9 things people who have Californian-inspired homes buy - laidback luxe looks

If there’s one home trend we can all get behind, surely it has to be California-style decor. This innately cool, calm, and relaxed aesthetic reflects the area after which it’s named. I, for one, can’t think of a better way to prolong the last sweet moments of summer than by incorporating accessories into your home that evoke pleasant memories of strolling barefoot down a sandy beach.
The best home decor stores are full of accessories to make your home’s aesthetic echo that of a beachside villa, and the beautiful thing is it takes as little as one or two of these pieces, carefully placed, to create a vibe without completely overhauling your space. From accessories featuring organic shapes and materials to statement-making centerpieces, I’ve found the very best bits of decor to add a ‘California Cool’ feel to your home.
Our top 9 California Cool decor picks
Californian-inspired rugs and linens
Nothing says California better than summery fabrics floating in the gentle breeze. These linen-blend curtains will add a light, airy feel to any room.
And this crisp white duvet set is incredibly affordable, considering it's made from 100% linen. If you're a fan of super comfy and elegant-looking bedding, it's a no brainer.
Add this classic jute rug to your kitchen, living room or bedroom for an instantly more laid-back feel. The classic design transcends seasons but has an air of relaxed summer days about it.
Californian-inspired storage accessories
Just because you're buying a piece of aesthetic decor, that doesn't mean it can't provide a helpful space for extra storage! Case in point: this sculptural woven wicker tray.
In other intricate wooden decor news, this wall shelf makes a real statement. The playful loops offer the perfect backdrop to your plants, coastal scented candles, and seashell collection.
Californian-inspired statement pieces
This Marloe Marloe vase makes a subtle statement in your space. The textured stoneware, off-white tone and sculptural curved shape remind me of sea foam and coral.
I adore the sea life theme of these unique patterned plates. The contrast of deep blue with white and the delicate design makes it feel super elegant.
How do I achieve California-style decor?
California-style decor is characterized by a cool, calming, laid-back aesthetic. It can be easily achieved through incorporating organic materials, muted color schemes and a generally light, airy feel.
When it comes to your chosen decor, any color that veers away from muted beiges, sands, and off-whites should reflect that of nature – I’m talking ocean blues and earthy tones.
Organic materials are best – rattan, linen, wood, jute, and textured stoneware are all great options. And your decor pieces should feel organic in shape as well as material, so pieces like the driftwood candle holder and hand-carved wooden bowl above are ideal.
