12 gold home decor accessories for if you’re as obsessed as me with how they make a room look more expensive

It’s everyone’s favorite luxe-looking accent, so I’ve rounded up the best in gold-toned decor for you to peruse

gold plant trays, serving tray, cheese knives and bowl
(Image credit: H&M, Terrain)
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
published

Fellow human magpies unite! This is a carefully curated edit of our favorite sparkly-yet-stylish metal. Whether it’s an unapologetic all-over-gold piece or one featuring elegant accents of the color for a luxe finish (such as delicate gold rims around porcelain plates, or gold handles on an otherwise monochromatic piece) – I’m convinced the metal makes any piece of decor look more expensive.

And we’re not alone in our adoration – celebs and interior designers alike love it too! Selena Gomez even revolutionized Our Place’s iconic all-one-color design of the Always Pan to incorporate her favorite gold hardware into her limited-edition summer collection. It’s an undeniably easy way to add a luxe accent to any homeware piece, so I’ve rounded up the best gold-toned accessories from the best home decor stores.

OUR TOP 12 GOLD-TONED HOME ACCESSORIES 

white bowl with scallop design and gold rim
Porcelain serving bowl

With its scalloped texture and delicate gold rim, this porcelain bowl feels undeniably luxurious. It looks beautiful stacked over the matching plates in the collection.

three gold photo frames with pictures
Gold rimmed photo frames

The gold rim adds a luxe touch to these photo frames. They're perfect for storing your favourite pictures or displaying your own collection of pressed wildflowers.

four gold candlesticks in different twisted designs and heights
Lumiere candlestick

I adore the twisted shape of this gold candle holder. Mix and match it with the other designs in the collection for a playful-yet-elegant look.

arched intricate mirror handing over a fireplace in a stylish living room
Tulca mirror

If you're in the market for an effortlessly elegant mirror then look no further than this antique gold one from Lulu and Georgia. The arched shape makes it perfect for hanging above your fireplace or vanity.

gold rimmed floor length mirror in a luxe living room
Arched full length mirror

And this arched floor mirror from Amazon is slightly more subtle but still so stylish. I love the delicate gold edge detail.

gold rectangle serving tray with handles
Metal serving tray

This gold tray is perfect for serving drinks and nibbles at your next dinner party. It looks far more expensive than it actually is! 

five pieces of gold cutlery laying flat
Due gold flatware set

I adore the slim handles and brushed gold finish on this flatware collection – it makes the classic set feel really modern.

two gold cheese knives
Metal cheese knives

While we're on the subject of luxe gold-tone cutlery, this set of two cheese knives is unreasonably elegant – especially considering its under-$20 price!

two salad spoons in gold on a wooden table
Gold salad servers

Elevate your dinner table even further by adding these gold-tone salad servers – because it's the little touches that make all the difference.

gold oval trinket tray
Small metal tray

This little trinket tray would look beautiful on top of a larger marble display tray. Use it to store your little bits and bobs in style.

tall gold standing planter with slim legs holding a plant
Tall gold standing planter

Add some height, dimension, and a luxe touch to your plant collection with this standing planter. It would make an ideal addition to a minimalist living room or outdoor space.

two round gold plant trays on a wooden surface
Brass plant tray

And this brushed gold plant tray would make an elegant addition to your current plant pots. It's hammered by hand for a chic natural look.

WHAT DOES GOLD DO FOR INTERIOR DESIGN?

The eye-catching color and finish of gold decor gives any room an instantly more glamorous feel. And aside from adding a luxe touch to your scheme, gold also incorporates a certain warmth to the overall look and feel of a piece through its yellow tones. 

One of those timeless materials that transcends seasons, you can be sure that your gold-toned pieces will carry you through summer and beyond.

IS GOLD DECOR EXPENSIVE?

You don't have to spend a fortune to find a high-quality gold piece! While gold leaf details, gold plating, and even solid gold decor is the epitome of expensive home styling, gold-toned pieces work just as well for a much more affordable alternative. A gold-colored metallic finish offers the same luxurious feel without the eye-watering price tag.

I pride myself on finding luxe home accents for less, and hopefully the variety of price points in this guide has proven that adding an elegant touch to your decor needn't cost your entire pay check!

