This Style Editor Found Her New Favorite Furniture at Urban Outfitters — Shop January Clearance Deals

I wasn't expecting Urban Outfitters' furniture selection to be so good — yet here we are! Plus, January clearance discounts make each piece so much sweeter

I’m no stranger to the delightful world of Urban Outfitters’ home selections — a curated blend of timeless classics and of-the-moment trends that never fails to captivate. You might be familiar with its home accents, but have you taken a moment to explore the retailer's furniture offerings? Trust me, it's a hidden gem.

It’s officially 2024, so when I delved into Urban Outfitters’ new year sales, my expectations were already high, given my prior knowledge. Yet, I found myself pleasantly surprised by the sheer excellence of their furniture assortment. Solidifying its place as one of the best home decor stores, each piece exudes a designer touch, all at surprisingly affordable price points.

Embracing the ‘new year, new me’ spirit, January provides the perfect opportunity for a home makeover. And what better way to usher in a fresh start than by updating your living space with new furniture? I took on the task of meticulously sifting through Urban Outfitters' extensive offerings, ensuring you can kick off the new year with a home that reflects your style. These clearance prices are too good to pass up, but won’t last long, so it's crucial to snag these deals before they vanish. Since, regrettably, I can't add all these pieces to my own collection, do yourself (and me) a favor — seize the opportunity and indulge in these fantastic furniture deals.

Best Tables on Sale at Urban Outfitters

Burled wood coffee table.
Cora Burl Wood Veneer Coffee Table

Price: $299.99

Was: $599

Experience the mesmerizing beauty of the swirling grain design in the burl wood veneer of this coffee table. Its natural variations and warm tones make it the perfect addition to any organic interior.

Indoor/outdoor pedestal table.
Daphne Concrete Indoor/Outdoor Bistro Table

Price: $349.99

Was: $600

Embrace simplicity with this minimalist table featuring a round top and tapered base. Ideal for a breakfast nook or an outdoor patio setting.

Storage coffee table in cream.
Maura Coffee Table

Price: $299.99

Was: $599

I'm quite fond of this table's artfully modern silhouette, which boasts contemporary open-faced shelves. Perfect for showcasing your favorite decor objects and coffee table books.

Best Sofas on Sale at Urban Outfitters

Yellow curved sofa.
Aria Sofa

Price: $1099
Was: $1299

Step back in time with the sleek, curved design and cheerful yellow hue of this '60s-inspired couch. Let it be a retro statement in your living room.

Brown leather sleeper sofa.
Greta Recycled Leather XL Sleeper Sofa

Price: $899

Was: $1199

Hosting overnight guests just got easier with this rustic and elegant sleeper sofa. The rich warm-toned leather and pintucked cushions add to its luxurious appeal.

Tufted love seat sofa.
Juliette Tufted Velvet Love Seat

Price: $999

Was: $1099

Elevate your space with the elegant velvet tufts of this smooth two-seater love seat. A tastefully cozy addition to any vintage-inspired interior.

Best Storage Furniture on Sale at Urban Outfitters

6-drawer rattan dresser.
Mabelle 6-Drawer Dresser

Price: $749.99

Was: $1499

Stay ahead of the curve with this dresser featuring rattan accents, a material set to be huge in 2024. Timelessly beautiful, it's a smart long-term investment.

White storage cabinet.
Felix Essential Storage Cabinet

Price: $89.99

Was: $179

This storage cabinet is refreshingly simple. Its raised design doesn't occupy much visual space, making it perfect for staving away daily essentials in a small living space.

Wooden media console table.
Congruent Media Console

Price: $449.95

Was: $1299

Conceal less-than-photogenic items with this media console, exuding a charming mid-century vibe. Versatile enough to complement any interior.

Best Chairs on Sale at Urban Outfitters

Sitting chair in a rust hue.
Castella Standout Chair

Price: $399.99

Was: $799

The wide-set silhouette of this chunky chair makes it the ideal oasis for reading or afternoon naps. Its wide-wale corduroy fabric adds a compelling texture.

Periwinkle chair.
Floria Chair

Price: $449

Was: $499

This chair's unique contemporary design looks as though it belongs to a luxury showroom. Pair it with a minimalist side table for a tasteful focal point.

White arm chair.
Yoji Chair

Price: $699

Was: $799

This plush armchair epitomizes warmth and invitation with its pine wood base and organic curving lines, perfectly on-trend for naturalistic interiors dominating this year.

Best Bookshelves on Sale at Urban Outfitters

Arched bookshelf.
Mason Industrial Metal Bookshelf

Price: $249.99

Was: $499

Display your favorites on this iron-crafted arched shelf, a grand showcase for books, plants, and decor objects. Consider getting two to flank either side of your living space.

Contemporary tall bookshelf in white.
Isobel Bookshelf

Price: $999

Was: $1299

This bookshelf's tall stature and unique cutout display make it a functional statement piece that doubles as art. I may or may not have to buy one for myself.

Multi-tier modern bookshelf.
Oscar Bookshelf

Price: $299.99

Was: $599

Elevate a minimalist space with this bookshelf featuring unique elongated oval shelves. Perfect for a home library or office, its slender design adds a touch of sophistication.

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

