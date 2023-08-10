12 whimsical home accessories to make your decor feel instantly more charming

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Some people prefer a minimalist approach to their decor, and that’s okay (we love it too!), but if you fall within the category of folk who love to add a bit of ethereal charm to their space through decor with an intricately hand-crafted feel, you’re in the right place.

As someone whose literal job it is to browse the best home decor stores all day, I’ve seen a huge uptick in what can only be described as whimsical home accessories. I feel this style of decor is a reflection of a desire to be out in nature that always seems to crop up during the end of summer/ early fall period. From rustic woodland and floral themes to elaborate gold detailing and mesmerizing prints, these homeware pieces feel natural and wild and also deeply detailed and intricate at the same time. They bring a touch of mystery, magic, and an almost otherworldly ethereal feel to your home.

I personally love the style so much, I simply had to share my favorite pieces to inspire you to incorporate it into your own decor! So read on for my roundup of the very best whimsical home accessories on offer right now.

OUR TOP 12 WHIMSICAL HOME ACCESSORIES

BEST FLORAL DECOR

So charming Meadowsweet teaspoons $28 for a set of four at Anthropologie I can't imagine a more whimsical set of teaspoons than this one from Anthropologie. The thin floral stems feel both rustic and deeply detailed at the same time. Vintage-style gold picture frame $17.99 at Amazon I adore the beautifully-crafted ginkgo leaf design of this gold-toned frame. It would make a great gift – simply fill it with a treasured memory with your loved one. Brass floral candelabra $298 at Terrain This brass candelabra has a stunning winding wildflower design. It will make a charming statement on a rustic wooden side table or as a dinner table centrepiece.

BEST WOODLAND DECOR

Natural feel Maple stick candles $44 for a set of two at Terrain If you're a fan of quirky candles, these tapered candles resemble slim maple branches. It goes without saying that they'd look beautiful styled in a pair of rustic wooden candlesticks. Mushroom iron hook rack $42 at Terrain You've doubtless heard of the mushroom lamp which has been monopolizing side tables all over the country. This mushroom hook rack is its more organic-looking cousin that'll add a bit of natural charm to your hallway. Oak leaf silver bowl $630 at Net-a-Porter This whimsical homeware trend tends to naturally lean towards gold details, but if you're more a fan of cooler tones, this beautiful silver bowl is intricately shaped to look like an oak leaf.

BEST INTRICATE GOLD DECOR

Gleaming Primrose vanity mirror $168 at Anthropologie Anthropologie's Gleaming Primrose collection is a bestseller thanks to its luxurious design and exquisitely intricate detailing. Display this standing mirror on your vanity to add an elegant-yet-ethereal touch. Sigrid cheese knives $38 for a set of three at Anthropologie With their woodland-themed handles and delicate gold detailing, these cheese knives nail two whimsical decor elements in one! Everlee towel ring $58 at Anthropologie There's no reason why you can't extend the charming decor trend to your bathroom! This towel ring features a gorgeous forest detail with a hand-crafted feel.

BEST PATTERNED DECOR

Under $10! Medium porcelain plate $9.99 at H&M This new addition to H&M's home section has absolutely floored me. From its chic sage green shade to its ethereal pattern that looks hand painted, I can't quite believe it's under $10! Handmade ceramic scalloped vase $26.99 at Amazon This rustic vase manages to feel both whimsical and elegant at the same time. I adore the raised pattern and scalloped rim – it wouldn't look out of place in a fairytale cottage (owned by the chicest of them all, of course). Hand-tufted Rissa rug $98 at Anthropologie If you love a monochrome color scheme but still want a touch of whimsy, this patterned rug is perfect! It's hand-tufted for a natural feel and features the most mesmerizing pattern.