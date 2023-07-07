Linen is the best summer material, and I've found 12 home accessories that perfect the relaxed/elevated vibe
Summer’s favorite fabric isn’t just for clothing – you can really give your decor a refresh for the season with these subtle-yet-stylish home accessories
Summer is synonymous with many things: strolls in wildflower-covered fields, sunshine-drenched cocktails on rooftop bars and, of course, linen. From flowing curtains to dinner napkins, the breathable, minimalist, and effortlessly elegant fabric just makes sense to have around the home once the weather warms up. It makes a nice switch from the cozy wool pillows and heavy velvet curtains that reign supreme during the winter months, in any case.
There’s a plethora of stylish linen pieces available to shop from our selection of the best home decor stores – most of which are far less expensive than they actually look! So I’ve gone through them with a fine-tooth comb to curate a list of the most elegant linen accessories which will really elevate your home’s decor for the summer.
These classic linen napkins will suit basically any style of table decor. They come in four soft shades and have a simple-yet-elegant design.
Light, summery materials doesn't have to be synonymous with neutral shades! I adore the block color design of this statement tablecloth - it'll do all the hard styling work for you.
This colorful throw pillow is really easy to stack up with other styles. The subtle sage green design would look beautiful layered with other pillows on a sofa or bed.
For a minimal twist on the classic plaid tablecloth design, I'd recommend this cream and black linen-blend option. It's far less expensive than it actually looks!
And these matching napkins really complete the set! They have a subtly summery vibe that will take you through to early fall.
In other linen tablecloth news, this floral one simply screams summer. I love the watercolor design which gives it a rustic feel, the handmade piece is made of the highest quality linen and feels incredibly soft to the touch.
Swap your current heavy velvet curtains for these breathable, flowy linen ones that will ripple in the summer breeze. They'll let far more of that gorgeous summer light in!
And if you're after a little more coverage, this stylish linen roll-up blind makes a lighter alternative to your black-out blind. It'll still block out a decent amount of light, but thanks to the ribbon tie detail will look effortlessly elegant while doing so.
These rose print napkins are block-printed by hand, making each one feel unique. They would make the perfect floral addition to a colorful tablescape.
Striped details are everywhere at the moment, and this linen throw pillow is no exception. It'll add an on-trend feel to your sofa or bed set-up.
Speaking of striped homeware, this breathable linen duvet cover will keep your bed looking and feeling cool. The nautical stripes make it the perfect choice for summer, if you ask me.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
-
-
How can I storm-proof my garage? 6 steps to help this vulnerable space hold up against high winds and hurricanes
Keep your home secure and avoid costly repairs with these weather-proofing measures for a strong and sturdy garage
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
'So soothing!" The 12 best green sofas make for instantly relaxed - yet elegant- living room decor
The 12 best green sofas are a mix of styles and shapes but they all have a timeless appeal that feels both contemporary and classic
By Jacky Parker • Published