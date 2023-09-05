The 12 best ice cream bowls - grab a spoon and dig in to our style edit
The 12 best ice cream bowls chosen by the Livingetc team to elevate dessert to an artform where everything you eat looks good
Ice cream bowls, sundae dishes, call them what you will - these classic items evoke warm feelings for retro ice cream parlours, Grease-style diners, high days and holidays.
Whether you love a mood-boosting affogato, a single scoop of vanilla, or an all singing and dancing sundae with hot fudge sauce and sprinkles, there's an ice cream bowl to suit.
From cut glass crystal and bowls with gold-plated rims to colorful glass or fun footed and pedestal styles, these sundae dishes can be teamed with your best dinnerware sets or enjoyed on their own.
Here's our selection of the best ice cream bowls from the best home decor stores.
Best colored glass ice cream bowls
Price: $39.48 for set of 6
These pretty glass serving bowls from Guzzini are in a mix of attractive tones to flatter the whole family's favorite ice cream flavors. They might look delicate but they can be popped in the dishwasher too.
Price: $26.99 for set of 4
Mix it up at the table with these elegant vintage multi-color glass sundae dishes, which are the perfect size and style for a delicious affogato, a scoop or two of ice cream or other light desserts.
Best clear glass ice cream bowls
Price: $44.99 for set of 4
With its weighty and glamorous gold ball pedestal base, this set. of glass bowls is a charming way to serve a dessert course at a dinner, or to use for nuts and nibbles when sipping cocktails.
Price: $26.74 for set of 6
Mini trifles, jelly and ice cream or healthy breakfasts with layers of granola, fruit and yogurt will all look delicious served in these stylish 8oz glass dessert bowls.
Best cut or moulded glass ice cream bowls
Price: $30 for set of 4
These traditional crystal cut glass ice cream bowls each holds 10oz and are an elegant way to present sundaes, sorbets, fruit cocktails and other desserts.
Price: $24.99 for set of 4
Each of these clear glass hand blown sundae dishes has a different design, and can hold 8oz, just the right size for a couple of scoops of your favorite gelato, ice cream or mousse.
Best porcelain ice cream bowls
Price: $204 for set of 4
Made from porcelain, these pretty bowls feature contrasting tones and traditional ornate designs with shiny gold accents. The mix of bright and pastel hues is the perfect backdrop for ice cream sundaes, gelatos, sorbets and other colorful desserts.
Price: $34.99 for set of 4
For an elegant end to a dinner party, serve ice cream desserts in this set of stylish footed black and white striped bowls. Each holds 8 oz, so as well as serving desserts or fruit, could be used for sides of rice or snacks too.
What do you call the small dessert bowls?
Small dessert bowls, especially those on a pedestal, or made of glass are often referred to as ice cream cups or sundae dishes. The clear class enables you to see the layers of ice cream, fruit and toppings, while a pedestal brings a sense of occasion, adding to the feeling of indulgence and enjoyment of the dessert.
'Single portion desserts will often be in smaller bowls or plates, up to 18cm,' says Micaela Philippo, global girector F&B gevelopment at Carte Blanched. 'At Seabird in London, we love to serve ice cream in retro styled, stainless steel ice cream cups.'
Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites
A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration.
