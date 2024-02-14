The Best H&M Home Furniture Under $500 — Our Edit of the Brand's Most Elevated Scandi-Chic Style

If you're not yet acquainted with H&M Home, allow us to introduce you. Each piece hails from Stockholm, infusing that effortlessly chic Scandi style we adore, while crafted by artisans worldwide, lending a touch of global flair to everything you see. And the best part? Despite the level of creativity and artistry, it remains refreshingly affordable, staying true to H&M's ethos of making unique design accessible to all.

In fact, you'll be pleasantly surprised to find that no item in this H&M Home editor's choice selection surpasses $500, with most comfortably resting around the $100 mark. While H&M Home's furniture lineup may not be as extensive as others', it more than compensates with exceptional quality.

Handcrafted using premium materials like rattan and solid wood, each H&M Home piece is built to withstand the test of time. As New York-based interior designer Artem Kropovinsky advises, "Smart investments involve classic designs in quality materials which are timeless." And for those who lean toward the dramatic, Kropovinsky explains that art-inspired or sculptural pieces offer similar longevity, while adding a conversational element to your space. Fortunately, H&M Home offers all of these options and more.

So if you're in the market for unique minimalist furniture — a sculptural side table, or perhaps a sleek storage shelf — look no further. We present to you the most design-forward H&M furniture that has caught our eye.

The Very Best H&M Home Furniture

How do I approach styling H&M Home furniture?

Scandinavian furniture design's simplicity is its charm, effortlessly blending into various interior aesthetics. Kropovinsky suggests, "try to find agreement in substance and scale” when mixing furniture. This ensures cohesion, even with seemingly different items like a storage cabinet and a side table. Finding common ground — be it in material or style — is key.

The beauty of H&M Home's offerings lies in their clean lines, ensuring seamless compatibility among your chosen pieces. Decorating your space becomes a delightful task with this inherent versatility.

