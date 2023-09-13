9 things people who have Californian-inspired homes buy - laidback luxe looks

If you want to achieve a calming, effortlessly stylish aesthetic for your home then we’ve found the best home accessories to add to your space

california cool-themed decor
(Image credit: Net-a-Porter, Lulu and Georgia, Amazon)
Jump to category:
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
published

If there’s one home trend we can all get behind, surely it has to be California-style decor. This innately cool, calm, and relaxed aesthetic reflects the area after which it’s named. I, for one, can’t think of a better way to prolong the last sweet moments of summer than by incorporating accessories into your home that evoke pleasant memories of strolling barefoot down a sandy beach.

The best home decor stores are full of accessories to make your home’s aesthetic echo that of a beachside villa, and the beautiful thing is it takes as little as one or two of these pieces, carefully placed, to create a vibe without completely overhauling your space. From accessories featuring organic shapes and materials to statement-making centerpieces, I’ve found the very best bits of decor to add a ‘California Cool’ feel to your home.

Our top 9 California Cool decor picks

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

Californian-inspired rugs and linens

a pair of cream linen curtains
Linen-blend curtains

Nothing says California better than summery fabrics floating in the gentle breeze. These linen-blend curtains will add a light, airy feel to any room.

white linen duvet set folded in a pile
Linen twin duvet cover set

And this crisp white duvet set is incredibly affordable, considering it's made from 100% linen. If you're a fan of super comfy and elegant-looking bedding, it's a no brainer.

rectangle jute woven rug
Hand woven jute rug

Add this classic jute rug to your kitchen, living room or bedroom for an instantly more laid-back feel. The classic design transcends seasons but has an air of relaxed summer days about it.

Californian-inspired storage accessories

woven wicker tray
Howell tray

Just because you're buying a piece of aesthetic decor, that doesn't mean it can't provide a helpful space for extra storage! Case in point: this sculptural woven wicker tray.

wooden shelf with looped design
Mariella headboard shelf

In other intricate wooden decor news, this wall shelf makes a real statement. The playful loops offer the perfect backdrop to your plants, coastal scented candles, and seashell collection.

pale wooden bowl with trinkets on top
Clemente bowl

This hand-carved paulownia wood bowl will make an excellent addition to your table. The organic shape and material makes it the perfect piece to incorporate into a minimalist scheme.

Californian-inspired statement pieces

glazed textured stoneware vase
Sloane glazed ceramic vase

This Marloe Marloe vase makes a subtle statement in your space. The textured stoneware, off-white tone and sculptural curved shape remind me of sea foam and coral.

white plates with a blue octopus leg print around the rims
From the Deep dinner plates

I adore the sea life theme of these unique patterned plates. The contrast of deep blue with white and the delicate design makes it feel super elegant.

pale driftwood candle holder
Coastal beach driftwood candle holder

Last but most certainly not least, this driftwood candle holder offers the ideal spot to house your cozy candles - making it the perfect summery piece to take through to fall.

How do I achieve California-style decor?

California-style decor is characterized by a cool, calming, laid-back aesthetic. It can be easily achieved through incorporating organic materials, muted color schemes and a generally light, airy feel.

When it comes to your chosen decor, any color that veers away from muted beiges, sands, and off-whites should reflect that of nature – I’m talking ocean blues and earthy tones. 

Organic materials are best – rattan, linen, wood, jute, and textured stoneware are all great options. And your decor pieces should feel organic in shape as well as material, so pieces like the driftwood candle holder and hand-carved wooden bowl above are ideal.

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Contributing Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.

Latest