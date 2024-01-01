This Style Editor Found Her New Favorite Furniture at Urban Outfitters — Shop January Clearance Deals
I wasn't expecting Urban Outfitters' furniture selection to be so good — yet here we are! Plus, January clearance discounts make each piece so much sweeter
I’m no stranger to the delightful world of Urban Outfitters’ home selections — a curated blend of timeless classics and of-the-moment trends that never fails to captivate. You might be familiar with its home accents, but have you taken a moment to explore the retailer's furniture offerings? Trust me, it's a hidden gem.
It’s officially 2024, so when I delved into Urban Outfitters’ new year sales, my expectations were already high, given my prior knowledge. Yet, I found myself pleasantly surprised by the sheer excellence of their furniture assortment. Solidifying its place as one of the best home decor stores, each piece exudes a designer touch, all at surprisingly affordable price points.
Embracing the ‘new year, new me’ spirit, January provides the perfect opportunity for a home makeover. And what better way to usher in a fresh start than by updating your living space with new furniture? I took on the task of meticulously sifting through Urban Outfitters' extensive offerings, ensuring you can kick off the new year with a home that reflects your style. These clearance prices are too good to pass up, but won’t last long, so it's crucial to snag these deals before they vanish. Since, regrettably, I can't add all these pieces to my own collection, do yourself (and me) a favor — seize the opportunity and indulge in these fantastic furniture deals.
Explore additional Urban Outfitters furniture discounts here.
Best Tables on Sale at Urban Outfitters
Price: $299.99
Was: $599
Experience the mesmerizing beauty of the swirling grain design in the burl wood veneer of this coffee table. Its natural variations and warm tones make it the perfect addition to any organic interior.
Price: $349.99
Was: $600
Embrace simplicity with this minimalist table featuring a round top and tapered base. Ideal for a breakfast nook or an outdoor patio setting.
Best Sofas on Sale at Urban Outfitters
Price: $1099
Was: $1299
Step back in time with the sleek, curved design and cheerful yellow hue of this '60s-inspired couch. Let it be a retro statement in your living room.
Price: $899
Was: $1199
Hosting overnight guests just got easier with this rustic and elegant sleeper sofa. The rich warm-toned leather and pintucked cushions add to its luxurious appeal.
Best Storage Furniture on Sale at Urban Outfitters
Price: $749.99
Was: $1499
Stay ahead of the curve with this dresser featuring rattan accents, a material set to be huge in 2024. Timelessly beautiful, it's a smart long-term investment.
Price: $89.99
Was: $179
This storage cabinet is refreshingly simple. Its raised design doesn't occupy much visual space, making it perfect for staving away daily essentials in a small living space.
Best Chairs on Sale at Urban Outfitters
Price: $399.99
Was: $799
The wide-set silhouette of this chunky chair makes it the ideal oasis for reading or afternoon naps. Its wide-wale corduroy fabric adds a compelling texture.
Price: $449
Was: $499
This chair's unique contemporary design looks as though it belongs to a luxury showroom. Pair it with a minimalist side table for a tasteful focal point.
Best Bookshelves on Sale at Urban Outfitters
Price: $249.99
Was: $499
Display your favorites on this iron-crafted arched shelf, a grand showcase for books, plants, and decor objects. Consider getting two to flank either side of your living space.
Price: $999
Was: $1299
This bookshelf's tall stature and unique cutout display make it a functional statement piece that doubles as art. I may or may not have to buy one for myself.
If you’re tight on space, consider these small living room furniture ideas.
Formerly covering fashion at L'Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc's world of interiors. As the title's Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia's design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
