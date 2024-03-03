Best Blue Bedding Sets — 12 Picks for Timeless Style in the Bedroom
Blue bedding sets are a great alternative for a bedroom. From moody navy to pretty cornflower blues, here are some of our favorites
Denim, indigo, cerulean, blueberry, turquoise — blue really does come in a plethora of hues and each will bring something completely different to your bedding. Darker tones of blue like sapphire and navy evoke elegance and tradition whilst mid-lighter iterations like powder or sky blue can feel more calming and peaceful.
Blue is also an obvious partner for white too, their partnership has defined looks like coastal or country. To help you get your toes into blue bedding, we’ve curated list of our picks of the best bedding sets in beautiful blue from home decor stores. If you’re in need of bedding inspiration or advice, take a look at our best bedding feature for an exclusive list as well as advice from the experts.
1. Blue Plain Bedding Sets
This cozy linen-look cotton in steel blue make for a beautiful bedding scene. This set from Urban Outfitters is made from organic cotton so it will also be super soft and lightweight, giving you a great night's sleep.
Material: Linen
Size: Twin XL, Full/Queen & California King
Price: $54.99
Soften up your scheme with this powdery blue bedding set. The chalky tone is a perfect complement to the smooth cotton surface.
Material: Cotton
Size: Full/Queen & King/California King
Price: $43.99
2. Blue Contemporary Bedding Sets
Abstract circular shapes are placed across this sapphire bedding set from Wayfair. Made with 100% cotton, its smooth and soft surface will also keep you cozy all year round.
Material: Cotton
Size: Full
Price: $129.99
This cooling ombre bedding set from Amazon brings a range of blues into your bedroom. The gradual change from white to deep dark blue creates a focal point in your room but also feels calming.
Material: Microfiber
Size: Queen & King
Price: $62.98
3. Blue Cotton Bedding Sets
A Morrocan-inspired small-scale pattern comes to life across this organic long-staple cotton sheet set from Kathy Kuo Home. Coordinate indigo additions for a cohesive bedding moment.
Material: Cotton
Size: Twin, Queen & King
Price: $260
Let blue be a calming addition to your maximalist design, as demonstrated by this Anthropologie bedding set. The mix of prints make for an interesting bedding scheme that feels sweet and classic.
Material: Cotton
Size: Twin, Full, Queen, King & California King
Price: $178
4. Blue Floral Bedding Sets
Detailed blue floral designs are drawn across this bedding set from Amazon. The white and blue are a classic combination and this set shows us why.
Material: Microfiber
Size: Twin, Twin XL, King, Full, Queen, King & California King
Price: $39.99
Blue can make a statement too, as seen in this H&M Home floral bedding set. The feminine florals feel more modern with this contemporary color palette.
Material: Cotton
Size: King/Queen
Price: $54.99
What color bed sets go with blue walls?
The choice of your bedding will depend on the shade of blue that you go for. Pair deeper navy-blue walls with lighter bedding that is white for a crisp and elegant contrast. Ochre or mustard bedding would also work well with darker blue walls and can be blended with white for a layered look. Lighter blues offer a lot more room to play with, an easy win is white here too, but you can easily introduce more muted colors like a dusty pink or sea green for a bit more character. When asked about the bedding she’d match with blue walls, “A sage green or deep navy blue would be a great combination,” revealed contemporary interior designer, Caitlin Parker of Parker Studio. The key is to make sure your bedding and the walls are in balance. This is ultimately a space to relax so you want to opt for colors, textures, and tones that bring out the peace and beauty of your blue.
Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc.
