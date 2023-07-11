'I own this and it's perfect.' Here are the best outdoor essentials I've found currently on sale in Amazon Prime Day

Our shopping editor has filtered through the noise to find the very best Amazon deals on outdoor essentials to save you money

By Valeza Bakolli
Everyone’s favorite shopping event – Amazon Prime Day – is finally here! If you’re in need of some new pieces to elevate your outdoor space then you’re in luck, as the sale is full of them. With summer in full swing, it’s the perfect time to grab any backyard-friendly products you may need while they’re on sale. But with so much choice, Prime Day deals can seem a little overwhelming – lucky then, that it’s literally my job to browse through Amazon on a daily basis. 

I know a high-quality, on-trend, and highly-rated product at a moment’s glance, plus I’m familiar with regular prices so I can spot a great deal from a mile away. So if you want to upgrade your outdoor space on a budget and are in need of a little inspo, I’ve done all the hard work for you and picked the very best outdoor deals that Amazon Prime Day has to offer. I own the pizza oven already, and really, really love it.

OUR TOP 12 AMAZON PRIME DAY OUTDOOR PICKS

dark wood-look storage box in an outdoor space
Wood-look outdoor storage box

There's 33% off this outdoor organization caddy that's the ideal stylish storage solution for your backyard, patio, or terrace. The wood-look design will fit in with the rest of your outdoor furniture while the weather-resistant resin protects the contents.

green pizza oven
Roccbox portable wood-fired pizza oven

I own this Roccbox pizza oven and absolutely adore it. It makes the perfect wood-fired pizzas and the stylish (and heat-resistant) sage green design masquerades as a piece of decor. It's worth grabbing at 20% off!

cream wicker round table with basket section
All-weather wicker round accent table

There's an impressive 70% off this cream wicker glass top table. It has a basket section under the table's surface for a handy bit of extra storage.

navy and white patterned rug in the middle of an outdoor seating area
Reversible outdoor rug

If you're in the market for a new outdoor rug then you'll be thrilled to learn that this luxe-looking one is 36% off! I adore the navy and white pattern which is reversible, so you can switch up the look of your seating area with ease.

black fire pit with crossed metal design and mesh covering containing a fire inside
Wood-burning fire pit with criss-cross design

The only thing better than roasting your marshmallows over this stylish wood-burning fire pit on a warm summer evening is knowing that you bought it for 46% off! It even comes with a waterproof cover and protective screen.

lit-up string lights with large bulbs covered in water droplets huge outside
Black outdoor string lights

Save 50% on these classic outdoor string lights! They'll add a warm glow to your outdoor space come evening, and the plastic bulbs are shatterproof and weather resistant.

green water fountain in the shape of a double-layered vase with a hole where the water trickles out
Tall green water fountain

In other outdoor decor news – this gorgeous green water feature is reduced by 59% ATM. The cracked jar design will add a unique touch to your backyard.

four black ridged plant pots of different sizes standing on different levels and holding plants
Lightweight outdoor planters

I can't quite believe the under-$10 price of this set of two stylish plant pots – at 67% off, they're an absolute steal! They feature built-in drainage holes and are lightweight so easy to move around your outdoor space.

raised plant box with greenery inside, standing on a bed of soil
Raised plant bed

And there's 37% off this raised plant bed that comes in an effortlessly elegant terracotta shade. It's ideal for your herbs, vegetables, or flowers.

brown wood-look package delivery box with bottom door open to show packages inside
Front porch package delivery box

This sleek weather-resistant delivery box will be the best thing you've ever added to your front porch! It has a large-capacity one-way system where packages can be delivered and only retrieved by opening a lock. It's also 27% off right now, no biggie.

two grey woven chairs with cream cushions with a small round grey table in the middle
Outdoor woven seating set

I'll race you to the checkout to snap up this woven outdoor seating set! It's an impressive 40% off and has a completely weather-proof finish.

green elastic tablecloth being fitted over a white plastic picnic table
Fitted outdoor tablecloth for folding tables

Elevate your plain picnic table with this 33%-off tablecloth. It looks like it's made from a summery linen material but is actually water resistant. It also has an inner elastic lining which pulls the material tightly around your table so it won't blow away in the wind!

