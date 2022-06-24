Best wireless headset 2022: our pick of the finest headsets and headphones for home working

Where and how most of us now work has changed dramatically over the past couple of years. Working from home is now commonplace and, for many, a welcome change from the daily commute, but to work effectively and efficiently, you need the right equipment, whether that’s an ergonomic desk setup, comfy chair, or if you find yourself making lots of calls, the best wireless headset.

We’ve been testing the very best headsets for working from home (or the office, for that matter) and have found a selection that will not only improve the quality of your calls but sound great when listening to music and feature Active Noise Cancellation to help you concentrate while also looking good. You are on a video call, after all.

Keep reading to see which products we rated as the very best wireless headsets, as well as some more advice on how to choose the best model for your needs.

The best wireless headsets: tried and tested by us

1. Jabra Evolve2 75 Best headset for most people Specifications Battery life: 24hrs (talk time) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 ANC?: Yes Range: 30m Weight: 197g

Our favorite wireless headset by a considerable margin, the Jabra Evolve2 75 ticks every box in terms of productivity, features, connectivity, and performance and does it in style. Firstly, the headset is super comfortable, with plush earpads and lightweight headband (choose light tan or black), and we love how discrete the retractable mic boom is; flip it down when you're on a call to make the most of the eight microphones hidden inside.

Our sample also came with a wireless charging base that worked seamlessly, kept our desk tidy, and topped up the headset battery every time we took them off. It's an added expense, but one we recommend.

The headset also comes with a USB Bluetooth receiver for those who need one, can be connected to multiple devices at once, and is certified to work with Cisco (Skype), MS Teams, and Unify, as well as being made for Apple and boasting Alexa integration.

Call quality is exceptional, and the Active Noise Cancelling works well. As we type this, a pneumatic drill is smashing up the road outside the office, and we can still hear calls and remain sane.

And finally, the Evolve2 75 are also pretty good headphones, especially as they don't look like a work headset once the mic is hidden. The sound quality isn't as impressive as the Bang & Olufsen (below), but the audio quality is clear, bass is deep, and with 33hr (max) battery life, they'd be great for long-haul business trips and holidays.

Livingetc rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Tthe PowerConf H500 is a superb value office headset stuffed with practical features designed to get the job done faster. Unfortunately, there's no Active Noise Cancellation here; instead, Anker has developed something called VoiceShield, which uses Artificial Intelligence software to cleverly mute most of the irritating background noise not just for you but also for the people on the other end of the call. So if you've got one of those bosses who's always calling from noisy cafes or taxis, this will be a godsend as it does a great job focussing on the voice, not the background.

The headset itself is small and comfortable and has a long boom mic that flips up out the way when not needed. The onboard controls are well designed, and we like the toggle controller on the left ear that deals with volume and quick pausing. Another nice feature is that music pauses if you lift one earpad to speak to someone.

As we expect, the headset is compatible with leading software, including Zoom, FaceTime, Google Meet, and Webex, but this headset can record and transcribe conversations automatically. If you use the USB Bluetooth dongle (supplied), you can click the ‘Transcribe’ button and download a text document of your discussion. It’s like Otter and works well, saving you hours transcribing conversations, meaning you can concentrate more on the call as it happens.

You get 600 minutes of free transcription (valid for two months), but you can cheaply top up.

It’s a clever all-in-one headset with fast charging and a long-lasting battery that tops up two hours in just five minutes. Audio quality if you listen to music is also more than acceptable, but the mic boom means you probably won’t use these on the train.

Livingetc rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

We're not all work and no play here at Livingetc, so it's only fitting to also showcase the best wireless streaming headset for gaming. It is also a premium pair of wireless ANC-toting headphones and boasts executive looks that elevate your video calls during the day.

For anyone unfamiliar with Bang & Olufsen, they’re a premium Danish audio brand synonymous with audiophile products that look as good as they sound. The Portal PC PS has been developed specifically to enhance the modern gaming experience with a combination of Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation and Dolby Atmos that pulls you right into the heart of the action.

Available for PC and PlayStation (Xbox version also available), the headset boasts a 42-hour battery life - surely enough even for the most dedicated gamer? - and is made using the most premium aluminum, flawlessly finished plastic, with leather ear cups and fabric coated padding. Despite being heavier than the rest on our test, they are sumptuously comfortable.

As with all leading headsets, it comes with a 2.4GHz USB-C dongle that, once plugged into your PC or console’s USB port, provides a super-fast connection with minimal latency that helps eliminate unwanted lag as you play.

For live gaming, B&O has developed a unique Virtual Boom Arm microphone (the slightly angular section on the left ear cup) that features an array of beamforming microphones that pick up voice brilliantly. This is great for online chatting and gaming and flawless for online video calls and phone conversations. Combined with the Active Noise Cancellation, you can feel like you’re either in the heart of a game or your own private office.

And thankfully, the 40mm drivers work beautifully as a pair of premium wireless Bluetooth headphones, which is just as well, given the high price and the brand’s audio pedigree.

Livingetc rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

A great pair of headphones for everyday use, Microsoft's Surface 2 are incredibly comfortable, despite being almost 300g, and the weight is distributed evenly across the ear cups and headband. At our desk and mooching around town, we had no issues with headband slippage, and our ears never felt squished, which is a big bonus. They don't fold, which is a shame, but you do get a decent case to keep them protected.

Unlike many headsets and headphones, on-ear controls are simple and intuitive. As well as being touch-sensitive, each ear cup has a dial, left for volume, suitable for adjusting the Active Noise Cancellation. With 13 ANC levels available, from eerily silent to letting the outside in, we love being able to change how much we can hear. It works well, and the noise cancellation tech is one of the best we’ve used and a bonus for concentrating in a noisy office.

Call quality is also solid, although not as crisp and natural as the Jabra (above). We had no complaints from callers during our tests, and when combined with the noise cancellation tech, it was easy to stay focussed on the call. The mic has noise-canceling tech built-in, which helps immensely, although we recommend turning the ANC down a little during conversations for a more natural experience.

Being from Microsoft, the headphones work seamlessly with PCs and connect instantly. You can also pair it with a second device such as a smartphone. However, one of the headphones’ most unique features is voice dictation for Windows software such as Word and Outlook. Of course, it requires you to have a Microsoft 365 subscription for it to work, but once set up, the mic does a brilliant job turning your chat into text.

They also sound impressive when listening to music or watching shows. They don’t have the dynamism of the B&O, and we’ve heard better headphones from brands such as Sony, but as a good all-rounder, they’re easy to recommend.

Livingetc rating: 4 out of 5 stars

5. Sennheiser EPOS Adapt 660 Best neckband headset Specifications Battery life: 14hrs Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 ANC?: Yes Range: 20m Weight: 50g

EPOS is the new brand name for Sennheiser, one of the most respected headphones and headset brands on the planet. These people specialize in both home audio and professional communication systems, and with the Adapt 460, they’ve designed a pro-quality neckband design that is perfect for the home worker. The neckband rests on your shoulders - and at 50g, it is virtually unnoticeable - and when you need to take or make a call, you pop the earbuds in. The neckband even has a subtle vibration alert for incoming calls.

Because there’s no need to include a battery in the earbud, they’re also brilliantly light and won’t leave you feeling exhausted like many in-ear designs can after a day on Zoom. The microphone - hidden in the neckband - is also superb, and we were complimented on how clear we sounded on several calls during testing.

Audio quality is also solid for calls, although not as great if you want to listen to music. The headphones have Bluetooth 5.0, so they will connect to any compatible device, but it also comes with a Bluetooth USB dongle you can use on your laptop. Great if you have an old machine without a Bluetooth receiver, but it also includes the ability to tweak the sound just how you like it, even switch modes for music and gaming (not at work, though, obviously).

They also feature Active Noise Cancellation, which helps block out background hubbub, although, in our tests, this was more useful out the house as we noticed some hiss in quiet environments.

And finally, you can connect to eight devices to the headset - you’ll have no excuse for missing a call ever again - and the software has been certified for use with Microsoft teams, which could be a deciding factor if that’s the video call platform you use the most.

Livingetc rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars

If your budget is tight but you need a headset that improves voice calls and looks professional, you could do much worse than the Go Work Wireless. It lacks the premium styling of the Anker, but the black with silver and blue accents look good, and the faux leather ear cups and headband are comfy enough for long stints at the desk.

There’s no USB Bluetooth dongle included here for connecting to your computer, but you can choose to either link via Bluetooth or use the included USB-C to 3.5mm cable for a wired connection. We do like the fact you can connect to two Bluetooth devices, meaning you don’t need to take your headphones off if you head out for lunch with your smartphone, as they will automatically connect.

Some people might find the long drop-down mic a bit ‘call center chic,’ but it sits close to your mouth and has two mics for precise, reliable conversations. In addition, a tiny LED on the tip glows red when you’re on mute, which should end those embarrassingly silent Zoom chats.

The audio quality for music is acceptable but will never replace a decent pair of headphones, and there’s no noise cancellation which isn’t surprising given the price. The upside of this, however, is the battery life lasts a whopping 45 hours.

Livingetc rating: 3 out of 5 stars

How to choose the best wireless headset for your home office

What is the difference between a headset and headphones?

The good news is most modern headphones have a built-in microphone that improves the sound quality during calls and prevents echoing and feedback, especially during online conversations. These can suffice if you don’t spend much time on the phone, but a dedicated headset will make everything a little better.

Headsets are incredibly comfortable, so that you can wear them for long periods. Many traditional designs also come with boom mics that drop down in front of your mouth to focus on your voice and minimize the amount of background noise.

The traditional call center headset has a single (monaural) earpiece and boom mic. These lightweight designs are comfortable and convenient but will never win any style points and can’t easily be used as headphones.

Features to look for

Stereo headsets will sound better and help block out external interruptions, but for more peace and quiet, we strongly recommend investing in a headset with active noise canceling (ANC) technology. They use outward-facing microphones to hear distracting noises and generate waves to cancel them out before they hit your ear. You pay a premium but drowning out background noise with blissful quiet is worth the extra.

Bluetooth wireless headsets are more convenient than wired designs and give you the flexibility not to be chained to the desk. The latest Bluetooth 5.0 designs range up to 40m, enough to get to the kitchen for a cuppa mid-call…These designs can also connect to more than one device, so you can switch from computer to phone without even taking your headset off.

The best headsets also come with a USB Bluetooth dongle plugs into your computer. Even if your laptop has Bluetooth, it’s worth using this gadget as it offers excellent reliability and speed. Some even have dedicated software that lets you tweak settings and record conversations.

And if your company uses a specific software for calling - Zoom, teams, Skype, etc. - it is possible to find headsets designed to work seamlessly with them, so when you mute on your headset, for instance, you instantly mute in the meeting.

How much should I spend?

You can pick up a cheap wired headset for $20, but in our opinion, it is worth spending more on something you will enjoy using. Investing over $100 on a design with ANC, Bluetooth, and built-in microphones will make your time at the desk more enjoyable and productive. You can also use the better headphones to listen to music away from work and play games.