Hurry! Burke Decor’s Sale Is Almost Over — 75% Off the Designer Home Decor That Makes Homes Look Luxe

Shopping at Burke Decor right now is like stepping inside the best home decor sale of the year - you won't find designs or discounts like these anywhere else

The best discounts from Burke Decor's open box outlet sale.
As an editor, I view vast amounts of home decor on the daily. Despite consuming an abundance of design content, I'm consistently impressed by Burke Decor’s high style assortment. Designer-driven, each piece is nothing short of exceptional, both in terms of quality and originality. It’s safe to say that Burke Decor is one of the best home decor stores around. 

Special items like these usually come with a hefty price tag. But right now, Burke Decor is having an open box sale to write home about. These pieces may or may not have their original packaging, but it's a small sacrifice to pay for markdowns up to 75% off outstanding designer decor. Discover something special with Burke Decor’s unparalleled outlet discounts.

View Burke Decor’s complete product assortment here.

Best of Burke Decor's Open Box Outlet Sale

Act fast - the sale ends on Thursday, Dec 14th at 10am EST.

Modern wooden dining table.
Brennan Dining Table

Price: $624.75

Was: $2,499

I’m particularly drawn to this dining table for its eye-catching ombre steel. Featuring wide plank legs and an intriguing intersecting beam, this piece looks so expensive.  

Abstract brown and beige rug.
Abstract Rug

Price: $191.40

Was: $319

Made with ultrasoft New Zealand wool, this hand-knotted rug is the perfect neutral statement. Incredibly versatile, consider hanging it on a wall for a unique art display.  

Modern bar stool.
Carrie Counter Stool

Price: $324.75

Was: $1,299

This counter stool is among the best deals on this list. It feels sculptural with its yoke back and elongated legs, lending a minimally sleek edge.  

Modern lamp.
Myla Medium Wide Table Lamp

Price: $695.40

Was: $1,159

Inspired by the elegant curves of Murano glass, this impressive lamp is guaranteed to elevate any minimal interior. Being transparent, it would also suit a variety of lamp shades.  

Woven throw pillow.
Camel & Beige Pillow

Price: $41.40

Was: $69

Integrate compelling texture with this neutral throw pillow. Its understated camel and beige striations prove that less is more.  

Wood and glass paneled sideboard.
Lexington Sideboard

Price: $1,249.50

Was: $2,499

If you’re in the market for a striking contrast piece, consider this iron sideboard with window-style paneling. Its design provides ample storage space while its indoor-outdoor appeal feels classic and clean. 

Flatware dining set.
MAXIME Flatware Set 16 Piece in Sharkskin

Price: $179.99

Was: $299.99

Introducing you to your next flatware set. Perfect for daily use, it's sleek, slender, and classic. As if that wasn’t enough, the set features resin handles for an unbelievably comfortable grip.  

Leather desk chair.
Jude Desk Chair

Price: $624.50

Was: $1,249

If you’re struggling to find a desk chair that offers both comfort and style, consider Burke Decor’s stunning mid-century design. The pairing of top-grain leather with shiny polished aluminum has an undeniably luxe appeal. 

Oval acacia wood coffee table.
Paden Coffee Table

Price: $420.53

Was: $841.05

Coffee tables are a dime a dozen. Still, this one manages to stand out from the rest for its crescent shaped legs and organic presence.  

Paper dress wall art.
Paper Dress

Price: $550

Was: $1,100

This is the perfect art piece for any fashion lover. Featuring framed a “dress” made of paper, it reminisces the magic of museum costume archives.  

Emerald green curtain panel.
Juno Velvet Caper Pole Top Drapery Panel

Price: $200.88

Was: $334.80

Indulge in lush velvet with this striking green curtain panel. Its luxe texture is enhanced by a subtle shimmer, making it a decadent addition to any interior. 

Wine rack.
Loire Wine Rack

Price: $69

Was: $115

The holidays are a time of buying and receiving inordinate amounts of wine. Display your ever-growing collection with this ingenious wine rack. Its vertically-oriented design would suit even the smallest living spaces.  

Modern abstract side table.
Vault Side Table

Price: $332.50

Was: $665

I’ve never seen a side table quite like this before - in the best way possible. Its open-facing structure is perfect for displaying favorite objects, while its curved base elegantly holds books or magazines.  

Chaise lounge.
Brady Tete A Tete Chaise

Price: $1,249.50

Was: $2,499

Relax on this gorgeous light gray chaise lounge. Crafted with performance-grade upholstery, it promises to look great for ages.

Eggplant toned euro sham.
Juno Velvet Eggplant Euro Sham

Price: $108

Was: $216

This sham is in a gorgeous eggplant shade, which just so happens to be one of my favorite colors for 2024. Paired with velvet, this set feels particularly ambient and luxe. 

Explore additional home decor discounts with our Anthropologie sale edit.  

