12 whimsical home accessories to make your decor feel instantly more charming
From intricate gold detailing to woodland accents, we’ve rounded up the most charming pieces of decor to add an ethereal element to your home
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Some people prefer a minimalist approach to their decor, and that’s okay (we love it too!), but if you fall within the category of folk who love to add a bit of ethereal charm to their space through decor with an intricately hand-crafted feel, you’re in the right place.
As someone whose literal job it is to browse the best home decor stores all day, I’ve seen a huge uptick in what can only be described as whimsical home accessories. I feel this style of decor is a reflection of a desire to be out in nature that always seems to crop up during the end of summer/ early fall period. From rustic woodland and floral themes to elaborate gold detailing and mesmerizing prints, these homeware pieces feel natural and wild and also deeply detailed and intricate at the same time. They bring a touch of mystery, magic, and an almost otherworldly ethereal feel to your home.
I personally love the style so much, I simply had to share my favorite pieces to inspire you to incorporate it into your own decor! So read on for my roundup of the very best whimsical home accessories on offer right now.
OUR TOP 12 WHIMSICAL HOME ACCESSORIES
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
BEST FLORAL DECOR
So charming
I can't imagine a more whimsical set of teaspoons than this one from Anthropologie. The thin floral stems feel both rustic and deeply detailed at the same time.
I adore the beautifully-crafted ginkgo leaf design of this gold-toned frame. It would make a great gift – simply fill it with a treasured memory with your loved one.
BEST WOODLAND DECOR
Natural feel
If you're a fan of quirky candles, these tapered candles resemble slim maple branches. It goes without saying that they'd look beautiful styled in a pair of rustic wooden candlesticks.
You've doubtless heard of the mushroom lamp which has been monopolizing side tables all over the country. This mushroom hook rack is its more organic-looking cousin that'll add a bit of natural charm to your hallway.
BEST INTRICATE GOLD DECOR
Anthropologie's Gleaming Primrose collection is a bestseller thanks to its luxurious design and exquisitely intricate detailing. Display this standing mirror on your vanity to add an elegant-yet-ethereal touch.
With their woodland-themed handles and delicate gold detailing, these cheese knives nail two whimsical decor elements in one!
BEST PATTERNED DECOR
Under $10!
This new addition to H&M's home section has absolutely floored me. From its chic sage green shade to its ethereal pattern that looks hand painted, I can't quite believe it's under $10!
This rustic vase manages to feel both whimsical and elegant at the same time. I adore the raised pattern and scalloped rim – it wouldn't look out of place in a fairytale cottage (owned by the chicest of them all, of course).
If you love a monochrome color scheme but still want a touch of whimsy, this patterned rug is perfect! It's hand-tufted for a natural feel and features the most mesmerizing pattern.
HOW CAN I MAKE MY HOME FEEL BOTH CHARMING AND LUXURIOUS?
What if you’re in love with the whimsical homeware aesthetic but don’t want to go overboard and end up turning your home into a fairytale cottage? The key here is to choose accessories with a touch of whimsy, and combine them with more minimal and luxe-feeling pieces to avoid going full-on fairycore.
Some pieces incorporate both charm and luxury together – Anthropologie’s Gleaming Primrose mirror collection is a perfect example of this. By carefully selecting a few statement home accessories with an enchanting woodland theme, floral accents, intricate detailing, or otherwise whimsical vibe, you’ll be able to seamlessly incorporate this enchanting aesthetic into your current decor, ending up with a scheme that feels both charming and luxurious.
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
-
-
The 12 best modern Kilim rugs, handpicked by the Livingetc team for their pattern and flair
The 12 best modern Kilim rugs vary in shape, size and color, but all have a contemporary graphic design that is perfect for an uplifting interior
By Faaizah Shah Published
-
You won't believe the elegant home decor I found on Amazon - I'd pay full price but it's over half off. Double win!
From stoneware vases to chic floor lamps, people will never believe you got these luxe-looking home accessories on sale
By Valeza Bakolli Published