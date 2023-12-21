The 15 Chicest Bar Carts Just In Time for New Year's — These Will Game Change Your Party Prowess

A bar cart is the ultimate New Year's accessory. From vintage-inspired to acrylic varieties, these designer bar carts will keep the party rolling into 2024 and beyond

As we gear up for 2024, let's toast to the essential party accessory —  the bar cart. Whether you fancy yourself a mixologist, cocktail connoisseur, or simply have a penchant for fabulous decor, a bar cart is an absolute must. What’s not to love about a sleek, portable bar that's quite literally ready to roll?

Not only does a bar cart showcase your favorite bar items or accent pieces, but it also cleverly conceals an overflow of dining room or kitchen supplies that may not find a suitable home elsewhere. A treasure trove of bottles, stemware, and shakers, a bar cart embraces organized chaos — exactly what New Year’s celebrations are all about!

The world of bar carts is vast and varied, ranging from mid-century classics to avant garde Lucite wonders. To make your life a little easier, we've sifted through the best home decor stores and compiled a list of the chicest bar carts on the market right now. Continue along to make a splash during your NYE entertaining endeavors, 2024, and beyond. Cheers to ringing in the new year with style!

Best Vintage-Inspired Bar Carts

Antique gold finish bar cart.
Fae 2-Tier Bar Cart

Price: $699

Cognac leather and antique brass make a heavenly pair in this stunning two-tiered bar cart. With upscale detailing and a timeless shape, there's no better place to display your glassware.

Elegant foldable bar cart.
Bella Folding Bar Cart

Price: $3,495

Have you ever seen a folding bar cart? We hadn't, but we're glad we have now. This elegant bar cart can be extended for more space or assume a tiered position for smaller spaces, making it well worth the splurge.

Wheel spoke bar cart.
Trolley Bar Cart

Price: $299.95

The large wheels on this vintage-inspired piece harken back to the bar cart's Victorian era origins. Mirrored glass surfaces and a gold-finished framework bring forth a modern and cheerful flair to the sophisticated silhouette.

Best Modern Bar Carts

Modern black bar cart.
Toast Black Bar Cart

Price: $499

Designed by Brett Beldock of Brett Design in collaboration with CB2, this geometric bar cart features subtle Art Deco influences, lending a feeling of glamor. Its dark wood and stainless steel make it modern and versatile.

Modern wooden bar cart.
Hakeem Solid Wood Bar Cart

Price: $161.99

We love the simplicity of this bar cart. Two tiers provide plenty of room to store essentials, making it particularly lovely placed underneath a piece of wall art for a compelling focal point.

Sophisticated nickel bar cart.
Billy Reid Metal Bar Cart

Price: $1,495

Equal parts sophisticated and cool, this bar cart epitomizes lived-in luxury. With ample space for glassware, bottles, and bar accessories, it's the perfect choice for hosting larger gatherings or showcasing a robust alcohol assortment.

Best Acrylic Bar Carts

Acrylic bar cart.
Oscarine Lucite Bar Cart

Price: $798

Shiny cast brass and refractive Lucite create an eye-catching focal point. We appreciate the juxtaposition between the barely-there length of the frame and the sharp gilded corners.

Acrylic x-shaped bar cart.
Acrylic Side Table with Wheels

Price: $99

At under $100, this is the most budget-friendly bar cart on the list, but no less tasteful in style. Its acrylic material and unique x-shaped silhouette make it an elevated addition to any style of decor.

Wood and acrylic bar cart.
Bond Bar Cart

Price: $2,000

Sleek and sophisticated, this Jonathan Adler piece is aptly called the "Bond Bar Cart." Featuring rich burled wood and stainless steel accents, we can definitely picture James fixing himself a drink right here! Top secret: it even has a hidden drawer.

Best Unique Bar Carts

Tangerine rolling bar cart.
Jolly Trolley Bar Cart

Price: $899

Equally suitable for indoor and outdoor use, this bar cart is incredibly versatile due to its aluminum build. Featuring a removable tray and an LED light, it's a one-stop-shop for all your cocktail hosting needs.

Z-shaped luxury bar cart.
Janosi Design Z Bar Cart

Price: $3,139

Was: $3,450

This Z-shaped bar cart is absolutely stunning. In fact, we've never seen anything quite like it. Equal parts conversation starter, art piece, and portable bar, this mid-century design is nothing short of spectacular.

White modular bar cart.
Componibili Large

Price: $170

If you're searching for a bar cart that doesn't look like a bar cart, then look no further. While most bar carts keep items on view, this one keeps them largely hidden, maintaining a minimalist aesthetic. Being modular, you can customize it as you please to accommodate any occasion.

Best Rattan Bar Carts

Rattan bar cart with black details.

Kelona Rattan Bar Cart

Price: $629

This Pottery Barn bar cart reminisces the tiki obsession of the 1960s. Its elegantly tropical style lends itself to holding plants along with drinks, encouraging a unique bar set-up.

Anthropologie curved rattan bar cart.
Edith Bar Cart

Price: $499.95

Was: $698

Rattan has never looked better than with this Anthropologie bar cart. Its soft curves give it a relaxed feel, while three tiers of shelves promise to hold all your essentials. Plus, it can be used outdoors on sunny days.

Curved rattan bar cart.
Amarilda Solid Wood Bar Cart

Price: $295.99

Was: $355.99

Rattan's natural tonal variations are beautifully on display with this unique bar cart. Sweeping curves give the natural material a grand appearance, and its dynamic design is equally suited for entertaining in any area of your home.

