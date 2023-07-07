Linen is the best summer material, and I've found 12 home accessories that perfect the relaxed/elevated vibe

Summer’s favorite fabric isn’t just for clothing – you can really give your decor a refresh for the season with these subtle-yet-stylish home accessories

linen napkins, throw pillow, and block-color tablecloth on a colorful background
(Image credit: H&M, Lulu and Georgia, Net-a-Porter)
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
published

Summer is synonymous with many things: strolls in wildflower-covered fields, sunshine-drenched cocktails on rooftop bars and, of course, linen. From flowing curtains to dinner napkins, the breathable, minimalist, and effortlessly elegant fabric just makes sense to have around the home once the weather warms up. It makes a nice switch from the cozy wool pillows and heavy velvet curtains that reign supreme during the winter months, in any case.

There’s a plethora of stylish linen pieces available to shop from our selection of the best home decor stores – most of which are far less expensive than they actually look! So I’ve gone through them with a fine-tooth comb to curate a list of the most elegant linen accessories which will really elevate your home’s decor for the summer. 

Linen napkins

These classic linen napkins will suit basically any style of table decor. They come in four soft shades and have a simple-yet-elegant design.

Large color-block linen tablecloth

Light, summery materials doesn't have to be synonymous with neutral shades! I adore the block color design of this statement tablecloth - it'll do all the hard styling work for you.

Carmel linen pillow

This colorful throw pillow is really easy to stack up with other styles. The subtle sage green design would look beautiful layered with other pillows on a sofa or bed. 

Linen-blend tablecloth

For a minimal twist on the classic plaid tablecloth design, I'd recommend this cream and black linen-blend option. It's far less expensive than it actually looks!

Linen-blend napkins

And these matching napkins really complete the set! They have a subtly summery vibe that will take you through to early fall. 

Lithuanian linen tablecloth, painted florals

In other linen tablecloth news, this floral one simply screams summer. I love the watercolor design which gives it a rustic feel, the handmade piece is made of the highest quality linen and feels incredibly soft to the touch.

Relaxed linen tie-top window panel

Swap your current heavy velvet curtains for these breathable, flowy linen ones that will ripple in the summer breeze. They'll let far more of that gorgeous summer light in!

Linen-blend roll-up curtain

And if you're after a little more coverage, this stylish linen roll-up blind makes a lighter alternative to your black-out blind. It'll still block out a decent amount of light, but thanks to the ribbon tie detail will look effortlessly elegant while doing so.

Neutral rose napkins

These rose print napkins are block-printed by hand, making each one feel unique. They would make the perfect floral addition to a colorful tablescape.

Vdara linen pillow

Striped details are everywhere at the moment, and this linen throw pillow is no exception. It'll add an on-trend feel to your sofa or bed set-up.

Jarrah coastal beach blue striped linen duvet

Speaking of striped homeware, this breathable linen duvet cover will keep your bed looking and feeling cool. The nautical stripes make it the perfect choice for summer, if you ask me.

Lithuanian linen table runner

This linen table runner comes in a few different neutral-adjacent shades but my favourite has to be this soft peach color. It's the ideal piece to pair with a rustic wooden table, colorful candlesticks, and wildflower cuttings. 

