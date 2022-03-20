7 gorgeous flatware sets — from casual everyday to fancy

If you're currently on the hunt for a new flatware set, whether to replace the chipped and worn silverware that's lived in your kitchen drawers for years, or because you just fancy adding some finer utensils to your collection, we've rounded up the classiest on the market.

Flatware should strike the balance between practical yet stylish, durable but pretty. We use our knives, forks, and spoons every day, so we need them to serve their purpose, but we also want them to look great when we're setting the table ahead of a dinner party or special occasion. A good flatware set improves our overall dining experience, so it's worth taking the time to browse the options out there before buying.

Our top picks include everything from classic and simple flatware designed to get the job done, to unique creations that are sure to be a talking point when it's your turn to host the family for dinner. There are gold sets, sets for 12 people, and impressive stainless sets that will last you a lifetime. Once you've decided on the best flatware set for you, we have recommendations for stylish dinnerware sets sure to take your dining table setup to a new level.

The best flatware sets for luxury dining

(Image credit: American Harmony)

1. American Harmony 20 Piece Everyday Flatware Set The best flatware set overall Specifications Includes: Table Fork, Table Knife, Dessert Fork, Dessert Spoon, Coffee Spoon (4 of each) Set of: 4 Made from: Stainless steel Dishwasher safe?: Yes Reasons to buy + High quality stainless steel + Elegant handle design + Mirror finish + 20 pieces covers your basic dinner needs Reasons to avoid - Not enough pieces for large parties Today's Best Deals View at Oneida

You can't go wrong with this 20 piece stainless steel flatware set from Oneida, which is perfect for everyday use, but chic enough to use for special occasions as well. The classic design of the tapered edge handle is simple yet elegant, and the finely beaded border is a nod to traditional styles.

Oneida make all of their flatware sets using high-quality 18/0 stainless steel, so a set like this one could last you a lifetime, and will withstand rusting and chipping. The mirror finish makes all the pieces look sleeky and shiny, and they'll stay that way after a run through the dishwasher.

With 20 pieces, you've probably got your household covered, but if you're often hosting larger parties, you might have to purchase another set. We think it's well worth the investment though.

(Image credit: 2modern)

2. Seletti Keytlery Gold (Set of 24) The best gold flatware set to impress your guests Specifications Incldues: Coffee Spoon x 8, Spoon/Fork x8, Knife x8 Set of: 6 Made from: Stainless steel electroplated with titanium Dishwasher safe?: No Reasons to buy + Unique design recreates the shape of ancient keys + Gold plated + 3 x sets of 6 Reasons to avoid - Not dishwasher safe - Expensive Today's Best Deals Ciew at 2Modern

This Gold Keytelry set is sure to bring the wow factor to any dinner party. Not only are they beautifully gold plated, they feature a unique handle design in the shape of an ancient key. Setting the table has never looked so impressive, and we're sure any first-time users will marvel at your flatware before tucking into their food.

This is definitely one for the higher budgets though, and we understand not everyone will want to pay so much for flatware. This set would perhaps work better for special occasions and dinner parties than everyday use, but that's not to say you couldn't use it more regularly. The coffee spoon would definitely add a little luxury to your morning cup, and the rest of the set would be a stylish way to make Sunday dinners that bit more extravagant. Note that you'd have to wash these by hand, because any gold-plated dinnerware is going to chip and fade if you fling them in the dishwasher.

(Image credit: Sambonet)

3. Sambonet Filet Toiras 18/10 Stainless Steel The best stainless steel flatware set to accomodate all your dining needs Specifications Includes: Table Fork, Table Knife, Dessert Spoon, Dessert Fork, Coffee Spoon (4 of each) Set of: 4 Made from: Stainless steel Dishwasher safe?: Yes Reasons to buy + Shiny silver finish + Thick handle for gripping + 4 x sets of 5 + Durable Reasons to avoid - Would need to buy more than one set to entertain larger parties Today's Best Deals $268.00 at Sambonet

This flatware set strikes the rare balance between practical and stylish. It's perfect for everyday use, but would work fabulously for fanicer occassions. Four dinner guests can enjoy five pieces of cutlery to themselves, including the slightly harder to source dessert forks.

The classic silver design means this set would be a seamless addition to any kitchen, and you'll only be too happy when it's your turn to host extended family and friends. These items can all be purchased separately as well, so if you think you'll need more knives and forks, you can easily add a couple to your basket at checkout.

Investing in this set is a smart idea, because you'll be able to use the flatware every day for many years, without having to worry about chipping or wear and tear. You can throw this set in the dishwasher and save yourself valuable washing up time, which is always a bonus.

(Image credit: KONIGEEHRE)

4. KONIGEEHRE Black Silverware Set The best flatware set for a party of 12 Specifications Includes: Dinner fork, Salad fork, Dinner knife, Dinner spoon, Tea spoon (12 of each) Set of: 12 Made from: Stainless steel Dishwasher safe?: Yes Reasons to buy + 60 piece set + Stylish black steel + Mirror finish + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Some argue they aren't the most durable Today's Best Deals View at Amazon

Happy host to a big family, or often inviting guests round for dinner? This 60 piece flatware set for 12 has got you covered, and you'll never be short on knives and forks again.

For the vast amount of items this set includes, it has a very reasonable price point, and if you opt for a set this large, you won't have to buy any items separately because it has everything you need. The set comes in black, silver, and rose gold, all of which are pretty, but we like the elegant and contemporary style of the black.

The set comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth, though you can put the items in the dishwasher. So not only does this set look great, it's easy to maintain and you'll probably never have to buy a piece of cutlery again. What more could you want?

(Image credit: Pfaltzgraff)

5. Pfaltzgraff Garland Frost 53-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Serving Utensil Set and Steak Knives The best flatware set for a party of 8 Specifications Includes: Dinner Fork, Salad Fork, Dinner Knife, Dinner Spoon, Coffee Spoon, Steak Knife (8 of each) plus 5 piece Hostess Set Set of: 8 Made from: Stainless steel Dishwasher safe?: Yes Reasons to buy + Wide variety of items + High quality 18/0 stainless steel + Affordable + Unique Garland Frost design Reasons to avoid - Susceptible to rust Today's Best Deals View at Amazon

Alongside your basic flatware pieces, this set boasts 8 steak knives, meaning you can serve up whatever dish you like and not worry about anyone struggling to cut their meat. There's also hostess serving utensils to boot, including a regular and pierced tablespoon (a handy time-saver if you want to skip the draining stage and load vegetables straight onto the plates), as well as a cold meat fork, sugar spoon and butter knife.

That's pretty much all you'll ever need when cooking dinner for a party of 8 or less. We like the handle design of this set too, and think the frost effect would look great on a set table.

The set has a really affordable price point which is of course a bonus, but beware that the items may rust quicker than if you invested a little more cash into a set at a higher price point.

(Image credit: Oneida)

6. Oneida Boutonniere 45 Piece Everyday Flatware Set This is the best flatware set from Oneida Specifications Includes: Table Fork, Table Knife, Dessert Spoon, Dessert Fork, Coffee Spoon (8 of each), plus 5 piece serving set Set of: 8 Made from: Stainless steel Dishwasher safe?: Yes Reasons to buy + 45 pieces + Includes serving set + Decorative floral handle + Wide edge handle for gripping Reasons to avoid - Expensive Today's Best Deals View at Oneida

Oneida has done it again with another stunning flatware set, this one adorned with a small decorative flower at the end of each item, subtle enough that it doesn't feel too fancy for everyday use, but definitely classy enough to show off proudly at a special occassion. We love how the sleek handle of the flatware gradually widens out at the bottom to show a beautiful sweeping border.

You can be confident that this set will stay as good as new for many years to come, thanks to Oneida's signature 18/10 stainless steel quality. And the 45 pieces mean you can easily serve a party of 8 without worrying about having enough cutlery.

A bonus of this set is the serving pieces it comes with, which include a pierced serving spoon and a serving fork, amongst other items you might need when finalising dinner. These are the sort of items you didn't realise how much you needed until you had them, and once they're a part of your flatware set, you won't look back.

(Image credit: Saro Lifestyle)

7. Saro Lifestyle Mango Wood Flatware Set The best flatware set with a unique design Specifications Includes: Salad Fork, Dinner Fork, Soup Spoon, Coffee Spoon, Knife (1 of each) Set of: 5 Made from: Stainless steel, Mango wood Dishwasher safe?: No Reasons to buy + Unique grainy wood design + Durable and strong + Comfortable and easy to grip handle + Ideal for display Reasons to avoid - One set has only 5 pieces - Expensive - Manual clean only Today's Best Deals $98.99 at Overstock

Flatware sets don't just have to be practical, as this five-piece set from Saro Lifestyle shows. The handles of the utensils are crafted from mango wood, and contain intricate carvings reminiscent of woodland trees. They are unique and rustic, and would look perfect in farmhouse-style kitchens.

The set would look great on display in a holder on one of your kitchen worktops, especially given there are only five pieces in the set, so you could avoid visual clutter if you did choose to keep them out of drawers. The wooden handles also mean they sit comfortably in your hand and you can have a nice firm grip while tucking into your evening meal.

The downside to this set is the price point. For five pieces, it's quite expensive, and it's not going to be ideal if you're looking to purchase a flatware set for hosting purposes. But, the uniqueness of the design warrants a place in our list, and if you're looking to treat yourself to some fancier flatware, this is a good place to start.

Browse more flatware sets...

If you haven't find the flatware set of your dreams yet, don't worry, we're sure there's one out there that you're bound to love. Head over to the retailers below to have a look at some other options.

How we chose these flatware sets

To make sure only the best flatware sets made it to our list, we put time into browsing the most popular retailers and checking the products we thought would suit all your dining needs. Taking into consideration what the items included, the material used, and the care instructions, we selected flatware sets that would withstand wear and tear and look great at the same time.

What to consider when buying a flatware set

There are a few criteria to keep in mind when it comes to flatware.

Material

Most flatware sets are made from stainless steel. For a flatware set with longevity, the steel needs to be high quality, preferably 18/10, which is the highest grade of stainless steel, so keep an eye out for this in product descriptions. Most non-silver flatware sets still have a stainless steel base but have a colored coating over the top, unless the steel is mixed with titanium, which is likely to make it more expensive.

Dishwasher safe

If this is something that's a deal-breaker for you, check to see the flatware can be put in the dishwasher before buying. Most silver stainless steel sets can, but if you want to opt for a gold set or a set with wooden handles, you'll have to wash them by hand to keep them in good condition.

Contents

One of the more obvious things to look out for is what a flatware set includes, both in terms of how many pieces, and what those pieces are. If you're ever going to have a lot of guests round for dinner, a set that serves 12 will have you covered, but for some of you, you might not need so many pieces. Depending on what sort of dinners you serve, you may want to opt for a set that includes steak knives. Some sets now offer hostess utensils as well, which include butter knives, sugar spoons, and pierced spoons, which can come in really handy when it's time to put dinner out.