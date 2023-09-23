The 12 best white plate sets - classic, timeless and with a gently contemporary twist

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Every home home needs a white plate set, whatever life stage you're at. A matching set of white plates will ensure the simplest of family dinners, food with friends or solo snacks are served looking good.

A white plate set will also flatter finer dishes with numerous courses, if you like to throw dinner parties and host larger gatherings.

This is because any color of food tends to look good on a white plate. If you eat out regularly, you'll know that most restaurants use white plate sets for this reason. Whether you're searching the best dinnerware sets or just white plates sets, here are our favorites from the best home decor stores.

Best plain white plate sets

1. Jasper Portuguese dinner plates View at Anthropologie Price: $64 for a set of 4 Made in Portugal, these (D11.25") stoneware dinner plates have a satin reactive glaze with slight variation, typical of hand thrown ceramics. There are salad plates, side plates, pasta bowls, mugs and cereal bowls in this glazed plate collection too. 2. Organic salad plates View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $80 for a set of 4 Crafted and hand-painted in Portugal, these organically shaped (D8.5") minimalist plates are from the Hawkins New York Organic dinnerware collection. With its fluid form, this set will bring an artisanal touch to your table. 3. Dine Coupe dinner plates View at Amara Price: $67.50 for a set of 4 Smooth and subtle, these oval porcelain plates from LSA are elegant yet are sturdy enough for everyday dining. The gently curved sides make them a practical option and there is a full dinner service available to match in the same style.

Best lipped white plate sets

1. Full plates View at Our Place Price: $55 for set of 4 These stackable ceramic stoneware plates have a simple, earthy style due to their pared-back design, raw edged trim and hand glazed finish. Part of a wider tableware collection, the plates also cleverly double up as lids to the large Gather bowls. 2. Oslo plate set View at Wayfair Price: $29.99 for set of 8 Made from AB porcelain by Gibson Home, this (10.5") set of eight plates is not only beautiful, it's a bargain. The lipped design adds a contemporary touch to the durable everyday plates that are suitable for the oven, microwave and dishwasher. 3. 10 Strawberry Street stoneware dinner plates View at Walmart Price: $30 for set of 6 For casual everyday dining this set of 6 (10.5") round stoneware dinner plates is hard to beat. The double line motif adds subtle detail to these otherwise simple plates that can be mixed and matched with other colors in the collection (black, grey, blue and green).

Best detailed white plate sets

1. Glenna dinner plates View at Anthropologie Price: $88 for a set of 4 This rustic set of dinner plates is crafted in Italy from Earthenware and has a charming lightly weathered finish. There are side plates, bread plates, cereal bowls, mugs, platter, cake stand, tea pot and creamer in the collection for a full dinner and tea service. 2. Shapeshifter dinner plates View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $138 for a set of 4 Designed by Sarah Sherman Samuel, the (D11") plates in this exclusive collaboration with Lulu & Georgia have an asymmetrical scalloped detail on the edges, which adds a unique artful finish to the design. 3. Woodville dinner plates View at Wayfair Price: $51.99 for set of 6 The embossed detail and scalloped edges on this set of six (10.5") porcelain plates gives them an elegant touch that belies their bargain price tag. They're dishwasher, oven and microwave- safe too.

Best rimmed white plate sets

1. Patio dinner plate set View at Target Price: $35 for a set of 4 Made with tempered opal glass, this set of Ultra patio plates from Gibson is extremely durable, with strong break and chip resistance. Dishwasher, microwave and freezer safe, it's an ideal set for busy families and everyday use. 2. Aluna dinner plate set View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $98 for a set of 4 Designed by Eny Lee Parker in an exclusive collaboration with Lulu & Georgia, this set of four (D11.5") plates sees each with a thick rim highlighting their organic shape. The relaxed design offers an easy elegance for casual lunches and dinners. 3. Plaza cafe dinner plates View at Walmart Price: $49.99 for set of 8 These simple stoneware (D10.5") plates from Gibson Home offer brilliant value for money. The crisp white color and embossed rim on each piece will perfectly offset and contain any dishes with sauces or gravy, making them perfect for big family dinners.