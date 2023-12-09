The 12 best comforters - stay warm all winter with no big heating bills required
The 12 best comforters as chosen by the Livingetc team for their warmth, durablity, style and price tag. Stay warm all winter, and cozy all year
Although it's known by many names across the globe, a good comforter's appeal is universal. This thick and cozy cover keeps you warm at night but also forms a key aspect of your bedscape. The filling of your comforter greatly impacts not only its insulating capabilities but also how it feels. Whilst goose or duck down feathers are both lightweight and warm, wool is a great option for those who feel warmer at night and are seeking a hypoallergenic option.
Polyester is also a widely used option for comforters as they are more affordable than natural options. Explore our best bedding sets feature to help you get started, alongside a curated list of our the Livingetc team's favorites is a useful bedding guide that explains what to look out for when finding your perfect set. If it's a comforter you're on the lookout for, discover our top picks from the best home decor stores below. From organic options to colorful creations, there is an option for everyone.
Best down comforters
With an impressive 700-fill count, this duck-down comforter from Target provides enveloping comfort in a crisp cotton sateen package. To make life a little easier, it's also machine washable and dryer safe. The minimal white makes for canvas that can easily be painted with more textured and colorful shams or throws.
Material: White duck down & cotton sateen
Size: Full/Queen, King/Cal King & Twin/Twin XL
Price: $296.99
This goose feather blend comforter from Peace Nest at Bed Bath & Beyond is perfect for those on a budget. Designed for year round relaxation, this versatile design can be used across the seasons. You can keep your bedroom simple yet sophisticated by pairing it with some elegant Oxford pillows.
Material: Goose down, feather fiber, waterfowl feather & cotton
Size: King, Twin/Twin XL & Full/Queen,
Price: $122.74
This is the gold standard for down, this impressive comforter is filled with 93% goose down and wrapped in a 800-thread count cotton. The fill count is 850 so this is the ideal option for those coping with the colder climates. The textured surface would match well with those seeking to introduce a maximalist touch to their bedroom.
Material: Goose down & cotton
Size: King, Full/Queen & Twin
Price: $429.99
Best down alternative comforters
Add a hint of soothing sage to your bedroom with this Amazon comforter set. The frilled edging not only adds texture to your room but would also work well to soften any more masculine elements in your design. Although polyester gets a bad name, it's makes for a lightweight and soft bedding experience at a more accessible price point.
Material: Polyester
Size: King, Full/Queen & Twin
Price: $59.99
Silk and velvet come together in this lightweight and luxurious comforter from eco-conscious bedding experts Bella Notte, one of the best bedding brands we know. Dyed by hand, this is a piece to keep for years to come and adds a soft texture to complement cotton or silk bedding.
Material: Silk & Rayon
Size: Made to order
Price: $1,225
Go blue with this plush comforter from Amazon. Dressed in a pure cotton cover, the comforter's breathable and lightweight nature adds to its appeal. You can layer the deep blue with complementary pastel blues for a monochromatic look.
Material: Cotton & Polyester
Size: King & Full/Queen
Price: $75.99
Best textured comforters
For those who want to keep their schemes neutral but still want an engaging and enticing scheme, this textured comforter from Urban Outfitters is the ideal choice for you. The cream coloring adds a slight touch of warmth to your space but also blends well with a variety of other tones.
Material: Cotton & Polyester
Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King
Price: $179
Casual and super soft, Anthropologie's cotton jersey comforter showcases an organic floral design. Jersey is praised for resistance to fading, low maintenance, and cozy touch. Pair this piece with coordinating shams or add a touch of contrast with colorful accents.
Material: Jersey & Polyester
Size: Twin, Full/Queen, King & California King
Price: $288
This delicate texture of this comforter from Pottery Barn gives it an elegant look and feel. The blue is a calming color that also accentuates the textured surface of the comforter too. Pair it with white for a classic color combination that feels light and refreshing all year round.
Material: Cotton & Polyester
Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King/Cali King
Price: $129
Best colorful comforters
Caramel tones come to life in this velvet comforter from Anthropologie. A perfect choice for the fall season, this rich brown hue brings a depth of color and warmth to your bedroom with ease. The textured surface also enhances the appeal of this inviting comforter.
Material: Cotton, Viscose & Polyester
Size: Twin, Full, Queen, King & California King
Price: $248
Made with 100% cotton, this floral comforter is a pattern lover's dream with its ornate detailing and vibrant colouring. You can temper the print with white shams and pillows or go full maximalist by matching everything. Either way, your bedroom is guaranteed to be a floral dream.
Material: Cotton & Polyester
Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King/California King
Price: $239
This is a fun one. Bright green is the star of the show when it comes to this Urban Outfitters design. The grid pattern and inflated appearance give this comforter a playful vibe that would liven up even the simplest of bedroom schemes. It's also machine washable even on a cool setting, making it easy to enjoy and look after.
Material: Cotton
Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King
Price: $169
Which comforters are best for winter?
The worst thing on a cold night is the realization that your comforter is not quite up to the task. Whilst it might appear that all cozy-looking comforters would keep you warm on a winter’s night, some are better suited to the task than others. Our advice for avoiding disappointment is to look at the fine print. The devil really is in the detail and reading into the fill composition of your comforter and its intended use is well worth doing.
“To create a cozy winter retreat, look for comforters or duvets with a higher TOG rating. This rating reflects their warmth and thermal insulation properties. Consider your personal comfort preferences and body temperature,” says award-winning interior designer Shalini Misra.
Personal preference is a key point here, if you are buying for you and your partner, consider their needs too. For those who worry about feeling overheated by their comforter, lightweight and breathable options like cotton or duck down may prove to be a better investment. Goose down is a perfect solution for those who want extra warmth, a sentiment echoed by Misra. “Premium options like down and feather duvets offer luxurious thickness for a warm and inviting feel. Alternatively, wool is an excellent insulator, lending a snug and comfortable touch to your bedding,” adds Shalini.
Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc.
