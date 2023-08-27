'They're just so good' - I scoured the internet to find the 9 best stoneware candle holders

We all love a tapered candle for bringing height, balance and an elevated feel to our dinner tables – and the vessels they’re held in are just as (if not more) important in bringing your table’s aesthetic together. Stoneware is a staple in the decor world for a reason – from vases to decorative bowls, they never fail to bring a chic organic feel to your space, and earthenware candle holders are no exception!

There are a ton of gorgeous styles to be found in the best home decor stores, so I’ve browsed through them all to find the top styles to adorn your tabletops. And they're just so good. Stoneware can feel both organic and modern at the same time (it’s probably the most versatile material out there!), so there’s sure to be a style to suit you. From short to tall, and colorful to muted designs, I’ve picked the best stoneware candle holders for you to shop below.

OUR TOP 9 STONEWARE CANDLE HOLDERS

MODERN STONEWARE CANDLE HOLDERS

cream stoneware chunky candlestick in a curved design
Cream stoneware candlestick

This chunky stoneware candlestick makes enough of a statement even without a candle in sight! Style it with a clean, straight taper candle in a neutral color to stay in keeping with the minimalist feel.

white dual candle holder in a curved slim abstract shape
Harmony dual candle holder

This candelabra holds two tapered candles to create an elegant centrepiece for your table. I'm obsessed with the stylish textured matte stoneware finish, and the modern white design will make an excellent addition to your minimalist space.

brown candle holder in a curved abstract shape
Brown stoneware candlestick

The abstract curved shape and neutral smooth stoneware finish give this candle holder an organic-yet-modern finish that feels far more expensive than it actually is. It will cast a striking silhouette against a minimal backdrop.

CLASSIC STONEWARE CANDLE HOLDERS

two simple taper candle holders in terracotta with a flat wide base
Ceramic taper holder

This terracotta candle holder comes in a simple-yet-stylish design that will suit basically any kind of tapered candle. It comes with a small or wide base, so you can layer the two styles together for a chic effect. 

black stoneware candle holder with a dish and handle design
Black stoneware candlestick

I adore this modern, minimal take on a classic candlestick style. The flat dish base with a small handle is reminiscent of a Victorian design, but the simple silhouette and matte black finish feels really modern.

candlestick in the shape of a mini stoneware vase
Bhavna taper candle holder

This speckled stoneware candlestick is designed to look like a miniature Grecian vase. It pairs really well with a spiral candlestick for a playful twist.

COLORFUL STONEWARE CANDLE HOLDERS

orange glazed stone candlestick in a curvy design
Dark orange candlestick

This curvy candlestick from H&M has a lovely glazed terracotta finish. Layer it with the other glazed stoneware pieces in the collection for a cohesive-yet-fun effect.

blue candlestick with textured stoneware finish
Stoneware taper candlestick

If you prefer more of a classic stoneware finish, this tall candlestick has a rough texture for a more organic finish. The deep turquoise tone feels timeless classic and of-the-moment.

blue stoneware flat double candle holder in a curved dish design
Laurel double candle holder

Finally, this flat candle holder feels like the most modern and artsy piece! It pairs perfectly with twisted candlesticks for an even more playful feel, plus it doubles up as a trinket tray!

HOW DO CANDLE HOLDERS ELEVATE A TABLETOP?

Whether styling them on your side table, nightstand or dinner table, candlesticks never fail to add height and dimension to your flat surfaces – elevating your scheme in every way. Adding a few candlestick and tapered candle combos to your dinner table is an easy way to make it feel like you’ve put in that little extra bit of effort. 

Candle holders can range widely in design – from simple and classic to modern and playful, so it’s easy to find a style that suits you. A little experimentation doesn’t hurt – candlesticks can be seen as the cherry on top of the cake of your decor, so you can use them to incorporate a touch of color, texture or unique shape to your scheme if you like to stick to a minimalist aesthetic elsewhere

