Our pick of the best Alexa compatible speakers, soundbars, and more to pair with your smart home

If you want to improve how your household listens to music, podcasts, or really anything else, the most obvious place to start is with a new speaker or sound system. There are many options out there, but if you want something truly multi-functional and fit for a modern family, then an Alexa-compatible speaker could be the best choice.

These are speakers that integrate with an existing smart home set-up and can benefit from voice control and Alexa smarts without actually having the technology built-in (which can often increase the cost). This means you can control your entertainment using just your voice, but you also get a lot more choice.

This doesn't have to be limited to speakers, either, as the best smart plugs, smart light bulbs, and smart thermostats also work seamlessly with Alexa and other smart assistants.

Please note that the speakers on this list do not include Alexa, but are rather speakers that can communicate with the smart assistant to expand your smart home. They will not offer this if you do not already have one of the best Alexa speakers.

Keep reading to see our top picks, from Bluetooth speakers to outdoor options, soundbars, and more.

The best speakers that work with Alexa