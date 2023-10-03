The 12 best irregular plates - rustic yet elegant charm for your dining table

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There's a strong appeal for irregular plates for many people. Unlike perfectly circular plates, irregular plates have a handmade, artisanal feel, as if they've been lovingly crafted on a potter's wheel–whether that's actually the case or not.

A selection of the plates in our edit have been hand-painted or hand-glazed but others have the hand-crafted look without the high price tag.

Some irregular plate styles are offered in the best dinnerware sets, others are available individually or as sets of four, six or more. So peruse our edit from the best home decor stores and see which you like best.

Best irregular plates with a border

1. Incanto dinner plate View at Anthropologie Price: $56 Crafted with glazed terra marrone clay, the beautiful border on this elegant (D10.5") Incanto dinner plate from Vietri are a nod to the stately columns of the Palladian villas along the Brenta River in Venice, Italy. 2. Glenna dinner plate set View at Anthropologie Price: $88 for set of 4 There's an earthy elegance to this Glenna dinner plate set, with its rich, creamy glazed surface and lightly weathered finish. The earthenware plates are crafted in Italy and have a generous 11.5" diameter. 3. Handmade stoneware plate View at Nordstrom Price: $66 Choose from a variety of charming sketchbook style patterns on this series of (D10.25") handmade stoneware plates. From these simple circles around the border, and grid, horizontal or intersecting line designs, if you want to mix and match them.

Best simple irregular plates

1. Maguelone ceramic plate View at Nordstrom Price: $44 Available in white, beige, blue or green, the (D10.4") Maguelone ceramic plate is handmade in the South of France and has a beautiful organic shape and a crackle glaze that will bring a rustic style to your table. 2. Jasper Portuguese dinner plates View at Anthropologie Price: $64 for set of 4 Made in Portugal, this simple stoneware white plate set is offered in six neutral or muted tones including white and is finished with a satin reactive glaze that lends the set the look of hand-thrown ceramics. 3. Lastra dinner plate View at Wayfair Price: $21 Believe it or not, this (D11") Lastra dinner plate is made from melamine. Designed to mimic the look of hand thrown ceramics, the shatter-proof plate can be used for chic picnics and al fresco dining without fear of breakage.

Best glossy irregular plates

1. Organic dinnerware View at Burke Decor Price: $96 for set of 4 Not quite circular and not quite square, the fluid form of this (D10.5") glazed plate set gives it a hand crafted quality, while the hand-painted glaze adds subtle interest. There are salad plates, pasta bowls, cereal bowls and ice cream bowls too. 2. Reactive glaze dinner plate View at Target Price: $23.99 for set of 4 A collaboration between Hearth & Hand and Magnolia, this (D10.5") stoneware plate set is great value. Its glossy, glazed finish along with its slightly raised irregular rim gives the impression it was picked out at a potter's studio. 3. Steelite Earth dinner plate set View at Wayfair Price: $185.99 for set of 12 Enjoy entertaining at home? Choose natural, pink or black for this dinner plate set from Robert Gordon Australia. The organic forms and the subtle variation of the reactive glaze on high-fired porcelain offers a stylish rustic aesthetic.

Best colorful irregular plates

1. Nordik ocean dinner plate set View at Burke Decor Price: $149.99 for set of 6 This set of hand-painted stoneware dinner plates from Tognana is designed with sinuous lines and shades of the ocean to bring a natural, coastal feel to dining. Maximize the style with the soup plates and dessert plates too. 2. Traverso dinner plate View at Wayfair Price: $22.99 There's a choice of dark basalt, rich adriatic blue, bold amber, subtle chalk or pearl with the (D10.5") Traverso dinner plate. We loved the glossy azure tones of the adriatic blue, which work as well against white tablecloths as bare wood table surfaces. 3. Delilah dinner plate View at Wayfair Price: $63.43 for set of 6 For fun colors and fluid organic shapes, the (D11") Delilah dinner plate set is hard to beat. Choose from blush, peach, terracotta, honeydew, lime green, or pastel orange tones to enliven your table settings.