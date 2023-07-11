'I own this and it's perfect.' Here are the best outdoor essentials I've found currently on sale in Amazon Prime Day

Everyone’s favorite shopping event – Amazon Prime Day – is finally here! If you’re in need of some new pieces to elevate your outdoor space then you’re in luck, as the sale is full of them. With summer in full swing, it’s the perfect time to grab any backyard-friendly products you may need while they’re on sale. But with so much choice, Prime Day deals can seem a little overwhelming – lucky then, that it’s literally my job to browse through Amazon on a daily basis.

I know a high-quality, on-trend, and highly-rated product at a moment’s glance, plus I’m familiar with regular prices so I can spot a great deal from a mile away. So if you want to upgrade your outdoor space on a budget and are in need of a little inspo, I’ve done all the hard work for you and picked the very best outdoor deals that Amazon Prime Day has to offer. I own the pizza oven already, and really, really love it.

OUR TOP 12 AMAZON PRIME DAY OUTDOOR PICKS