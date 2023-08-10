The best coffee table books from world-renowned interior designers to come out in 2023 – ready to buy or pre-order
Like your very own design consultation with the best interior designers, this is what this year's coffee table book releases are all about, so make sure you don’t miss them
For style leaders and design lovers.
I love a coffee table book, and who doesn’t? I'm all for the coffee table book stacking trend, and I think they look great styled in my interior, with small objects around it. But what makes them even better is if they're written by a talented interior designer with loads of knowledge to share. Now your book is not just for display, it’s actually useful, and this year’s releases are a treasure trove of tips, tricks, ideas, and gorgeous interiors to dream about and get inspired by.
Some of the most celebrated interior designers have collected their knowledge, projects and vision in the best interior design books that you can spend hours poring over, while sat in your comfortable reading nook. You can relax and soak up all the inspo, but I won’t be surprised if you’ll need to make notes and start planning your redecoration project straight away, because they’re all just packed with ideas you can implement yourself into your home right now. Happy reading!
The 6 interior designer coffee table books to buy this year
Here they are, the must-have interiors books of the year you will definitely not regret buying.
Price: $75
Celebrating 30 years in interior design, and with a foreword by Cher, the book takes a peek inside the homes of an array of glitterati from the worlds of music, fashion, stage, and screen, as well as some of Bullard’s most luxurious commissions for private homes and boutique hotels. In a recent Martyn Lawrence Bullard interview he tells me all about it.
Out in October. Pre-order it now.
Price: $34.99
I’ll assume that if you’re reading this you’re up to date with the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Dream Home Makeover (if not, go binge it, I promise you’ll LOVE it), and you’re familiar with its host, interior designer Shea McGee, who will be releasing her debut design book The Art of Home this autumn. It beautifully showcases all that is possible for every room of your home with stunning photography and useful style guides. Definitely, one to come back to again and again.
Out in September. Pre-order it now.
Price: $31.50
The book from THE design expert Bobby of Emmy-nominated Netflix show Queer Eye is what we've all been waiting for. Get ready to learn all about the transformational power of interiors and their benefits on your mental wellbeing, with LOTS of tips and tricks that really help you create a home that is right for you. Right at Home demonstrates that good design can aid mental wellness and helps us achieve a new sense of happiness within the home.
Out in September. Pre-order it now.
Price: $23.67
If you've ever wondered how to arrange things just so, and get that beautifully styled look that interior designers always get right, this is the book for you. Through beautiful imagery, anecdotes, and visual essays, you'll discover how this interior stylist works his magic when arranging objects on coffee tables, mantels, bookshelves, bedside tables, and windowsills, and how you can do it too.
Out now.
Price: $55.80
In her debut book, designer Heidi Caillier shows how to mix moody color with layers of pattern, natural materials, and textures to create spaces that are both beautifully curated and comfortably livable. Take your time to enjoy the beautiful imagery of twelve houses from across the country, from the islands of Puget Sound to the Berkshires, with designs simultaneously nostalgic and of the moment. Heidi believes that our homes should create a sense of place, and this book aspires to show you how to achieve exactly that in your own home.
Out in September. Pre-order now.
Price: $36
The designer known for her chill California style, in fact, obsesses over the tiniest of details to create her eclectic, laid-back look. This book is all about the details that make a room. From the bullnose edge of a marble countertop to the wood grain and color of the flooring, and the particular pleat of the drape, you’ll learn how to notice all these things and artfully recreate Amber’s eclectic, laid-back look. In Call It Home, she shares her secrets to choosing and applying fabric, paint, finishes, tile, flooring, and more that ensure a beautifully designed home.
Out in October. Pre-order now.
Raluca is Digital News Writer for Livingetc.com and passionate about all things interior and living beautifully. Coming from a background writing and styling shoots for fashion magazines such as Marie Claire Raluca’s love for design started at a very young age when her family’s favourite weekend activity was moving the furniture around the house ‘for fun’. Always happiest in creative environments in her spare time she loves designing mindful spaces and doing colour consultations. She finds the best inspiration in art, nature, and the way we live, and thinks that a home should serve our mental and emotional wellbeing as well as our lifestyle.
