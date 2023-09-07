I'm a shopping editor, and these 9 ceiling lights are the ones I've found to elevate your home most
You might not think that ceiling lampshades make much of a difference to your decor, but I’m a firm believer that it’s the little touches that really make a difference to your space! From changing up the diffusion of light in your room to adding a luxe, minimalist, or statement touch to your decor, ceiling lampshade styles can really switch up the feel of a room.
So if you’re looking for a new pendant light and have no idea where to start then you’re in luck, as I’ve just gone through all the best home decor stores to find the most stylish designs out there. From organic to statement styles, here are the best lampshade buys to transform your ceiling light setup.
Our top 9 ceiling lampshade picks
Natural ceiling lampshades
You can't get more timeless than this wide rattan pendant. It will fit in beautifully with a neutral scheme (I'm thinking beige and off-white tones) and the wide brim disperses light beautifully.
And this angular lampshade is perfect for lighting up smaller spaces like hallways or reading corners. With its layered mixed-tone yarn and sleek silhouette, it's the perfect blend of modern and organic.
Classic ceiling lampshades
Rice paper lampshades are a classic choice for a reason - the translucent material diffuses the light to really help open up your space! I adore this unbleached design for a more organic and laid-back feel.
If you want a similar diffused-light effect but with slightly more of a modern design, this lined ball ceiling pendant is a great choice. You can style it alone or layer it with other shapes in the same collection.
Modern ceiling lampshades
This chic copper lampshade comes in three different sizes which you can layer to really make a statement over your dining table or kitchen island.
I'm obsessed with the eye-catching green shade and abstract shape of this chic lampshade. It'll add a bit of interest to a minimalist scheme while staying true to the sleek silhouettes in the rest of your decor.
What shape and color should my lampshades be?
Shape is very important when it comes to ceiling lampshades. Upturned designs will help to reflect and disperse light over the ceiling and around the room (making them perfect for living rooms). On the other hand, narrower downward-facing pendants are great for directing light towards a chosen focal point – for example over a dining table or kitchen island.
In terms of color, it goes without saying that lighter tones and more translucent or hole-filled materials like rice paper and rattan will help to diffuse and maximize light, while darker tones and opaque styles like metal lampshades will usually direct light downward rather than out. There are some exceptions of course – lampshades with copper, gold, or chrome interiors will reflect light, helping to fill your room with brightness despite a darker design exterior (like the black lampshade above).
