'It's the Most Sophisticated Alternative to Plain Sheets' — The 12 Best Striped Bedding Sets to Buy Right Now

The best striped bedding sets are a great alternative to plain white sheets when you want to add some personality to your bedroom, and they can look just as timeless

striped bedding sets header
(Image credit: Wayfair, Walmart, Target and Brooklinen)
By Faaizah Shah
published

1. Striped Blue & White Bedding Sets

2. Striped Cotton Bedding Sets

3. Striped Colorful Bedding Sets

4. Striped Neutral Bedding Sets

Stripes are embedded into our language of design. They appear not only across zebras and tigers in the wild but also across a variety of plants, insects, and birds. Architects, artists, and interior designers have looked to stripes, be they thick, thin, large, or small in their work and bedding is no exception.

Striped bedding sets not only encourage a sense of movement and depth in your interior, but they are also a timeless and sophisticated style to look to. After searching and scouring through the best home décor stores, we've created a curated selection of the best bedding sets featuring beautiful stripes.

1. Striped Blue & White Bedding Sets

reversible blue and white striped bedding set
1. Blue Striped Bedding Set

This striped bedding set from Pottery Barn is reversible so you can benefit from two designs in one. The classic stripe adds a touch of elegance to its cozy look and feel.

Material: Cotton

Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King/California King

Price: $82.99

Embroidered fringe striped bedding set
2. Embroidered Striped Bedding Set

Stripes and texture are a formidable match as proven by this Target bedding set. The charming embroidered detail creates a large-scale pattern that feels feminine and fun.

Material: Polyester

Size: Full, Queen & King

Price: $89

Striped Teal Cotton Comforter Set
3. Striped Blue Bedding Set

This grey-blue bedding set from Walmart features a range of stripes, from a small-scale chevron to a textured dash stripe. As its all in one color, the collection of stripes feels cohesive and clean.

Material: Cotton & Polyester

Size: Twin, Full/Queen & King

Price: $90.62

2. Striped Cotton Bedding Sets

Reversible striped grey duvet cover set
1. Grey Cotton Bedding Set

Simple but effective, this grey-striped bedding set is a timeless bedding design that will always look elegant. Decorate your bed with charcoal or pewter tones for a monochromatic look.

Material: Cotton

Size: Full/Queen & King

Price: $69.98

Cotton percale red and white striped bedding set
2. Red Striped Bedding Set

Make a bold impression on your bed with this red and white striped bedding set. Mix and match shams or cushions in complimentary tones of pink and red to finish the look. 

Material: Cotton

Size: Full & California King

Price: $34.55

Egyptian cotton percale green striped bedsheet set
3. Egyptian Cotton Bedding Set

Made with Egyptian cotton, this playful stripe used green and blue to create a colorful statement. Layer it with coordinating accents for a final flourish.

Material: Cotton

Size: King & Full

Price: $59.99

3. Striped Colorful Bedding Sets

striped red bedding set
1. Sandstone Red Pembroke Stripe Linen Bundle

This classic red works well with stripes as proven by this bedding set by Piglet in Bed. It's the perfect piece to lighten up your mood and add light to your interior.

Material: 100% linen

Size: Full/Queen 

Price: $309.99

Coral striped comforter set
2. Coral Striped Comforter Set

This bold and striking bedding set from Target features a variety of red and coral tones. They give the design a great sense of movement. 

Material: Polyester

Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King

Price: $179

Coastal Coloured Stripes on bedding set
3. Coastal Striped Bedding Set

Peach, blue, and green are just some of the colors featured in this coastal striped bedding set. It's a great choice if you want to create a cozy coastal bedding scene. 

Material: Cotton

Size: Twin, Full/Queen & King

Price: $109.99

4. Striped Neutral Bedding Sets

Egyptian cotton percale white bedsheet set
1. Striped White Bedding Set

Stripes don't need to be covering your entire bed to make an impact. This graceful bedding set features a timeless stripe across its border, giving it a delightful detail.

Material: Cotton

Size: Twin, Full/Queen & King

Price: $475

Washed linen striped bedding set
2. Charcoal Striped Bedding Set

Create a casual and relaxed look with stripes by opting for this linen bedding set from Brooklinen. The linen softens the structure of the stripes with ease whilst giving you breathable and lightweight bedding.

Material: Linen

Size: Twin, Full, Queen, King & California King

Price: $419.56

Rust Stripe 100% French Flax Linen Fitted Sheet
Rust Stripe 100% French Flax Linen Fitted Sheet

If you're looking to create a neutral bedding look, this rust and cream striped bedding set is the ideal choice. The direction of the stripe also creates the illusion of a larger bed.

Material: Microfiber

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cali King

Price: From $88 for fitted sheet

Why choose ticking stripe bedding?

The ticking stripe refers to the original utilitarian fabric of choice, ticking fabric. Used by seamstresses, mattress makers, artists as a practical and sturdy fabric to create forms that would stand the test of time, this fabric has come a long way. Although the fabric does come in a plain linen-like form, the French were the first to introduce it to a smart stripe in red or blue. American designer, Sister Parish gave rise to the ticking stripe as an interior design staple when she decorated her apartment with the fabric during the 1930s. Since then, the immortalized ticking stripe has covered sofas, chairs, curtains, and bedding. Choosing it for your bedding design ensures your bedding will never go out of style. Remember to make an authentic choice that reflects your personality. The original ticking stripe works best with more elegant and classic aesthetic styles. This is an approach that interior designers agree with as Greg Natale shares. “Ticking stripe bedding works best in a traditional interior,” says international interior designer, Greg Natale. You may want to opt for a more contemporary take on the ticking stripe that plays with scale and color if you’re looking for bedding for a more modern home.

Faaizah Shah

Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc. 

