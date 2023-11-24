'I've found the perfect one' - The best dining chairs in the Black Friday sales handpicked by our editors
Black Friday dining chair sales are better than expected and marked down at almost 60%
It's Black Friday and there has never been a better time to shop the dining chair deals. If you have been waiting to purchase some new chairs for your dining room, now is the time to do it. There are so many gorgeous options out there and they are even better when you can bag money off.
The dining room is one of the most important rooms in the house. It is a space where you host important occasions, share laughs, and create memories, so it is essential the seating is right. It needs to be stylish and comfortable, but most importantly timeless. A good quality chair can last for years to come, so opt for a style that you will love through all the trends.
We have created a round up of all the best dining chair deals. All 12 were handpicked by Livingetc editors for their elegant look and bargain credentials to help you find the perfect one.
The best Black Friday upholstered dining chair deals
Price: $478.40
Was: $598
The shape of this dining chair is reminiscent of similar mid-century modern chairs but with a modern twist. The bold spice color demands your attention and gives the chair a contemporary flair. Perfect for adding interest to any dining room.
Price: $102.23
Was: $127.99
Add a pop of color to your dining room with these gorgeous upholstered teal options from Target. This vintage-looking pair will have all your guests fooled thinking you paid a lot more than you did. They were already a steal but Black Friday makes the deal so much sweeter.
Price: $239.99
Was: $369.99
These armless dining chairs add a sophisticated touch to the dining table and can be styled in a multitude of ways. Lean into a more farmhouse aesthetic by pairing the linen with other natural materials or tuck it into a modern dining table to accentuate its stylish shape.
The best Black Friday modern dining chair deals
Price: $768.6
Was: $1098
This is glamour in a chair. This armless, curved silhouette, swivel base, and wood frame offer a luxuriously modern appeal. However, it isn't just about looks, the plush velvet offers a comfortable elegance you will struggle to leave.
Price: $823.50
Was: $1098
This is a modern take on a classic upholstered dining chair. The ash wood frame combined with the unique shape of the back modernizes the piece. Whilst the plushly upholstered seat and back, make these chairs elevated but simultaneously livable. Making them perfect for the family home.
The best Black Friday boucle dining chair deals
Price: $418.60
Was: $598
Boucle is the perfect fabric for upholstered dining chairs. It brings together a contemporary aesthetic with a comforting charm that we simply adore. Paired with this sculptural silhouette it makes for a statement that can't be overlooked.
Price: $239.99
Was: $369.99
Boucle combines style with comfort, and this chair showcases this to the best. The extra padded seat makes it incredibly comfortable for you and your guests to enjoy, while the sleek design of the chair allows it to seamlessly fit into any decor style. Boucle looks expensive, and so often this is reflected in the price so grab this bargain while you can.
Price: $448.50
Was: $598
Upholster any chair in boucle as it will look good, but not every dining chair can look amazing. This shape oozes elegance and is the perfect finishing touch to a more refined dining room. If white isn't your thing, don't panic there are so many alternative colors to choose from.
The best Black Friday wood dining chair deals
Price: $488.60
Was: $698
This wooden dining chair boasts an elegant silhouette that exudes sophistication. Wood is the ideal material given its durability and timeless appeal. This black Friday purchase will be one that serves you for years to come.
Price: $636
Was: $998
Wooden dining chairs give off a classic and minimalist charm, and this stylish example is no exception. The slim-lined wood frame and woven seat combine rustic notes with a hint of modern appeal for a versatile dining seat that can work in a variety of spaces. No matter how you design preferences change this chair will serve you.
Price: $289.99
Was: $389.99
The "Y-Chair," is a symbol of both style and comfort. It has been meticulously shaped out of beech wood to achieve a seat that looks both natural and contemporary. The clean lines and paired back colors make this a safe choice for any dining room no matter your style, or future style may be.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Amy recently completed an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, with experience writing for Women’s lifestyle publications across arts, culture, and beauty. She has a particular love for the minimalist aesthetic mixed with mid-century furniture, especially combining unique vintage finds with more modern pieces. Her previous work in luxury jewellery has given her a keen eye for beautiful things and clever design, that plays into her love of interiors. As a result, Amy will often be heard justifying homeware purchases as 'an investment', wise words to live by.
-
-
'I've never felt so festive' - Check out our top luxury Christmas decor picks this Black Friday
There's no better time to pick up some luxe Christmas ornaments, but be quick they could sell out
By Amy McArdle Published
-
I've found 12 under $50 Christmas gifts in Black Friday sales that are *perfect* for the design lover in your life
The name of the Black Friday game is stress-free shopping with this guide to Christmas gifts that are under $50 from Livingetc Style Editor Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
'I've never felt so festive' - Check out our top luxury Christmas decor picks this Black Friday
There's no better time to pick up some luxe Christmas ornaments, but be quick they could sell out
By Amy McArdle Published
-
I've found 12 under $50 Christmas gifts in Black Friday sales that are *perfect* for the design lover in your life
The name of the Black Friday game is stress-free shopping with this guide to Christmas gifts that are under $50 from Livingetc Style Editor Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
This 'room humidifier' Kim Kardashian loves is all I want for Christmas - and it's on sale for Black Friday
This humidifier might just help me sleep better and feel healthier - plus, it's the best looking one I've ever seen
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
Our Editor Has Picked Today's 15 Best Deals in the Anthropologie Black Friday Sale
The Anthropologie Black Friday sale is on now - a 30% off everything trove on what has proved to be its best ever collection. Our editor makes his selection
By Pip Rich Last updated
-
All the Best Black Friday Deals in 5 minutes - what our editor has in his cart (like the perfect $200 couch)
Our editor is planning to overhaul his entire home decor this week - and these are the pieces currently in his cart (or already out for delivery)
By Pip Rich Last updated
-
I spent hours scrolling the Black Friday sales - here are the only 10 deals I think it's worth shopping
These are the best things to shop during the Black Friday sales, and our favorite deals to be had so far
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
'I need these for my cabinets' - 12 genius kitchen organizers that will transform your storage, all on sale for Black Friday
I'm ready to up my kitchen organization game - now's the perfect time with all these clever tools available at a discount for Black Friday
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
"I wasn't planning on buying a coffee table but the Black Friday deals are too good" - our editor picks his favorites
These editor-approved coffee tables are the easiest way to completely overhaul your living room - and these Black Friday deals are too good to miss
By Pip Rich Published