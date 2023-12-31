This $7 Item is the Secret to Our Favorite Furniture Trend - Recreate the Viral DIY That Looks So So So Expensive

From mirrors to coffee tables, wavy furniture has grown exponentially popular over recent years. Waves feel visually balanced - sculptural yet playful - lending themselves to a variety of interiors. Catch is, these social media famous furniture designs are often accompanied by high prices.

But as happens so often when an interior design trend takes off, the canny creatives online figure out a way to recreate it affordably. Decor expert Tina Le Mac recently went viral for a living room DIY which offered an unexpected solution to this predicament: roof panel closure strips.



Candidly, I had never seen or heard of roof panel closure strips prior to this video. It turns out that they’re vital to metal roofing installations, filling the gap between the roof deck and the roof itself. Of particular interest to us though are their waves - specifically, eight feet of them for $7.

Roof Closure Strip

Tina picked up a few roof strips from her local Lowe’s after spotting a high-end wavy console table online. Although the DIY expert built her table from scratch, you can simply adhere your panel to a pre-existing piece of wooden furniture with wood glue. If the strip is a different shade from your furniture, Tina says stain it to match.

Tuftex Horizontal Wood Closure Strip, now $6.98.

Recreate the viral DIY

In addition to the wavy wooden panel, here's everything else needed to finish the DIY.

Minwax Oil-Based Wood Stain (1/2 Pint) View at Amazon Price: $7.47 This wood finish by Miniwax is one of Amazon’s top-reviewed stain picks. It's easy to apply and offers a rich, even color in a variety of shades, making this the perfect choice for small and large projects alike. Gorilla Wood Glue View at Amazon Price: $10.32 DIYs are so much better when you can use glue. This one by Gorilla is one of the strongest wood glues on the market, allowing you to adhere your squiggles in mere seconds. Minwax Wood Finishing Cloths View at Amazon Price: $5.92 Was: $7.74 If you’re not a fan of the messiness that accompanies traditional wood stains, consider these convenient cloths. Whether your desired shade is dark mahogany, chestnut, natural oak, or walnut, your next furniture transformation is only a swipe away.

Best wavy decor

If you're looking to bypass the DIY in favor of a little instant gratification, consider these chic wavy decor picks.

