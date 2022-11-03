Best streaming devices: access your favorite shows and apps whenever you want

The way we watch television has changed so much in recent years that those still relying on older technology are in danger of becoming lost in a sea of devices and gadgets that promise to deliver the very best the streaming age has to offer.

The best streaming devices are an easy way to boost your viewing experience without spending a lot of money, but there's still a confusing amount of choice out there. This guide aims to help you decide which service to choose, whether you're thinking of 'upcycling' an older set or just want to change how you navigate and keep track of your media.

The best streaming devices: tried and tested by us

1. Chromecast with Google TV Best Google streaming device Specifications System: Android TV Max resolution: 4K Smart assistant built-in?: Google Assistant Profiles?: Yes Reasons to buy + Works with Nest products + Dolby Atmos support + Voice search via remote Reasons to avoid - Won't work with Alexa or Siri Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Chromecast has been around for a long time, but until recently, it was a way to cast content from another device to your TV. Now, the Chromecast with Google TV adds the Android TV platform to older TVs, bringing with it all the content and recommendation data from the search engine's archives. This results in a more helpful home screen than most.

The device also has all of the same benefits as Chromecast, and the remote has voice search. You don't even have to have an existing Google Nest smart speaker to use the voice assistant, as the dongle has one built-in.

2. Sky Stream (UK only) Best Sky streaming solution Specifications System: Sky Max resolution: 4K Smart assistant built-in?: No Reasons to buy + Voice search via remote + Dolby Atmos and Ultra HDR support with £6/month extra + Live television + Buildable (and shrinkable) bundle of channels and services Reasons to avoid - Get expensive with various subscriptions added on - Won't work with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri Today's Best Deals View at Sky (opens in new tab)

The British broadcasting giant has now entered the streaming game outside of its NOW TV platform with the release of the Sky Stream device. The Stream builds on the success of its Sky Glass TV but makes everything slightly more accessible. It's still incredibly expensive, but when you compare it to something like Apple TV (below), still reasonable for the amount of content you get.

The Sky Stream comes with strings attached, as you have to subscribe to Sky Entertainment and Netflix on a monthly rolling or 18-month basis. From there, you can add more services like Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Sky Kids, and more while still having access to all of the major streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+.

The best streaming devices: more top picks

3. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Best Amazon streaming device Specifications System: Fire OS Max resolution: 4K Smart assistant built-in?: Alexa Reasons to buy + Voice search via remote + Dolby Atmos support + Live TV with SLING TV, YouTube TV Reasons to avoid - Won't work with Google Assistant or Siri Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab)

In the same way that Alexa has made its mark in the smart assistant world, the Fire TV Stick is what many people first think of when considering whether they need a streaming dongle. Luckily, the device comes with Alexa built-in, meaning you can use it to control other compatible smart home tech around the home.

The Fire OS experience is easy to use and intuitive and, like Google, benefits from being able to use the information that Amazon already has about you to create a tailored experience. There's also support for Dolby Atmos audio, live TV via certain apps, and voice search with the remote.

4. Roku Streaming Stick 4K Best Roku streaming device Specifications System: Roku Max resolution: 4K Smart assistant built-in?: No Reasons to buy + Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit + Voice search via remote Reasons to avoid - No Dolby Atmos support Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We're big fans of the Roku platform because of its simplicity. While that slight lack of bells and whistles in its interface might not be for everyone, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K earns its place on this list due to its overall compatibility with smart home systems like Google, Alexa, and HomeKit.

Unlike many of the best streaming devices produced by big brands like Amazon and Google, Roku users have the benefit of cross-compatibility. However, none of these smart assistants are built-in. You also get 4K resolution and voice search with the Roku remote, though Dolby Atmos audio isn't supported (Roku offers DTS Digital Surround instead).

5. Apple TV 4K 64GB (2nd Gen) Best Apple TV streaming device Specifications System: Apple iOS Max resolution: 4K Smart assistant built-in: No Reasons to buy + Dolby Atmos support + Works with Siri voice assistant Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - No voice search via remote - Won't work with Alexa or Google Assistant Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab)

One for those who are really serious about their TV watching and who are already entrenched in the Apple ecosystem. The Apple TV 4K might be the most expensive example on this list, but Apple fans know that they're getting a high-quality bit of tech. Still, it's a hefty premium, which is why the device isn't higher on our list.

The Apple TV device is a puck rather than a dongle or stick, and with it you get Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, access to services such as Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ (though these require an additional subscription), and voice search via the Siri-enabled remote.

6. Roku Streambar Best multi-purpose streaming device Specifications System: Roku Max resolution: 4K Smart assistant built-in?: No Reasons to buy + Soundbar and streaming stick all-in-one + Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit + Voice search via remote Reasons to avoid - More expensive than a standalone streaming stick - No Dolby Atmos support Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Roku Streambar is a fantastic option for those who want both a soundbar and a streaming device but don't know which to invest in first. The bar has all of the benefits of the Roku platform built-in but then also adds Dolby Audio-boosted sound with four interior speakers. You can also buy rear speakers separately if you want a more surround sound experience.

The soundbar is compact and won't wake up too much room in front of your TV, and features like boosted volume and auto speech clarity mean it can be customized to fit your tastes and needs. If you want to learn more about TV speakers, you can head on over to our guide to the best soundbars.

7. TiVo Stream 4K Most affordable streaming device Specifications System: Android TV Max resolution: 4K Smart assistant built-in?: Google Assistant Reasons to buy + Good price + Voice search via remote + Live TV with SLING TV Reasons to avoid - Won't work with Alexa or Siri Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Just because the TV landscape has changed unrecognizably over the last decade, that doesn't mean we can count the old players out. Like Sky for the UK, TiVo has moved with the times and released its own streaming media player. It relies heavily on Google technology but is actually a little cheaper than other devices.

The platform is Android TV, so Google users will find it familiar to navigate, and Chromecast is built-in. The TiVo Stream 4K also offers Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, and you can use the remote for voice searches via built-in Google Assistant. Our use for the humble DVR may have diminished, but don't count TiVo out just yet.

How to choose the best streaming device for your home

What streaming device has the best picture quality? All streaming devices on this list offer a maximum of 4K resolution, which is the top end of what most content is available to watch in. While 8K TVs are becoming slightly more common for those who want to future-proof their entertainment systems, 4K is still very much the norm and available across Google, Amazon, Apple, Roku and more.

Is it better to get a smart TV or a streaming device? Whether a smart TV is a better investment than a streaming device depends on your and your family's preferences. Suppose you have an older TV that doesn't offer streaming options on its own. In that case, it can be both economical and less wasteful to upgrade your existing set with an inexpensive streaming stick, dongle, or other device. However, smart TVs are a way to get everything in one, and if you're already thinking about upgrading your TV, it might be better to go all the way. Just make sure that you do your research, which we can hopefully help with in our guide to the best TV brands.