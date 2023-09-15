9 things people with Hamptons-style homes always buy - effortless, elevated and relaxed

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Summer might be over, but Hamptons style decor will never go out of season – in fact, it’s the ideal way to keep your home feeling fresh well into fall. As the epitome of sophisticated coastal living, it encapsulates traditional American design: characterized by nautical touches, clean silhouettes, and a generally relaxed-yet-elevated take on interior design.

The best home decor stores are full of effortlessly elegant home accessories that perfectly encapsulate the Hamptons aesthetic, and you don’t have to completely overhaul your space to create the vibe! You can do so easily with a few well-placed home accessories. From nautical decorative accents to centerpieces with simple-yet-sophisticated finishes, we’ve rounded up the best Hamptons-style decor pieces for you to shop below.

Our top 9 Hamptons decor picks

Best white and blue decor

Striped kitchen towels $25 for four at Nordstrom You can’t really go wrong with a classic blue and white striped accessory, and these basket weave kitchen towels are the perfect example. The striped pattern feels both classic and elevated. Flora centerpiece $285 at Lulu and Georgia This white marble centerpiece emulates the soft waves of the ocean, making it the perfect addition to your coastal-themed scheme. Blue and white floral porcelain vase $16.30 at Amazon Sophisticated florals are a big part of Hamptons style. This undeniably elegant vase will add an element of quiet luxury to your space, and it looks far more expensive than it actually is!

Best nautical decor

Almarine chain decor $47 at Lulu and Georgia Speaking of decorative accents that look way above their price tag, this marble chain detail piece would look beautiful draped across your coffee table books or trinket tray. Mauve Sky coastal wall art $488 at Anthropologie You can’t create a sophisticated coastal vibe without some sea-themed artwork. I could stare at this landscape print all day - the soft pinks and greens will transport you to a serene coastal walk. Beehive ceiling pendant $625 at Anthropologie Woven rope accents are an easy way to add a relaxed-yet-elevated nautical feel to your decor. This chic ceiling pendant will diffuse your light to give your room a soft glow.

Best cottons and linens

Parker cotton duvet set $253 for a three-piece set at Nordstrom Clean, crisp cotton accents will add a luxe, timeless feel to your Hamptons decor, and this classic white bedding set is the perfect backdrop for your bedroom. Linen-blend pillow cover $£21.99 at H&M If you’re a fan of nautical decor but want something a little softer, why not try this cream and beige striped linen pillow cover? It’s far more affordable than it looks! Loloi modern classic pink pillow $57 at Kathy Kuo Home Finally, in keeping with the soft pillow tones, this pale pink option makes the perfect layering piece for your sofa. I think the stitching detail and subtle texture make it feel far more elevated.

How do I achieve Hamptons-style decor?