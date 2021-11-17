Best barbecue 2021: choose the top gas and charcoal BBQs
Choose the best barbecue for your garden with our guide to the top gas and charcoal BBQs from Weber, Everdure, Char-Broil, and more
While it's not peak season, buying the best barbecue is still an essential purchase for your garden. We've included our top 14 gas, charcoal, and hybrid barbecues in this guide to bring you our complete roundup. There are so many brands to choose from, and you will find all the classics in our guide. That includes Weber, Char-Broil, Everdure, Campingaz, and Kamado Joe. There are also a few own-brand models that rival some of the best BBQs on the market. In particular, John Lewis & Partners has an amazing range of budget-friendly gas models, and there are also some great options from Argos.
The best barbecue will give you a welcome break from indoor cooking, and while it might be a little chilly to be doing a full BBQ in your garden, we find that they sell out as soon as spring arrives. Buying now is a smart choice, because the best barbecues will still be in stock, you won't have to worry about serious shipping delays getting in the way of any events, and you may even find a great barbecue on sale if you look at the right time.
We have divided our best barbecue guide into a few sections to make your decision a bit easier. First we've included the best charcoal barbecues, and then the best gas barbecues follow. While many prefer a charcoal barbecue for smokey flavour and classic kettle designs, a gas BBQ heats very quickly and often comes with electric ignition. Keep reading for our top picks for all types of grills.
Charcoal barbecues
Many of us have fond memories of charcoal barbecues. Whether it's by the beach or in your own garden, a charcoal grill is a favourite for its lightweight design and classic BBQ flavour. Gas BBQs have tried to replicate this with various grill adjustments, but if you want something simple that can cook for a modest crowd, a charcoal barbie will give you those chargrilled veggies, just how you like them.
While they're less budget-friendly, many people also enjoy a kamado barbecue for slow-cooking. These sturdy barbecues are less portable and more of a permanent fixture in any garden, but their thick walls are designed to insulate for efficiency and slow roasting.
Gas barbecues
Because they offer easy ignition and give off a lot less smoke, gas barbecues are very popular right now. They typically offer anywhere from one to six burners, so there are many options for feasting in our guide. If you want to entertain this summer, gas BBQs are often the best pick.
Hybrid barbecues
A hybrid combines both, which can offer a great versatility for those who like to switch it up. Some have different burners for gas and charcoal, while others allow you to pick a fuel type and utilise the entirety of the barbecue.
Best charcoal barbecues 2021
Perhaps it’s the rugged and almost primitive nature that makes cooking on a charcoal BBQ such a treat. Gas options have risen dramatically in popularity over the past few years but if you are after that authentic smokey taste then you cannot beat a charcoal BBQ. From the pocket-friendly open grills to the outright extravagant American-style smokers, we round up the best charcoal BBQ’s to suit every budget
1. Weber One Touch E4710
Best charcoal barbecue: the classic charcoal barbecue
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The traditional kettle charcoal barbecue is a classic for a reason. Take this one from Weber on the go with its tripod design and two rear wheels.
For smaller families or small spaces, you'll find this barbecue more than capable of catering to your every need this summer. It's not the largest you can buy, but it maxes out on cooking space for the overall size with a 47cm diameter kettle.
Available for around £200, we recommend the Weber One Touch E4710 for those who want a tried and trusted brand barbecue without the high price tag.
2. Weber Compact Kettle Charcoal BBQ
Best budget charcoal barbecue: designed for tight spaces and budgets
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The Weber compact kettle BBQ not only comes highly rated, it is also an absolute steal for anyone on a tight budget. It’s neat, sleek compact design won’t take up too much space on a patio, however this deceptively small BBQ can actually cook for up to 8 people.
Unlike some charcoal BBQ’s, the Weber Compact Kettle simplifies the art of cooking on coals and is ideal for anyone venturing into the world of fire and smoke for the first time. So dust off the tongs and fire up the BBQ - it’s time to cook!
3. Kamado Joe KJ23RHC Classic II Charcoal Grill
Best kamado charcoal barbecue: ideal for serious outdoor cooking enthusiasts
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The Kamado Joe KJ23RHC Classic II Charcoal Grill really is for BBQ enthusiasts that mean business. It may come with a hefty price tag but the Kamado Joe provides the ultimate barbecuing experience - from low and slow to rapid roast, it does it all.
This charcoal barbecue has a multi-level half-moon cooking system to revolutionise your BBQ experience by allowing you the space to cook different foods in different styles at different temperatures—all at the same time.
It comes in a striking blaze red colour and the ash drawer makes it easy to remove ash when cleaning.
4. Rösle 25001 Number 1 F50 AIR Kettle Grill
Best barbecue for beginners: this charcoal barbecue couldn't be easier to use
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Everyone has to start somewhere when it comes to barbecuing and the Rösle 25001 Number 1 F50 AIR Kettle Grill is a good place to start. With its easy to use ventilation system and built in ash removal container, the Rösle will have you flipping burgers in no time. Unlike other kettle grills, the Rösle comes with a practical hinged lid which means there is never the need to remove it, just flip it back and feast.
It comes partly pre-assembled to make it easy and fast to set up and once it's going you're not on your own. The simple AIR control system can be used at the turn of a knob.
5. Berghoff Tabletop Bbq
Best travel charcoal barbecue: designed for outdoor adventures
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Take camp cooking to a whole new level with the BergHOFF portable barbeque. This miniature charcoal grilling machine may not pack as much of a punch in terms of grill space as its big brothers and sisters but it can really hold its own when it comes to portable outdoor cooking - in fact it is at the top of its class.
Complete with a removable soft silicone carry strap and cork lid that doubles up as a heatproof mat, this perfectly portable BBQ is ready to go on any adventure.
Whether you’re heading off for a relaxing day on the beach or a picnic in the park, the BergHOFF portable BBQ will become your favourite cooking companion.
6. Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker
Best slow barbecue: ideal for fans of American low and slow barbecuing
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Fans of classic American barbeque know that it is all about the smoke when it comes to adding flavour to your food. The Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker Smoker is perfect for rustling up stacks of smoked goodness - whether it’s succulent salmon, tender pulled pork or delicious smoked cheese, the Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker is your new best friend.
Not only does this stylish piece of kit add that classic smokey American flavour, it also comes in 3 sizes to suit your space and four rust-resistant aluminium dampers to help control airflow within the cooking chamber. This tried and true BBQ includes a built in water pan to help you regulate the temperature as well as two stacking grates giving you plenty of room to create a real Southern feast.
Adding coal or maple wood to the charcoal chamber is made easy with a sturdy aluminium fuel door and the bars are close enough together to stop the crumbling coals or wood from falling through.
Cooking with gas
Gas barbecues are some of the best barbecues you can buy. They have easy ignition and all you need to do is hook them up to a bottle of gas to get the party started. No fiddly firelighting required! Typically these BBQs can be found in the states, where people love their convenience and have large enough gardens to accommodate the often generous size. If that sounds like you, opt for gas!
1. Everdure By Heston Blumenthal Gas BBQ
Best gas barbecue: an iconic gas BBQ that's perfect for families
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Last year's standout gas BBQ; the Everdure By Heston Blumenthal FORCE 2 impressed across the board for its slick design and powerful cooking. Available in three colours - mint, orange and charcoal, and including accessories and a BBQ cover when you buy, there's everything you need to get the party started.
When off duty, this barbecue looks a treat, but it's a brilliant burner too. The ignition is ergonomic and it claims to fire up to temperature in five minutes, meaning you can cook in a hurry and not waste your gas supply as it heats up.
The convection hood is extra high, designed to fit a 6kg turkey, so you can also use this gas BBQ for bulkier tasks than just a burger. The hood and grill plates are enamel coated, designed for easy cleaning.
2. Char-Broil All-Star 120 B-GAS
Best budget gas BBQ: convenient and portable
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Electric ignition makes the Char-Broil All-Star 120 B-GAS easy to use, and it comes on a portable frame on four casters. This barbecue can also be taken out of the stand and placed on a tabletop, making it even more portable.
According to Char-Broil this BBQ was designed for balconies and small gardens. Its cooking area is 46cm in diameter which isn't huge, but it's certainly big enough for a few steaks.
Other thoughtful touches include the lid, which has an in-built thermometer, and the TRU-Infrared cooking system which claims to cut back on flare-ups and wasted gas.
3. Weber Genesis II E-310
Best premium gas BBQ: cook up a storm for the whole family
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The Weber Genesis II E-310 is one of the most popular barbecues around. Take it from Indy Best, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and other experts, this barbecue is as smart as they come.
It does weigh over 65kg, so don't expect it to be a travel companion, but home grill-masters will find its 68 X 48cm cooking area sufficient for family-sized meals and garden parties.
The cast-iron, porcelain enamelled grates will lock in flavour and season over time, and you can pair it with the iGrill3 - an app-enabled thermometer. Now that's smart.
4. John Lewis & Partners 6 Burner Gas BBQ
Best family-size gas BBQ: a mighty model that can cater to a crowd
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The John Lewis & Partners 6 Burner Gas BBQ is finished in sleek silver and has six burners as well as an optional side burner. It's somewhat reasonably priced given how vast this gas barbecue really is, and it can cater to up to (or over) 12 people at a time. The barbecue also comes with an in-built warmer shelf that will keep food warm while you're still grilling. The side burner can be folded away, acting as a shelf for storing plates and cutlery as you prepare your feast.
With so many burners this definitely isn't a BBQ for those without much space, but if you can spare the room to store it you'll appreciate the fact that it comes with four wheels, and that the side shelves fold down to make it a little narrower.
5. 6-Burner Gas BBQ with Side Burner
Best large gas BBQ for the money: who says a large grill has to be expensive?
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This generously sized barbecue has six burners and even a side burner. There's a warming rack inside the hood for keeping those burgers warm while you work on the rest of the meal, and each burner can be ignited independently.
The BBQ also comes with two large wheels, designed to make transportation easier than ever.
6. Campingaz Attitude 2100 LX
Best portable gas BBQ: take this option on family camping trips
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you’re looking for a family-sized portable BBQ, the Campingaz Attitude 2100 LX may be just the ticket. Thanks to its built-in carry handles, the BBQ is easy to transport, but it still has 58 x 36 cm of cooking space.
With all the convenience of a gas BBQ but not the same space requirements, this is a top choice for those who like to travel.
Best hybrid barbecues 2021
Can't choose between the best charcoal barbecue or a gas alternative? Why not pick both. The best hybrid barbecues are surprisingly affordable given their versatility, and some even come with two cooking zones so you can operate different fuel types simultaneously.
1. Char-Broil Gas2Coal Hybrid Grill
Best premium hybrid barbecue: our tried and tested top hybrid grill
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Designed to run entirely on either gas or coal, you can switch out the Char-Broil Gas2Coal Hybrid Grill based on the dish you're cooking or simply your mood.
The warming rack keeps food warm and can toast burner buns while you work on the main event, and there are two side arms (one with a side burner) to support you as you go.
Ignition is convenient and electronic, and the charcoal tray makes it easy to clean and switch out the type of fuel you use.
2. Argos Premium Dual Fuel Charcoal & Gas Combi BBQ
Best large hybrid barbecue: for entertaining or extravagant meals
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Given its immense size, the Argos Premium Dual Fuel Charcoal & Gas Combi BBQ is very affordable. It's a bit lacking in the looks department, with a minimal frame and a side arm jutting out, but there's loads of room for storage and a range of convenient features.
You can use the left burner for gas and right for charcoal, or run them simultaneously for the added convenience of cooking two types of meat at the same time. The front shelf is designed to hold condiments and oil for added ease of use.
How to choose the best barbecue
Portability
Some barbecues are designed to be taken on the go. Whether you want to take it camping or simply make storage easier, opting for a lightweight barbecue with wheels or a removable base will make this easier.
Price
The best barbecue could cost as much as £1,000. Sometimes you'll pay even more for a professional-level option from a top brand like Weber or Kamado Joe. They can come in for under £100 though, so there really is a barbecue out there for every budget.
Size
Cooking for a crowd? The more burners the merrier when it comes to entertaining. This will allow you to cook various dishes at once and cater to large groups all at the same time. Some come with warming shelves so you can still serve everything simultaneously, and others have side burners to prepare sauces and dips while you cook.