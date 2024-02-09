'I'm Never Leaving My Bed!' — These 12 Wayfair Bedding Picks Are Cozy As Ever

Wayfair bedding is a bit of an editor's secret. As a department, it boasts a trove of soft, beautiful options, — and at an affordable price, I might add. Wayfair’s dreamy designer-worthy styles are sturdily constructed out of an array of cozy materials from microfiber to cotton, so you can rest easy knowing that each will last for the long haul.

So, if you’re looking to swiftly elevate both your sleep quality and the appearance of your bedroom, then look no further than this Wayfair editor’s choice selection. It's where I've sourced many of my best bedding sets, the ones I'm most excited to have on the bed.

According to interior designer Artem Kropovinsky , “Good quality bedding is certainly a good investment that pays off.” Far more than an afterthought, bedding is the main event. “Quality bedding not only provides improved sleeping performance, but also lasts much better under the usage and washing,” explains the designer, adding, “It can definitely change the look of a room, creating an air of tranquility and also opulence.”

After sifting through dozens upon dozens of pages, I’ve determined the very best bedding options that the retailer has to offer. From generously stuffed down comforters to ultra-soft fleece, I'll warn you — you may never leave your bed again. Sweet dreams are just a scroll away.

Best Wayfair Bedding

Best Minimalist Bedding from Wayfair

Textured Waffle Weave Comforter Set View at Wayfair From: $79.34 Was: $199.99 Subtle texture is a fantastic means of incorporating depth within a minimalist interior. This minimalist bedroom idea features a waffle weave construction, adding a little dimension without overpowering the room. Filled with 230 GSM of polyester fiber, this is the ideal pick for any climate, all year-round. Dzesika Rustic Twill Woven Duvet Cover Set View at Wayfair From: $200 The ever-so-subtle herringbone twill of this comforter set breeds both warmth and sophistication. A nod to traditional menswear garments, this is a fashion-meets-interiors option that is sure to impress even the most stylish houseguest. Modern Chambray Comforter Set View at Wayfair From: $35.99 Was: $86.99 Made from cationic dyeing techniques, the textured linen-esque look of this bedding set is such a refreshing take on chambray. Choose between two neutral tones in either camel or gray for a timeless bedding set that will remain both soft and lightweight wash after wash.

Best Patterned Bedding from Wayfair

Gilford Quilt Set View at Wayfair From: $92.99 Was: $205.99 Stripes are a classic print that lends an elegant yet laid-back look to any interior. This one in steel blue feels like summer and ocean breeze — an uplifting bedroom addition. Did we mention that it’s reversible? Marimekko Bedding View at Wayfair From: $250 Was: $417 Brighten up your space with this bold polka dot Marimekko print. Its oversized circles are both artistic and fashion-forward, while the bedding’s versatile black-and-white color scheme promises a seamless statement. Toile De Jouy Cotton Duvet Cover Set View at Wayfair From: $249.97 Was: $292.17 This French-inspired toile print has been a classic for centuries, and will continue to for many more. This traditional bedroom idea is made to order, ensuring that each and every bedding set is the creme de la creme. Choose between blue, beige, black, green, and red to suit your preferences.

Best Classic Bedding from Wayfair

Shari Down Alternative Ultra Cozy Comforter and Duvet Cover Set View at Wayfair From: $131.99 Was: $139.99 The epitome of luxury, it’s impossible to go wrong with a super-stuffed down comforter set. Some might call this amount of filling over-the-top, but we think it’s perfection. Despite its plush appearance, rest assured that this set won’t cause you to overheat — a win-win. Microfiber Comforter Set View at Wayfair From: $90.93 Was: $99.99 Reminiscing a puffer jacket, this luxuriously overfilled bedding set is classic as ever. Not only does it look like a series of clouds, but it feels like it, too. The set’s two accompanying pillow shams feature a solid face, assuring that all eyes remain on this stunning comforter. Luxury Collection Sateen Embroidered Comforter Set View at Wayfair From: $124.75 Was: $169.99 Feel like you're sleeping in a hotel every night with this luxuriously soft cotton five piece set. While it's just as plush as you would expect from an overnight stay, it's the elegantly striped embroidered border that really seals the deal.

Best Textured Bedding from Wayfair

Coma Inducer Fleece Comforter View at Wayfair From: $135.13 Made of thick, plush Berber fleece, I must warn you: this bedding set is dangerously soft. Aptly dubbed the “Coma Inducer,” you’re sure to fall asleep as soon as your head hits the pillow. Most of the brand’s supremely cozy offerings are sold-out, so scoop up this style while you still can. Atkison Microfiber Comforter Set View at Wayfair From: $47.99 Bring on the drama with cascades of elegantly pleated seersucker. Despite its intricate appearance, you’ll be happy to learn that this comforter-and-sham set is both hypoallergenic and incredibly moisture-wicking. Christian Siriano Textured Puff Comforter Set View at Wayfair Was: $89.99 From: $229.99 This Christian Siriano-designed comforter set is one of the more unique picks I’ve come across. Available in blue and rust hues, it makes for an elegantly touchable statement.

How should I care for my Wayfair bedding?

Properly maintaining your bedding is crucial to maintaining a restful sleep sanctuary. When it comes to promoting longevity, Kropovinsky says to keep it simple. He advises to wash bedding in cold water, use the gentlest possible detergent, and above all: “avoid bleach.” “Tumble dry at low to medium temperatures, and do not over-dry,” adds the designer.

Although many of us like to keep our bedding situated for perhaps a little too long, Kropovinsky emphasizes to “rotate bedding sets regularly” for maximum lifespan. When not in use, store extra bedding in a cool dry place, ideally in cotton bags for breathability.

