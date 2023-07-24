I found the 12 most elegant-yet-affordable dinnerware pieces to elevate your dining table

Want your table to look sophisticated without spending a fortune? Look no further than this edit of stylish tableware that looks more expensive than it actually is

scalloped teacup, statement plate and gold teaspoons
(Image credit: Amazon, Anthropologie)
We all love an elegant candlestick and luxe-looking vase, but it’s easy to forget about the dependable cutlery and crockery that provides the base of your tablescape – the heart and soul of your dinner table, if you will. There are plenty of elegant earthenware plates, bowls, cups, spoons, and more available to purchase, because who said the basics have to be boring?

Now, I know that if there’s anything we all love more than an elevated basic, it’s a bargain home product, so I’ve gone through the best home decor stores and selected the most luxe-looking dinnerware pieces that are actually quite reasonably priced. I know, I know, I shouldn’t have.

OUR TOP 12 ELEGANT-YET-AFFORDABLE DINNERWARE FINDS

white porcelain teacup with scallop detail
Scalloped porcelain cup

Scalloped detailing is an easy way to elevate your dinnerware, and this porcelain cup is no exception. The textured design is incredibly on-trend right now and will look beautiful layered with pieces of a similar style.

white scallop pinch bowl from two angles
Scalloped pinch bowls

These mini dishes will pair beautifully with the teacups! They come in different colors which will add a luxe touch to your table, whether you use them as pinch bowls, saucers or side dishes.

set of gold cutlery on a table setting
Gold-toned cutlery set

This gold-toned cutlery collection looks far more expensive than it actually is! With a few sets you can add a luxe touch to your table for less.

three colorful dinner plates in fancy shapes and with detailed drawing design
Elin dinner plate

If ever in doubt over how to make your table setting look more expensive, incorporate a statement dinner plate or two. This colorful plate from Anthropologie comes in three beautifully intricate designs.

small bowl in a cabbage leaf design
Ceramic cabbage bowl

I'm obsessed with the cabbage leaf design of this bowl! It would make the ideal spot to serve side salads or lemon wedges. 

textured plate in the shape of a purple and pink flower
Lilypad side plate

And to round off our statement plate section, this floral dessert plate is utterly gorgeous. From the eye-catching colors to the authentic texture, it's a real conversation starter.

tea cup with beige pattern and gold rim and handle
Porcelain patterned cup

The neutral geometric pattern and gold detailing on this cup will add a luxe accent to your table. It looks far more expensive than its under-$6 price.

gold teaspoons with thin flower-stem like handles with leaves and bee details
Meadowsweet teaspoons

Speaking of luxurious gold detailing, have you ever seen a more charming set of teaspoons than these delicate nature-themed ones?

six white textured dinner plates with a rope detail on the rim
White rope-detail dinner plates

Lean into the coastal decor trend with these melamine dinner plates that feature a nautical rope detail on the rim. The raised rim design adds to the functionality as well as the aesthetic! 

five pieces of silver cutlery
Spindle cutlery set

I adore the needle-thin handles on these pieces of cutlery. It really gives them an elevated feel, don't you think?

deep dark toned stoneware plate
Deep stoneware plate

This stoneware plate has a deep design, making it ideal for rice and pasta dishes. The almost-matte charcoal finish will balance out lighter neutral pieces on your table beautifully.

four black matte teaspoons
Matte black teaspoons

And why not go all out with dark metal cutlery to match? I love these sleek and sophisticated matte black teaspoons.

IS PORCELAIN OR STONEWARE BETTER FOR YOUR DINNER TABLE?

In terms of durability, porcelain is your best bet for your dinner table as it prevents chips and scrapes during everyday use. Stoneware like ceramic tends to be heavier in look and feel, making a great option for special occasions – especially if you prefer a rustic, natural style of decor.

Saying that though, there are some truly stunning porcelain pieces out there, so if you want to make a statement with your plates and bowls and prefer a more delicate design over the organic feel of stoneware decor then porcelain is a great option. It really comes down to personal preference, and as you can see by my edit above I’m a huge fan of both materials for different purposes.

