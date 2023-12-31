This $7 Item is the Secret to Our Favorite Furniture Trend - Recreate the Viral DIY That Looks So So So Expensive

Use this $7 hack to recreate the wavy furniture you've seen all over the most well-curated designer decor schemes. Plus, shop the best wavy home decor

Recreate the Instagram-famous furniture you've been seeing with this $7 DIY item.
From mirrors to coffee tables, wavy furniture has grown exponentially popular over recent years. Waves feel visually balanced - sculptural yet playful - lending themselves to a variety of interiors. Catch is, these social media famous furniture designs are often accompanied by high prices. 

But as happens so often when an interior design trend takes off, the canny creatives online figure out a way to recreate it affordably. Decor expert Tina Le Mac recently went viral for a living room DIY which offered an unexpected solution to this predicament: roof panel closure strips.

Candidly, I had never seen or heard of roof panel closure strips prior to this video. It turns out that they’re vital to metal roofing installations, filling the gap between the roof deck and the roof itself. Of particular interest to us though are their waves - specifically, eight feet of them for $7.

Roof Closure Strip

Wavy roof closure strip.

Tina picked up a few roof strips from her local Lowe’s after spotting a high-end wavy console table online. Although the DIY expert built her table from scratch, you can simply adhere your panel to a pre-existing piece of wooden furniture with wood glue. If the strip is a different shade from your furniture, Tina says stain it to match. 

Tuftex Horizontal Wood Closure Strip, now $6.98.

Recreate the viral DIY

In addition to the wavy wooden panel, here's everything else needed to finish the DIY.

Wood stain.
Minwax Oil-Based Wood Stain (1/2 Pint)

Price: $7.47

This wood finish by Miniwax is one of Amazon’s top-reviewed stain picks. It's easy to apply and offers a rich, even color in a variety of shades, making this the perfect choice for small and large projects alike. 

Wood glue.
Gorilla Wood Glue

Price: $10.32

DIYs are so much better when you can use glue. This one by Gorilla is one of the strongest wood glues on the market, allowing you to adhere your squiggles in mere seconds.  

Wood stain.
Minwax Wood Finishing Cloths

Price: $5.92 

Was: $7.74

If you’re not a fan of the messiness that accompanies traditional wood stains, consider these convenient cloths. Whether your desired shade is dark mahogany, chestnut, natural oak, or walnut, your next furniture transformation is only a swipe away.  

Best wavy decor

If you're looking to bypass the DIY in favor of a little instant gratification, consider these chic wavy decor picks.

Wavy wall mirror.
Wavy Mirror

Price: $56.99

H&M Home is a one-stop-shop for chic and affordable home decor. This Scandinavian-designed wall mirror is the perfect color and size for a bedroom or entryway. 

Wavy lamp with rattan shade.
Bibelot Wavy Black Metal Mini Table Lamp with Rattan Shade

Price: $129

I am absolutely in love with this squiggly lamp from Crate & Barrel. Its barely-there iron and rattan shade is the unexpected pairing I didn’t know I needed.  

Wavy bed frame.
Swirl Queen Bed

Price: $1,999

This stunning bed from Burke Decor is one of my favorite wavy design applications to date. Its upholstery is a touchable boucle, matching the softness of its curves. 

Wavy accent table.
Haussmann Wood Wave Verve Accent Table

Price: $194.79

Was: $243.49

This walnut wood side table makes for a stunning living room accent. Create a focal point by pairing with a lamp and a couple favorite decor objects.  

Throw pillow with wavy edges.
Maeve Scallop Pillow

Price: $61.60

Was: $88

Add a touch of whimsy with this multicolored throw pillow from Anthropologie. Its wavy edges are a dainty take on the popular design trend.  

Wavy candelabra.
SIN Wyat Candelabra

Price: $90

This wavy candelabra is chic as ever. Elegantly holding three tapered candles, it easily doubles as an art piece. 

Wavy cloud shape coffee table.
MIINO White Cloud Shape Coffee Table,

Price: $297.88

You’ve likely seen cloud shaped coffee tables like this all over Instagram. At under $300, this is one of the better deals I’ve seen. 

Wavy floor mirror.
Wavy Mirror

Price: $185.99

Was: $209.99

If you’re looking for a more subdued take on waves, look no further than this gorgeous floor mirror from Wayfair. Featuring a sponge-filled flannel frame, it's a unique addition to any room. 

Wavy ceramic vase.
Wavy Ceramic Vase (Small)

Price: $45

Incorporate a touch of play with this squiggly ceramic vase. Although this would pair beautifully with flowers, its striking design stands on its own. 

