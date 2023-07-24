Because homes should be fun I've found the 9 most whimsical vases that will instantly add more joy
I went on the lookout for the most fun, quirky, joyful vases that are guaranteed to put a smile on anyone’s face
Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
I'm 100% a believer in the concept that homes should spark joy. And while it might not be for everyone to go and paint walls in bright colors, or even buy large pieces of furniture that are more 'out there', there is a lot to be said about creating a joyful feel through styling.
Home accessories are a great way to freshen up the look of a space with minimal cost. And today I'm all about showing you the best whimsical vases from the best home decor stores that are sure to bring some joy and character to your home.
Start small, with just one item that you can style on a coffee table, bedside, or shelf. Make a feature of it and see how it makes you feel. You can leave it at that, or ramp-up the volume and express your creativity by bringing more quirky and whimsical elements into your decor bit by bit.
My favorite whimsical vases to bring joy into your home decor
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $16 - $20
This pear-shaped vase looks delicious. Put just a few stems in so it complements the shape, not hide it.
Price: $100
This very playful vase is inspired by the work of the famous artist Piet Mondrian.
Price: $75
Does it get any more fun than this hand and ice cream cone-shaped vase? I doubt it.
Price: $43
This abstract shape in matt black will make a real statement on a shelf styled with some black & white photography
Get the Livingetc Newsletter
Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas.
Raluca is Digital News Writer for Livingetc.com and passionate about all things interior and living beautifully. Coming from a background writing and styling shoots for fashion magazines such as Marie Claire Raluca’s love for design started at a very young age when her family’s favourite weekend activity was moving the furniture around the house ‘for fun’. Always happiest in creative environments in her spare time she loves designing mindful spaces and doing colour consultations. She finds the best inspiration in art, nature, and the way we live, and thinks that a home should serve our mental and emotional wellbeing as well as our lifestyle.
-
-
I tried a new product that aims to give you healthier houseplants - and I have thoughts all plant parents need to read
I tested out Sowvital's plant care products and any houseplant parent should take heed to the results
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
The 12 best blue patterned rugs which make each room feel as uplifting as a summer sky
Our editors have chosen the 12 best blue patterned rugs that work to bring a sense of joy to your decor, evoking sunshine, sea and vacation skies
By Faaizah Shah • Published