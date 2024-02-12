'It's the Most Sophisticated Alternative to Plain Sheets' — The 12 Best Striped Bedding Sets to Buy Right Now

Stripes are embedded into our language of design. They appear not only across zebras and tigers in the wild but also across a variety of plants, insects, and birds. Architects, artists, and interior designers have looked to stripes, be they thick, thin, large, or small in their work and bedding is no exception.

Striped bedding sets not only encourage a sense of movement and depth in your interior, but they are also a timeless and sophisticated style to look to. After searching and scouring through the best home décor stores, we've created a curated selection of the best bedding sets featuring beautiful stripes.

1. Striped Blue & White Bedding Sets

1. Blue Striped Bedding Set View at Pottery Barn This striped bedding set from Pottery Barn is reversible so you can benefit from two designs in one. The classic stripe adds a touch of elegance to its cozy look and feel. Material: Cotton Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King/California King Price: $82.99 2. Embroidered Striped Bedding Set View at Target Stripes and texture are a formidable match as proven by this Target bedding set. The charming embroidered detail creates a large-scale pattern that feels feminine and fun. Material: Polyester Size: Full, Queen & King Price: $89 3. Striped Blue Bedding Set View at Walmart This grey-blue bedding set from Walmart features a range of stripes, from a small-scale chevron to a textured dash stripe. As its all in one color, the collection of stripes feels cohesive and clean. Material: Cotton & Polyester Size: Twin, Full/Queen & King Price: $90.62

2. Striped Cotton Bedding Sets

1. Grey Cotton Bedding Set View at Walmart Simple but effective, this grey-striped bedding set is a timeless bedding design that will always look elegant. Decorate your bed with charcoal or pewter tones for a monochromatic look. Material: Cotton Size: Full/Queen & King Price: $69.98 2. Red Striped Bedding Set View at Wayfair Make a bold impression on your bed with this red and white striped bedding set. Mix and match shams or cushions in complimentary tones of pink and red to finish the look. Material: Cotton Size: Full & California King Price: $34.55 3. Egyptian Cotton Bedding Set View at Wayfair Made with Egyptian cotton, this playful stripe used green and blue to create a colorful statement. Layer it with coordinating accents for a final flourish. Material: Cotton Size: King & Full Price: $59.99

3. Striped Colorful Bedding Sets

1. Sandstone Red Pembroke Stripe Linen Bundle View at Piglet in Bed This classic red works well with stripes as proven by this bedding set by Piglet in Bed. It's the perfect piece to lighten up your mood and add light to your interior. Material: 100% linen Size: Full/Queen Price: $309.99 2. Coral Striped Comforter Set View at Target This bold and striking bedding set from Target features a variety of red and coral tones. They give the design a great sense of movement. Material: Polyester Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King Price: $179 3. Coastal Striped Bedding Set View at Walmart Peach, blue, and green are just some of the colors featured in this coastal striped bedding set. It's a great choice if you want to create a cozy coastal bedding scene. Material: Cotton Size: Twin, Full/Queen & King Price: $109.99

4. Striped Neutral Bedding Sets

1. Striped White Bedding Set View at Wayfair Stripes don't need to be covering your entire bed to make an impact. This graceful bedding set features a timeless stripe across its border, giving it a delightful detail. Material: Cotton Size: Twin, Full/Queen & King Price: $475 2. Charcoal Striped Bedding Set View at BrookLinen Create a casual and relaxed look with stripes by opting for this linen bedding set from Brooklinen. The linen softens the structure of the stripes with ease whilst giving you breathable and lightweight bedding. Material: Linen Size: Twin, Full, Queen, King & California King Price: $419.56 Rust Stripe 100% French Flax Linen Fitted Sheet View at BedThreads If you're looking to create a neutral bedding look, this rust and cream striped bedding set is the ideal choice. The direction of the stripe also creates the illusion of a larger bed. Material: Microfiber Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cali King Price: From $88 for fitted sheet