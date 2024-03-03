Best Blue Bedding Sets — 12 Picks for Timeless Style in the Bedroom

Blue bedding sets are a great alternative for a bedroom. From moody navy to pretty cornflower blues, here are some of our favorites

(Image credit: Amazon, Kathy Kuo Home, Wayfair & Target)
1. Blue Plain Bedding Sets

2. Blue Contemporary Bedding Sets

3. Blue Cotton Bedding Sets

4. Blue Floral Bedding Sets

Denim, indigo, cerulean, blueberry, turquoise — blue really does come in a plethora of hues and each will bring something completely different to your bedding. Darker tones of blue like sapphire and navy evoke elegance and tradition whilst mid-lighter iterations like powder or sky blue can feel more calming and peaceful.

Blue is also an obvious partner for white too, their partnership has defined looks like coastal or country. To help you get your toes into blue bedding, we’ve curated list of our picks of the best bedding sets in beautiful blue from home decor stores. If you’re in need of bedding inspiration or advice, take a look at our best bedding feature for an exclusive list as well as advice from the experts.

1. Blue Plain Bedding Sets

steel blue bedding
1. Cozy Crinkle Cotton Duvet Set

This cozy linen-look cotton in steel blue make for a beautiful bedding scene. This set from Urban Outfitters is made from organic cotton so it will also be super soft and lightweight, giving you a great night's sleep.

Material: Linen

Size: Twin XL, Full/Queen & California King

Price: $54.99

powder blue bedding set
2. Powder Blue Bedding Set

Soften up your scheme with this powdery blue bedding set. The chalky tone is a perfect complement to the smooth cotton surface.

Material: Cotton

Size: Full/Queen & King/California King

Price: $43.99

navy bedding set
3. Navy Bedding Set

Opt for the classic and sophisticated tones of navy blue with this Amazon bedding set. You can introduce patterned blues or off-white accents to finish the look and lighten things up.

Material: Cotton

Size: Twin, Full, Queen, King & California King

Price: $71.99

2. Blue Contemporary Bedding Sets

dark blue and white bedding
1. Blue Circle Bedding Set

Abstract circular shapes are placed across this sapphire bedding set from Wayfair. Made with 100% cotton, its smooth and soft surface will also keep you cozy all year round.

Material: Cotton

Size: Full

Price: $129.99

blue ombre bedding set
2. Blue Ombre Bedding Set

This cooling ombre bedding set from Amazon brings a range of blues into your bedroom. The gradual change from white to deep dark blue creates a focal point in your room but also feels calming.

Material: Microfiber

Size: Queen & King

Price: $62.98

Smooth sateen modern blue and white bedding set
3. Criss Cross Blue Bedding Set

A sleek sateen weave gives this contemporary criss-cross patterned bedding set an added elegance. Furthermore, the use of multiple blues gives it depth and a sense of movement.

Material: Cotton

Size: Queen

Price: $60.48

3. Blue Cotton Bedding Sets

Indigo cotton bedding set
1. Indigo Cotton Bedding Set

A Morrocan-inspired small-scale pattern comes to life across this organic long-staple cotton sheet set from Kathy Kuo Home. Coordinate indigo additions for a cohesive bedding moment. 

Material: Cotton

Size: Twin, Queen & King

Price: $260

2. Nalini Organic Percale Duvet
2. Nalini Organic Percale Duvet

Let blue be a calming addition to your maximalist design, as demonstrated by this Anthropologie bedding set. The mix of prints make for an interesting bedding scheme that feels sweet and classic.

Material: Cotton

Size: Twin, Full, Queen, King & California King

Price: $178

3. Apollo Quilt Set
3. Apollo Quilt Set

The cozy white background of this Wayfair bedding set is decorated with an intricate and enticing blue pattern. Made with pure cotton, its feels as good as it looks.

Material: Cotton

Size: King

Price: $55.99

4. Blue Floral Bedding Sets

Boho floral blue and white bedding set
1. Boho Floral Bedding Set

Detailed blue floral designs are drawn across this bedding set from Amazon. The white and blue are a classic combination and this set shows us why. 

Material: Microfiber

Size: Twin, Twin XL, King, Full, Queen, King & California King

Price: $39.99

2. King/Queen Cotton Duvet Cover Set
2. King/Queen Cotton Duvet Cover Set

Blue can make a statement too, as seen in this H&M Home floral bedding set. The feminine florals feel more modern with this contemporary color palette. 

Material: Cotton

Size: King/Queen

Price: $54.99

botanical floral patterned blue duvet cover set
3. Botanical Bedding Set

A calming soft blue floods this bedding set from Wayfair, creating a field of florals in its wake. It's a great alternative if you want a neutral look but don't want to go for the traditional white or beige tones.

Material: Microfiber

Size: Queen & King

Price: $35.99

What color bed sets go with blue walls?

 

The choice of your bedding will depend on the shade of blue that you go for. Pair deeper navy-blue walls with lighter bedding that is white for a crisp and elegant contrast. Ochre or mustard bedding would also work well with darker blue walls and can be blended with white for a layered look. Lighter blues offer a lot more room to play with, an easy win is white here too, but you can easily introduce more muted colors like a dusty pink or sea green for a bit more character. When asked about the bedding she’d match with blue walls, “A sage green or deep navy blue would be a great combination,” revealed contemporary interior designer, Caitlin Parker of Parker Studio. The key is to make sure your bedding and the walls are in balance. This is ultimately a space to relax so you want to opt for colors, textures, and tones that bring out the peace and beauty of your blue.

