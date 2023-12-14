Hurry! Burke Decor’s Sale Is Almost Over — 75% Off the Designer Home Decor That Makes Homes Look Luxe

As an editor, I view vast amounts of home decor on the daily. Despite consuming an abundance of design content, I'm consistently impressed by Burke Decor’s high style assortment. Designer-driven, each piece is nothing short of exceptional, both in terms of quality and originality. It’s safe to say that Burke Decor is one of the best home decor stores around.

Special items like these usually come with a hefty price tag. But right now, Burke Decor is having an open box sale to write home about. These pieces may or may not have their original packaging, but it's a small sacrifice to pay for markdowns up to 75% off outstanding designer decor. Discover something special with Burke Decor’s unparalleled outlet discounts.

View Burke Decor’s complete product assortment here.

Best of Burke Decor's Open Box Outlet Sale

Act fast - the sale ends on Thursday, Dec 14th at 10am EST.

Explore additional home decor discounts with our Anthropologie sale edit.