Because homes should be fun I've found the 9 most whimsical vases that will instantly add more joy

Get the Livingetc Newsletter Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I'm 100% a believer in the concept that homes should spark joy. And while it might not be for everyone to go and paint walls in bright colors, or even buy large pieces of furniture that are more 'out there', there is a lot to be said about creating a joyful feel through styling.

Home accessories are a great way to freshen up the look of a space with minimal cost. And today I'm all about showing you the best whimsical vases from the best home decor stores that are sure to bring some joy and character to your home.

Start small, with just one item that you can style on a coffee table, bedside, or shelf. Make a feature of it and see how it makes you feel. You can leave it at that, or ramp-up the volume and express your creativity by bringing more quirky and whimsical elements into your decor bit by bit.

My favorite whimsical vases to bring joy into your home decor