9 things people with Hamptons-style homes always buy - effortless, elevated and relaxed
If you’re as obsessed with the Hamptons style as we are, read on for our roundup of the best home accessories to achieve the look
Summer might be over, but Hamptons style decor will never go out of season – in fact, it’s the ideal way to keep your home feeling fresh well into fall. As the epitome of sophisticated coastal living, it encapsulates traditional American design: characterized by nautical touches, clean silhouettes, and a generally relaxed-yet-elevated take on interior design.
The best home decor stores are full of effortlessly elegant home accessories that perfectly encapsulate the Hamptons aesthetic, and you don’t have to completely overhaul your space to create the vibe! You can do so easily with a few well-placed home accessories. From nautical decorative accents to centerpieces with simple-yet-sophisticated finishes, we’ve rounded up the best Hamptons-style decor pieces for you to shop below.
Our top 9 Hamptons decor picks
Best white and blue decor
You can’t really go wrong with a classic blue and white striped accessory, and these basket weave kitchen towels are the perfect example. The striped pattern feels both classic and elevated.
This white marble centerpiece emulates the soft waves of the ocean, making it the perfect addition to your coastal-themed scheme.
Best nautical decor
Speaking of decorative accents that look way above their price tag, this marble chain detail piece would look beautiful draped across your coffee table books or trinket tray.
You can’t create a sophisticated coastal vibe without some sea-themed artwork. I could stare at this landscape print all day - the soft pinks and greens will transport you to a serene coastal walk.
Best cottons and linens
Clean, crisp cotton accents will add a luxe, timeless feel to your Hamptons decor, and this classic white bedding set is the perfect backdrop for your bedroom.
If you’re a fan of nautical decor but want something a little softer, why not try this cream and beige striped linen pillow cover? It’s far more affordable than it looks!
How do I achieve Hamptons-style decor?
How do I achieve Hamptons-style decor?
Opt for light, bright colors as the basis of your color scheme. You can’t go wrong with an all-white look – in fact, a white-on-white scheme is the epitome of Hamptons style. When you do inject some color, a sophisticated deep blue offers a beautiful contrast to white and feels very nautical. Beyond a classic white and blue combo, go for soft, muted shades for a summery coastal touch – I’m talking earthy greens, barely-there pinks and even a pop of sunshine yellow.
Elegant, elevated materials like crisp cottons, clean wooden pieces, and maybe a marble accent or two are all great options for your decorative pieces. All texture must be carefully considered so as not to distract from the crisp, sleek silhouettes - think rope detailing and soft wavy designs.
