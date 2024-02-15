The 12 Very Best Silk Bedding Pieces — As Our Style Editor Says: 'It's What Dreams Are Made Of!'

Slumber in lustrous luxury with the very best silk bedding sheets, duvets, pillowcases, and more — your sleep score will thank us later

The very best silk bedding.
Few things rival the luxury of silk, but silk bedding? The pinnacle of pampering. While many have hopped on the silk-pillowcase-for-better-skin-and-hair bandwagon, let's not overlook the full silk experience – from duvets to sheets, silk bedding is a whole new world of luxury. Silk's appeal isn't just about its lustrous appearance; it's backed by science.

A material often used in the best bedding sets, silk is also antibacterial and moisture-wicking, contributing to a more hygienic sleep environment while warding away itchiness. Certified Sleep Science Coach Carlie Gasia highlights the benefits of silk bedding, noting that it’s "naturally hypoallergenic, repelling dust, mites, and mold,” making it a “great choice for those prone to allergies." She adds, "Silk is temperature-regulating and breathable, providing a comfortable night's sleep regardless of the temperature," which is perfect for both hot and cold climates alike. 

If the science hasn't convinced you yet, perhaps the stunning silk bedding styles showcased below will pique your interest. It's time to elevate your experience of slumber — we've got silk in spades, and your sleep will thank you for it!

Best Silk Bedding

Best Silk Sheets

Silk flat sheet.
Lunya Washable Silk Flat Sheet

From: $468

Proving that luxury need not equal high maintenance, this Lunya flat sheet combines comfort with convenience — it's machine washable and cool to the touch. Its tranquil white hue effortlessly complements any bedding set.

Silk fitted sheet.
Gingerlily Silk Solid Fitted Sheet (Queen)

Price: $515

Elevate your sleep game with this luxurious fitted sheet, crafted from premium long strand ‘A’ grade mulberry silk. Available in a range of hues, from vintage pink to sage, but we can't resist the inviting warmth of the sand shade.

Silk sheet set.
Home Treasures Mulberry Silk Sheet Set

From: $1,168

This silk set is a splurge-worthy investment, featuring one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases — all silky goodness from head to toe. Note the plain hem along the cuff, adding an opulent touch.

Best Silk Duvets

Silk duvet cover.
Gingerlily Silk Solid Duvet Cover (Queen)

Price: $890

Envelop your best comforter in the silky sweetness of Gingerlily silk — only the finest for a royalty-worthy sleep experience.

Navy silk duvet cover.
Lily Silk 19 Momme Seamless Silk Duvet Cover

From: $249

Starting at $249, this glossy silk duvet cover offers incredible value. Its charmeuse construction exudes luxury, and with colors like lavender and yellow, you can tailor it to your taste. Add monogramming for a personal touch or a thoughtful gift.

Washable silk duvet cover.
Lunya Washable Silk Duvet Cover

From: $768

Lunya’s silk is unmatched in softness, making this duvet a must-have. Perfect for year-round use, its top-tier construction ensures comfort every night.

Best Silk Pillowcases

Silk pillowcase.
Slip Pure Silk Pillowcases

From: $89

Clinically proven to enhance skin hydration, texture, and radiance, Slip's silk pillowcase brings new meaning to beauty sleep.

Striped silk pillowcase.
Brooklinen Striped Mulberry Silk Pillowcase (Standard)

Price: $55.20

Was: $69

Brooklinen’s mulberry silk pillowcase is a key component of the best striped bedding sets. The style also comes in a variety of patterns and colors, adding flair to your bedscape with playful options like celestial motifs.

Silk pillowcase.
Shaundrelle 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

From: $39.99

Was: $52.99

Wayfair delivers affordability (per usual) with this mulberry silk pillowcase, priced around $40. Offering a crisp, clean feel, it's a bedding essential you won't want to sleep without.

Best Silk Sleep Accessories

Women's silk robe.
Polo Ralph Lauren Women's Stretch Silk Robe

From: $279

Was: $465

Take luxury to-go with this Polo Ralph Lauren stretch silk robe. Classic and dignified, its shawl collar and contrast piping make it perfect for lounging at home or stepping out in style. 

Silk sleeping mask.
Gingerlily X Sheila Bridges Silk Eye Mask

Price: $55

Sheila Bridges puts a cultural spin on the classic French toile with her Harlem Toile pattern. Collectible and visually striking, it adds charm to your bedding while ensuring a restful night's sleep.

Silk sleeping robe.
Majestic International Men's Dot Silk Robe

Price: $400

Calling attention to the intricate dot grid on this navy silk robe — it's understated yet elegant, the perfect companion to your silk bedding.

How should I care for my silk bedding?

Silk may be delicate, but with the right handling, it can last a lifetime.

Remember this golden rule: steer clear of the dryer! Gasia warns that heat spells disaster for silk, so air-drying is the way to go. Aside from this crucial tip, silk upkeep is a breeze. Wash your bedding at a “lower temperature of 30° with a mild, non-biological detergent,” making a concerted effort to avoid “harsh chemicals like bleach or fabric softener.”

With these simple care instructions, your silk bedding will remain in pristine condition — even after years of usage — so there's no excuse not to indulge!

