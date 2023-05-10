'It's the statement piece of the season.' Our editor's pick of Urban Outfitters' designs will easily elevate your home

Urban Outfitters is absolutely nailing it at the moment. Its furniture and accessories designs are dynamic, exciting, on-trend and look so much more expensive than they are.

It's one of the best home decor stores right now. I'm taken with the accent chair in a marbled fabric which I can picture in a really modern living room room. I'm hovering over whether I should buy the concrete indoor/outdoor table. And I truly believe the floor lamp is going to be the buy of the season. It just looks so right for now, and helps rooms look more expensive - the vibe for everything I've picked, below.

Urban Outfitters' best lights

From table lamps that add a bit of humor to a floor lamp which hits all the right style notes, Urban Outfitters lighting is wide-ranging and wonderful.

Urban Outfitters' best furniture

Urban Outfitters seems to know how we want to live at the moment - smart furniture that invites you to have your friends over and entertain, but is also comfortable enough to relax on when it's just you.

(opens in new tab) Floria marble chair View at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab) This is not an accent chair I envision you buying a set of, but one in the corner of a soft and subtle living room would look really elevated. Accessorise with a travertine coffee table and shaggy cream area rug. (opens in new tab) Aria chair View at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab) Now this chair I can imagine two of, next to each other on an angle, opposite your couch. Cocooning and in soft boucle it becomes a sweet cocktail spot for friends to perch and chat in. (opens in new tab) Andromeda sofa View at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab) And talking of cocktail spots, how about this? I am a big fan of the designer Brigette Romanek's vibe: shapes you want to take your shoes off for, curl up...but still feel smart. This is that. (opens in new tab) Camila sofa View at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab) Curved sofas continue to be embraced because they seem like they're giving you and embrace of their own. This ruched orange back would look very at home in an entertaining lounge. (opens in new tab) Isobel dining table View at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab) Irregular shapes are a bit hit with the most luxe Italian design brands for kitchen islands as they're more convivial to sit around. That mood translates to this dining table which is shaped slightly like a pebble and means all guests feel closer together. (opens in new tab) Daphne dining table View at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab) Dining tables that have only one central pillar for legs are my favourite shape. It means no one is ever stuck awkwardly with their knees around the supports. This concrete table works both indoors and out.

Urban Outfitters' best home decor

This is where you'll find seemingly one-of-a-kind type pieces, from candle holders that look like they were sourced in a European brocante to pleasingly chunky planters.

