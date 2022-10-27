Our pick of the best Alexa compatible speakers, soundbars, and more to pair with your smart home
We choose the best Alexa compatible speakers to boost your smart home's audio
If you want to improve how your household listens to music, podcasts, or really anything else, the most obvious place to start is with a new speaker or sound system. There are many options out there, but if you want something truly multi-functional and fit for a modern family, then an Alexa-compatible speaker could be the best choice.
These are speakers that integrate with an existing smart home set-up and can benefit from voice control and Alexa smarts without actually having the technology built-in (which can often increase the cost). This means you can control your entertainment using just your voice, but you also get a lot more choice.
This doesn't have to be limited to speakers, either, as the best smart plugs, smart light bulbs, and smart thermostats also work seamlessly with Alexa and other smart assistants.
Please note that the speakers on this list do not include Alexa, but are rather speakers that can communicate with the smart assistant to expand your smart home. They will not offer this if you do not already have one of the best Alexa speakers.
Keep reading to see our top picks, from Bluetooth speakers to outdoor options, soundbars, and more.
The best speakers that work with Alexa
A premium Bluetooth speaker that offers multiroom listening if you get more than one, the Bowers & Wilkins Formation Flex also connects to Alexa for additional smarts using the B&O app. It's also a solid standalone speaker with a design that will look great anywhere around the home. For more like this, take a look at our ranking of the best Bluetooth speakers.
With a gorgeous luxe design, Alexa compatibility built-in, and a toughness that means you can take it outside or even into the shower with you, we fell head over heels for the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 when we reviewed it. It's on this list because its integrated Alexa doesn't have the full functionality of a true Echo speaker, but it ticks every other box.
Amazon's own subwoofer add-on may not have Alexa built-in, but it is completely compatible with the smart assistant. The catch is you will need another Echo device to take advantage of the sound-boosting power of the sub, but you can pair two smaller smart speakers to create a full stereo system. For more like this, take a look at our guide to the best subwoofers.
Bookshelf speakers with a whole lot of oomph, the KEF LSXII system offers audio power with a striking design in various colors (black, blue, red, tan, and white). Buy them as a set of speakers for vinyl (as pictured) or a larger sound system, and you'll also be able to connect them to your Alexa smart home.
Many home cinema speakers are also now entering the smart home realm. This Sony HT-A5000 soundbar is a great example of a sleek and minimal option that works alongside Alexa for a more seamlessly integrated entertainment system. It's a good option for those who already have Alexa in the home and so don't need a soundbar with built-in smarts.
A list like this wouldn't be complete without something from Sonos, as the company has fully-embraced Alexa for its smart speakers and Bluetooth offerings alike. The Sonos Five doesn't have the smart assistant built-in, but it is compatible. For more on the brand, you can read our ultimate guide to Sonos.
A light bulb that can not only be app-controlled but also acts as a fully-fledged Bluetooth speaker. What's next? The Sengled bulb can connect with Alexa to enable voice control and, along with adding automated lighting to your home, will also have access to all of the same music services as your Amazon account.
Our top choice for the best surround sound system, the Sony HT-A9 Home Theater System gets extra points for also working with Alexa. Comprised of four speakers that can be placed around the room and connected to one another wirelessly, this is a perfect way to upgrade your audio with minimal fuss.
You can even get Alexa outside with the Sonance MAG 6.1-Channel streaming sound system. The system is designed to blend into the background of your yard with six surround speakers that can be placed around an outdoor space for immersive listening outside. For similar picks, head over to our guide to the best outdoor speakers.