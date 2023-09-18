12 plates that make your dining table look expensive - handpicked by our editors for their elegance

Choose a good quality dinnerware set made from porcelain or bone china, as these materials are both durable and refined–and are less likely to chip than stoneware ceramics.

Pair dinnerware with the best flatware and avoid using odd cutlery from different sets. Gold-hued or black flatware is popular and will elegantly accent dinnerware with the same tones. Heavier flatware feels better to use than lighter pieces.

Don't forget candles and flowers dotted along the table or as a decorative centrepiece. Linen napkins will always create a more luxurious look and feel than paper.

According to the tablescaping experts at Harrods Interior Design. 'Linens are a great starting point to create your scheme, so have your theme in mind when choosing your base.

'Set the mood with beautiful charger plates, they can be a luxurious alternative to placemats creating a more elegant setting. Choose one ceramic as your main showstopper.

'Then layer the setting with complementing soup, salad and desert plates, but make sure your dinnerware is not fighting with each other.

'We suggest taking into consideration which wines will be served at the event and dress the setting with appropriate glassware.

'Add an accent using statement cutlery and choose a beautiful napkin ring as a final touch to the setting.

'Remember not to arrange your flowers too high as to block conversations and spread length of flowers down the table for each guest to enjoy–and light some candles.'