"This Style is an Easy Way to Make Your Bedroom Feel Relaxed" — 12 of the Best Bohemian Bedding Sets

Bohemian style is characterized by a rejection of the rigid and structured in favor of the free-spirited, creative, and eclectic. Visually, bohemian style brings together colorful as well as neutral tones. With its Persian-inspired prints and abstract lines, a bit of boho can be great for your bed. You can create a laid-back and welcoming scheme with the right boho bedding.

To help you get started, we’ve looked through the best home décor stores to find the very best bedding sets with a bohemian vibe. From minimal whites to colorful and eye-catching geometrics, this list includes our favorite finds. For more bedding inspiration, discover our best bedding feature. Alongside an in-depth look at the basics of bedding, it offers the insight of interior designers as well as the Livingetc team's top picks.

1. Bohemian White Bedding

1. White Linen Bedding Set View at Bed Threads This pure linen bedding set from Bed Threads offers a minimalist approach to bohemian style. The softly wrinkled texture of the bedding brings the relaxed feel of the boho style into your bedroom. Material: Linen Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Queen Special, King & California King Price: $280 2. Textured Boho Set View at Amazon A geometric bohemian print features in this all-white bedding set from Amazon. The tufted pattern brings texture to your bedroom and is a more elegant take on the boho trend. Material: Polyester Size: Queen & King Price: $56.99 3. White Ruffled Bedding Set View at Urban Outfitters The ruffled pattern that covers this Urban Outfitters design is a nod to the traditional interior styles as well as carefree bohemian ones. Layer your bed with natural tones and textures to complete the look. Material: Cotton Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King Price: $229 (+ get 40% off at checkout)

2. Bohemian Colorful Bedding

1. Patterned Boho Bedding Set View at Amazon Rich mustard and bold yellow tones feature in this Persian-inspired bedding set. You can dial down the brightness with darker accents that complement the black and brown in the print. Material: Polyester Size: Full, Queen & King Price: $38.89 2. Striped Boho Bedding Set View at Amazon Introduce a multitude of colors and patterns to your scheme with this bedding set. In true boho fashion, this bedding set feels colorful and eclectic. Material: Cotton Size: Full/Queen & King Price: $49.07 Jungalow by Justina Blakeney Hypnotic Quilt Set View at Urban Outfitters The black-and-white abstract print in this Urban Outfitters bedding set feels even more enticing thanks to its colorful patterned border. Material: Cotton Size: Full/Queen & King Price: $110

3. Bohemian Cotton Bedding

1. Darby Duvet Cover View at Anthropologie A bold East Asian print covers this organic cotton set from Anthropologie. You can lean into the more colorful side of boho with this option and pair it with a bold comforter or throw. Material: Organic Cotton Size: Twin XL Price: $144.95 2. Geometric Sun Bedding Set View at Urban Outfitters This terracotta quilted bedding set feels decidedly bohemian with its stitched sun pattern detail and warm coloring. To decorate your boho bed, add a pair of shams in deeper rust tones. Material: Polyester Size: King Price: $169 3. Patterned Boho Bedding Set View at Amazon Made with the finest Egyptian cotton, this bedding set features a densely colored pattern. Its color palette also provides plenty of inspiration for your throws and shams. Material: Cotton Size: Twin, Queen, King & Super King Price: $98.80

4. Bohemian Geometric Bedding

1. Boho Striped Bedding Set View at Walmart If you're looking to go for a more neutral boho look, this Walmart bedding set is a wonderful idea. The striped patterns have a strong boho feel and are easy to match to. Material: Polyester Size: Twin, Full, Queen & King Price: $65.98 2. Blue Bohemian Bedding Set View at Amazon Available at Amazon, this striped blue bedding set is a perfect blend of contemporary and bohemian. The blue and white color combination works to smarten up the more casual stripe effortlessly. Material: Polyester Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full, Queen & King/California King Price: $27.25 3. Pastel Boho Bedding Set View at Amazon This chevron-patterned bedding set feels like a playful take on the classic boho look but retains its flair for the unexpected. The combination of pastel tones is wonderfully uplifting too. Material: Polyester Size: Twin, Queen, King & California King Price: $34.99