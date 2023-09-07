I'm a shopping editor, and these 9 ceiling lights are the ones I've found to elevate your home most

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You might not think that ceiling lampshades make much of a difference to your decor, but I’m a firm believer that it’s the little touches that really make a difference to your space! From changing up the diffusion of light in your room to adding a luxe, minimalist, or statement touch to your decor, ceiling lampshade styles can really switch up the feel of a room.

So if you’re looking for a new pendant light and have no idea where to start then you’re in luck, as I’ve just gone through all the best home decor stores to find the most stylish designs out there. From organic to statement styles, here are the best lampshade buys to transform your ceiling light setup.

Our top 9 ceiling lampshade picks

Natural ceiling lampshades

Diamond weave rattan lampshade $228 at Terrain You can't get more timeless than this wide rattan pendant. It will fit in beautifully with a neutral scheme (I'm thinking beige and off-white tones) and the wide brim disperses light beautifully. Bonbon lampshade $495 at DWR And this angular lampshade is perfect for lighting up smaller spaces like hallways or reading corners. With its layered mixed-tone yarn and sleek silhouette, it's the perfect blend of modern and organic. Cienne pendant light $495 at Lulu and Georgia I adore the dramatic '20s art deco vibe of this extra large pendant light. The jute-wrapped strands look like luxurious fringing detail - it's sure to make a statement in your dining room or entryway.

Classic ceiling lampshades

Rice paper lampshade $36.99 at H&M Rice paper lampshades are a classic choice for a reason - the translucent material diffuses the light to really help open up your space! I adore this unbleached design for a more organic and laid-back feel. Nelson ball bubble pendant $795 at DWR If you want a similar diffused-light effect but with slightly more of a modern design, this lined ball ceiling pendant is a great choice. You can style it alone or layer it with other shapes in the same collection. Paloma pendant light $320 at Lulu and Georgia You can't get more classic than this scalloped ceiling lampshade. It'll suit basically any style of decor - from modern to vintage thanks to its crisp white color and timeless charm.

Modern ceiling lampshades

Copper shade pendant $970 at DWR This chic copper lampshade comes in three different sizes which you can layer to really make a statement over your dining table or kitchen island. Flowerpot pendant lamp $805 at Anthropologie I'm obsessed with the eye-catching green shade and abstract shape of this chic lampshade. It'll add a bit of interest to a minimalist scheme while staying true to the sleek silhouettes in the rest of your decor. Swell ceiling pendant $295 at DWR Last but not least, this chic lampshade has a matte black exterior and a light-reflective brushed brass interior. It'll offer both style and glare-free illumination for your room.