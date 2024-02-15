The 12 Very Best Silk Bedding Pieces — As Our Style Editor Says: 'It's What Dreams Are Made Of!'
Slumber in lustrous luxury with the very best silk bedding sheets, duvets, pillowcases, and more — your sleep score will thank us later
Few things rival the luxury of silk, but silk bedding? The pinnacle of pampering. While many have hopped on the silk-pillowcase-for-better-skin-and-hair bandwagon, let's not overlook the full silk experience – from duvets to sheets, silk bedding is a whole new world of luxury. Silk's appeal isn't just about its lustrous appearance; it's backed by science.
A material often used in the best bedding sets, silk is also antibacterial and moisture-wicking, contributing to a more hygienic sleep environment while warding away itchiness. Certified Sleep Science Coach Carlie Gasia highlights the benefits of silk bedding, noting that it’s "naturally hypoallergenic, repelling dust, mites, and mold,” making it a “great choice for those prone to allergies." She adds, "Silk is temperature-regulating and breathable, providing a comfortable night's sleep regardless of the temperature," which is perfect for both hot and cold climates alike.
If the science hasn't convinced you yet, perhaps the stunning silk bedding styles showcased below will pique your interest. It's time to elevate your experience of slumber — we've got silk in spades, and your sleep will thank you for it!
Indulge in a luxurious night's rest with our curated selection of the best bedding brands.
Best Silk Bedding
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Best Silk Sheets
From: $468
Proving that luxury need not equal high maintenance, this Lunya flat sheet combines comfort with convenience — it's machine washable and cool to the touch. Its tranquil white hue effortlessly complements any bedding set.
Price: $515
Elevate your sleep game with this luxurious fitted sheet, crafted from premium long strand ‘A’ grade mulberry silk. Available in a range of hues, from vintage pink to sage, but we can't resist the inviting warmth of the sand shade.
Best Silk Duvets
Price: $890
Envelop your best comforter in the silky sweetness of Gingerlily silk — only the finest for a royalty-worthy sleep experience.
From: $249
Starting at $249, this glossy silk duvet cover offers incredible value. Its charmeuse construction exudes luxury, and with colors like lavender and yellow, you can tailor it to your taste. Add monogramming for a personal touch or a thoughtful gift.
Best Silk Pillowcases
From: $89
Clinically proven to enhance skin hydration, texture, and radiance, Slip's silk pillowcase brings new meaning to beauty sleep.
Price: $55.20
Was: $69
Brooklinen’s mulberry silk pillowcase is a key component of the best striped bedding sets. The style also comes in a variety of patterns and colors, adding flair to your bedscape with playful options like celestial motifs.
Best Silk Sleep Accessories
From: $279
Was: $465
Take luxury to-go with this Polo Ralph Lauren stretch silk robe. Classic and dignified, its shawl collar and contrast piping make it perfect for lounging at home or stepping out in style.
Price: $55
Sheila Bridges puts a cultural spin on the classic French toile with her Harlem Toile pattern. Collectible and visually striking, it adds charm to your bedding while ensuring a restful night's sleep.
How should I care for my silk bedding?
Silk may be delicate, but with the right handling, it can last a lifetime.
Remember this golden rule: steer clear of the dryer! Gasia warns that heat spells disaster for silk, so air-drying is the way to go. Aside from this crucial tip, silk upkeep is a breeze. Wash your bedding at a “lower temperature of 30° with a mild, non-biological detergent,” making a concerted effort to avoid “harsh chemicals like bleach or fabric softener.”
With these simple care instructions, your silk bedding will remain in pristine condition — even after years of usage — so there's no excuse not to indulge!
For more sumptuous options, dive into our curated collection of the best brushed cotton bedding sets.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
