The best coffee table books from world-renowned interior designers to come out in 2023 – ready to buy or pre-order

kourtney kardashian and her familly around swimming pool
(Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Design: Martyn Lawrence Bullard. Kourtney Kardashian's home featured in Star Style)
I love a coffee table book, and who doesn’t? I'm all for the coffee table book stacking trend, and I think they look great styled in my interior, with small objects around it. But what makes them even better is if they're written by a talented interior designer with loads of knowledge to share. Now your book is not just for display, it’s actually useful, and this year’s releases are a treasure trove of tips, tricks, ideas, and gorgeous interiors to dream about and get inspired by. 

Some of the most celebrated interior designers have collected their knowledge, projects and vision in the best interior design books that you can spend hours poring over, while sat in your comfortable reading nook. You can relax and soak up all the inspo, but I won’t be surprised if you’ll need to make notes and start planning your redecoration project straight away, because they’re all just packed with ideas you can implement yourself into your home right now. Happy reading!

The 6 interior designer coffee table books to buy this year 

Here they are, the must-have interiors books of the year you will definitely not regret buying. 

the book cover of star style by martyn lawrence bullard
Star Style: Interiors of Martyn Lawrence Bullard

Price: $75

Celebrating 30 years in interior design, and with a foreword by Cher, the book takes a peek inside the homes of an array of glitterati from the worlds of music, fashion, stage, and screen, as well as some of Bullard’s most luxurious commissions for private homes and boutique hotels. In a recent Martyn Lawrence Bullard interview he tells me all about it. 

Out in October. Pre-order it now.

shea mc.gee
The Art of Home: A Designer Guide to Creating an Elevated Yet Approachable Home

Price: $34.99

I’ll assume that if you’re reading this you’re up to date with the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Dream Home Makeover (if not, go binge it, I promise you’ll LOVE it), and you’re familiar with its host, interior designer Shea McGee, who will be releasing her debut design book The Art of Home this autumn. It beautifully showcases all that is possible for every room of your home with stunning photography and useful style guides. Definitely, one to come back to again and again.  

Out in September. Pre-order it now. 

bobby berk book cover right at home
Right at Home: How Good Design Is Good for the Mind: An Interior Design Book

Price: $31.50

The book from THE design expert Bobby of Emmy-nominated Netflix show Queer Eye is what we've all been waiting for. Get ready to learn all about the transformational power of interiors and their benefits on your mental wellbeing, with LOTS of tips and tricks that really help you create a home that is right for you. Right at Home demonstrates that good design can aid mental wellness and helps us achieve a new sense of happiness within the home.  

Out in September. Pre-order it now. 

book cover of arranging things by colin king
Arranging Things by Colin King with Samuel Cochran

Price: $23.67

If you've ever wondered how to arrange things just so, and get that beautifully styled look that interior designers always get right, this is the book for you. Through beautiful imagery, anecdotes, and visual essays, you'll discover how this interior stylist works his magic when arranging objects on coffee tables, mantels, bookshelves, bedside tables, and windowsills, and how you can do it too. 

Out now. 

book cover of memories of home by heidi caillier
Heidi Caillier: Memories of Home: Interiors

Price: $55.80

In her debut book, designer Heidi Caillier shows how to mix moody color with layers of pattern, natural materials, and textures to create spaces that are both beautifully curated and comfortably livable. Take your time to enjoy the beautiful imagery of twelve houses from across the country, from the islands of Puget Sound to the Berkshires, with designs simultaneously nostalgic and of the moment. Heidi believes that our homes should create a sense of place, and this book aspires to show you how to achieve exactly that in your own home.  

Out in September. Pre-order now. 

book cover of call it home by amber lewis
Call It Home: The Details That Matter

Price: $36

The designer known for her chill California style, in fact, obsesses over the tiniest of details to create her eclectic, laid-back look. This book is all about the details that make a room. From the bullnose edge of a marble countertop to the wood grain and color of the flooring, and the particular pleat of the drape, you’ll learn how to notice all these things and artfully recreate Amber’s eclectic, laid-back look. In Call It Home, she shares her secrets to choosing and applying fabric, paint, finishes, tile, flooring, and more that ensure a beautifully designed home. 

Out in October. Pre-order now. 

