I've found the 9 best tall candle holders to make your tablescapes more sophisticated

As a general rule of thumb, it’s a good idea to layer taller candlesticks together, as one solitary standing stick can look a little misplaced among the rest of your tabletop decor. Go for matching styles of slightly varying heights (like the gold Anthropologie collections above) to keep the look balanced and interesting. Unless, that is, you’re going for a purposely uniform look – in which case placing candlesticks of the same style and height throughout your table can look really elegant.

Depending on the style you go for, tall candlesticks can have a chic and expensive or playfully modern look – the variety of pieces above being a perfect example! When it comes to which taper candles to pair with your candlesticks, you can have a little fun here – experiment with twisted, ridged and otherwise textured styles, or keep the focus on a statement candlestick by styling it with a simple, straight taper candle.

Mixing different styles, colors and textures is an easy way to make your candle arrangements stand out – like wall art, they’re purely decorative (and tend to only be brought out once in a while), so you can use them to liven up an otherwise minimalist scheme without too much commitment.