"This Style is an Easy Way to Make Your Bedroom Feel Relaxed" — 12 of the Best Bohemian Bedding Sets
Bring pattern and color to a bedroom with easy by embracing these style bohemian bedding sets
Bohemian style is characterized by a rejection of the rigid and structured in favor of the free-spirited, creative, and eclectic. Visually, bohemian style brings together colorful as well as neutral tones. With its Persian-inspired prints and abstract lines, a bit of boho can be great for your bed. You can create a laid-back and welcoming scheme with the right boho bedding.
To help you get started, we’ve looked through the best home décor stores to find the very best bedding sets with a bohemian vibe. From minimal whites to colorful and eye-catching geometrics, this list includes our favorite finds. For more bedding inspiration, discover our best bedding feature. Alongside an in-depth look at the basics of bedding, it offers the insight of interior designers as well as the Livingetc team's top picks.
1. Bohemian White Bedding
This pure linen bedding set from Bed Threads offers a minimalist approach to bohemian style. The softly wrinkled texture of the bedding brings the relaxed feel of the boho style into your bedroom.
Material: Linen
Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Queen Special, King & California King
Price: $280
A geometric bohemian print features in this all-white bedding set from Amazon. The tufted pattern brings texture to your bedroom and is a more elegant take on the boho trend.
Material: Polyester
Size: Queen & King
Price: $56.99
The ruffled pattern that covers this Urban Outfitters design is a nod to the traditional interior styles as well as carefree bohemian ones. Layer your bed with natural tones and textures to complete the look.
Material: Cotton
Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King
Price: $229 (+ get 40% off at checkout)
2. Bohemian Colorful Bedding
Rich mustard and bold yellow tones feature in this Persian-inspired bedding set. You can dial down the brightness with darker accents that complement the black and brown in the print.
Material: Polyester
Size: Full, Queen & King
Price: $38.89
Introduce a multitude of colors and patterns to your scheme with this bedding set. In true boho fashion, this bedding set feels colorful and eclectic.
Material: Cotton
Size: Full/Queen & King
Price: $49.07
3. Bohemian Cotton Bedding
A bold East Asian print covers this organic cotton set from Anthropologie. You can lean into the more colorful side of boho with this option and pair it with a bold comforter or throw.
Material: Organic Cotton
Size: Twin XL
Price: $144.95
This terracotta quilted bedding set feels decidedly bohemian with its stitched sun pattern detail and warm coloring. To decorate your boho bed, add a pair of shams in deeper rust tones.
Material: Polyester
Size: King
Price: $169
4. Bohemian Geometric Bedding
If you're looking to go for a more neutral boho look, this Walmart bedding set is a wonderful idea. The striped patterns have a strong boho feel and are easy to match to.
Material: Polyester
Size: Twin, Full, Queen & King
Price: $65.98
Available at Amazon, this striped blue bedding set is a perfect blend of contemporary and bohemian. The blue and white color combination works to smarten up the more casual stripe effortlessly.
Material: Polyester
Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full, Queen & King/California King
Price: $27.25
How to make your bedroom a Bohemian Oasis?
The best place to start when designing your bohemian bedroom is to create a color palette to guide you in the design process. This will help create a cohesive scheme that feels welcoming instead of overwhelming. Choose iconic bohemian prints and patterns to complement natural and organic materials like wicker, wool, and leather.
'Choose bedding with natural tones and layer with pillows and throws of beige and white. Pair with accessories such as wicker baskets,' says international interior designer, Greg Natale. Modern bohemian design tends to be on the warmer side so choosing colors like terracotta, vanilla, and gold is also a great way to bring bohemian style into your bedroom whilst keeping things calm and neutral.
