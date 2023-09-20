The 12 best red plates - bring a hit of Mediterranean glamor to your table

Red tableware is not just for Christmas. Although we may associate this color with Santa and the holiday season, red plates can create a beautiful tablescape all year round.

In our edit of the best red plates, we've picked those that are great for outdoor dining, as well as those with elegant trims and playful patterns for special occasions and everyday dinners, lunches or breakfasts.

Whether you're looking for the best dinnerware sets with red plates, or just a set for general use, see our selection from the best home decor stores.

Best red plates for outdoor dining

Gingham melamine plates
1. Gingham melamine plates

Price: $54.99 for set of 12

Entertaining a crowd outside? Give your party a farmhouse feel with this set of (D6") gingham plates. Made of melamine, there's no concern about breakages and they can be used for sides, snacks or desserts. They can go in the dishwasher afterwards too.

Set of 4 Pillar box red plates by Falcon
2. Falcon plate set

Price: $45 for set of 4

When it comes to camping, picnics or eating al fresco, Falcon enamelware is classic and convenient. Effortlessly cool and impossible to break, it's no surprise Falcon's popularity endures throughout the decades. Choose a red, blue or black trim.  

Peppermint melamine plates
3. Peppermint plate set

Price: 53.99 for set of 12

Give group gatherings a fun flavour with this set of BPA-free melamine plates with their red swirl design. At D6.75", they're a good size for sandwiches, snacks or desserts and they're dishwasher safe, so can be used again and again.

Best red plates with a pattern

Taika salad plate
1. Taika salad plate

Price: $43

Bring a warm and whimsical feel to your table setting with Iittala's classic Taika design. The playful mix of Klaus Haapaniemi’s imaginative art and Heikki Orvola’s streamlined design results in a magical collection available in red, blue, white or black. 

Chicken Coop salad plate set
2. Check chicken coop salad plate

Price: $29.99 for set of 4

Made from durable stoneware, this set of four (D8.5") red check patterned plates from Park Designs will add a country farmhouse feel to family gatherings and can be coordinated with dinner plates, mugs and bowls in the same style.

Splatter salad plate
3. Splatter salad plate

Price: $54

If it's 'tomato girl' vibes that you want to channel, the Amalfitana Collection pays homage to the Amalfi Coast's fresh seaside style. The (D8") glazed plate with its bold hues and carefree design will bring a lively look to your table. 

Best red plates with a trim

Stripes dinner plate
1. Stripes dinner plate

Price: $42

Made in the UK at an English pottery that uses traditional techniques, this (D11") earthenware plate has a decorative hand-painted rim of contemporary red and pink stripes for a vibrant splash of color at meal times.

Noritake Colorwave Rim dinner plates
2. Noritake colorwave dinner plates

Price: $70 for set of 4

This set of durable stoneware plates can be coordinated with other colors, shapes and styles in the Colorwave series from Noritake. They're suitable for the dishwasher, oven and microwave too and make a great everyday dinnerware set.

Renaissance red plate
2. Renaissance red plate

Price: $65

White fine bone china meets a bold border of red and gold and a decadent gilded trim with this Renaissance red plate from heritage British tableware brand, Wedgwood. Complete the set with other items from the Renaissance Red collection.

Best plain red plates

Pinova dessert plates, set of 4
1. Pinova dessert plates

Price: $64 for set of 4

Crafted in Portugal, the rich paprika tones and smooth, polished glaze make this stoneware Pinova collection stand-out. At (D8.5"), the generously sized dessert plates will add warmth to your table and allow you to indulge a sweet tooth. 

stoneware plate
2. Small stoneware plate

Price: $6.99

Just the right size for a cinnamon bun or piece of toast, this (D6") small stoneware plate can be teamed with a chunky stoneware mug in the same color and style for a colorful and cheering boost at breakfast time.  

Set of 4 salad plates
3. Salad plate set

Price: $64 for set of 4

From French brand, Le Creuset, this set of four (D8.5") enameled stoneware salad plates is glazed to resist chips and scratches and is crafted with the same durability as its signature cast iron cooking pots.

What is the best color plate to eat from?

White is the popular choice for plates, as it is unlikely to jar with any food served on it, so it's a safe bet. However, other colors, such as red plates, can flatter certain foods.

'While most food looks good on a white surface - contrasting the colour of your food against the plate will always create a striking and appetising visual,' says Micaela Philippo, global director F&B development at Carte Blanched

'Tomatoes on pastel blue will brightly stand out and a green sauce on a red plate or bowl will pop. Colourful ingredients look great on dark surfaces too – like black.' 

