6 of the best bath towels to add a touch of luxury to your restroom

Looking to upgrade to the best bath towels in time for spring? Smart idea. We use our bath towels every day when we're drying off after a shower, when carefully performing our nightly skincare ritual, and when drying our hands after rinsing them periodically throughout the day. That's why we can quickly notice when a towel feels less soft and more crunchy after a couple of wash cycles, which isn't what we signed up for.

A bath towel should serve its purpose and provide a little luxury at the same time — because we deserve to feel soft fabrics against our skin. It's also important to us that our bath towels look great when hanging on the back of our bathroom door, or on a bathroom rail, so we appreciate towels that are available in a multitude of colors. A fluffy, luxurious bath towel (or four) will add the finishing touch to your dreamy bathroom ideas board, and although they might not be something you immediately think of when renovating or redecorating this space, they double up as a practical and stylish feature.

That's why it's important that you purchase the best bath towels for your home — and why we've put together a list of our favorite ones on the market. We don't think you should have to compromise on either style or comfort when it comes to your bath towels, so we've only included the cream of the crop in our list. Bath towels should ideally match when on display, so we've tried to include products where the same towel can be bought in different sizes.

The best bath towels to buy for your home

1. Crate & Barrel Organic Cotton Waffle Bath Towels The best bath towels you can buy for your bathroom Specifications Colors: White, Slate, Seaglass Material: 100% Turkish cotton Size: Bath Sheet, Bath Towel, Hand Towel, Wash Cloth GSM: 350 Reasons to buy + Waffle weave offers a luxurious texture + 100% organic Turkish cotton for guaranteed softness + Available in an appealing color palette + Different sizes so can buy in a full matching set Reasons to avoid - None! Today's Best Deals $49.95 at Crate & Barrel

These waffle-textured bath towels from Crate & Barrel are stunning to look at, and wonderful to feel, given their 100% organic cotton material.

The colors available - White, Slate, and Seaglass - will invoke a spa-like atmosphere in your bathroom, and will suit your interior whatever it looks like. A big bonus is that you can outfit the entire space with matching washcloth, hand towel, bath towel and bath sheet, so there won't be any clashes in color, which towels can quickly do if we're not careful.

The waffle texture is a popular modern design, which customers love because of the softer feel than the standard towel texture. Not only will you proudly display these towels in your bathroom as part of the appealing aesthetic, you'll feel great every time you dry yourself down after a shower.

2. Resort Ribbed Bath Towel The best ribbed bath towel Specifications Colors: White, Fog Material: 100% Turkish cotton Size: Bath Towel, Hand Towel GSM: 600 Reasons to buy + Ultraplush Turkish cotton + Ribbed effect gives a subtle design appeal + Generously oversized Reasons to avoid - Only two color options - No matching washcloth and bath sheet available Today's Best Deals $50 at Frontgate

The luxirous ribbed texture of this towel from Frontgate could be just the hug you need after stepping out of a warm bath. We love the ribbed design and think it's a nice upgrade from a standard towel, but one subtle enough to fit seamlessly into any bathroom.

Made from 100% organic Turkish cotton, the long-staple fibers have been finely combed for an ultra-soft finish, so you're only going to be too happy to towel off after washing. The matching hand towel will feel great after washing your hands, and you can avoid the dried-out, chaffed feeling that can come from other fabrics and materials.

We only wish this one came in a set of 4, so you could have a matching washcloth and bath sheet to boot. These aren't entirely necessary though, and we still think the bath and hand towel set would be a great addition to any washroom.

3. Devon Turkish Cotton 6-Piece Set The best patterned bath towels Specifications Colors: Silver, Beige, Pink, Turquoise Material: 100% Turkish cotton Size: Bath Towel, Hand Towel, Washcloth GSM: 550 Reasons to buy + Beautiful design + Soft and fluffy feel from the organic cotton + Frayed edge gives a unique design Reasons to avoid - May not be to everyone's taste Today's Best Deals $79 at Birch Lane

Sticking with towels made from 100% Turkish cotton - you might notice a theme emerging here - this plush and fluffy 6-piece set from Birch Lane is designed to give you ultimate comfort during your bathing experience.

We love this one because of its unique swirling pattern, which could make your bath towels somewhat of a centerpiece. The white ripples contrast to the color of the towel underneath, and there is a frayed edge at the end, adding a touch of Bohemia. There are four beautiful colors to choose from - Silver, Beige, Pink, and Turquoise - each of which will add a fresh feel to your space.

This pick shows that the best quality towels don't have to compromise on style. If you're wanting to move away from plain, one-color towels, this is a great chic option.

4. At Home Performance Bath Towel The best budget-friendly bath towels Specifications Colors: White, Natural, Yellow, Pink, Blue, Gray Material: Cotton blend Size: Bath Towel, Hand Towel, Washcloth GSM: 300 Reasons to buy + Affordable option + Range of colors available + Matching set Reasons to avoid - Material quality not as high - Less durable Today's Best Deals $6.99 at At Home

If you're looking to keep your bath towels simple and affordable, the Performance Bath Towel range from At Home is perfect.

The range of colors is a selling point for this towel, as they have options that range from classic and natural to fun and bright. We recommend purchasing the hand towel and washcloth to match (sold separately) so you can create whatever color scheme you fancy in your bathroom.

The low price point means you can stock up and purchase lots of towels, and still pay less than if you opted for a more luxurious set. A great option if you're often hosting guests. You could even purchase different colors and mix up the color scheme of your bathroom whenever you feel like it.

Although we like the fun and fresh feel of these towels, they don't provide the same level of luxury as some of the other picks on our list. It's all a matter of preference, so if you don't fancy splurging a lot of money on your towels, these are still nice and soft to use.

5. White Classic Luxury Bath Sheet Towels Extra Large The best large bath towels Specifications Colors: 11 colors available Material: 100% combed cotton Size: Bath Towel, Hand Towel, Washcloths GSM: 650 Reasons to buy + Extra large size for ultimate comfort + Soft and plush 100% combed cotton + Absorbent + Range of colors available Reasons to avoid - Less durable than organic Turkish cotton Today's Best Deals $39.99 at Amazon

The Hotel Collection from White Classic is aptly named, given it boasts these extra large bath towels made from 100% combed cotton. Designed to provide ultimate comfort, this is a towel you could happily lounge around in after a shower if you're in no rush to get dressed.

The range of colors is another selling point for this towel, and there are appealing options for both light and dark palettes. The matching hand towel and washcloths can be purchased as a set in most of the colors, so you can achieve a pretty overall aesthetic.

These towels are washing machine and tumble dryer safe, and have also been processed so that they dry quicker, saving you time and money. Just bear in mind that combed cotton is more susceptible to fraying than organic cotton, and will probably lose its softness over a shorter period of time.

6. Wukong Microfiber Bath Towels The best microfiber bath towels Specifications Colors: Blue, Brown, Orange, Pink, Multicolored Material: Microfiber Size: Bath Towel GSM: 500 Reasons to buy + Ultra-absorbent microfiber material + Fast-drying + Durable and long-lasting + Lightweight, so good for travel Reasons to avoid - Not as thick and cosy Today's Best Deals $32.98 at Amazon

Microfiber towels have become increasingly popular in recent years, and it's not hard to see why, given their fast-drying and ultra-absorbent qualities. Microfiber absorbs water faster than cotton, which is why it's often used as a material in cleaning cloths, so creating microfiber towels is a genius idea.

Skin and hair specialists often recommend opting for a microfiber towel because the fabric is gentler, and therefore kinder to us. The other advantage of this material is that it washes really well, and won't lose its softness in the machine.

This 4-piece set from Wukong is great because you can buy 4 towels in the same color, or a multicolored set if that's more your style. Pick from blue, brown, orange, or pink, or have one of each! An easy way to freshen up your bathroom and make it feel more fun in time for spring.

Some people do prefer cotton towels because they feel thicker and more snug than a microfiber option. Definitely something to keep in mind, but we'd definitely recommend giving these a go and trying them out for yourself.

How to choose the best bath towels

If you're wondering what's important when it comes to bath towels, and you're unsure of what you should be looking for, fear not because we've compiled a list of the core factors to keep in mind when browsing.

Softness

The softness of the towel may be the most important aspect to consider because how it feels against our skin when we're using it is a make or break factor. Towels are traditionally made from cotton, so if you want towels that are luxurious to touch, look for 100% organic cotton on the label, usually Turkish or Egyptian. Cotton blends incorporate other materials in their structure, usually polyester, which isn't as soft and won't stay fluffy after it's been washed a few times. Alternatively, microfiber towels are very soft to touch and are likely to stay that way too.

Absorbency

How quickly do you want your towel to do its job and get you feeling nice and dry? A good towel should soak up water rather than just push it around the surface, so have a look at customer reviews to see what others say about a towel's absorbency. Typically speaking, high-quality microfiber towels are more absorbent than cotton.

Durability

Always check the label to see how washable a towel is. Most of them should be washing machine and tumble dryer safe, and you should feel confident that you can put them through a cycle without ruining the way they feel. Again, customer reviews will come in handy here, as it's only through others that you'll truly know if a towel can stand the test of time.

GSM

The weight of a towel is measured by GSM (grams per square meter), so those on the lower end of the spectrum (300-400 GSM) are usually thinner and less absorbent than those on the higher end (600-800 GSM). Bath towels should ideally be around 500 GSM to be both soft and absorbent, but those around 400 GSM will still get the job done and have a quicker drying time. Different towel textures may look great, like a waffle towel, but it may mean compromising on the GSM.

Style

Lastly, you want your bath towels to look good in your bathroom as well as feel good. if you already have a color scheme, pick towels that will either match or complement the rest of the space, or if you've kept your bathroom fairly neutral, towels are a great way to add a splash of color without adding clutter. You can choose between plain, one-tone towels or a patterned set, which can look amazing when done right.

The last thing you might want to consider when buying bath towels is where you are going to store them. Whether that's rolled and on display on a wall rack or tucked inside a bathroom drawer is your choice. There are plenty of bathroom organizers out there to ensure this room is the perfect balance of practical and stylish.

