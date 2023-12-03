The 12 Best Gray Bedding Sets - For Bedrooms That Are Instantly Soothing
The Livingetc editors have chosen the 12 best gray bedding sets from their favorite bedding stores - sheets and covers which create restful schemes
The best gray bedding sets take a very stylish stance on the middle ground between white and black. They can be a wonderfully sophisticated option for your interior. Gray is also a team player, it can be a solid foundation for you to introduce bold prints or colorful accents without the worry of clashing. Along with solid blocks of gray color, you can choose to bring gray into your bedding with florals and geometrics.
To give you some inspiration, we've found the best bedding sets that hover around a gray palette, from the best home decor stores. Done well, this is a color that enhances the most relaxing bedroom schemes, creating a bed you can't wait to sink into.
Gray Patterned Bedding Sets
This pure gray cotton duvet features a tonal geometric pattern. It can work beautifully on its own but would really shine with some charcoal cushions.
Material: Cotton
Size: Twin & Full/Queen
Price: $39.99
Cozy up with this light gray and white floral bedding set from Bed Bath & Beyond. The soft grey tones in this set give it relaxing feel that can be dressed up or down depending on the sheets and cushions you match it with.
Material: Microfiber
Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King/California King
Price: $38.79
Gray Cotton Bedding Sets
Gray and white come together in this contemporary bedding set from Target. The highlight is the textured geometric pattern that runs across it, giving it a focal point.
Material: Polyester & Cotton
Size: Full/Queen & King/California King
Price: $129.99
Simple yet effective, this Bed Bath & Beyond bedding set presents a classic grid pattern. The scale is perfected so it feels visually enticing and not like the grid paper that covers math workbooks.
Material: Cotton
Size: Full/Queen & King
Price: $71.54
Gray Plain Bedding Sets
This quilt gray set from Bed Bath & Beyond creates a simple yet sophisticated look for your bedroom. The quilt stitching detail also adds a soft texture that catches your eye.
Material: Microfiber & Cotton
Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King/California King
Price: $53.99
Made with the finest Egyptian cotton, this smoke-grey bedding set is an effortless and elegant bedding solution. Enjoy the soft and smooth surface, thanks to its 600-thread count.
Material: Cotton
Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King & California King
Price: $37.49
Gray Contemporary Bedding Sets
Two-shades of gray are better than one, this timeless plaid print features two grays to create a smart small-scale pattern. This set would be a great foundation for a patterned throw or comforter.
Material: Cotton
Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen & King
Price: $43.03
Take a more contemporary approach to the farmhouse aesthetic with the Amazon bedding set. Black, gray and white are used to create a engaging display of pattern.
Material: Cotton
Size: Queen & King
Price: $104.99
Grey is used as a small but striking accent across this organic cotton sheet set from Pottery Barn one of the best bedding brands at this end of the market. The stone grey border sharpens up the white bedding and finishes the look perfectly.
Material: Cotton
Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full, Queen, King & California King
Price: $149
What color bedding goes with gray sheets?
Gray is a really adaptable color that works with a variety of shades and the same applies to bedding and sheets. Considering colors that are often paired with grey would be a great way to start your palette. This includes pink, white, green, and blue. Opting for variations of these tones that match the tonal temperature of your gray sheets is an easy way to ensure everything looks cohesive. "I would opt for a crisp white to offset the grey. Alternatively, a steel-blue would also look very chic," says Sydney-based interior designer, Caitlin Parker of Parker Studio. Taking Parker's advice, you can opt for white as a fail-safe option when it comes to matching with gray sheets but don't be afraid to experiment a little, even if its with your choice of shams and pillows.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc.
-
-
How to Keep Live Garlands From Drying - This is the Key to Fresh Festive Foliage According to Florists
Expert advice on how to keep festive foliage fresh and fragrant
By Jacky Parker Published
-
How to Make Window Boxes Look Good in Winter – Inspirational Ideas For an Easy Front Yard Facelift
Celebrate the season (and elevate your curb appeal) by letting window boxes take center stage now other plants have faded
By Sarah Wilson Published