Best barbecue 2021: choose the top gas and charcoal BBQs

While it's not peak season, buying the best barbecue is still an essential purchase for your garden. We've included our top 14 gas, charcoal, and hybrid barbecues in this guide to bring you our complete roundup. There are so many brands to choose from, and you will find all the classics in our guide. That includes Weber, Char-Broil, Everdure, Campingaz, and Kamado Joe. There are also a few own-brand models that rival some of the best BBQs on the market. In particular, John Lewis & Partners has an amazing range of budget-friendly gas models, and there are also some great options from Argos.

The best barbecue will give you a welcome break from indoor cooking, and while it might be a little chilly to be doing a full BBQ in your garden, we find that they sell out as soon as spring arrives. Buying now is a smart choice, because the best barbecues will still be in stock, you won't have to worry about serious shipping delays getting in the way of any events, and you may even find a great barbecue on sale if you look at the right time.

We have divided our best barbecue guide into a few sections to make your decision a bit easier. First we've included the best charcoal barbecues, and then the best gas barbecues follow. While many prefer a charcoal barbecue for smokey flavour and classic kettle designs, a gas BBQ heats very quickly and often comes with electric ignition. Keep reading for our top picks for all types of grills.

What is the best barbecue type for you?

Charcoal barbecues

Many of us have fond memories of charcoal barbecues. Whether it's by the beach or in your own garden, a charcoal grill is a favourite for its lightweight design and classic BBQ flavour. Gas BBQs have tried to replicate this with various grill adjustments, but if you want something simple that can cook for a modest crowd, a charcoal barbie will give you those chargrilled veggies, just how you like them.

While they're less budget-friendly, many people also enjoy a kamado barbecue for slow-cooking. These sturdy barbecues are less portable and more of a permanent fixture in any garden, but their thick walls are designed to insulate for efficiency and slow roasting.

Gas barbecues

Because they offer easy ignition and give off a lot less smoke, gas barbecues are very popular right now. They typically offer anywhere from one to six burners, so there are many options for feasting in our guide. If you want to entertain this summer, gas BBQs are often the best pick.

Hybrid barbecues

A hybrid combines both, which can offer a great versatility for those who like to switch it up. Some have different burners for gas and charcoal, while others allow you to pick a fuel type and utilise the entirety of the barbecue.

Best charcoal barbecues 2021

Perhaps it’s the rugged and almost primitive nature that makes cooking on a charcoal BBQ such a treat. Gas options have risen dramatically in popularity over the past few years but if you are after that authentic smokey taste then you cannot beat a charcoal BBQ. From the pocket-friendly open grills to the outright extravagant American-style smokers, we round up the best charcoal BBQ’s to suit every budget

1. Weber One Touch E4710 Best charcoal barbecue: the classic charcoal barbecue Specifications Type: Charcoal Dimensions: L118.1 x W71.1 x H121.9cm Colours: Blaze red Reasons to buy + Reasonably priced + Ash catcher included + Lightweight + All-weather wheels + Tool hooks in-built Reasons to avoid - A smaller option - Only one burner

The traditional kettle charcoal barbecue is a classic for a reason. Take this one from Weber on the go with its tripod design and two rear wheels.

For smaller families or small spaces, you'll find this barbecue more than capable of catering to your every need this summer. It's not the largest you can buy, but it maxes out on cooking space for the overall size with a 47cm diameter kettle.

Available for around £200, we recommend the Weber One Touch E4710 for those who want a tried and trusted brand barbecue without the high price tag.

2. Weber Compact Kettle Charcoal BBQ Best budget charcoal barbecue: designed for tight spaces and budgets Specifications Type: Charcoal Dimensions: 98CM H X56CM W X 63CM D Colours: Black Reasons to buy + Weatherproof and rust resistant + An ash catcher to contain loose ashes + Easy to assemble + Durable and easy to clean + This deceivingly compact design can cook for up to 8 people Reasons to avoid - Small frame - Not for partying

The Weber compact kettle BBQ not only comes highly rated, it is also an absolute steal for anyone on a tight budget. It’s neat, sleek compact design won’t take up too much space on a patio, however this deceptively small BBQ can actually cook for up to 8 people.

Unlike some charcoal BBQ’s, the Weber Compact Kettle simplifies the art of cooking on coals and is ideal for anyone venturing into the world of fire and smoke for the first time. So dust off the tongs and fire up the BBQ - it’s time to cook!

3. Kamado Joe KJ23RHC Classic II Charcoal Grill Best kamado charcoal barbecue: ideal for serious outdoor cooking enthusiasts Specifications Type: Charcoal Dimensions: L118.1 x W71.1 x H121.9cm Colours: Blaze red Reasons to buy + Perfect for smoking from 225F all the way to searing at 750F. + Patented Ash Drawer – with a slide-out drawer, cleanup is easy. + Locking wheels for ease of movement. Reasons to avoid - It's an expensive option - At 85kg it's a hefty barbecue that's not designed for travelling

The Kamado Joe KJ23RHC Classic II Charcoal Grill really is for BBQ enthusiasts that mean business. It may come with a hefty price tag but the Kamado Joe provides the ultimate barbecuing experience - from low and slow to rapid roast, it does it all.

This charcoal barbecue has a multi-level half-moon cooking system to revolutionise your BBQ experience by allowing you the space to cook different foods in different styles at different temperatures—all at the same time.

It comes in a striking blaze red colour and the ash drawer makes it easy to remove ash when cleaning.

4. Rösle 25001 Number 1 F50 AIR Kettle Grill Best barbecue for beginners: this charcoal barbecue couldn't be easier to use Specifications Type: Charcoal Dimensions: L86 x W62 x H48cm Colours: Black Reasons to buy + Practical hinge lid + Rubber wheels to provide a sturdy base and for ease of movement + High quality performance + Durable kettle grill + Comfortable working height and large grill surface Reasons to avoid - It's not the cheapest - The kettle design lacks larger grilling areas

Everyone has to start somewhere when it comes to barbecuing and the Rösle 25001 Number 1 F50 AIR Kettle Grill is a good place to start. With its easy to use ventilation system and built in ash removal container, the Rösle will have you flipping burgers in no time. Unlike other kettle grills, the Rösle comes with a practical hinged lid which means there is never the need to remove it, just flip it back and feast.

It comes partly pre-assembled to make it easy and fast to set up and once it's going you're not on your own. The simple AIR control system can be used at the turn of a knob.

5. Berghoff Tabletop Bbq Best travel charcoal barbecue: designed for outdoor adventures Specifications Type: Charcoal Dimensions: L35 x W35 x H22 centimetres Colours: Black and white Reasons to buy + Sleek lightweight portable design with removable silicone carry handle + Grill on the go + Cork lid that doubles up as a heatproof mat + Sturdy drum design made from carbon steel + Clip on handle + Choice of two chic colours Reasons to avoid - Limited use in the garden - Expensive for its size

Take camp cooking to a whole new level with the BergHOFF portable barbeque. This miniature charcoal grilling machine may not pack as much of a punch in terms of grill space as its big brothers and sisters but it can really hold its own when it comes to portable outdoor cooking - in fact it is at the top of its class.

Complete with a removable soft silicone carry strap and cork lid that doubles up as a heatproof mat, this perfectly portable BBQ is ready to go on any adventure.

Whether you’re heading off for a relaxing day on the beach or a picnic in the park, the BergHOFF portable BBQ will become your favourite cooking companion.

6. Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker Best slow barbecue: ideal for fans of American low and slow barbecuing Specifications Type: Charcoal Dimensions: H79.8 X W37.4 X D37.4cm Colours: Black Reasons to buy + Available in 3 sizes + Integrated water pan and charring + Sleek bullet design + Tiered cooking area large enough to smoke-cook ribs and brisket at the same time + Built to last and comes with a 10 year warranty Reasons to avoid - Small grill size for the overall frame

Fans of classic American barbeque know that it is all about the smoke when it comes to adding flavour to your food. The Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker Smoker is perfect for rustling up stacks of smoked goodness - whether it’s succulent salmon, tender pulled pork or delicious smoked cheese, the Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker is your new best friend.

Not only does this stylish piece of kit add that classic smokey American flavour, it also comes in 3 sizes to suit your space and four rust-resistant aluminium dampers to help control airflow within the cooking chamber. This tried and true BBQ includes a built in water pan to help you regulate the temperature as well as two stacking grates giving you plenty of room to create a real Southern feast.

Adding coal or maple wood to the charcoal chamber is made easy with a sturdy aluminium fuel door and the bars are close enough together to stop the crumbling coals or wood from falling through.

Cooking with gas

Gas barbecues are some of the best barbecues you can buy. They have easy ignition and all you need to do is hook them up to a bottle of gas to get the party started. No fiddly firelighting required! Typically these BBQs can be found in the states, where people love their convenience and have large enough gardens to accommodate the often generous size. If that sounds like you, opt for gas!

1. Everdure By Heston Blumenthal Gas BBQ Best gas barbecue: an iconic gas BBQ that's perfect for families Specifications Type: Gas Size: H106.7 x W117.5 x D74.3cm Colour: Mint, orange, charcoal Reasons to buy + Looks great + Family-sized design + Lockable castors + Lightweight frame + Variable flame control Reasons to avoid - Self-assembly required

Last year's standout gas BBQ; the Everdure By Heston Blumenthal FORCE 2 impressed across the board for its slick design and powerful cooking. Available in three colours - mint, orange and charcoal, and including accessories and a BBQ cover when you buy, there's everything you need to get the party started.

When off duty, this barbecue looks a treat, but it's a brilliant burner too. The ignition is ergonomic and it claims to fire up to temperature in five minutes, meaning you can cook in a hurry and not waste your gas supply as it heats up.

The convection hood is extra high, designed to fit a 6kg turkey, so you can also use this gas BBQ for bulkier tasks than just a burger. The hood and grill plates are enamel coated, designed for easy cleaning.

2. Char-Broil All-Star 120 B-GAS Best budget gas BBQ: convenient and portable Specifications Type: Gas Size: H110xW101xL64.6cm Colours: Black Reasons to buy + Detachable from its base for tabletop use + Lighter than most + Side shelves fold away + Designed for balconies Reasons to avoid - Not the largest cooking area - The frame is on the flimsy side

Electric ignition makes the Char-Broil All-Star 120 B-GAS easy to use, and it comes on a portable frame on four casters. This barbecue can also be taken out of the stand and placed on a tabletop, making it even more portable.

According to Char-Broil this BBQ was designed for balconies and small gardens. Its cooking area is 46cm in diameter which isn't huge, but it's certainly big enough for a few steaks.

Other thoughtful touches include the lid, which has an in-built thermometer, and the TRU-Infrared cooking system which claims to cut back on flare-ups and wasted gas.

3. Weber Genesis II E-310 Best premium gas BBQ: cook up a storm for the whole family Specifications Type: Gas Size: H158xW150xD79cm Colours: Black Reasons to buy + A BBQ enthusiast's top pick + Cast-iron grates for added flavour + Connect the thermometer to your phone Reasons to avoid - An investment

The Weber Genesis II E-310 is one of the most popular barbecues around. Take it from Indy Best, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and other experts, this barbecue is as smart as they come.

It does weigh over 65kg, so don't expect it to be a travel companion, but home grill-masters will find its 68 X 48cm cooking area sufficient for family-sized meals and garden parties.

The cast-iron, porcelain enamelled grates will lock in flavour and season over time, and you can pair it with the iGrill3 - an app-enabled thermometer. Now that's smart.

4. John Lewis & Partners 6 Burner Gas BBQ Best family-size gas BBQ: a mighty model that can cater to a crowd Specifications Burners: 6 Size: H115.2 x W158.6 x D55.8cm Weight: 80kg Reasons to buy + Feeds up to 12 + Cut-out griddle for pizza stones and more + Side shelves for storage + Great value for such a large BBQ + Optional side burner Reasons to avoid - It could be tricky to store - Self assembly required

The John Lewis & Partners 6 Burner Gas BBQ is finished in sleek silver and has six burners as well as an optional side burner. It's somewhat reasonably priced given how vast this gas barbecue really is, and it can cater to up to (or over) 12 people at a time. The barbecue also comes with an in-built warmer shelf that will keep food warm while you're still grilling. The side burner can be folded away, acting as a shelf for storing plates and cutlery as you prepare your feast.

With so many burners this definitely isn't a BBQ for those without much space, but if you can spare the room to store it you'll appreciate the fact that it comes with four wheels, and that the side shelves fold down to make it a little narrower.

5. 6-Burner Gas BBQ with Side Burner Best large gas BBQ for the money: who says a large grill has to be expensive? Specifications Type: Gas Size: L55xW118xH97 cm Colour: Grey Reasons to buy + Cooks up a feast + Lightweight frame + Six burners at a low price Reasons to avoid - Large space requirements

This generously sized barbecue has six burners and even a side burner. There's a warming rack inside the hood for keeping those burgers warm while you work on the rest of the meal, and each burner can be ignited independently.

The BBQ also comes with two large wheels, designed to make transportation easier than ever.

6. Campingaz Attitude 2100 LX Best portable gas BBQ: take this option on family camping trips Specifications Type: Gas Dimensions: 65 x 52 x 36 Colour: Black Reasons to buy + Two burners + Generous cooking area + Easy to store + Great for travels Reasons to avoid - Not large enough for feasting

If you’re looking for a family-sized portable BBQ, the Campingaz Attitude 2100 LX may be just the ticket. Thanks to its built-in carry handles, the BBQ is easy to transport, but it still has 58 x 36 cm of cooking space.

With all the convenience of a gas BBQ but not the same space requirements, this is a top choice for those who like to travel.

Best hybrid barbecues 2021

Can't choose between the best charcoal barbecue or a gas alternative? Why not pick both. The best hybrid barbecues are surprisingly affordable given their versatility, and some even come with two cooking zones so you can operate different fuel types simultaneously.

1. Char-Broil Gas2Coal Hybrid Grill Best premium hybrid barbecue: our tried and tested top hybrid grill Specifications Type: Hybrid Dimensions: 62.5 x 134.4 x 120.7cm Colour: Black Reasons to buy + Side burner + Charocal tray is designed to prevent flare-ups + Warming rack Reasons to avoid - Arms can't be taken down for storage

Designed to run entirely on either gas or coal, you can switch out the Char-Broil Gas2Coal Hybrid Grill based on the dish you're cooking or simply your mood.

The warming rack keeps food warm and can toast burner buns while you work on the main event, and there are two side arms (one with a side burner) to support you as you go.

Ignition is convenient and electronic, and the charcoal tray makes it easy to clean and switch out the type of fuel you use.

2. Argos Premium Dual Fuel Charcoal & Gas Combi BBQ Best large hybrid barbecue: for entertaining or extravagant meals Specifications Type: Hybrid Dimensions: H116, W139, D59cm Colours: Black Reasons to buy + Cook with charcoal and gas + Different cooking areas can run simultaneously + Large and great for entertaining Reasons to avoid - Looks are lacking - Assembly takes time

Given its immense size, the Argos Premium Dual Fuel Charcoal & Gas Combi BBQ is very affordable. It's a bit lacking in the looks department, with a minimal frame and a side arm jutting out, but there's loads of room for storage and a range of convenient features.

You can use the left burner for gas and right for charcoal, or run them simultaneously for the added convenience of cooking two types of meat at the same time. The front shelf is designed to hold condiments and oil for added ease of use.

How to choose the best barbecue

Portability

Some barbecues are designed to be taken on the go. Whether you want to take it camping or simply make storage easier, opting for a lightweight barbecue with wheels or a removable base will make this easier.

Price

The best barbecue could cost as much as £1,000. Sometimes you'll pay even more for a professional-level option from a top brand like Weber or Kamado Joe. They can come in for under £100 though, so there really is a barbecue out there for every budget.

Size

Cooking for a crowd? The more burners the merrier when it comes to entertaining. This will allow you to cook various dishes at once and cater to large groups all at the same time. Some come with warming shelves so you can still serve everything simultaneously, and others have side burners to prepare sauces and dips while you cook.