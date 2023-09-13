9 things people who have Californian-inspired homes buy - laidback luxe looks

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If there’s one home trend we can all get behind, surely it has to be California-style decor. This innately cool, calm, and relaxed aesthetic reflects the area after which it’s named. I, for one, can’t think of a better way to prolong the last sweet moments of summer than by incorporating accessories into your home that evoke pleasant memories of strolling barefoot down a sandy beach.

The best home decor stores are full of accessories to make your home’s aesthetic echo that of a beachside villa, and the beautiful thing is it takes as little as one or two of these pieces, carefully placed, to create a vibe without completely overhauling your space. From accessories featuring organic shapes and materials to statement-making centerpieces, I’ve found the very best bits of decor to add a ‘California Cool’ feel to your home.

Our top 9 California Cool decor picks

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

Californian-inspired rugs and linens

Californian-inspired storage accessories

Howell tray $128 at Lulu and Georgia Just because you're buying a piece of aesthetic decor, that doesn't mean it can't provide a helpful space for extra storage! Case in point: this sculptural woven wicker tray. Mariella headboard shelf $249 at Urban Outfitters In other intricate wooden decor news, this wall shelf makes a real statement. The playful loops offer the perfect backdrop to your plants, coastal scented candles, and seashell collection. Clemente bowl $30 at Lulu and Georgia This hand-carved paulownia wood bowl will make an excellent addition to your table. The organic shape and material makes it the perfect piece to incorporate into a minimalist scheme.

Californian-inspired statement pieces