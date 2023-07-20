12 gold home decor accessories for if you’re as obsessed as me with how they make a room look more expensive
It’s everyone’s favorite luxe-looking accent, so I’ve rounded up the best in gold-toned decor for you to peruse
Fellow human magpies unite! This is a carefully curated edit of our favorite sparkly-yet-stylish metal. Whether it’s an unapologetic all-over-gold piece or one featuring elegant accents of the color for a luxe finish (such as delicate gold rims around porcelain plates, or gold handles on an otherwise monochromatic piece) – I’m convinced the metal makes any piece of decor look more expensive.
And we’re not alone in our adoration – celebs and interior designers alike love it too! Selena Gomez even revolutionized Our Place’s iconic all-one-color design of the Always Pan to incorporate her favorite gold hardware into her limited-edition summer collection. It’s an undeniably easy way to add a luxe accent to any homeware piece, so I’ve rounded up the best gold-toned accessories from the best home decor stores.
OUR TOP 12 GOLD-TONED HOME ACCESSORIES
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
With its scalloped texture and delicate gold rim, this porcelain bowl feels undeniably luxurious. It looks beautiful stacked over the matching plates in the collection.
The gold rim adds a luxe touch to these photo frames. They're perfect for storing your favourite pictures or displaying your own collection of pressed wildflowers.
I adore the twisted shape of this gold candle holder. Mix and match it with the other designs in the collection for a playful-yet-elegant look.
If you're in the market for an effortlessly elegant mirror then look no further than this antique gold one from Lulu and Georgia. The arched shape makes it perfect for hanging above your fireplace or vanity.
And this arched floor mirror from Amazon is slightly more subtle but still so stylish. I love the delicate gold edge detail.
This gold tray is perfect for serving drinks and nibbles at your next dinner party. It looks far more expensive than it actually is!
I adore the slim handles and brushed gold finish on this flatware collection – it makes the classic set feel really modern.
While we're on the subject of luxe gold-tone cutlery, this set of two cheese knives is unreasonably elegant – especially considering its under-$20 price!
Elevate your dinner table even further by adding these gold-tone salad servers – because it's the little touches that make all the difference.
This little trinket tray would look beautiful on top of a larger marble display tray. Use it to store your little bits and bobs in style.
Add some height, dimension, and a luxe touch to your plant collection with this standing planter. It would make an ideal addition to a minimalist living room or outdoor space.
WHAT DOES GOLD DO FOR INTERIOR DESIGN?
The eye-catching color and finish of gold decor gives any room an instantly more glamorous feel. And aside from adding a luxe touch to your scheme, gold also incorporates a certain warmth to the overall look and feel of a piece through its yellow tones.
One of those timeless materials that transcends seasons, you can be sure that your gold-toned pieces will carry you through summer and beyond.
IS GOLD DECOR EXPENSIVE?
You don't have to spend a fortune to find a high-quality gold piece! While gold leaf details, gold plating, and even solid gold decor is the epitome of expensive home styling, gold-toned pieces work just as well for a much more affordable alternative. A gold-colored metallic finish offers the same luxurious feel without the eye-watering price tag.
I pride myself on finding luxe home accents for less, and hopefully the variety of price points in this guide has proven that adding an elegant touch to your decor needn't cost your entire pay check!
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
