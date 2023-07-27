The best, most design-forward side tables that our shopping editor thinks will bring something special to your living room

Get the Livingetc Newsletter Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Side tables are often eschewed in favor of coffee tables. Smaller in size, they offer limited space to be decorative, but this doesn't mean they don't have a very real purpose, and a well-placed side table can elevate your living room, tying a room together in perfect harmony.

There are plenty of different styles out there, all of which work for different styles of home. For minimalist interiors, a dramatic plinth made of wood or natural materials can call to nature, while for spaces with a vintage focus, I love a three-legged look.

The low profile sofa has definitely taken over in our living rooms, and we're also loving the C-shape tables that curve over the sofa cushion, saving you valuable space and functioning as the perfect working from sofa spot. Here are 9 side tables I've spotted on the market that I'd happily add to my living room furniture set-up.

Best C-shape side tables

Portima C Side Table View at Article Material: Walnut

Price: $199



This side table has an adjustable height, so it is flexible to your needs and the size and style of your sofa. With a solid wood top that's big enough to hold a laptop, it's a great portable solution for working from home. The powder coated steel stem is slim but sturdy. Sliding end table View at Burke Decor Material: Steel and wood

Price: $125



The shape of this side table allows it to be pulled close to your couch and other furniture, making a comfortable surface. The wide base of the table adds stability to the structure and allows you to simply slide the table into position. Dewand side table View at Wayfair Material: MDF and steel

Price: $88.99



This C-shaped accent table features a floating tabletop design with a marble-like finish that would work in an industrialist style space. This functional accent table keeps your devices charged with a USB port in the back.

Best plinth side tables

Faydon end table View at Burke Decor Material: Solid travertine

Price: $399



For a natural feel in your home, this side table is made from travertine, displaying a beautiful array of colors. It's strong plinth design offers a simple surface for you to place a glass of wine and a candle. Wood slit side table View at HAY Material: Wood

Price: $295



I like this bold blue side table, with a round surface and legs that point in three directions to keep the table sturdy. Despite it's blue color, you can still see the grain of the wood, and there are a range of other shapes that you can slot together with this piece. Ozetta side table View at Article Material: Concrete stone

Price: $249



Made of concrete, the Ozetta's hard material softens with soothing curves. Use the side table as a bedside table or in your living room as a conversation starter.

Best three-legged side tables

What is the difference between a side table and an end table The difference between a side table and an end table is all down to the placement and where you sit your table within your home. The side table has a functional and decorative purpose, while an end table is all about the proximity next to bigger pieces of furniture.