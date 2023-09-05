The 12 best ice cream bowls - grab a spoon and dig in to our style edit

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ice cream bowls, sundae dishes, call them what you will - these classic items evoke warm feelings for retro ice cream parlours, Grease-style diners, high days and holidays.

Whether you love a mood-boosting affogato, a single scoop of vanilla, or an all singing and dancing sundae with hot fudge sauce and sprinkles, there's an ice cream bowl to suit.

From cut glass crystal and bowls with gold-plated rims to colorful glass or fun footed and pedestal styles, these sundae dishes can be teamed with your best dinnerware sets or enjoyed on their own.

Here's our selection of the best ice cream bowls from the best home decor stores.

Best colored glass ice cream bowls

1. Tiffany dessert bowls View at Target Price: $39.48 for set of 6 These pretty glass serving bowls from Guzzini are in a mix of attractive tones to flatter the whole family's favorite ice cream flavors. They might look delicate but they can be popped in the dishwasher too. 2. Vintage glass dessert bowls View at Walmart Price: $26.99 for set of 4 Mix it up at the table with these elegant vintage multi-color glass sundae dishes, which are the perfect size and style for a delicious affogato, a scoop or two of ice cream or other light desserts. 3. Boston dessert bowls View at Wayfair Price: $130 for set of 4 Available in green, gray, pink or clear, these charming lead-free crystal bowls each hold a generous 14.5 oz and come in a beautiful box, so make a great house-warming or wedding gift.

Best clear glass ice cream bowls

1. Gold ball pedestal bowl View at Wayfair Price: $44.99 for set of 4 With its weighty and glamorous gold ball pedestal base, this set. of glass bowls is a charming way to serve a dessert course at a dinner, or to use for nuts and nibbles when sipping cocktails. 2. Libbey glass dish View at Wayfair Price: $26.74 for set of 6 Mini trifles, jelly and ice cream or healthy breakfasts with layers of granola, fruit and yogurt will all look delicious served in these stylish 8oz glass dessert bowls. 3. Fountain Shoppe sundae glass View at Target Price: $29.99 for set of 6 Create a classic ice cream parlour feel with this set of 6 charming sundae dishes. Each holds 18oz, so you can layer mini trifles, hot fudge sundaes or pile with scoops, syrups and sprinkles.

Best cut or moulded glass ice cream bowls

1. Dublin crystal ice cream bowl set View at Wayfair Price: $30 for set of 4 These traditional crystal cut glass ice cream bowls each holds 10oz and are an elegant way to present sundaes, sorbets, fruit cocktails and other desserts. 2. Glass dessert bowls View at Walmart Price: $24.99 for set of 4 Each of these clear glass hand blown sundae dishes has a different design, and can hold 8oz, just the right size for a couple of scoops of your favorite gelato, ice cream or mousse. 3. Dublin crystal bowls View at Wayfair Price: $39 for set of 4 If you prefer bowls without feet, these traditional 18oz cut glass crystal dishes offer elegance with a little extra room for larger desserts, sundaes and even breakfast cereals.

Best porcelain ice cream bowls

1. Grandpa bowls View at Amara Price: $204 for set of 4 Made from porcelain, these pretty bowls feature contrasting tones and traditional ornate designs with shiny gold accents. The mix of bright and pastel hues is the perfect backdrop for ice cream sundaes, gelatos, sorbets and other colorful desserts. 2. Rosso dining bowl View at Wayfair Price: $34.99 for set of 4 For an elegant end to a dinner party, serve ice cream desserts in this set of stylish footed black and white striped bowls. Each holds 8 oz, so as well as serving desserts or fruit, could be used for sides of rice or snacks too. 3. Gold plated gelato bowls View at Net-A-Porter Price: $295 for set of 4 Designed as a set of four, these gelato bowls are made from porcelain and hand-painted with gold-plated rims, with the aim to evoke longing for summer vacations on the Italian coast. It's a yes from us.