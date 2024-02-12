'It's the Most Sophisticated Alternative to Plain Sheets' — The 12 Best Striped Bedding Sets to Buy Right Now
The best striped bedding sets are a great alternative to plain white sheets when you want to add some personality to your bedroom, and they can look just as timeless
Stripes are embedded into our language of design. They appear not only across zebras and tigers in the wild but also across a variety of plants, insects, and birds. Architects, artists, and interior designers have looked to stripes, be they thick, thin, large, or small in their work and bedding is no exception.
Striped bedding sets not only encourage a sense of movement and depth in your interior, but they are also a timeless and sophisticated style to look to. After searching and scouring through the best home décor stores, we've created a curated selection of the best bedding sets featuring beautiful stripes.
1. Striped Blue & White Bedding Sets
This striped bedding set from Pottery Barn is reversible so you can benefit from two designs in one. The classic stripe adds a touch of elegance to its cozy look and feel.
Material: Cotton
Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King/California King
Price: $82.99
Stripes and texture are a formidable match as proven by this Target bedding set. The charming embroidered detail creates a large-scale pattern that feels feminine and fun.
Material: Polyester
Size: Full, Queen & King
Price: $89
2. Striped Cotton Bedding Sets
Simple but effective, this grey-striped bedding set is a timeless bedding design that will always look elegant. Decorate your bed with charcoal or pewter tones for a monochromatic look.
Material: Cotton
Size: Full/Queen & King
Price: $69.98
Make a bold impression on your bed with this red and white striped bedding set. Mix and match shams or cushions in complimentary tones of pink and red to finish the look.
Material: Cotton
Size: Full & California King
Price: $34.55
3. Striped Colorful Bedding Sets
This classic red works well with stripes as proven by this bedding set by Piglet in Bed. It's the perfect piece to lighten up your mood and add light to your interior.
Material: 100% linen
Size: Full/Queen
Price: $309.99
This bold and striking bedding set from Target features a variety of red and coral tones. They give the design a great sense of movement.
Material: Polyester
Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King
Price: $179
4. Striped Neutral Bedding Sets
Stripes don't need to be covering your entire bed to make an impact. This graceful bedding set features a timeless stripe across its border, giving it a delightful detail.
Material: Cotton
Size: Twin, Full/Queen & King
Price: $475
Create a casual and relaxed look with stripes by opting for this linen bedding set from Brooklinen. The linen softens the structure of the stripes with ease whilst giving you breathable and lightweight bedding.
Material: Linen
Size: Twin, Full, Queen, King & California King
Price: $419.56
If you're looking to create a neutral bedding look, this rust and cream striped bedding set is the ideal choice. The direction of the stripe also creates the illusion of a larger bed.
Material: Microfiber
Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cali King
Price: From $88 for fitted sheet
Why choose ticking stripe bedding?
The ticking stripe refers to the original utilitarian fabric of choice, ticking fabric. Used by seamstresses, mattress makers, artists as a practical and sturdy fabric to create forms that would stand the test of time, this fabric has come a long way. Although the fabric does come in a plain linen-like form, the French were the first to introduce it to a smart stripe in red or blue. American designer, Sister Parish gave rise to the ticking stripe as an interior design staple when she decorated her apartment with the fabric during the 1930s. Since then, the immortalized ticking stripe has covered sofas, chairs, curtains, and bedding. Choosing it for your bedding design ensures your bedding will never go out of style. Remember to make an authentic choice that reflects your personality. The original ticking stripe works best with more elegant and classic aesthetic styles. This is an approach that interior designers agree with as Greg Natale shares. “Ticking stripe bedding works best in a traditional interior,” says international interior designer, Greg Natale. You may want to opt for a more contemporary take on the ticking stripe that plays with scale and color if you’re looking for bedding for a more modern home.
