12 whimsical home accessories to make your decor feel instantly more charming

From intricate gold detailing to woodland accents, we’ve rounded up the most charming pieces of decor to add an ethereal element to your home

gold cutlery mirror and vase
(Image credit: Anthropologie, Amazon)
Jump to category:
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
published

Some people prefer a minimalist approach to their decor, and that’s okay (we love it too!), but if you fall within the category of folk who love to add a bit of ethereal charm to their space through decor with an intricately hand-crafted feel, you’re in the right place. 

As someone whose literal job it is to browse the best home decor stores all day, I’ve seen a huge uptick in what can only be described as whimsical home accessories. I feel this style of decor is a reflection of a desire to be out in nature that always seems to crop up during the end of summer/ early fall period. From rustic woodland and floral themes to elaborate gold detailing and mesmerizing prints, these homeware pieces feel natural and wild and also deeply detailed and intricate at the same time. They bring a touch of mystery, magic, and an almost otherworldly ethereal feel to your home. 

I personally love the style so much, I simply had to share my favorite pieces to inspire you to incorporate it into your own decor! So read on for my roundup of the very best whimsical home accessories on offer right now.

OUR TOP 12 WHIMSICAL HOME ACCESSORIES

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

BEST FLORAL DECOR

gold teaspoons with a floral designSo charming
Meadowsweet teaspoons

I can't imagine a more whimsical set of teaspoons than this one from Anthropologie. The thin floral stems feel both rustic and deeply detailed at the same time.

gold gingko design picture frame
Vintage-style gold picture frame

I adore the beautifully-crafted ginkgo leaf design of this gold-toned frame. It would make a great gift – simply fill it with a treasured memory with your loved one.

brass candelabra in a floral design
Brass floral candelabra

This brass candelabra has a stunning winding wildflower design.  It will make a charming statement on a rustic wooden side table or as a dinner table centrepiece.

BEST WOODLAND DECOR

two black tapered candles in the shape of branchesNatural feel
Maple stick candles

If you're a fan of quirky candles, these tapered candles resemble slim maple branches. It goes without saying that they'd look beautiful styled in a pair of rustic wooden candlesticks.

coat rack in the form of 3 mushroom hooks
Mushroom iron hook rack

You've doubtless heard of the mushroom lamp which has been monopolizing side tables all over the country. This mushroom hook rack is its more organic-looking cousin that'll add a bit of natural charm to your hallway.

silver oak leaf bowl
Oak leaf silver bowl

This whimsical homeware trend tends to naturally lean towards gold details, but if you're more a fan of cooler tones, this beautiful silver bowl is intricately shaped to look like an oak leaf.

BEST INTRICATE GOLD DECOR

intricately detailed standing vanity mirror in gold
Gleaming Primrose vanity mirror

Anthropologie's Gleaming Primrose collection is a bestseller thanks to its luxurious design and exquisitely intricate detailing. Display this standing mirror on your vanity to add an elegant-yet-ethereal touch.

cheese knives with gold woodland-themed handles
Sigrid cheese knives

With their woodland-themed handles and delicate gold detailing, these cheese knives nail two whimsical decor elements in one!

gold towel ring with bird on branch detail
Everlee towel ring

There's no reason why you can't extend the charming decor trend to your bathroom! This towel ring features a gorgeous forest detail with a hand-crafted feel. 

BEST PATTERNED DECOR

green patterned plateUnder $10!
Medium porcelain plate

This new addition to H&M's home section has absolutely floored me. From its chic sage green shade to its ethereal pattern that looks hand painted, I can't quite believe it's under $10!

white ceramic vase with cottage detail
Handmade ceramic scalloped vase

This rustic vase manages to feel both whimsical and elegant at the same time. I adore the raised pattern and scalloped rim – it wouldn't look out of place in a fairytale cottage (owned by the chicest of them all, of course).

black and white rug with a woven pattern
Hand-tufted Rissa rug

If you love a monochrome color scheme but still want a touch of whimsy, this patterned rug is perfect! It's hand-tufted for a natural feel and features the most mesmerizing pattern.

HOW CAN I MAKE MY HOME FEEL BOTH CHARMING AND LUXURIOUS?

What if you’re in love with the whimsical homeware aesthetic but don’t want to go overboard and end up turning your home into a fairytale cottage? The key here is to choose accessories with a touch of whimsy, and combine them with more minimal and luxe-feeling pieces to avoid going full-on fairycore. 

Some pieces incorporate both charm and luxury together – Anthropologie’s Gleaming Primrose mirror collection is a perfect example of this. By carefully selecting a few statement home accessories with an enchanting woodland theme, floral accents, intricate detailing, or otherwise whimsical vibe, you’ll be able to seamlessly incorporate this enchanting aesthetic into your current decor, ending up with a scheme that feels both charming and luxurious.

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Contributing Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.

Latest