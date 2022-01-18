9 stylish dinnerware sets to impress guests — and add luxury to your table

In search of a new dinnerware set? Whether yours is currently looking a bit worse for wear and adorned with scratches and chips, or perhaps you're searching for something to match with your new kitchen? We've found plenty of styles so as to serve your food in style — and to make the insides of your kitchen cabinets look great.

Here, you'll find a list of the best dinnerware sets to determine the occasion. We've listed dinnerware sets for casual use, plus options for ultra-special occasions. Before reading our list you might want to determine what you'd like your new dinnerware set to be made of. There's everything from melamine, which is a cheaper and safer alternative to porcelain since it doesn't chip or scratch, and fine bone china, plus even glass and wooden options and your classic porcelain sets on our list. Then, consider how many pieces you'd like your new set to comprise — and what you'd like those pieces to be. Some of the sets we've listed below come as a complete set, with one of each piece, whereas others will be, for example, a set of four, and by four it means four of the same item.

Choose a dinnerware set to suit your family size and your kitchen style, and you'll never look back. Not just for brightening your dinner table, but these sets will add a luxury look to dinnertime, whether you have guests coming over or not. Once you're finished and you've chosen a dinnerware set, then see our guide on kitchen organizers. To help store your new plates, bowls, and more — all practically and in a pretty manner.

9 best dinnerware sets for adding style to your table

(Image credit: Fortessa Tableware)

1. Fortessa Tableware Solutions Sandia Melamine Dinnerware Organically shaped and terracotta in color, this melamine set is gorgeous Specifications Pieces: 6 Made from: Melamine Dishwasher safe?: Yes Today's Best Deals From $45 at Food52

This wow-worthy set will be sure to add some well-needed color to your dining table — and a bit of life to your kitchen cabinets. We love the playful terracotta color as it's anything but boring, and the fact that you can use these as everyday plates is the cherry on top. We're totally in love with their shape and that they mimic the look of hand-thrown pottery, without the expense or the delicate properties.

The idea is that this set comes in a set of 6. This set includes 6 of the same size plates or bowls. Choose from dinner plates, salad plates, or pasta bowls. Or, there are side bowls and ceral bowls that you can buy, too. This way, you'll only get what you need, so for anyone out there who never uses side bowls or pasta bowls, this set is great.

It's made from melamine which is shatter-proof, making them safe to use around the kids. You can put them in your dishwasher and they're said to be lightweight for easy carrying from your kitchen to your dining table — or your patio.

(Image credit: Havenly)

2. Lanai Melamine Gray Dinnerware Set A great all-round grey set for everyday use Specifications Pieces: 12 Made from: Melamine Dishwasher safe?: Yes Today's Best Deals $59.99 at Havenly

The choice is yours whether to save these for a special occasion or use them every day — rest assured they are durable enough for the latter. Made from melamine, too, and organically shaped (we're sensing a theme here!) this set is the perfect balance of striking and sophisticated. The grey is anything but dull and will look sublime on your table whether it's spring, summer, autumn, or winter. They look like they should be triple their price tag thanks to their attractive glossy finish.

This set comes with 12 pieces — four dinner plates, four salad plates, and four bowls. To take you from breakfast through to dinner.

With a lightweight construction, these plates look like they are handcrafted. They are melamine therefore chip-resistant, and dishwasher safe. Oh, and unlike china, melamine is a reasonable price so that you can use these plates in your garden, and without worrying that they will chip or scratch after first use.

(Image credit: Villeroy & Boch)

3. Villeroy & Boch Artesano Original 30 Piece Set A classic white set that will last you for years and years of use Specifications Pieces: 30 Made from: Premium Porcelain Dishwasher safe?: Yes Today's Best Deals $700 at Villeroy & Boch

For true luxury — and high quality — there's no other place to shop for a dinnerware set than Villeroy & Boch. With a range of styles available, we think their Artesano set is second to none. Why? It might be casual, but its premium porcelain construction means it will last you for 10+ years of use. You needn't hide it away in your cabinet until special occasions! With wide edges on the plates and bowls, we say to pair this modern set with colored and textured serveware.

This 30-piece set includes six of everything. This includes dinner plates, salad plates, pasta bowls plus teacups, and teacup saucers. This way, the entirety of your kitchen cabinet contents will match. An organized person's dream! Plus, this is especially handy if your kitchen cabinets are glass as it makes for a gorgeous look.

Not only does this set exude luxury, but it's even dishwasher safe and suitable for use in the microwave. What more could you need?

(Image credit: Our Place)

5. Our Place Set the Table Set This sustainable set is made from recycled porcelain — and it looks great Specifications Pieces: 12 Made from: Porcelain Dishwasher safe?: Yes Today's Best Deals $135 at Our Place

If you are upgrading your dinnerware set, and you want something that's kind to the environment, then check out this option from Our Place. Yes, the same place that frying pan everyone is talking about is from. This set is easily stackable thanks to the fact each piece has a distinctive rim, and they are made from high-quality recycled and virgin porcelain. The best part? They come in three attractive colorways for you to choose from, including Spice, Steam, or Char.

This 12-piece set includes four main plates, four side plates, and four bowls. You can mix and match colors so that your plates are different from your bowls, should you like. This set is entirely hand-painted with a matte base and a glossy, hand-speckled finish on top.

Lightweight and durable, this completely stackable set is even suitable for dishwasher use and it's scratch and chip-resistant.

(Image credit: OHOM)

6. OHOM 4-Piece Acaia Wood Dinnerware Set This unique wooden dinnerware set will add something different to your table Specifications Pieces: 4 Made from: Acacia Wood Dishwasher safe?: No Today's Best Deals $89 at Nordstrom

Handcarved from Acacia wood, this ultra-elegant set definitely isn't for everyday use, but it will impress on special occasions. Plus, there's the fact it can't smash since it's wood! Each piece has its own organic shape and they are great for garden use, too. This set will definitely be sure to add something unique to your table, no matter whether it's styled to be minimalist, bursting with color, or decorated with flowers.

This set includes four pieces in total. That's one salad bowl and three different-sized plates. You'll get a small, medium and large plate. Buy more than one set and treat yourself — and your table for only the most important of occasions.

Since this set is made from Acacia wood, it's unfortunately not dishwasher safe. But, since you'll only be using it occasionally, this shouldn't be a huge issue. We do wish this set came with more pieces although we understand why not, as each piece is extremely high quality.

(Image credit: Mosser)

7. Mosser Glass Colored Glass Dinnerware Set A glass dinnerware set that ought to impress guests Specifications Pieces: 4-pieces Made from: Color Flint Glass Dishwasher safe?: No Today's Best Deals From $74 at Food52

This tinted glass dinnerware set comes in a huge range of colorways from pink to green, grey plus more. Each piece is hand-crafted at a family-owned factory, and this set boasts slight color and size variations due to this. We think they're great for brightening up a dining table — and adding style to a dining room. Luxurious thanks to their color flint glass construction, this set is nothing like the usual.

This set comes in pieces of four, with exception of the shallow bowls. You can purchase four of the same dinner plates, four salad plates, four cereal bowls, or four medium shallow bowls. It's handy for anyone who dislikes using a particular piece of dinnerware as this way, you choose what you're buying.

Due to the delicate features of this set, you'll need to hand wash them after use. Perhaps this means that they'll be one to keep stowed away until a special occasion?

(Image credit: All Modern)

8. Pabst 16 Piece Dinnerware Set Pink to make your guests wink, this standout 16-piece dinnerware set is lovely Specifications Pieces: 16 Made from: Stoneware Dishwasher safe?: Yes Today's Best Deals $75.99 at All Modern

This sublime dinnerware set will bring an earthy feel to your kitchen or dining room thanks to its neutral coloring — and its pretty speckled look. Stray from the ordinary with help from this All Modern set and thank us later. Each piece boasts a radial texture and a hand-crafted look, and they will be used for years to come at your dining table.

This set comprises 16 pieces. Four dinner plates, four salad plates, four cereal bowls, and four mugs. To match your cereal to your cup of coffee!

Safe for use in the dishwasher and microwave, this set is totally chip-resistant and scratch-resistant. It's also stackable to save on space in your cabinets, and you can even put them in your oven.

(Image credit: Wedgwood)

9. Wedgwood Vera Venato Imperial 4-Piece Place Setting A marble-effect dinnerware set for 1 was designed by Vera Wang Specifications Pieces: 4 Made of: Fine Bone China Dishwasher safe?: Yes Today's Best Deals $125 at Wedgwood

Designed by Vera Wang for Wedgwood, this incredible set exudes luxury thanks to its fine bone china construction. Really, we didn't expect anything less coming from this fashion icon. Featuring a contemporary yet natural pattern, this set is mostly grey but looks like it could be marble. There's no doubt in our minds that it's meant for modern homes, and we've no concerns of its quality.

This dinnerware set is enough for one. Included in the beautifully presented box comes a dinner plate, a salad plate, a cereal bowl plus a mug. For an elegant affair whether you are enjoying breakfast in bed or a dinner for one with a glass of Champagne.

This set is completely dishwasher safe and you can use it in your microwave.

Browse more dinnerware sets...

Not (yet) found what you're searching for? Perhaps you are searching for a dinnerware set to match your new flatware set? You can browse more dinnerware sets at our favorite places, as listed below.