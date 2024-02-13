"You Can Enhance the Fluffiness" — The 'Sleep Better' Hacks I'm Shopping Now in the President's Day Sales

Few experiences rival the bliss of sinking into a sumptuously layered, cloud-like bed at the end of a long day. They say we spend about a third of our lives asleep, so why not make that time as indulgent as possible? Enter Brooklinen, a brand that has mastered the art of bedding since its humble beginnings as a sheet manufacturer to its current status as a household name in home essentials.

According to Ally Scheffer, Brooklinen's Senior Merchant and bed styling expert, achieving the plush, cloud-like appearance of hotel bedding is within reach through a few strategic approaches. "Opting for a comforter with a higher fill power is the simplest route to achieving that lofty look," she advises. "Alternatively, doubling up on comforters within a single duvet cover can also enhance the fluffiness." However, as any bedding enthusiast knows, achieving the perfect sleep sanctuary involves more than just adding fluff — each bedding layer, from pillowcases to duvets, must harmonize to create an inviting bedscape. With Scheffer's guidance, I've compiled this Brooklinen editor's choice bedding guide to help you style your sleep space like a pro.

And with the Brooklinen President’s Day sale currently underway, there's no better time to indulge in one of the best bedding sets you've been eyeing. Dive into our guide for all the essentials and insider tips necessary to create a multi-dimensional bedding ensemble that's as visually stunning as it is cozy. Don't miss out on these fantastic deals — it's time to luxuriate in the comfort of Brooklinen's finest bedding selections.

Discover even more cozy bedding options at Brooklinen for an elevated sleep experience.

How to Style a Bed with Brooklinen

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

Sheets

According to Scheffer, the cornerstone of perfect bedding lies in the ideal foundation: sheets! She favors percale, reminiscing that luxurious sensation of hotel stays we mentioned earlier. Perfect for those prone to overheating, this fabric ensures a crisp, cool feel — no matter the conditions. While classic hues like cream or beige are always a good choice, try using sheets as an opportunity to infuse a touch of creativity with patterns or vibrant colors.

Organic Cotton Core Sheet Set View at Brooklinen From: $175.20

Was: $219 These cotton sheets boast a unique percale weave that ensures they become even softer with each wash. What's not to love? While this set comes in classic white, it's worth noting that there's a delightful array of prints and colors to choose from as well. Classic Percale Hardcore Sheet Bundle View at Brooklinen From: $196.48

Was: $307 “As a percale lover, this is my go-to purchase!" says Scheffer of this gray bedding set. "Available at an amazing price point and with so many color options, I can create the perfect look for whatever I am feeling at that time," she adds. Luxe Sateen Sheet Set View at Brooklinen From: $127.20

Was: $159 Complete with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, immerse yourself in the sumptuous smoothness of sateen, boasting an impressive 480 thread count. Silky and radiant, this is the set of luxurious bedding essentials you've been longing for.

Quilts & Blankets

For a unique twist, instead of immediately opting for a duvet atop our base sheet, Scheffer proposes a bed blanket, which “makes a great layering item stylistically, while also functioning as an additional layer of warmth or a lighter top of bed option during those warm summer months.” To achieve that coveted designer layered bed appearance, Scheffer advises keeping a folded lightweight blanket at the bed's foot, introducing visual interest through unique color or texture.

Cashmere-Lambswool Throw Blanket View at Brooklinen From: $159.20

Was: $199 Luxury reaches new heights with cashmere, but a cashmere-lambswool blend? Pure bliss. Crafted in a century-old family mill, this throw carries a unmatched legacy of comfort. Lightweight Cotton Quilt Set View at Brooklinen From: $192.96

Was: $268 “This is another favorite of mine!" says Scheffer, explaining, "I layer this on top of my bed for a nice styling moment and with a super-soft garment-wash. It’s impossible not to cuddle up with it in bed!” Striped Lambswool Throw Blanket View at Brooklinen From: $159.20

Was: $199 A statement piece for your bed or a cozy companion on the couch, this striped lambswool throw offers both style and comfort. Its cool-toned stripes exude a relaxed charm that's simply irresistible.

Duvets

Now, onto the duvet! To showcase those beautiful Brooklinen bedding layers, Scheffer advises laying your duvet down “so it exposes the bed blanket and the fold gives it that nice loft." She alternates between percale and linen for an effortlessly chic, relaxed look.

Classic Percale Duvet Set View at Brooklinen From: $114.24

Was: $168 It's time to treat yourself to the hotel-quality duvet you deserve. With its matte finish, this duvet is perfect for warmer climates or year-round use, especially if you tend to sleep hot. And can we talk about the chic jade rolling dot print? Absolutely stunning. Washed Linen Duvet Cover View at Brooklinen From: $196

Was: $245 Transport yourself to a quaint coastal retreat with this washed linen duvet cover. Effortlessly uncomplicated and cozy, this linen bedding is the ultimate staple for your bedding collection. Luxe Sateen Duvet Bundle View at Brooklinen From: $229.84

Was: $338 No comforter? No problem! This bundle has both. Indulge in your pick between a Canadian Duck and Goose Down comforter or one crafted with an equally cozy vegan blend — all wrapped in the most silky-soft material imaginable. It's one of the best bedding sets without a doubt.

Pillows & Pillowcases

“As far as pillows go, you can have as much fun as you want!” Scheffer asserts. For minimalists, she suggests keeping it simple with a set of sleeping pillows and an extra set with shams that complement your duvet cover. With the finishing touch in place, Scheffer declares, "Voila! A gorgeous, dimensional, layered bed look.”

Heathered Cashmere Pillowcases, Set of 2 View at Brooklinen From: $63.20

Was: $79 Cashmere pillowcases may be a revelation, but once you experience their warmth, luxury, and washability, you'll wonder how you ever lived without them. Plush Down Pillow View at Brooklinen From: $87.20

Was: $109 Pair one of these plush down pillows with your favorite pillowcase for dreamy sleep every night. Simple yet heavenly, it's no wonder this pillow is one of Brooklinen’s best-sellers. Mulberry Silk Pillowcase View at Brooklinen From: $47.20

Was: $59 Indulge in the regal comfort of this mulberry silk pillowcase. It's cool to the touch yet insulating, and the carbon shade in particular exudes an especially luxurious sheen.

Find inspiration with Livingetc’s top bedroom ideas.