What style of pillowcase should I choose? The three ways to dress your bed (and what each says about your taste)

Picking out the best pillowcase is a super personal choice for your bedroom. We all have our own preferences when it comes to how we like to sleep, and different styles bring a different aesthetic to our bedspread. There are subtle but very key differences between styles of pillowcases, so we're here to narrow down the best pillowcases for your set-up.

First up, it's crucial to define the differences. The main three styles of pillowcase in everyday homes are the Oxford pillowcase, which has a narrow border of between 5-10cm, the housewife pillowcase - a simple case without a border sewn edge that fits neatly to the pillow, and the European style pillowcase, which is square and large in design.

But what does each say about your interiors style? Which best suits a modern bedroom? Here's what you need to know, and my pick of the best.

Best European-style pillow

Called so because it's the standard size in Europe, these style of pillowcase are typically large and square in design, measuring around 26 x 26 inches. I've recently bought two large European-style pillowcases for my bed and I think it brings such luxury to my bedspread, making it feel like more of a pampering space.

I would advise, however, only buying if you have a large bed in the first place. Anything smaller than a double and the European pillow might swamp the bed a little. They are a great addition when you want to add a lot of back support and perhaps you don't have a headboard. Here are three that have caught my eye.

1. Scalloped pillow case Check Amazon View at Bed Threads I love these linen pillows from Bed Threads. The scalloped edging brings a bit of joy to your modern bedroom. It's available in a variety of colors and combos. I like pink and clay but terracotta and rust are the more mature choice. 2. Waffle weave pillow Check Amazon View at Amazon Available in a variety of sizes, these square pillows are best in 26" x 26" dimensions. The waffle texture brings a coziness to your bedspread, and this pillow comes in various colors, although I like the simple white. 3. European linen case Check Amazon View at Quince Bringing linen into the bedroom brings such a luxurious feel, and a linen European pillowcase is an indulgent addition. Ethically woven from the finest flax, this mid-weight linen sheet set is pre-washed for superior softness.

Best Oxford pillow

The simple difference between an Oxford pillowcase and a housewife pillowcase is just the extra border around the edge. This area of trim just brings an illusion of more cushion, making your bedspread feel bigger. The extra fabric also makes things look a little more plush. Sometimes borders are in different colors to really highlight the edging.

While they have a more decorative touch, they are intended to be pillows to sleep on too. Lay the bed with two Oxford pillows paired with two smaller housewife pillows in front to really layer your fabric. These three have caught my eye.

Best housewife pillow

The most common of pillowcase is the housewife pillow. Widely used in the home in the US, they might appear mundane and everyday, but that's why there is even more of a focus to get your choice right.

Embrace simplicity with your housewife pillow and go for a light or neutral color. This way, as your bedroom changes as trends come and go, your pillow won't look out of place. With the right care, you can have it for years to come as different decorative shams and duvets come and go.