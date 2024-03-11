These 12 Yellow Accent Chairs Spark So Much Joy —'They Are Such a Decor Mood Booster!'
Full of cheer and perfect for spring, yellow accent chairs are just the right dose of joy. See why we're loving this happy hue right now
Sunshiny yellow delivers instant smiles, brightening up a room with its cheerful disposition. But, too much yellow can easily overwhelm. The solution? Yellow accent chairs — just a dash of joy makes all the difference, offering the perfect way to integrate this happy hue into any space.
In the best accent chairs, ‘Yellow inspires feelings of optimism and happiness,' explains interior designer Nicole Cullum. On its own, the shade brings ‘a bolt of energy into the room,’ but when paired with other, perhaps more subdued pieces, it has a unique knack for lifting other colors up.
Yellow accent chairs come in all shapes and sizes. Whether you choose to keep it cozy with plush cushions and tactile materials or opt for a compelling juxtaposition of sleek dark wooden frames and sculptural silhouettes, a yellow accent chair will inevitably spark joy. With spring just around the corner, what better way to welcome the warm weather than with this inviting hue? Sink right into sunnier days with these 12 gleeful picks.
These boucle accent chairs are so cozy, you might never want to get up.
Best Yellow Accent Chairs
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $329.99
Was: $409.99
Chenille is a cozy living room idea we’ve been loving lately, and what better way to embrace it than with this plush lounger chair? Take note of its arched legs and exposed wood grain, which lend a high-end touch.
Price: $239.99
This elegant skirted design is a one-stop shop for sophistication. Idyllic and cheerful, it's the perfect sunroom or living room idea — well suited for anywhere with ample natural light.
Price: $265.99
Was: $599
A classic wingback design is reinvented with shiny gold legs. Despite its glamorous appearance, this chair is actually quite comfortable with its high-density foam filling.
Price: $359.99
Was: $699
It’s hard to believe this swivel chair is less than $400 — what a steal! Sleek, streamlined, and with its gold-finished base, this design is luxurious down the the last detail.
Price: $599.95
Was: $798
Natural ash wood and daffodil yellow linen upholstery are a cheerful combo that we simply must have. Everything about it is warm and breezy, like the perfect summer day.
Price: $898
Doubling as an art piece, this u-curved seat features intricate chenille stripes. We’ve never seen anything like it! Sculptural elegance and a proud addition to any home.
Price: $1,898
This light yellow striped chair is just what the doctor ordered. Although not entirely yellow like the other picks on this list, this choice was so good we just had to include it. It feels like an old-school country club — storied, charming, and with an affinity for cabanas.
Price: $898
This chair’s velvet upholstery will look absolutely stunning in natural light, becoming even more radiant. Cozy and soft to the touch, what more can you ask for? Pairs well with light wood finishes.
Price: $1,100
Was: $1,200
The sculptural curves of this accent chair offer so much intrigue. We love its substantial wood details, which add an elegantly natural, effortless look. Consider buying a second for a mid-century-inspired sitting area.
Price: $599
This swivel seat invites you to take it for a spin. Its pedestal shape is stately as ever, adding an air of vibrant elegance. Style with bright white furniture or decor for a super sunny contrast.
Price: $209.99
Was: $599
Few things are more refined than vertical channel tufting, so it's more than a pleasant surprise that this chair’s price tag sits under the $250 mark. Glamorous and distinctive, it’s a statement piece to be admired.
Price: $899
Partial to this Dijon Tigresse print. It’s inspired by antique textiles but creates such a playful mood. If you’re on the hunt for a uniquely elegant living room idea, your search ends here.
How should I style a yellow accent chair?
Eye-catching yellow is a like a one-man show. While sometimes the leading actor can join the ensemble and create magic, generally, it's best to let this vibrant hue take center stage.
According to Nicole, ‘Since yellow is such a stand alone color by itself, I typically don’t need a throw pillow on a yellow accent chair.’ ‘Let the cheerful yellow have its moment,’ she advises. The good news is that this requires less effort for you — simply add your yellow chair to your room and voila! No accessories necessary.
Embrace mid-century charm with our selection of the best wood accent chairs. Unlike some questionable fashion choices, these are a nostalgic blast from the past that you'll actually want to revisit.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
Kelly Rutherford’s Home Office Nails 'French Girl' Style — Experts Say Her Tricks "Make It Easier to Be Creative"
The 'Gossip Girl' star turned fashion week fixture reveals the latest style elevation to her home. Here's how to get the look
By Julia Demer Published
-
8 iCloud Tricks That I Think Everyone Should Know — They Make iPhone, Mac and iPad Storage so Much Better
Make Apple’s cloud storage work harder for you, with these helpful iCloud tricks
By Alan Martin Published