I found the 12 most elegant-yet-affordable dinnerware pieces to elevate your dining table

Get the Livingetc Newsletter Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We all love an elegant candlestick and luxe-looking vase, but it’s easy to forget about the dependable cutlery and crockery that provides the base of your tablescape – the heart and soul of your dinner table, if you will. There are plenty of elegant earthenware plates, bowls, cups, spoons, and more available to purchase, because who said the basics have to be boring?

Now, I know that if there’s anything we all love more than an elevated basic, it’s a bargain home product, so I’ve gone through the best home decor stores and selected the most luxe-looking dinnerware pieces that are actually quite reasonably priced. I know, I know, I shouldn’t have.

OUR TOP 12 ELEGANT-YET-AFFORDABLE DINNERWARE FINDS

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.