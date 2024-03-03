Best Blue Bedding Sets — 12 Picks for Timeless Style in the Bedroom

Denim, indigo, cerulean, blueberry, turquoise — blue really does come in a plethora of hues and each will bring something completely different to your bedding. Darker tones of blue like sapphire and navy evoke elegance and tradition whilst mid-lighter iterations like powder or sky blue can feel more calming and peaceful.

Blue is also an obvious partner for white too, their partnership has defined looks like coastal or country. To help you get your toes into blue bedding, we’ve curated list of our picks of the best bedding sets in beautiful blue from home decor stores. If you’re in need of bedding inspiration or advice, take a look at our best bedding feature for an exclusive list as well as advice from the experts.

1. Blue Plain Bedding Sets

1. Cozy Crinkle Cotton Duvet Set View at Urban Outfitters This cozy linen-look cotton in steel blue make for a beautiful bedding scene. This set from Urban Outfitters is made from organic cotton so it will also be super soft and lightweight, giving you a great night's sleep. Material: Linen Size: Twin XL, Full/Queen & California King Price: $54.99 2. Powder Blue Bedding Set View at Wayfair Soften up your scheme with this powdery blue bedding set. The chalky tone is a perfect complement to the smooth cotton surface. Material: Cotton Size: Full/Queen & King/California King Price: $43.99 3. Navy Bedding Set View at Amazon Opt for the classic and sophisticated tones of navy blue with this Amazon bedding set. You can introduce patterned blues or off-white accents to finish the look and lighten things up. Material: Cotton Size: Twin, Full, Queen, King & California King Price: $71.99

2. Blue Contemporary Bedding Sets

1. Blue Circle Bedding Set View at Wayfair Abstract circular shapes are placed across this sapphire bedding set from Wayfair. Made with 100% cotton, its smooth and soft surface will also keep you cozy all year round. Material: Cotton Size: Full Price: $129.99 2. Blue Ombre Bedding Set View at Amazon This cooling ombre bedding set from Amazon brings a range of blues into your bedroom. The gradual change from white to deep dark blue creates a focal point in your room but also feels calming. Material: Microfiber Size: Queen & King Price: $62.98 3. Criss Cross Blue Bedding Set View at Wayfair A sleek sateen weave gives this contemporary criss-cross patterned bedding set an added elegance. Furthermore, the use of multiple blues gives it depth and a sense of movement. Material: Cotton Size: Queen Price: $60.48

3. Blue Cotton Bedding Sets

1. Indigo Cotton Bedding Set View at Kathy Kuo Home A Morrocan-inspired small-scale pattern comes to life across this organic long-staple cotton sheet set from Kathy Kuo Home. Coordinate indigo additions for a cohesive bedding moment. Material: Cotton Size: Twin, Queen & King Price: $260 2. Nalini Organic Percale Duvet View at Anthropologie Let blue be a calming addition to your maximalist design, as demonstrated by this Anthropologie bedding set. The mix of prints make for an interesting bedding scheme that feels sweet and classic. Material: Cotton Size: Twin, Full, Queen, King & California King Price: $178 3. Apollo Quilt Set View at Wayfair The cozy white background of this Wayfair bedding set is decorated with an intricate and enticing blue pattern. Made with pure cotton, its feels as good as it looks. Material: Cotton Size: King Price: $55.99

4. Blue Floral Bedding Sets

1. Boho Floral Bedding Set View at Amazon Detailed blue floral designs are drawn across this bedding set from Amazon. The white and blue are a classic combination and this set shows us why. Material: Microfiber Size: Twin, Twin XL, King, Full, Queen, King & California King Price: $39.99 2. King/Queen Cotton Duvet Cover Set View at H&M Home Blue can make a statement too, as seen in this H&M Home floral bedding set. The feminine florals feel more modern with this contemporary color palette. Material: Cotton Size: King/Queen Price: $54.99 3. Botanical Bedding Set View at Wayfair A calming soft blue floods this bedding set from Wayfair, creating a field of florals in its wake. It's a great alternative if you want a neutral look but don't want to go for the traditional white or beige tones. Material: Microfiber Size: Queen & King Price: $35.99