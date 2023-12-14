Hurry! Burke Decor’s Sale Is Almost Over — 75% Off the Designer Home Decor That Makes Homes Look Luxe
Shopping at Burke Decor right now is like stepping inside the best home decor sale of the year - you won't find designs or discounts like these anywhere else
As an editor, I view vast amounts of home decor on the daily. Despite consuming an abundance of design content, I'm consistently impressed by Burke Decor’s high style assortment. Designer-driven, each piece is nothing short of exceptional, both in terms of quality and originality. It’s safe to say that Burke Decor is one of the best home decor stores around.
Special items like these usually come with a hefty price tag. But right now, Burke Decor is having an open box sale to write home about. These pieces may or may not have their original packaging, but it's a small sacrifice to pay for markdowns up to 75% off outstanding designer decor. Discover something special with Burke Decor’s unparalleled outlet discounts.
View Burke Decor’s complete product assortment here.
Best of Burke Decor's Open Box Outlet Sale
Act fast - the sale ends on Thursday, Dec 14th at 10am EST.
Price: $624.75
Was: $2,499
I’m particularly drawn to this dining table for its eye-catching ombre steel. Featuring wide plank legs and an intriguing intersecting beam, this piece looks so expensive.
Price: $191.40
Was: $319
Made with ultrasoft New Zealand wool, this hand-knotted rug is the perfect neutral statement. Incredibly versatile, consider hanging it on a wall for a unique art display.
Price: $324.75
Was: $1,299
This counter stool is among the best deals on this list. It feels sculptural with its yoke back and elongated legs, lending a minimally sleek edge.
Price: $695.40
Was: $1,159
Inspired by the elegant curves of Murano glass, this impressive lamp is guaranteed to elevate any minimal interior. Being transparent, it would also suit a variety of lamp shades.
Price: $41.40
Was: $69
Integrate compelling texture with this neutral throw pillow. Its understated camel and beige striations prove that less is more.
Price: $1,249.50
Was: $2,499
If you’re in the market for a striking contrast piece, consider this iron sideboard with window-style paneling. Its design provides ample storage space while its indoor-outdoor appeal feels classic and clean.
Price: $179.99
Was: $299.99
Introducing you to your next flatware set. Perfect for daily use, it's sleek, slender, and classic. As if that wasn’t enough, the set features resin handles for an unbelievably comfortable grip.
Price: $624.50
Was: $1,249
If you’re struggling to find a desk chair that offers both comfort and style, consider Burke Decor’s stunning mid-century design. The pairing of top-grain leather with shiny polished aluminum has an undeniably luxe appeal.
Price: $420.53
Was: $841.05
Coffee tables are a dime a dozen. Still, this one manages to stand out from the rest for its crescent shaped legs and organic presence.
Price: $550
Was: $1,100
This is the perfect art piece for any fashion lover. Featuring framed a “dress” made of paper, it reminisces the magic of museum costume archives.
Price: $200.88
Was: $334.80
Indulge in lush velvet with this striking green curtain panel. Its luxe texture is enhanced by a subtle shimmer, making it a decadent addition to any interior.
Price: $69
Was: $115
The holidays are a time of buying and receiving inordinate amounts of wine. Display your ever-growing collection with this ingenious wine rack. Its vertically-oriented design would suit even the smallest living spaces.
Price: $332.50
Was: $665
I’ve never seen a side table quite like this before - in the best way possible. Its open-facing structure is perfect for displaying favorite objects, while its curved base elegantly holds books or magazines.
Price: $1,249.50
Was: $2,499
Relax on this gorgeous light gray chaise lounge. Crafted with performance-grade upholstery, it promises to look great for ages.
