylish example is no exception. The slim-lined wood frame and woven seat combine rustic notes with a hint of modern appeal for a versatile dining seat that can work in a variety of spaces. No matter how you design preferences change this chair will serve you.

wooden dining chair
Slat Back Chair

Price: $289.99

Was: $389.99

The "Y-Chair," is a symbol of both style and comfort. It has been meticulously shaped out of beech wood to achieve a seat that looks both natural and contemporary. The clean lines and paired back colors make this a safe choice for any dining room no matter your style, or future style may be.


Amy McArdle
Amy McArdle
News writer

Amy recently completed an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, with experience writing for Women’s lifestyle publications across arts, culture, and beauty. She has a particular love for the minimalist aesthetic mixed with mid-century furniture, especially combining unique vintage finds with more modern pieces. Her previous work in luxury jewellery has given her a keen eye for beautiful things and clever design, that plays into her love of interiors. As a result, Amy will often be heard justifying homeware purchases as 'an investment', wise words to live by.

