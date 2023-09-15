9 things people with Hamptons-style homes always buy - effortless, elevated and relaxed

If you’re as obsessed with the Hamptons style as we are, read on for our roundup of the best home accessories to achieve the look

vase, lampshade, bowl and pillow
(Image credit: Amazon, Lulu and Georgia, Anthropologie, H&M, )
Jump to category:
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
published

Summer might be over, but Hamptons style decor will never go out of season – in fact, it’s the ideal way to keep your home feeling fresh well into fall. As the epitome of sophisticated coastal living, it encapsulates traditional American design: characterized by nautical touches, clean silhouettes, and a generally relaxed-yet-elevated take on interior design.

The best home decor stores are full of effortlessly elegant home accessories that perfectly encapsulate the Hamptons aesthetic, and you don’t have to completely overhaul your space to create the vibe! You can do so easily with a few well-placed home accessories. From nautical decorative accents to centerpieces with simple-yet-sophisticated finishes, we’ve rounded up the best Hamptons-style decor pieces for you to shop below.

Our top 9 Hamptons decor picks

Best white and blue decor

blue and white striped kitchen towels
Striped kitchen towels

You can’t really go wrong with a classic blue and white striped accessory, and these basket weave kitchen towels are the perfect example. The striped pattern feels both classic and elevated.

white floral wave-style centrepiece
Flora centerpiece

This white marble centerpiece emulates the soft waves of the ocean, making it the perfect addition to your coastal-themed scheme.

white porcelain vase with blue floral design
Blue and white floral porcelain vase

Sophisticated florals are a big part of Hamptons style. This undeniably elegant vase will add an element of quiet luxury to your space, and it looks far more expensive than it actually is!

Best nautical decor

marble chain decor
Almarine chain decor

Speaking of decorative accents that look way above their price tag, this marble chain detail piece would look beautiful draped across your coffee table books or trinket tray.

coastal painting wall art
Mauve Sky coastal wall art

You can’t create a sophisticated coastal vibe without some sea-themed artwork. I could stare at this landscape print all day - the soft pinks and greens will transport you to a serene coastal walk.

ceiling lampshade with woven rope detail
Beehive ceiling pendant

Woven rope accents are an easy way to add a relaxed-yet-elevated nautical feel to your decor. This chic ceiling pendant will diffuse your light to give your room a soft glow.

Best cottons and linens

white cotton duvet set
Parker cotton duvet set

Clean, crisp cotton accents will add a luxe, timeless feel to your Hamptons decor, and this classic white bedding set is the perfect backdrop for your bedroom.

beige and white striped lumbar pillow
Linen-blend pillow cover

If you’re a fan of nautical decor but want something a little softer, why not try this cream and beige striped linen pillow cover? It’s far more affordable than it looks!

pale pink woven pillow
Loloi modern classic pink pillow

Finally, in keeping with the soft pillow tones, this pale pink option makes the perfect layering piece for your sofa. I think the stitching detail and subtle texture make it feel far more elevated.

How do I achieve Hamptons-style decor?

How do I achieve Hamptons-style decor?

Opt for light, bright colors as the basis of your color scheme. You can’t go wrong with an all-white look – in fact, a white-on-white scheme is the epitome of Hamptons style. When you do inject some color, a sophisticated deep blue offers a beautiful contrast to white and feels very nautical. Beyond a classic white and blue combo, go for soft, muted shades for a summery coastal touch – I’m talking earthy greens, barely-there pinks and even a pop of sunshine yellow.

Elegant, elevated materials like crisp cottons, clean wooden pieces, and maybe a marble accent or two are all great options for your decorative pieces. All texture must be carefully considered so as not to distract from the crisp, sleek silhouettes - think rope detailing and soft wavy designs.

