'It's the statement piece of the season.' Our editor's pick of Urban Outfitters' designs will easily elevate your home
Curved sofas, modern accent chairs and lighting that creates tiny pools of sociable space, Urban Outfitters is nailing design right now. Here's what our editor thinks is best to buy
1. Urban Outfitters' best lights
2. Urban Outfitters' best furniture
3. Urban Outfitters' best home decor
Urban Outfitters is absolutely nailing it at the moment. Its furniture and accessories designs are dynamic, exciting, on-trend and look so much more expensive than they are.
It's one of the best home decor stores right now. I'm taken with the accent chair in a marbled fabric which I can picture in a really modern living room room. I'm hovering over whether I should buy the concrete indoor/outdoor table. And I truly believe the floor lamp is going to be the buy of the season. It just looks so right for now, and helps rooms look more expensive - the vibe for everything I've picked, below.
Shop all of Urban Outfitters' homeware section here (opens in new tab).
Urban Outfitters' best lights
From table lamps that add a bit of humor to a floor lamp which hits all the right style notes, Urban Outfitters lighting is wide-ranging and wonderful.
Shop all Urban Outfitters lights here (opens in new tab).
As brilliantly bonkers as this lamp is, I can see it sitting pretty perfectly into a neutral living room. It has charm and personality enough to lift the space - a touch of wit that every scheme needs.
The organic modern style trend continues - homes just seem friendlier when filled with curves and soft edges. The rounded bulbs give off a particularly warming glow.
I recently bought some tortoiseshell sunglasses and was struck by what an enduring pattern it is - evoking vacations and Italian riviera. This is the first time I've seen a lamp in this print...and to me it looks like the perfect piece to have elegant cocktails by.
We recently coined the phrase minimaluxe to describe the trend for paring back your space to allow carefully curated shapes with interesting silhouettes to sing. This lamp embodies the look , and will make your home all the more refined.
I'm constantly looking for new ways to light rooms that don't rely on big central chandelier. This flush little pendant would work in a space that has low ceilings, or in a row to light along a hallway or entryway.
Fluted surfaces continue to be a big kitchen trend - on islands and cabinet doors - or bathrooms, on vanities. It allows the light to change subtly throughout the day, casting different shadows, creating moments of richness. Just as this pendant does, too.
I'm not usually given to exaggeration so believe me when I say I think this is the statement piece of the season. Corner lighting suits how we want to live - small pools that zone spaces and create sociable break out areas - and this architectural shape plus warmth of the twin bulbs is a double win. Full marks.
Slightly more subtle and a touch more elegant, I see this as a reading lamp to tuck behind an accent chair. It's the kind of pared back design that allows louder pieces to come to the floor - an on-trend pink velvet couch or patterned area rug, perhaps.
Urban Outfitters' best furniture
Urban Outfitters seems to know how we want to live at the moment - smart furniture that invites you to have your friends over and entertain, but is also comfortable enough to relax on when it's just you.
Shop all of Urban Outfitters' furniture range here (opens in new tab).
This is not an accent chair I envision you buying a set of, but one in the corner of a soft and subtle living room would look really elevated. Accessorise with a travertine coffee table and shaggy cream area rug.
Now this chair I can imagine two of, next to each other on an angle, opposite your couch. Cocooning and in soft boucle it becomes a sweet cocktail spot for friends to perch and chat in.
And talking of cocktail spots, how about this? I am a big fan of the designer Brigette Romanek's vibe: shapes you want to take your shoes off for, curl up...but still feel smart. This is that.
Curved sofas continue to be embraced because they seem like they're giving you and embrace of their own. This ruched orange back would look very at home in an entertaining lounge.
Irregular shapes are a bit hit with the most luxe Italian design brands for kitchen islands as they're more convivial to sit around. That mood translates to this dining table which is shaped slightly like a pebble and means all guests feel closer together.
Urban Outfitters' best home decor
This is where you'll find seemingly one-of-a-kind type pieces, from candle holders that look like they were sourced in a European brocante to pleasingly chunky planters.
Shop all of Urban Outfitters' home decor here (opens in new tab).
The design world has fallen for terracotta - it evokes vacations in the Med and sun-drenched afternoons. These nifty little bookends would bring the same vibe to a coffee table.
An indoor garden need be as small or as big as you want it to be - and I think starting it off with this rounded planter will give you the best chance of success. Pair with a pothos for a contrast of trailing plant and organic shape.
Desk blankets, couch shawls, bed warmers - however you want to call them you need a warm throw to wrap up in. The way the rainbow stripes subtly lift this grey blanket is very enticing.
The clue is in the name here - this throw really is super plush. Made for wearing around the house as much as for keeping warm on the couch (or in bed) this is homeware as clothing and as must-have.
Very long, very thin taper candles bring an extreme elegance to a dining table but their height requires stubby holders. This is the perfect option.
Shop all of the Urban Outfitters home collection here (opens in new tab).
The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants. He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.
