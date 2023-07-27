The best, most design-forward side tables that our shopping editor thinks will bring something special to your living room

Is your living room even complete without a side table? These are our shopping editor's favorite buys to snap up now

A selection of side tables
Side tables are often eschewed in favor of coffee tables. Smaller in size, they offer limited space to be decorative, but this doesn't mean they don't have a very real purpose, and a well-placed side table can elevate your living room, tying a room together in perfect harmony. 

There are plenty of different styles out there, all of which work for different styles of home. For minimalist interiors, a dramatic plinth made of wood or natural materials can call to nature, while for spaces with a vintage focus, I love a three-legged look. 

The low profile sofa has definitely taken over in our living rooms, and we're also loving the C-shape tables that curve over the sofa cushion, saving you valuable space and functioning as the perfect working from sofa spot. Here are 9 side tables I've spotted on the market that I'd happily add to my living room furniture set-up.

Best C-shape side tables

A C-shape side table
Portima C Side Table

Material: Walnut
Price: $199

This side table has an adjustable height, so it is flexible to your needs and the size and style of your sofa. With a solid wood top that's big enough to hold a laptop, it's a great portable solution for working from home. The powder coated steel stem is slim but sturdy. 

A C-shape side table
Sliding end table

Material: Steel and wood
Price: $125

The shape of this side table allows it to be pulled close to your couch and other furniture, making a comfortable surface. The wide base of the table adds stability to the structure and allows you to simply slide the table into position.

A C-shape side table
Dewand side table

Material: MDF and steel
Price: $88.99

This C-shaped accent table features a floating tabletop design with a marble-like finish that would work in an industrialist style space. This functional accent table keeps your devices charged with a USB port in the back. 

Best plinth side tables

A travertine side table
Faydon end table

Material: Solid travertine
Price: $399

For a natural feel in your home, this side table is made from travertine, displaying a beautiful array of colors. It's strong plinth design offers a simple surface for you to place a glass of wine and a candle.

A blue side table
Wood slit side table

Material: Wood
Price: $295

I like this bold blue side table, with a round surface and legs that point in three directions to keep the table sturdy. Despite it's blue color, you can still see the grain of the wood, and there are a range of other shapes that you can slot together with this piece.

Ozetta side table
Ozetta side table

Material: Concrete stone
Price: $249

Made of concrete, the Ozetta's hard material softens with soothing curves. Use the side table as a bedside table or in your living room as a conversation starter. 

Best three-legged side tables

A three-legged side table
Circoe table

Material: Rubberwood legs and MDF
Price: $195

This simple three-legged side table has a functional and versatile design that you can use as side table or end table in your living room. Available in white, black and hague blue, pick the color that blends best with your interior decor.

A three-legged aluminium side table
Vinya end table

Material: Reclaimed aluminum
Price: $186

Crafted from reclaimed materials, this is a lightweight table so you can move it around the home with ease. The metal look brings a striking, warming accent and each table is totally unique, meaning some variation in color. 

A side table made of resin
Artemis Large Side Table, Black Resin

Material: Resin
Price: $645

This show-stopping swirled resin design almost has the appearance of marble, bringing color, interest and texture to your room and making your living room feel more expensive

What is the difference between a side table and an end table

The difference between a side table and an end table is all down to the placement and where you sit your table within your home. 

The side table has a functional and decorative purpose, while an end table is all about the proximity next to bigger pieces of furniture. 

How to pick a side table?

When it comes to picking the best possible style for your home, there are some guidelines to take note of according to Mallory Wackerman for Emily Henderson Design.

'There aren’t a ton of rules on height — if you can, try to keep the top of your table roughly in line with the arm of your sofa or chair, give or take a few inches — but you definitely don't want your end table to be too deep. 

'Make sure the depth of your table isn’t bigger than the depth of the sofa or chair it’s next to!'

Aside from height and scale, think about the materials already on display in your room and what else you might like to bring to the space. Look at the console table or coffee table for inspiration. Don't feel like your pieces have to match and bring in material that complements pre-existing furniture. I like the look of wood mixed with natural stone.

