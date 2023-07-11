'I own this and it's perfect.' Here are the best outdoor essentials I've found currently on sale in Amazon Prime Day
Our shopping editor has filtered through the noise to find the very best Amazon deals on outdoor essentials to save you money
Everyone’s favorite shopping event – Amazon Prime Day – is finally here! If you’re in need of some new pieces to elevate your outdoor space then you’re in luck, as the sale is full of them. With summer in full swing, it’s the perfect time to grab any backyard-friendly products you may need while they’re on sale. But with so much choice, Prime Day deals can seem a little overwhelming – lucky then, that it’s literally my job to browse through Amazon on a daily basis.
I know a high-quality, on-trend, and highly-rated product at a moment’s glance, plus I’m familiar with regular prices so I can spot a great deal from a mile away. So if you want to upgrade your outdoor space on a budget and are in need of a little inspo, I’ve done all the hard work for you and picked the very best outdoor deals that Amazon Prime Day has to offer. I own the pizza oven already, and really, really love it.
Shop the entire Amazon Prime Day home sale here
OUR TOP 12 AMAZON PRIME DAY OUTDOOR PICKS
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
There's 33% off this outdoor organization caddy that's the ideal stylish storage solution for your backyard, patio, or terrace. The wood-look design will fit in with the rest of your outdoor furniture while the weather-resistant resin protects the contents.
I own this Roccbox pizza oven and absolutely adore it. It makes the perfect wood-fired pizzas and the stylish (and heat-resistant) sage green design masquerades as a piece of decor. It's worth grabbing at 20% off!
There's an impressive 70% off this cream wicker glass top table. It has a basket section under the table's surface for a handy bit of extra storage.
If you're in the market for a new outdoor rug then you'll be thrilled to learn that this luxe-looking one is 36% off! I adore the navy and white pattern which is reversible, so you can switch up the look of your seating area with ease.
The only thing better than roasting your marshmallows over this stylish wood-burning fire pit on a warm summer evening is knowing that you bought it for 46% off! It even comes with a waterproof cover and protective screen.
Save 50% on these classic outdoor string lights! They'll add a warm glow to your outdoor space come evening, and the plastic bulbs are shatterproof and weather resistant.
In other outdoor decor news – this gorgeous green water feature is reduced by 59% ATM. The cracked jar design will add a unique touch to your backyard.
I can't quite believe the under-$10 price of this set of two stylish plant pots – at 67% off, they're an absolute steal! They feature built-in drainage holes and are lightweight so easy to move around your outdoor space.
And there's 37% off this raised plant bed that comes in an effortlessly elegant terracotta shade. It's ideal for your herbs, vegetables, or flowers.
This sleek weather-resistant delivery box will be the best thing you've ever added to your front porch! It has a large-capacity one-way system where packages can be delivered and only retrieved by opening a lock. It's also 27% off right now, no biggie.
I'll race you to the checkout to snap up this woven outdoor seating set! It's an impressive 40% off and has a completely weather-proof finish.
Elevate your plain picnic table with this 33%-off tablecloth. It looks like it's made from a summery linen material but is actually water resistant. It also has an inner elastic lining which pulls the material tightly around your table so it won't blow away in the wind!
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
-
-
'This is my style secret.' Our editor knows where to find the most elevating vases - and they're all now on sale at under $30
Amazon Prime Day is a trove of amazing vases that feel elegant and elevated, and our editor has done the hard work of digging out the 12 best for you
By Pip Rich • Published
-
I shop for a living – here are my favorite home decor finds from the Amazon Prime Day sale that all look shockingly refined
Upgrade your decor in the Amazon Prime Day sales with up to 64% off accent chairs, statement decor pieces, and more! Our shopping editor’ picks of the best home deals
By Valeza Bakolli • Published
-
'This is my style secret.' Our editor knows where to find the most elevating vases - and they're all now on sale at under $30
Amazon Prime Day is a trove of amazing vases that feel elegant and elevated, and our editor has done the hard work of digging out the 12 best for you
By Pip Rich • Published
-
I shop for a living – here are my favorite home decor finds from the Amazon Prime Day sale that all look shockingly refined
Upgrade your decor in the Amazon Prime Day sales with up to 64% off accent chairs, statement decor pieces, and more! Our shopping editor’ picks of the best home deals
By Valeza Bakolli • Published
-
My living room desperately needs a refresh - here are 12 luxe-looking but super affordable home accents I'm eyeing
You don’t have to spend a fortune to make your home look expensive – our shopping editor has selected the best affordable-yet-luxe-looking accents for your living room
By Valeza Bakolli • Published
-
HomePod mini vs Sonos One: two high-end smart home hubs, but which is the better speaker?
We take a look at the HomePod mini and Sonos One, both of which sit at the higher end of the smart speaker market.
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Sony WF-C500 vs Airpods: are the budget earbuds a worthy competitor to Apple?
Sony's affordable earbuds get the thumbs up from us, but how do their compare with Apple's AirPods?
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Marshall Minor III vs Airpods: can the rock music masters beat out Apple?
We compare the Marshall Minor III earbuds with the AirPods 3 to see whether the classic rock rep of the former means it can take the tech giants on.
By Caroline Preece • Last updated
-
Beats Studio Buds vs AirPods 3: battle of the Apple-backed earbuds
We compare true wireless earbuds from Apple and Beats, looking at design, comfort, audio, pricing, and more.
By Caroline Preece • Last updated
-
Weber vs Char-Broil - can the budget brand beat out the fan favorites?
We compare two of the biggest grill brands to see how they measure up across performance, design, variety and more
By Caroline Preece • Last updated