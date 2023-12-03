The 12 Best Gray Bedding Sets - For Bedrooms That Are Instantly Soothing

The best gray bedding sets take a very stylish stance on the middle ground between white and black. They can be a wonderfully sophisticated option for your interior. Gray is also a team player, it can be a solid foundation for you to introduce bold prints or colorful accents without the worry of clashing. Along with solid blocks of gray color, you can choose to bring gray into your bedding with florals and geometrics.

To give you some inspiration, we've found the best bedding sets that hover around a gray palette, from the best home decor stores. Done well, this is a color that enhances the most relaxing bedroom schemes, creating a bed you can't wait to sink into.

Gray Patterned Bedding Sets

1. Geo Gray Bedding Set View at Target This pure gray cotton duvet features a tonal geometric pattern. It can work beautifully on its own but would really shine with some charcoal cushions. Material: Cotton Size: Twin & Full/Queen Price: $39.99 2. Gray Floral Bedding Set View at Bed Bath & Beyond Cozy up with this light gray and white floral bedding set from Bed Bath & Beyond. The soft grey tones in this set give it relaxing feel that can be dressed up or down depending on the sheets and cushions you match it with. Material: Microfiber Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King/California King Price: $38.79 3. Moire Effect Bedding Set View at Bed Bath & Beyond Gray is used cleverly in this Vera Wang illusion bedding set from Bed Bath & Beyond. The pattern create a moire-like effect that brings dimension and depth into your scheme. Material: Polyester Size: Queen & King Price: $89.99

Gray Cotton Bedding Sets

1. Textured Grey Bedding Set View at Target Gray and white come together in this contemporary bedding set from Target. The highlight is the textured geometric pattern that runs across it, giving it a focal point. Material: Polyester & Cotton Size: Full/Queen & King/California King Price: $129.99 2. Gray Grid Bedding Set View at Bed Bath & Beyond Simple yet effective, this Bed Bath & Beyond bedding set presents a classic grid pattern. The scale is perfected so it feels visually enticing and not like the grid paper that covers math workbooks. Material: Cotton Size: Full/Queen & King Price: $71.54 3. Embroidered Gray Bedding View at Bed Bath & Beyond A pearl like gray is decorated with an intricate embroidery in this delightful Bed Bath & Beyond set. It would be at home in cold-toned surrounding where silver and blue can compliment it. Material: Cotton Size: Full/Queen & King Price: $111.59

Gray Plain Bedding Sets

1. Quilted Bedding Set View at Bed Bath & Beyond This quilt gray set from Bed Bath & Beyond creates a simple yet sophisticated look for your bedroom. The quilt stitching detail also adds a soft texture that catches your eye. Material: Microfiber & Cotton Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King/California King Price: $53.99 2. Egyptian Cotton Grey Bedding Set View at Bed Bath & Beyond Made with the finest Egyptian cotton, this smoke-grey bedding set is an effortless and elegant bedding solution. Enjoy the soft and smooth surface, thanks to its 600-thread count. Material: Cotton Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King & California King Price: $37.49 3. Grey Sateen Bedding Set View at Kathy Kuo Home Long-staple cotton is painstakingly woven into a sateen finish in this Kathy Kuo Home set. Made in Italy, it's a delicate platinum hue that feels a little bit less harsh than the classic white. Material: Cotton Size: Queen & King Price: $990

Gray Contemporary Bedding Sets

1. Striped Gray Bedding Set View at Amazon Two-shades of gray are better than one, this timeless plaid print features two grays to create a smart small-scale pattern. This set would be a great foundation for a patterned throw or comforter. Material: Cotton Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen & King Price: $43.03 2. Gray & Black Bedding Set View at Amazon Take a more contemporary approach to the farmhouse aesthetic with the Amazon bedding set. Black, gray and white are used to create a engaging display of pattern. Material: Cotton Size: Queen & King Price: $104.99 3. Grey Accent Bedding Set View at Pottery Barn Grey is used as a small but striking accent across this organic cotton sheet set from Pottery Barn one of the best bedding brands at this end of the market. The stone grey border sharpens up the white bedding and finishes the look perfectly. Material: Cotton Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full, Queen, King & California King Price: $149