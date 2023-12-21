The 15 Chicest Bar Carts Just In Time for New Year's — These Will Game Change Your Party Prowess

As we gear up for 2024, let's toast to the essential party accessory — the bar cart. Whether you fancy yourself a mixologist, cocktail connoisseur, or simply have a penchant for fabulous decor, a bar cart is an absolute must. What’s not to love about a sleek, portable bar that's quite literally ready to roll?

Not only does a bar cart showcase your favorite bar items or accent pieces, but it also cleverly conceals an overflow of dining room or kitchen supplies that may not find a suitable home elsewhere. A treasure trove of bottles, stemware, and shakers, a bar cart embraces organized chaos — exactly what New Year’s celebrations are all about!

The world of bar carts is vast and varied, ranging from mid-century classics to avant garde Lucite wonders. To make your life a little easier, we've sifted through the best home decor stores and compiled a list of the chicest bar carts on the market right now. Continue along to make a splash during your NYE entertaining endeavors, 2024, and beyond. Cheers to ringing in the new year with style!

We consulted the most stylish host we know. Here's everything you need for the perfect cocktail party.

Best Vintage-Inspired Bar Carts

Fae 2-Tier Bar Cart View at Crate & Barrel Price: $699 Cognac leather and antique brass make a heavenly pair in this stunning two-tiered bar cart. With upscale detailing and a timeless shape, there's no better place to display your glassware. Bella Folding Bar Cart View at Williams Sonoma Price: $3,495 Have you ever seen a folding bar cart? We hadn't, but we're glad we have now. This elegant bar cart can be extended for more space or assume a tiered position for smaller spaces, making it well worth the splurge. Trolley Bar Cart View at Z Gallerie Price: $299.95 The large wheels on this vintage-inspired piece harken back to the bar cart's Victorian era origins. Mirrored glass surfaces and a gold-finished framework bring forth a modern and cheerful flair to the sophisticated silhouette.

Best Modern Bar Carts

Toast Black Bar Cart View at CB2 Price: $499 Designed by Brett Beldock of Brett Design in collaboration with CB2, this geometric bar cart features subtle Art Deco influences, lending a feeling of glamor. Its dark wood and stainless steel make it modern and versatile. Hakeem Solid Wood Bar Cart View at Wayfair Price: $161.99 We love the simplicity of this bar cart. Two tiers provide plenty of room to store essentials, making it particularly lovely placed underneath a piece of wall art for a compelling focal point. Billy Reid Metal Bar Cart View at Williams Sonoma Price: $1,495 Equal parts sophisticated and cool, this bar cart epitomizes lived-in luxury. With ample space for glassware, bottles, and bar accessories, it's the perfect choice for hosting larger gatherings or showcasing a robust alcohol assortment.

Best Acrylic Bar Carts

Oscarine Lucite Bar Cart View at Anthropologie Price: $798 Shiny cast brass and refractive Lucite create an eye-catching focal point. We appreciate the juxtaposition between the barely-there length of the frame and the sharp gilded corners. Acrylic Side Table with Wheels View at Amazon Price: $99 At under $100, this is the most budget-friendly bar cart on the list, but no less tasteful in style. Its acrylic material and unique x-shaped silhouette make it an elevated addition to any style of decor. Bond Bar Cart View at Burke Decor Price: $2,000 Sleek and sophisticated, this Jonathan Adler piece is aptly called the "Bond Bar Cart." Featuring rich burled wood and stainless steel accents, we can definitely picture James fixing himself a drink right here! Top secret: it even has a hidden drawer.

Best Unique Bar Carts

Jolly Trolley Bar Cart View at Burke Decor Price: $899 Equally suitable for indoor and outdoor use, this bar cart is incredibly versatile due to its aluminum build. Featuring a removable tray and an LED light, it's a one-stop-shop for all your cocktail hosting needs. Janosi Design Z Bar Cart View at Perigold Price: $3,139 Was: $3,450 This Z-shaped bar cart is absolutely stunning. In fact, we've never seen anything quite like it. Equal parts conversation starter, art piece, and portable bar, this mid-century design is nothing short of spectacular. Componibili Large View at Bi-Rite Studio Price: $170 If you're searching for a bar cart that doesn't look like a bar cart, then look no further. While most bar carts keep items on view, this one keeps them largely hidden, maintaining a minimalist aesthetic. Being modular, you can customize it as you please to accommodate any occasion.

Best Rattan Bar Carts

Kelona Rattan Bar Cart View at Pottery Barn Price: $629 This Pottery Barn bar cart reminisces the tiki obsession of the 1960s. Its elegantly tropical style lends itself to holding plants along with drinks, encouraging a unique bar set-up. Edith Bar Cart View at Anthropologie Price: $499.95 Was: $698 Rattan has never looked better than with this Anthropologie bar cart. Its soft curves give it a relaxed feel, while three tiers of shelves promise to hold all your essentials. Plus, it can be used outdoors on sunny days. Amarilda Solid Wood Bar Cart View at Wayfair Price: $295.99 Was: $355.99 Rattan's natural tonal variations are beautifully on display with this unique bar cart. Sweeping curves give the natural material a grand appearance, and its dynamic design is equally suited for entertaining in any area of your home.

Hosting duties aside, we'll go out on a whim and say you're attending a holiday gathering this year. Ensure you don't show up empty-handed with chic hostess gifts for any occasion.