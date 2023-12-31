This $7 Item is the Secret to Our Favorite Furniture Trend - Recreate the Viral DIY That Looks So So So Expensive
From mirrors to coffee tables, wavy furniture has grown exponentially popular over recent years. Waves feel visually balanced - sculptural yet playful - lending themselves to a variety of interiors. Catch is, these social media famous furniture designs are often accompanied by high prices.
But as happens so often when an interior design trend takes off, the canny creatives online figure out a way to recreate it affordably. Decor expert Tina Le Mac recently went viral for a living room DIY which offered an unexpected solution to this predicament: roof panel closure strips.
Candidly, I had never seen or heard of roof panel closure strips prior to this video. It turns out that they’re vital to metal roofing installations, filling the gap between the roof deck and the roof itself. Of particular interest to us though are their waves - specifically, eight feet of them for $7.
Roof Closure Strip
Tina picked up a few roof strips from her local Lowe’s after spotting a high-end wavy console table online. Although the DIY expert built her table from scratch, you can simply adhere your panel to a pre-existing piece of wooden furniture with wood glue. If the strip is a different shade from your furniture, Tina says stain it to match.
Tuftex Horizontal Wood Closure Strip, now $6.98.
Recreate the viral DIY
In addition to the wavy wooden panel, here's everything else needed to finish the DIY.
Price: $7.47
This wood finish by Miniwax is one of Amazon’s top-reviewed stain picks. It's easy to apply and offers a rich, even color in a variety of shades, making this the perfect choice for small and large projects alike.
Price: $10.32
DIYs are so much better when you can use glue. This one by Gorilla is one of the strongest wood glues on the market, allowing you to adhere your squiggles in mere seconds.
Price: $5.92
Was: $7.74
If you’re not a fan of the messiness that accompanies traditional wood stains, consider these convenient cloths. Whether your desired shade is dark mahogany, chestnut, natural oak, or walnut, your next furniture transformation is only a swipe away.
Best wavy decor
If you're looking to bypass the DIY in favor of a little instant gratification, consider these chic wavy decor picks.
Price: $56.99
H&M Home is a one-stop-shop for chic and affordable home decor. This Scandinavian-designed wall mirror is the perfect color and size for a bedroom or entryway.
Price: $129
I am absolutely in love with this squiggly lamp from Crate & Barrel. Its barely-there iron and rattan shade is the unexpected pairing I didn’t know I needed.
Price: $1,999
This stunning bed from Burke Decor is one of my favorite wavy design applications to date. Its upholstery is a touchable boucle, matching the softness of its curves.
Price: $194.79
Was: $243.49
This walnut wood side table makes for a stunning living room accent. Create a focal point by pairing with a lamp and a couple favorite decor objects.
Price: $61.60
Was: $88
Add a touch of whimsy with this multicolored throw pillow from Anthropologie. Its wavy edges are a dainty take on the popular design trend.
Price: $90
This wavy candelabra is chic as ever. Elegantly holding three tapered candles, it easily doubles as an art piece.
Price: $297.88
You’ve likely seen cloud shaped coffee tables like this all over Instagram. At under $300, this is one of the better deals I’ve seen.
Price: $185.99
Was: $209.99
If you’re looking for a more subdued take on waves, look no further than this gorgeous floor mirror from Wayfair. Featuring a sponge-filled flannel frame, it's a unique addition to any room.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
