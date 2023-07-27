The best, most design-forward side tables that our shopping editor thinks will bring something special to your living room
Is your living room even complete without a side table? These are our shopping editor's favorite buys to snap up now
Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Quick Menu
Shop our selections by category:
1. Best C-shape side tables
2. Best plinth side tables
3. Best three-legged side tables
Side tables are often eschewed in favor of coffee tables. Smaller in size, they offer limited space to be decorative, but this doesn't mean they don't have a very real purpose, and a well-placed side table can elevate your living room, tying a room together in perfect harmony.
There are plenty of different styles out there, all of which work for different styles of home. For minimalist interiors, a dramatic plinth made of wood or natural materials can call to nature, while for spaces with a vintage focus, I love a three-legged look.
The low profile sofa has definitely taken over in our living rooms, and we're also loving the C-shape tables that curve over the sofa cushion, saving you valuable space and functioning as the perfect working from sofa spot. Here are 9 side tables I've spotted on the market that I'd happily add to my living room furniture set-up.
Best C-shape side tables
Material: Walnut
Price: $199
This side table has an adjustable height, so it is flexible to your needs and the size and style of your sofa. With a solid wood top that's big enough to hold a laptop, it's a great portable solution for working from home. The powder coated steel stem is slim but sturdy.
Material: Steel and wood
Price: $125
The shape of this side table allows it to be pulled close to your couch and other furniture, making a comfortable surface. The wide base of the table adds stability to the structure and allows you to simply slide the table into position.
Best plinth side tables
Material: Solid travertine
Price: $399
For a natural feel in your home, this side table is made from travertine, displaying a beautiful array of colors. It's strong plinth design offers a simple surface for you to place a glass of wine and a candle.
Material: Wood
Price: $295
I like this bold blue side table, with a round surface and legs that point in three directions to keep the table sturdy. Despite it's blue color, you can still see the grain of the wood, and there are a range of other shapes that you can slot together with this piece.
Best three-legged side tables
Material: Rubberwood legs and MDF
Price: $195
This simple three-legged side table has a functional and versatile design that you can use as side table or end table in your living room. Available in white, black and hague blue, pick the color that blends best with your interior decor.
Material: Reclaimed aluminum
Price: $186
Crafted from reclaimed materials, this is a lightweight table so you can move it around the home with ease. The metal look brings a striking, warming accent and each table is totally unique, meaning some variation in color.
Material: Resin
Price: $645
This show-stopping swirled resin design almost has the appearance of marble, bringing color, interest and texture to your room and making your living room feel more expensive.
What is the difference between a side table and an end table
The difference between a side table and an end table is all down to the placement and where you sit your table within your home.
The side table has a functional and decorative purpose, while an end table is all about the proximity next to bigger pieces of furniture.
How to pick a side table?
When it comes to picking the best possible style for your home, there are some guidelines to take note of according to Mallory Wackerman for Emily Henderson Design.
'There aren’t a ton of rules on height — if you can, try to keep the top of your table roughly in line with the arm of your sofa or chair, give or take a few inches — but you definitely don't want your end table to be too deep.
'Make sure the depth of your table isn’t bigger than the depth of the sofa or chair it’s next to!'
Aside from height and scale, think about the materials already on display in your room and what else you might like to bring to the space. Look at the console table or coffee table for inspiration. Don't feel like your pieces have to match and bring in material that complements pre-existing furniture. I like the look of wood mixed with natural stone.
Get the Livingetc Newsletter
Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas.
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
-
-
The "chunky" countertop trend is making kitchens feel effortlessly more expensive – I think it's going to be big in 2024
An interior architect talks me through his thinking behind it and I’m convinced it’s such a great idea to create a luxurious feel
By Raluca Racasan • Published
-
Designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard's one-minute tricks to elevate your kitchen by decorating it like a living room
Here’s how you can create a multifunctional space without sacrificing style, and the kitchen is a great place to start
By Raluca Racasan • Published
-
Looking for the perfect coffee table for a small living room? Our shopping editor's picks make the most of tiny spaces
Our shopping editor is convinced that any of these 9 coffee tables is perfect for a small living space
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
Here are the best calming, organic, and minimalist things I’ve found in the home decor sales this week
Our shopping editor has taken all the hard work out of shopping the sales with these relaxed-yet-elevated pieces (that you can now get for less!)
By Valeza Bakolli • Published
-
I shop for a living and I’m seeing scallop-edged decor everywhere right now - so I rounded up my favorites just for you
Wavy decor is reigning supreme in home stores right now and I’m obsessed, so I’ve selected the best styles for you to shop for yourself
By Valeza Bakolli • Published
-
Where can I find extra large planters for trees? Plus, how to decide on the right size to buy
Listen up for where find the perfect planters and expert tips on what to look out for
By Amy McArdle • Published
-
Give your bedroom a Minimaluxe makeover with these beautiful decor buys that will bring a calming aesthetic
Minimaluxe is the luxury trend we all want a slice of in our bedrooms – our shopping editor helps you get the look
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
What's the best nightstand for a small bedroom? Our shopping editor's picks that show size is no obstacle to style
These 9 nightstands are perfect for even the smallest of bedrooms, and they're unapologetically stylish, too
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
Some of our favorite interiors brands have released "Barbie" collections - turns out ‘Dreamhouse’ decor is surprisingly chic
Even if you're not ready to fully embrace the Barbiecore aesthetic, these brand collabs give a nod to nostalgia with chic homeware pieces
By Amy McArdle • Published
-
'It's an easy upgrade for your home's first impression' – this timeless front door hardware will elevate your curb appeal
Upgrade your front door with these simple hardware accessories to buy now
By Oonagh Turner • Published