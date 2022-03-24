Best outdoor smart plugs: your summer life is about to get a whole lot easier

You may have spent many hours kitting out your home with smart devices, but what about your backyard? The best outdoor smart plugs open up a whole new world for your smart home to expand into, from automating holiday lights to setting your devices to turn on and off as the sun sets or rises.

With the right gadget, you can turn one outdoor plug into two or more, all protected from rain, cold, and other harsh conditions and compatible with smart assistants like Alexa, Google, or Apple HomeKit. Connectivity varies across brands, so make sure you check that your chosen outdoor smart plug works with the smart home setup you already use (or are planning to get).

The best outdoor smart plugs in 2022

1. TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Outdoor Plug Best outdoor smart plug overall Specifications Works with: Alexa, Cortana, Google Assistant Amperage: 15 Voltage: 125V Dimensions: 2.2 x 4.9 x 2.3in Reasons to buy + Good price + Works with Alexa and Google Assistant + Dual outlets + IP64 weatherproof rating

A dual-socket smart plug, the TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Outdoor Plug is our top choice due to its easy-to-use app, compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, and more, and its impressive range. Able to communicate with your WiFi up to 300ft away, you won't need extras like a hub or extension lead, and the device allows you to control on/off times even without a smart speaker at home.

For example, if you want your outdoor lights to switch on as soon as the sun goes down, you can program that within the app, along with any other schedules you desire. All in all, it's our top pick for the best outdoor smart plug.

2. POWRUI Smart Power Strip Best outdoor smart plug for outlets Specifications Works with: Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT Voltage: 100-240V Dimensions: 5.7 x 5.7 x 1.3in Reasons to buy + Works with Alexa and Google Assistant + Good price + Four outlets Reasons to avoid - Not fully weatherproof (IP44)

An extension lead for your backyard, the POWRUI Smart Power Strip has been designed for those who need to power a lot of different devices but only have a single convenient socket. Turning a single power source into four outlets, the POWRUI offering should power even the most elaborate holiday light scene. That said, rating IP44, it is slightly less sturdy than some other examples on this list.

The smart plug works with Alexa, Google, and IFTTT, and you will need the app to control each outlet individually. Scheduling can also be found there, or you can make use of voice control through your chosen smart assistant.

3. Ring Outdoor Smart Plug Best outdoor smart plug for Alexa Specifications Works with: Alexa, Ring Voltage: 110V Dimensions: 1.9 x 3.1 x 4.9in Reasons to buy + Good price + Seamless compatibility with other Ring devices + Dual outlets + IP64 weatherproof rating Reasons to avoid - Doesn't work with Google Assistant - Requires a Ring Bridge for some features

One for those already converted to Ring and its products, the brand's smart plug offering is sleek-looking (though quite large) and very capable. With dual outlets covered by a protective rubber flap, it fits in with other devices from Ring with a glowing blue button on top that can be used to control the outlet without internet.

The big downside to the Ring Outdoor Smart Plug for some will be the need for an additional Ring Bridge hub, which you will need if you want the device to communicate with your WiFi. Alternatively, select Amazon Echo speakers will serve the same purpose, if you already have one ready at home.

4. Lutron Caseta Weatherproof+ Outdoor Smart Plug Best outdoor smart plug for HomeKit Specifications Works with: Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Ring Amperage: 15 Voltage: 120V Dimensions: 1.5 x 2.1 x 20.5in Reasons to buy + Works with all major smart home platforms + IP66 weatherproof rating Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Requires a Caseta Smart Bridge to use with smart assistants - Slightly awkward design

A one-stop shop for your outdoor smart home, the Lutron Caseta Weatherproof+ Outdoor Smart Plug has fewer compatibility constraints than other examples on this list but does require a Caseta Smart Bridge to unlock a lot of its smarter features. Without this, you can control the device with the app on your phone, with a remote (sold separately), or with the physical button.

Assuming most people will fork out for the hub if they opt for the Caseta, you will find that it works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and - crucially - Apple HomeKit. It's also very sturdy, protected against weather, dust, and even UV rays.

5. WeMo WiFi Smart Outdoor Plug Best outdoor smart plug for security Specifications Works with: Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit Voltage: 120V Dimensions: 3.6 x 11.8in Reasons to buy + Dual outlets + Works with all major smart home platforms + Away mode Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Not fully weatherproof (IP44) - Outlets can't be controlled separately

Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit, and without the need for a separate hub, the WeMo WiFi Smart Outdoor Plug would be a good fit for an Apple-dedicated household. Scheduling is slightly more advanced than others on this list, too, with 'Away Mode' allowing you to automate a random power on/off when you're away from home, indicating to would-be trespassers that someone is there.

The somewhat baffling flaw in the WeMo offering is the fact that both outlets can be controlled together, but not separately. This will be a significant mark against the device for some but, if you plan to use it for turning on two sets of Christmas lights, rather than two unrelated things, it should be fine.

How to choose the best outdoor smart plug for your backyard

Can smart plugs be used outdoors?

While most smart plugs should only be used inside away from water and other elements, there are outdoor smart plugs that have been designed to be used outside. These come from a variety of brands and at a range of price points, but mean that you can add automation to your outdoor electricals such as string lights (especially useful when the holidays come), folding them into your existing smart home routines via Alexa or Google Assistant.

Are outdoor plugs safe?

Electrical outlets aren't the first thing you may think about placing in the backyard, but outdoor smart plugs are perfectly safe to use outdoors. The devices on this list have been specifically designed to be able to withstand the elements and, while the protection varies between brands and models, all of them are weatherproof.

Just be sure that the smart plugs you are using are designed for the outdoors and, for the indoor alternative, take a look at our guide to the best smart plugs.