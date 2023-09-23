The 12 best white plate sets - classic, timeless and with a gently contemporary twist
The 12 best white plate sets will never go out of style, ideal for everyday and elegant dining alike. As chosen by Livingetc's editors
Every home home needs a white plate set, whatever life stage you're at. A matching set of white plates will ensure the simplest of family dinners, food with friends or solo snacks are served looking good.
A white plate set will also flatter finer dishes with numerous courses, if you like to throw dinner parties and host larger gatherings.
This is because any color of food tends to look good on a white plate. If you eat out regularly, you'll know that most restaurants use white plate sets for this reason. Whether you're searching the best dinnerware sets or just white plates sets, here are our favorites from the best home decor stores.
Best plain white plate sets
Price: $64 for a set of 4
Made in Portugal, these (D11.25") stoneware dinner plates have a satin reactive glaze with slight variation, typical of hand thrown ceramics. There are salad plates, side plates, pasta bowls, mugs and cereal bowls in this glazed plate collection too.
Price: $80 for a set of 4
Crafted and hand-painted in Portugal, these organically shaped (D8.5") minimalist plates are from the Hawkins New York Organic dinnerware collection. With its fluid form, this set will bring an artisanal touch to your table.
Best lipped white plate sets
Price: $55 for set of 4
These stackable ceramic stoneware plates have a simple, earthy style due to their pared-back design, raw edged trim and hand glazed finish. Part of a wider tableware collection, the plates also cleverly double up as lids to the large Gather bowls.
Price: $29.99 for set of 8
Made from AB porcelain by Gibson Home, this (10.5") set of eight plates is not only beautiful, it's a bargain. The lipped design adds a contemporary touch to the durable everyday plates that are suitable for the oven, microwave and dishwasher.
Price: $30 for set of 6
For casual everyday dining this set of 6 (10.5") round stoneware dinner plates is hard to beat. The double line motif adds subtle detail to these otherwise simple plates that can be mixed and matched with other colors in the collection (black, grey, blue and green).
Best detailed white plate sets
Price: $88 for a set of 4
This rustic set of dinner plates is crafted in Italy from Earthenware and has a charming lightly weathered finish. There are side plates, bread plates, cereal bowls, mugs, platter, cake stand, tea pot and creamer in the collection for a full dinner and tea service.
Price: $138 for a set of 4
Designed by Sarah Sherman Samuel, the (D11") plates in this exclusive collaboration with Lulu & Georgia have an asymmetrical scalloped detail on the edges, which adds a unique artful finish to the design.
Best rimmed white plate sets
Price: $35 for a set of 4
Made with tempered opal glass, this set of Ultra patio plates from Gibson is extremely durable, with strong break and chip resistance. Dishwasher, microwave and freezer safe, it's an ideal set for busy families and everyday use.
Price: $98 for a set of 4
Designed by Eny Lee Parker in an exclusive collaboration with Lulu & Georgia, this set of four (D11.5") plates sees each with a thick rim highlighting their organic shape. The relaxed design offers an easy elegance for casual lunches and dinners.
Price: $49.99 for set of 8
These simple stoneware (D10.5") plates from Gibson Home offer brilliant value for money. The crisp white color and embossed rim on each piece will perfectly offset and contain any dishes with sauces or gravy, making them perfect for big family dinners.
What is the best color for dinnerware sets?
White plates tend to be the most popular, as most food looks good against a white background. However, other neutrals and some colors will flatter food too.
'The best color dinnerware sets depend on the food you tend to serve, your personal style and the look of your kitchen,' says Erica Christofferson, design manager at H&M Home.
'Neutrals like white, beige or black are a safe bet. These tones are beautiful to mix or used on their own. They are also great for adding other shapes in brighter colours. Alternatively, choose your favorite colour, something you know you will always love.'
