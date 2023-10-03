The 12 best irregular plates - rustic yet elegant charm for your dining table
The 12 best irregular plates create an easy charm and relaxed sense of style, handpicked by the Livingetc team for their handmade elegance
There's a strong appeal for irregular plates for many people. Unlike perfectly circular plates, irregular plates have a handmade, artisanal feel, as if they've been lovingly crafted on a potter's wheel–whether that's actually the case or not.
A selection of the plates in our edit have been hand-painted or hand-glazed but others have the hand-crafted look without the high price tag.
Some irregular plate styles are offered in the best dinnerware sets, others are available individually or as sets of four, six or more. So peruse our edit from the best home decor stores and see which you like best.
Best irregular plates with a border
Price: $56
Crafted with glazed terra marrone clay, the beautiful border on this elegant (D10.5") Incanto dinner plate from Vietri are a nod to the stately columns of the Palladian villas along the Brenta River in Venice, Italy.
Price: $88 for set of 4
There's an earthy elegance to this Glenna dinner plate set, with its rich, creamy glazed surface and lightly weathered finish. The earthenware plates are crafted in Italy and have a generous 11.5" diameter.
Best simple irregular plates
Price: $44
Available in white, beige, blue or green, the (D10.4") Maguelone ceramic plate is handmade in the South of France and has a beautiful organic shape and a crackle glaze that will bring a rustic style to your table.
Price: $64 for set of 4
Made in Portugal, this simple stoneware white plate set is offered in six neutral or muted tones including white and is finished with a satin reactive glaze that lends the set the look of hand-thrown ceramics.
Best glossy irregular plates
Price: $96 for set of 4
Not quite circular and not quite square, the fluid form of this (D10.5") glazed plate set gives it a hand crafted quality, while the hand-painted glaze adds subtle interest. There are salad plates, pasta bowls, cereal bowls and ice cream bowls too.
Price: $23.99 for set of 4
A collaboration between Hearth & Hand and Magnolia, this (D10.5") stoneware plate set is great value. Its glossy, glazed finish along with its slightly raised irregular rim gives the impression it was picked out at a potter's studio.
Price: $185.99 for set of 12
Enjoy entertaining at home? Choose natural, pink or black for this dinner plate set from Robert Gordon Australia. The organic forms and the subtle variation of the reactive glaze on high-fired porcelain offers a stylish rustic aesthetic.
Best colorful irregular plates
Price: $149.99 for set of 6
This set of hand-painted stoneware dinner plates from Tognana is designed with sinuous lines and shades of the ocean to bring a natural, coastal feel to dining. Maximize the style with the soup plates and dessert plates too.
Price: $22.99
There's a choice of dark basalt, rich adriatic blue, bold amber, subtle chalk or pearl with the (D10.5") Traverso dinner plate. We loved the glossy azure tones of the adriatic blue, which work as well against white tablecloths as bare wood table surfaces.
What is the most durable type of dinnerware?
Bone china, fine china, ceramics and porcelain are the most durable types of dinnerware. The latter are more popular for everyday use as they tend to be less expensive than bone or fine china.
'The most durable type of dinnerware is typically made of ceramic or porcelain,' says Erica Christofferson, design manager H&M Home. 'These materials are known for their strength and resistance to chipping and cracking. This makes them perfect for everyday use and long-lasting enjoyment.'
'For daily use, ceramics effortlessly blend style and durability, offering plates that you'll always want to showcase. With their beautiful designs and robust construction, stoneware sets the stage for a daily dining experience that's both cool and practical.'
The Livingetc Newsletter
Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites
A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration.
