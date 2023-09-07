I'm a shopping editor, and these 9 ceiling lights are the ones I've found to elevate your home most

In the market for a new pendant light? You’ve come to the right place, as we’ve rounded up our top picks for you below

lamp shades in different shapes and sizes
(Image credit: DWR, Anthropologie, Lulu and Georgia, Terrain)
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
You might not think that ceiling lampshades make much of a difference to your decor, but I’m a firm believer that it’s the little touches that really make a difference to your space! From changing up the diffusion of light in your room to adding a luxe, minimalist, or statement touch to your decor, ceiling lampshade styles can really switch up the feel of a room.  

So if you’re looking for a new pendant light and have no idea where to start then you’re in luck, as I’ve just gone through all the best home decor stores to find the most stylish designs out there. From organic to statement styles, here are the best lampshade buys to transform your ceiling light setup.

Our top 9 ceiling lampshade picks

Natural ceiling lampshades

rattan lamp shade
Diamond weave rattan lampshade

You can't get more timeless than this wide rattan pendant. It will fit in beautifully with a neutral scheme (I'm thinking beige and off-white tones) and the wide brim disperses light beautifully.

woven angular lamp shade
Bonbon lampshade

And this angular lampshade is perfect for lighting up smaller spaces like hallways or reading corners. With its layered mixed-tone yarn and sleek silhouette, it's the perfect blend of modern and organic.

large jute lamp shade
Cienne pendant light

I adore the dramatic '20s art deco vibe of this extra large pendant light. The jute-wrapped strands look like luxurious fringing detail - it's sure to make a statement in your dining room or entryway. 

Classic ceiling lampshades

rice paper lamp shade in a beige curved design
Rice paper lampshade

Rice paper lampshades are a classic choice for a reason - the translucent material diffuses the light to really help open up your space! I adore this unbleached design for a more organic and laid-back feel.

white ball ceiling pendant

Nelson ball bubble pendant

If you want a similar diffused-light effect but with slightly more of a modern design, this lined ball ceiling pendant is a great choice. You can style it alone or layer it with other shapes in the same collection.

white scalloped down turned lamp shade
Paloma pendant light

You can't get more classic than this scalloped ceiling lampshade. It'll suit basically any style of decor - from modern to vintage thanks to its crisp white color and timeless charm.

Modern ceiling lampshades

copper round ceiling pendant
Copper shade pendant

This chic copper lampshade comes in three different sizes which you can layer to really make a statement over your dining table or kitchen island. 

green ceiling pendant with an abstract shape
Flowerpot pendant lamp

I'm obsessed with the eye-catching green shade and abstract shape of this chic lampshade. It'll add a bit of interest to a minimalist scheme while staying true to the sleek silhouettes in the rest of your decor.

black down turned ceiling pendant with gold interior
Swell ceiling pendant

Last but not least, this chic lampshade has a matte black exterior and a light-reflective brushed brass interior. It'll offer both style and glare-free illumination for your room.

What shape and color should my lampshades be?

Shape is very important when it comes to ceiling lampshades. Upturned designs will help to reflect and disperse light over the ceiling and around the room (making them perfect for living rooms). On the other hand, narrower downward-facing pendants are great for directing light towards a chosen focal point – for example over a dining table or kitchen island.

In terms of color, it goes without saying that lighter tones and more translucent or hole-filled materials like rice paper and rattan will help to diffuse and maximize light, while darker tones and opaque styles like metal lampshades will usually direct light downward rather than out. There are some exceptions of course – lampshades with copper, gold, or chrome interiors will reflect light, helping to fill your room with brightness despite a darker design exterior (like the black lampshade above).

