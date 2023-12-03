The 12 Best Gray Bedding Sets - For Bedrooms That Are Instantly Soothing

The Livingetc editors have chosen the 12 best gray bedding sets from their favorite bedding stores - sheets and covers which create restful schemes

best grey bedding sets header
(Image credit: Target, Bed Bath & Beyond & Amazon )
Jump to category:
By Faaizah Shah
published

1. Gray Patterned Bedding Sets

2. Gray Cotton Bedding Sets

3. Gray Plain Bedding Sets

4. Gray Contemporary Bedding Sets

The best gray bedding sets take a very stylish stance on the middle ground between white and black. They can be a wonderfully sophisticated option for your interior. Gray is also a team player, it can be a solid foundation for you to introduce bold prints or colorful accents without the worry of clashing. Along with solid blocks of gray color, you can choose to bring gray into your bedding with florals and geometrics. 

To give you some inspiration, we've found the best bedding sets that hover around a gray palette, from the best home decor stores. Done well, this is a color that enhances the most relaxing bedroom schemes, creating a bed you can't wait to sink into. 

Gray Patterned Bedding Sets

City scene grey duvet cover set
1. Geo Gray Bedding Set

This pure gray cotton duvet features a tonal geometric pattern. It can work beautifully on its own but would really shine with some charcoal cushions. 

Material: Cotton

Size: Twin & Full/Queen

Price: $39.99

Garden patterned grey comforter set
2. Gray Floral Bedding Set

Cozy up with this light gray and white floral bedding set from Bed Bath & Beyond. The soft grey tones in this set give it relaxing feel that can be dressed up or down depending on the sheets and cushions you match it with.

Material: Microfiber

Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King/California King

Price: $38.79

Illusion grey duvet cover set
3. Moire Effect Bedding Set

Gray is used cleverly in this Vera Wang illusion bedding set from Bed Bath & Beyond. The pattern create a moire-like effect that brings dimension and depth into your scheme. 

Material: Polyester

Size: Queen & King

Price: $89.99

Gray Cotton Bedding Sets

Fuzzy chenille grey cotton comforter set
1. Textured Grey Bedding Set

Gray and white come together in this contemporary bedding set from Target. The highlight is the textured geometric pattern that runs across it, giving it a focal point.

Material: Polyester & Cotton

Size: Full/Queen & King/California King

Price: $129.99

Holden grid cotton grey duvet cover set
2. Gray Grid Bedding Set

Simple yet effective, this Bed Bath & Beyond bedding set presents a classic grid pattern. The scale is perfected so it feels visually enticing and not like the grid paper that covers math workbooks.

Material: Cotton

Size: Full/Queen & King

Price: $71.54

Embroided grey duvet cover set
3. Embroidered Gray Bedding

A pearl like gray is decorated with an intricate embroidery in this delightful Bed Bath & Beyond set. It would be at home in cold-toned surrounding where silver and blue can compliment it. 

Material: Cotton

Size: Full/Queen & King

Price: $111.59

Gray Plain Bedding Sets

Quilted grey three piece bedding set
1. Quilted Bedding Set

This quilt gray set from Bed Bath & Beyond creates a simple yet sophisticated look for your bedroom. The quilt stitching detail also adds a soft texture that catches your eye. 

Material: Microfiber & Cotton

Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King/California King

Price: $53.99

600 thread count egyptian cotton bed set
2. Egyptian Cotton Grey Bedding Set

Made with the finest Egyptian cotton, this smoke-grey bedding set is an effortless and elegant bedding solution. Enjoy the soft and smooth surface, thanks to its 600-thread count. 

Material: Cotton

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King & California King

Price: $37.49

grey bedding sets
3. Grey Sateen Bedding Set

Long-staple cotton is painstakingly woven into a sateen finish in this Kathy Kuo Home set. Made in Italy, it's a delicate platinum hue that feels a little bit less harsh than the classic white.

Material: Cotton

Size: Queen & King

Price: $990

Gray Contemporary Bedding Sets

Michael plaid grey bedding set
1. Striped Gray Bedding Set

Two-shades of gray are better than one, this timeless plaid print features two grays to create a smart small-scale pattern. This set would be a great foundation for a patterned throw or comforter.

Material: Cotton

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen & King

Price: $43.03

Grey quilted bedding set
2. Gray & Black Bedding Set

Take a more contemporary approach to the farmhouse aesthetic with the Amazon bedding set. Black, gray and white are used to create a engaging display of pattern.

Material: Cotton

Size: Queen & King

Price: $104.99

White and grey bedding set
3. Grey Accent Bedding Set

Grey is used as a small but striking accent across this organic cotton sheet set from Pottery Barn one of the best bedding brands at this end of the market. The stone grey border sharpens up the white bedding and finishes the look perfectly.

Material: Cotton

Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full, Queen, King & California King

Price: $149

What color bedding goes with gray sheets?

Gray is a really adaptable color that works with a variety of shades and the same applies to bedding and sheets. Considering colors that are often paired with grey would be a great way to start your palette. This includes pink, white, green, and blue. Opting for variations of these tones that match the tonal temperature of your gray sheets is an easy way to ensure everything looks cohesive. "I would opt for a crisp white to offset the grey. Alternatively, a steel-blue would also look very chic," says Sydney-based interior designer, Caitlin Parker of Parker Studio. Taking Parker's advice, you can opt for white as a fail-safe option when it comes to matching with gray sheets but don't be afraid to experiment a little, even if its with your choice of shams and pillows.

Faaizah Shah

Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc. 

Latest