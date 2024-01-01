This Style Editor Found Her New Favorite Furniture at Urban Outfitters — Shop January Clearance Deals

I’m no stranger to the delightful world of Urban Outfitters’ home selections — a curated blend of timeless classics and of-the-moment trends that never fails to captivate. You might be familiar with its home accents, but have you taken a moment to explore the retailer's furniture offerings? Trust me, it's a hidden gem.

It’s officially 2024, so when I delved into Urban Outfitters’ new year sales, my expectations were already high, given my prior knowledge. Yet, I found myself pleasantly surprised by the sheer excellence of their furniture assortment. Solidifying its place as one of the best home decor stores, each piece exudes a designer touch, all at surprisingly affordable price points.

Embracing the ‘new year, new me’ spirit, January provides the perfect opportunity for a home makeover. And what better way to usher in a fresh start than by updating your living space with new furniture? I took on the task of meticulously sifting through Urban Outfitters' extensive offerings, ensuring you can kick off the new year with a home that reflects your style. These clearance prices are too good to pass up, but won’t last long, so it's crucial to snag these deals before they vanish. Since, regrettably, I can't add all these pieces to my own collection, do yourself (and me) a favor — seize the opportunity and indulge in these fantastic furniture deals.

Explore additional Urban Outfitters furniture discounts here.

Best Tables on Sale at Urban Outfitters

Cora Burl Wood Veneer Coffee Table View at Urban Outfitters Price: $299.99 Was: $599 Experience the mesmerizing beauty of the swirling grain design in the burl wood veneer of this coffee table. Its natural variations and warm tones make it the perfect addition to any organic interior. Daphne Concrete Indoor/Outdoor Bistro Table View at Urban Outfitters Price: $349.99 Was: $600 Embrace simplicity with this minimalist table featuring a round top and tapered base. Ideal for a breakfast nook or an outdoor patio setting. Maura Coffee Table View at Urban Outfitters Price: $299.99 Was: $599 I'm quite fond of this table's artfully modern silhouette, which boasts contemporary open-faced shelves. Perfect for showcasing your favorite decor objects and coffee table books.

Best Sofas on Sale at Urban Outfitters

Aria Sofa View at Urban Outfitters Price: $1099

Was: $1299 Step back in time with the sleek, curved design and cheerful yellow hue of this '60s-inspired couch. Let it be a retro statement in your living room. Greta Recycled Leather XL Sleeper Sofa View at Urban Outfitters Price: $899 Was: $1199 Hosting overnight guests just got easier with this rustic and elegant sleeper sofa. The rich warm-toned leather and pintucked cushions add to its luxurious appeal. Juliette Tufted Velvet Love Seat View at Urban Outfitters Price: $999 Was: $1099 Elevate your space with the elegant velvet tufts of this smooth two-seater love seat. A tastefully cozy addition to any vintage-inspired interior.

Best Storage Furniture on Sale at Urban Outfitters

Mabelle 6-Drawer Dresser View at Urban Outfitters Price: $749.99 Was: $1499 Stay ahead of the curve with this dresser featuring rattan accents, a material set to be huge in 2024. Timelessly beautiful, it's a smart long-term investment. Felix Essential Storage Cabinet View at Urban Outfitters Price: $89.99 Was: $179 This storage cabinet is refreshingly simple. Its raised design doesn't occupy much visual space, making it perfect for staving away daily essentials in a small living space. Congruent Media Console View at Urban Outfitters Price: $449.95 Was: $1299 Conceal less-than-photogenic items with this media console, exuding a charming mid-century vibe. Versatile enough to complement any interior.

Best Chairs on Sale at Urban Outfitters

Castella Standout Chair View at Urban Outfitters Price: $399.99 Was: $799 The wide-set silhouette of this chunky chair makes it the ideal oasis for reading or afternoon naps. Its wide-wale corduroy fabric adds a compelling texture. Floria Chair View at Urban Outfitters Price: $449 Was: $499 This chair's unique contemporary design looks as though it belongs to a luxury showroom. Pair it with a minimalist side table for a tasteful focal point. Yoji Chair View at Urban Outfitters Price: $699 Was: $799 This plush armchair epitomizes warmth and invitation with its pine wood base and organic curving lines, perfectly on-trend for naturalistic interiors dominating this year.

Best Bookshelves on Sale at Urban Outfitters

Mason Industrial Metal Bookshelf View at Urban Outfitters Price: $249.99 Was: $499 Display your favorites on this iron-crafted arched shelf, a grand showcase for books, plants, and decor objects. Consider getting two to flank either side of your living space. Isobel Bookshelf View at Urban Outfitters Price: $999 Was: $1299 This bookshelf's tall stature and unique cutout display make it a functional statement piece that doubles as art. I may or may not have to buy one for myself. Oscar Bookshelf View at Urban Outfitters Price: $299.99 Was: $599 Elevate a minimalist space with this bookshelf featuring unique elongated oval shelves. Perfect for a home library or office, its slender design adds a touch of sophistication.

If you’re tight on space, consider these small living room furniture ideas.