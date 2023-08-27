'They're just so good' - I scoured the internet to find the 9 best stoneware candle holders

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We all love a tapered candle for bringing height, balance and an elevated feel to our dinner tables – and the vessels they’re held in are just as (if not more) important in bringing your table’s aesthetic together. Stoneware is a staple in the decor world for a reason – from vases to decorative bowls, they never fail to bring a chic organic feel to your space, and earthenware candle holders are no exception!

There are a ton of gorgeous styles to be found in the best home decor stores, so I’ve browsed through them all to find the top styles to adorn your tabletops. And they're just so good. Stoneware can feel both organic and modern at the same time (it’s probably the most versatile material out there!), so there’s sure to be a style to suit you. From short to tall, and colorful to muted designs, I’ve picked the best stoneware candle holders for you to shop below.

OUR TOP 9 STONEWARE CANDLE HOLDERS

MODERN STONEWARE CANDLE HOLDERS

Cream stoneware candlestick $18.90 at H&M This chunky stoneware candlestick makes enough of a statement even without a candle in sight! Style it with a clean, straight taper candle in a neutral color to stay in keeping with the minimalist feel. Harmony dual candle holder $185 at Lulu and Georgia This candelabra holds two tapered candles to create an elegant centrepiece for your table. I'm obsessed with the stylish textured matte stoneware finish, and the modern white design will make an excellent addition to your minimalist space. Brown stoneware candlestick $18.90 at H&M The abstract curved shape and neutral smooth stoneware finish give this candle holder an organic-yet-modern finish that feels far more expensive than it actually is. It will cast a striking silhouette against a minimal backdrop.

CLASSIC STONEWARE CANDLE HOLDERS

Ceramic taper holder $12 at Terrain This terracotta candle holder comes in a simple-yet-stylish design that will suit basically any kind of tapered candle. It comes with a small or wide base, so you can layer the two styles together for a chic effect. Black stoneware candlestick $18 at H&M I adore this modern, minimal take on a classic candlestick style. The flat dish base with a small handle is reminiscent of a Victorian design, but the simple silhouette and matte black finish feels really modern. Bhavna taper candle holder $9.95 at Urban Outfitters This speckled stoneware candlestick is designed to look like a miniature Grecian vase. It pairs really well with a spiral candlestick for a playful twist.

COLORFUL STONEWARE CANDLE HOLDERS

Dark orange candlestick $6.30 at H&M This curvy candlestick from H&M has a lovely glazed terracotta finish. Layer it with the other glazed stoneware pieces in the collection for a cohesive-yet-fun effect. Stoneware taper candlestick $25 at Lulu and Georgia If you prefer more of a classic stoneware finish, this tall candlestick has a rough texture for a more organic finish. The deep turquoise tone feels timeless classic and of-the-moment. Laurel double candle holder $19.95 at Urban Outfitters Finally, this flat candle holder feels like the most modern and artsy piece! It pairs perfectly with twisted candlesticks for an even more playful feel, plus it doubles up as a trinket tray!