I've found the 9 best tall candle holders to make your tablescapes more sophisticated
After a new candlestick or two? We found the best taller styles to elevate your table in every way imaginable
A favorite styling choice for dinner tables and side surfaces alike, tall candlesticks can really elevate your arrangement – and in more ways than one! Not only do they add literal height by balancing out your lower-standing tabletop decor, but they can also make your table feel more elegant and carefully considered. There’s a plethora of stylish tall candlesticks out there ATM, from modern and playful to simple and timeless styles.
The best home decor stores are full of the most alluring tall candlesticks to make your table feel elevated! So I did the hard work for you by scouring through them all to find the best ones for you to shop right now. Whether you’re a fan of natural and subtle or more statement colorful designs, there’s sure to be a style in here to suit you.
OUR TOP 9 TALL CANDLESTICK PICKS
BEST GOLD CANDLESTICKS
If you're a fan of playful candlestick styles, you're sure to love the Lumiere candle holder from Anthropologie! The collection features different twisted and shapely styles, so I'd recommend styling them all together for a fun ensemble.
And if you prefer a more classic gold candlestick style, this Amazon set features a timeless design. Style them with twisted taper candles to make the classic shape feel more modern.
I fell in love with this rustic gold candlestick the moment I saw it! I've dubbed it the 'fairytale candlestick' for its unparalleled rustic charm – channeled through the slightly wonky design and textured matte gold finish that wouldn't look out of place in a charming (yet lavish) cottage.
BEST ORGANIC CANDLESTICKS
This ceramic candlestick set is the perfect blend of organic and minimalist style. The matte stoneware finish would look gorgeous against a deeper toned lime wash wall, and they fit both tea lights and taper candles.
These sleek marble candlesticks will stand tall on either side of a statement decorative piece or show-stopping dish. They're constructed from pure marble, so they look and feel expensive.
BEST COLORFUL CANDLESTICKS
I'm more than a little obsessed with this tinted glass candlestick. With its curved silhouette, textured section and gradient color combinations it ticks multiple decor trend boxes in one.
Speaking of interior design trends, I adore the scalloped detailing on this tall candlestick! With its modern rectangular metal design it's the natural pairing for your more fun and experimental taper candle styles.
WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO STYLE TALL CANDLESTICKS?
As a general rule of thumb, it’s a good idea to layer taller candlesticks together, as one solitary standing stick can look a little misplaced among the rest of your tabletop decor. Go for matching styles of slightly varying heights (like the gold Anthropologie collections above) to keep the look balanced and interesting. Unless, that is, you’re going for a purposely uniform look – in which case placing candlesticks of the same style and height throughout your table can look really elegant.
Depending on the style you go for, tall candlesticks can have a chic and expensive or playfully modern look – the variety of pieces above being a perfect example! When it comes to which taper candles to pair with your candlesticks, you can have a little fun here – experiment with twisted, ridged and otherwise textured styles, or keep the focus on a statement candlestick by styling it with a simple, straight taper candle.
Mixing different styles, colors and textures is an easy way to make your candle arrangements stand out – like wall art, they’re purely decorative (and tend to only be brought out once in a while), so you can use them to liven up an otherwise minimalist scheme without too much commitment.
