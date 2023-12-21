The 15 Chicest Bar Carts Just In Time for New Year's — These Will Game Change Your Party Prowess
A bar cart is the ultimate New Year's accessory. From vintage-inspired to acrylic varieties, these designer bar carts will keep the party rolling into 2024 and beyond
As we gear up for 2024, let's toast to the essential party accessory — the bar cart. Whether you fancy yourself a mixologist, cocktail connoisseur, or simply have a penchant for fabulous decor, a bar cart is an absolute must. What’s not to love about a sleek, portable bar that's quite literally ready to roll?
Not only does a bar cart showcase your favorite bar items or accent pieces, but it also cleverly conceals an overflow of dining room or kitchen supplies that may not find a suitable home elsewhere. A treasure trove of bottles, stemware, and shakers, a bar cart embraces organized chaos — exactly what New Year’s celebrations are all about!
The world of bar carts is vast and varied, ranging from mid-century classics to avant garde Lucite wonders. To make your life a little easier, we've sifted through the best home decor stores and compiled a list of the chicest bar carts on the market right now. Continue along to make a splash during your NYE entertaining endeavors, 2024, and beyond. Cheers to ringing in the new year with style!
Best Vintage-Inspired Bar Carts
Price: $699
Cognac leather and antique brass make a heavenly pair in this stunning two-tiered bar cart. With upscale detailing and a timeless shape, there's no better place to display your glassware.
Price: $3,495
Have you ever seen a folding bar cart? We hadn't, but we're glad we have now. This elegant bar cart can be extended for more space or assume a tiered position for smaller spaces, making it well worth the splurge.
Best Modern Bar Carts
Price: $499
Designed by Brett Beldock of Brett Design in collaboration with CB2, this geometric bar cart features subtle Art Deco influences, lending a feeling of glamor. Its dark wood and stainless steel make it modern and versatile.
Price: $161.99
We love the simplicity of this bar cart. Two tiers provide plenty of room to store essentials, making it particularly lovely placed underneath a piece of wall art for a compelling focal point.
Best Acrylic Bar Carts
Price: $798
Shiny cast brass and refractive Lucite create an eye-catching focal point. We appreciate the juxtaposition between the barely-there length of the frame and the sharp gilded corners.
Price: $99
At under $100, this is the most budget-friendly bar cart on the list, but no less tasteful in style. Its acrylic material and unique x-shaped silhouette make it an elevated addition to any style of decor.
Best Unique Bar Carts
Price: $899
Equally suitable for indoor and outdoor use, this bar cart is incredibly versatile due to its aluminum build. Featuring a removable tray and an LED light, it's a one-stop-shop for all your cocktail hosting needs.
Price: $3,139
Was: $3,450
This Z-shaped bar cart is absolutely stunning. In fact, we've never seen anything quite like it. Equal parts conversation starter, art piece, and portable bar, this mid-century design is nothing short of spectacular.
Price: $170
If you're searching for a bar cart that doesn't look like a bar cart, then look no further. While most bar carts keep items on view, this one keeps them largely hidden, maintaining a minimalist aesthetic. Being modular, you can customize it as you please to accommodate any occasion.
Best Rattan Bar Carts
Price: $629
This Pottery Barn bar cart reminisces the tiki obsession of the 1960s. Its elegantly tropical style lends itself to holding plants along with drinks, encouraging a unique bar set-up.
Price: $499.95
Was: $698
Rattan has never looked better than with this Anthropologie bar cart. Its soft curves give it a relaxed feel, while three tiers of shelves promise to hold all your essentials. Plus, it can be used outdoors on sunny days.
Hosting duties aside, we'll go out on a whim and say you're attending a holiday gathering this year. Ensure you don't show up empty-handed with chic hostess gifts for any occasion.
