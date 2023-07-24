Because homes should be fun I've found the 9 most whimsical vases that will instantly add more joy

I went on the lookout for the most fun, quirky, joyful vases that are guaranteed to put a smile on anyone’s face

whimsical vases in various shapes: fruit, ice cream cone, geometric shape
(Image credit: Jonathan Adler, Anthropologie, Wayfair)
Raluca Racasan
By Raluca Racasan
published

I'm 100% a believer in the concept that homes should spark joy. And while it might not be for everyone to go and paint walls in bright colors, or even buy large pieces of furniture that are more 'out there', there is a lot to be said about creating a joyful feel through styling. 

Home accessories are a great way to freshen up the look of a space with minimal cost. And today I'm all about showing you the best whimsical vases from the best home decor stores that are sure to bring some joy and character to your home.  

Start small, with just one item that you can style on a coffee table, bedside, or shelf. Make a feature of it and see how it makes you feel. You can leave it at that, or ramp-up the volume and express your creativity by bringing more quirky and whimsical elements into your decor bit by bit.

My favorite whimsical vases to bring joy into your home decor

pear shaped glass vase
Pear-shaped glass vase

Price: $16 - $20

This pear-shaped vase looks delicious. Put just a few stems in so it complements the shape, not hide it.

mondrian art style glass vase
Mondri glass vase

Price: $100

This very playful vase is inspired by the work of the famous artist Piet Mondrian.

different shades of blue glass vase
Multi-tone glass vase

Price: $39

This multi-tone vase will remind you of the waves in the blue sea. 

Ceramic ginkgo plant shaped vase
Ginkgo vase

Price: $78

This organic shape in a neutral tone is imaginative yet elegant.

white ceramic vase in the shape of a hand holding an ice cream cone
Jonathan Adler Muse I-Scream vase

Price: $75

Does it get any more fun than this hand and ice cream cone-shaped vase? I doubt it. 

white loop shaped vase with space in middle
White hollow vases

Price: $59

Yes you can put one stem in each and it will look just fabulous!

abstract loop black vase
Abstract loop vase

Price: $43

This abstract shape in matt black will make a real statement on a shelf styled with some black & white photography 

ceramic head shaped vase
Head shaped vase

Price: $15

Perfect for a playful touch styled with shorter, colorful blooms.

Blue glass vase in abstract geometric shapes
Jonathan Adler Mustique vase

Price: from $95

Definitely a conversation starter, get this if you're looking to make an artsy statement. 

