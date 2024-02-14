The Best H&M Home Furniture Under $500 — Our Edit of the Brand's Most Elevated Scandi-Chic Style
Discover all of the H&M Home furniture finds that this style editor has her eye on. Shopping this design-focused edit is like a trip to Sweden, sans price tag
If you're not yet acquainted with H&M Home, allow us to introduce you. Each piece hails from Stockholm, infusing that effortlessly chic Scandi style we adore, while crafted by artisans worldwide, lending a touch of global flair to everything you see. And the best part? Despite the level of creativity and artistry, it remains refreshingly affordable, staying true to H&M's ethos of making unique design accessible to all.
In fact, you'll be pleasantly surprised to find that no item in this H&M Home editor's choice selection surpasses $500, with most comfortably resting around the $100 mark. While H&M Home's furniture lineup may not be as extensive as others', it more than compensates with exceptional quality.
Handcrafted using premium materials like rattan and solid wood, each H&M Home piece is built to withstand the test of time. As New York-based interior designer Artem Kropovinsky advises, "Smart investments involve classic designs in quality materials which are timeless." And for those who lean toward the dramatic, Kropovinsky explains that art-inspired or sculptural pieces offer similar longevity, while adding a conversational element to your space. Fortunately, H&M Home offers all of these options and more.
So if you're in the market for unique minimalist furniture — a sculptural side table, or perhaps a sleek storage shelf — look no further. We present to you the most design-forward H&M furniture that has caught our eye.
Explore the complete furniture collection at H&M Home.
The Very Best H&M Home Furniture
Price: $221
This rattan nightstand is modern design meets natural sensibilities. Its open construction and dual shelving take up minimal visual space, making for the perfect small bedroom storage idea.
Price: $101
This stunning metal table lamp pairs soft lines with an ultra-glossy finish. At just about $100, it's design-forward shape rivals designer others costing many times the price. Plus, if red isn't your thing, choose between other captivating hues like light green and rust pink.
Price: $171
Rattan always brings a breath of fresh air, and this chair is no exception. It practically invites you to unwind with a good book. And when you're done, simply fold it away to save space.
Price: $171
Unlike most pouffes, this one, crafted from a cozy wool and cotton blend, is not just decorative — it's substantial enough to serve as proper seating with its 21.5-inch diameter.
Price: $491
Organic shapes, like the ones showcased in this mango wood coffee table, are already a hit among designers in 2024 and are expected to gain even more popularity in the future. Stay ahead of the curve with this trend-setting piece, available in either dark brown or beige.
Price: $137
This sculptural metal side table is a steal at under $140, offering undeniable designer appeal. Use it to elevate any space with its artistic flair, whether beside a favorite sitting chair or as a decorative pedestal in a prominent spot. For added emphasis, place one of these H&M Home rugs underneath.
Price: $35.99
Add versatile storage with this wall shelf, complete with a hanging bar for hats and a top shelf perfect for displaying decor or frequently used items.
Price: $151
The irregular edges of this 100% aluminum chair add organic texture and visual interest. Whether you choose the white or black variety, it's a surefire way to enhance your space. Pair it in close proximity to any of the best H&M Home mirrors for a standout focal point.
Price: $56.99
This origami-inspired design boasts mesmerizing paper pleats executed with intricate detail. Made with real paper, no two are exactly alike, making for a one-of-a-kind living room addition.
Price: $86.99
Happy reviewers rave about this side table's resemblance to higher-end offerings, making it a fantastic choice for those seeking a designer look on a budget. Pair it with your favorite lounge chair for a convenient spot to rest a drink.
Price: $491
This stunning sliding-door cabinet features intricate wood detailing for a luxurious feel. Keeping with H&M Home's minimalist aesthetic, the sturdy wood is complemented by barely-there metal legs for a modern touch.
How do I approach styling H&M Home furniture?
Scandinavian furniture design's simplicity is its charm, effortlessly blending into various interior aesthetics. Kropovinsky suggests, "try to find agreement in substance and scale” when mixing furniture. This ensures cohesion, even with seemingly different items like a storage cabinet and a side table. Finding common ground — be it in material or style — is key.
The beauty of H&M Home's offerings lies in their clean lines, ensuring seamless compatibility among your chosen pieces. Decorating your space becomes a delightful task with this inherent versatility.
And speaking of ambiance, explore our selection of the best H&M Home lighting to complete your home's atmosphere.
