"This Style is an Easy Way to Make Your Bedroom Feel Relaxed" — 12 of the Best Bohemian Bedding Sets

Bring pattern and color to a bedroom with easy by embracing these style bohemian bedding sets

(Image credit: Wayfair, Amazon, Target, Urban Outfitters & Walmart)
By Faaizah Shah
1. Bohemian White Bedding

2. Bohemian Colorful Bedding

3. Bohemian Cotton Bedding

4. Bohemian Geometric Bedding

Bohemian style is characterized by a rejection of the rigid and structured in favor of the free-spirited, creative, and eclectic. Visually, bohemian style brings together colorful as well as neutral tones. With its Persian-inspired prints and abstract lines, a bit of boho can be great for your bed. You can create a laid-back and welcoming scheme with the right boho bedding.

To help you get started, we’ve looked through the best home décor stores to find the very best bedding sets with a bohemian vibe. From minimal whites to colorful and eye-catching geometrics, this list includes our favorite finds. For more bedding inspiration, discover our best bedding feature. Alongside an in-depth look at the basics of bedding, it offers the insight of interior designers as well as the Livingetc team's top picks.

1. Bohemian White Bedding

White flax linen bedding set
1. White Linen Bedding Set

This pure linen bedding set from Bed Threads offers a minimalist approach to bohemian style. The softly wrinkled texture of the bedding brings the relaxed feel of the boho style into your bedroom.

Material: Linen

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Queen Special, King & California King

Price: $280

White boho bedding comforter set
2. Textured Boho Set

A geometric bohemian print features in this all-white bedding set from Amazon. The tufted pattern brings texture to your bedroom and is a more elegant take on the boho trend.

Material: Polyester

Size: Queen & King

Price: $56.99

White wiggle sateen bedding set
3. White Ruffled Bedding Set

The ruffled pattern that covers this Urban Outfitters design is a nod to the traditional interior styles as well as carefree bohemian ones. Layer your bed with natural tones and textures to complete the look.

Material: Cotton

Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King

Price: $229 (+ get 40% off at checkout)

2. Bohemian Colorful Bedding

Patterned yellow orange quilted bedding set
1. Patterned Boho Bedding Set

Rich mustard and bold yellow tones feature in this Persian-inspired bedding set. You can dial down the brightness with darker accents that complement the black and brown in the print.

Material: Polyester

Size: Full, Queen & King

Price: $38.89

Elegant striped reversible bedding set
2. Striped Boho Bedding Set

Introduce a multitude of colors and patterns to your scheme with this bedding set. In true boho fashion, this bedding set feels colorful and eclectic.

Material: Cotton

Size: Full/Queen & King

Price: $49.07

3. Jungalow by Justina Blakeney Hypnotic Quilt Set
Jungalow by Justina Blakeney Hypnotic Quilt Set

The black-and-white abstract print in this Urban Outfitters bedding set feels even more enticing thanks to its colorful patterned border.

Material: Cotton

Size: Full/Queen & King

Price: $110

3. Bohemian Cotton Bedding

Garden party sateen bedding set
1. Darby Duvet Cover

A bold East Asian print covers this organic cotton set from Anthropologie. You can lean into the more colorful side of boho with this option and pair it with a bold comforter or throw.

Material: Organic Cotton

Size: Twin XL

Price: $144.95

Geometric sun patterned quilted bedding set
2. Geometric Sun Bedding Set

This terracotta quilted bedding set feels decidedly bohemian with its stitched sun pattern detail and warm coloring. To decorate your boho bed, add a pair of shams in deeper rust tones.

Material: Polyester

Size: King

Price: $169

Venetian damask bedding set
3. Patterned Boho Bedding Set

Made with the finest Egyptian cotton, this bedding set features a densely colored pattern. Its color palette also provides plenty of inspiration for your throws and shams.

Material: Cotton

Size: Twin, Queen, King & Super King

Price: $98.80

4. Bohemian Geometric Bedding

Aztec striped bedding set
1. Boho Striped Bedding Set

If you're looking to go for a more neutral boho look, this Walmart bedding set is a wonderful idea. The striped patterns have a strong boho feel and are easy to match to.

Material: Polyester

Size: Twin, Full, Queen & King

Price: $65.98

Blue bohemian striped bedding set
2. Blue Bohemian Bedding Set

Available at Amazon, this striped blue bedding set is a perfect blend of contemporary and bohemian. The blue and white color combination works to smarten up the more casual stripe effortlessly.

Material: Polyester

Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full, Queen & King/California King

Price: $27.25

Green orange yellow cubic print bedding set
3. Pastel Boho Bedding Set

This chevron-patterned bedding set feels like a playful take on the classic boho look but retains its flair for the unexpected. The combination of pastel tones is wonderfully uplifting too.

Material: Polyester

Size: Twin, Queen, King & California King

Price: $34.99

How to make your bedroom a Bohemian Oasis?

The best place to start when designing your bohemian bedroom is to create a color palette to guide you in the design process. This will help create a cohesive scheme that feels welcoming instead of overwhelming. Choose iconic bohemian prints and patterns to complement natural and organic materials like wicker, wool, and leather.

'Choose bedding with natural tones and layer with pillows and throws of beige and white. Pair with accessories such as wicker baskets,' says international interior designer, Greg Natale. Modern bohemian design tends to be on the warmer side so choosing colors like terracotta, vanilla, and gold is also a great way to bring bohemian style into your bedroom whilst keeping things calm and neutral.

