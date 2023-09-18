12 plates that make your dining table look expensive - handpicked by our editors for their elegance
These are the best 12 plates that make your dining table look expensive - a mix of elegant refinement and charm for a sense of wonderful luxury
For style leaders and design lovers.
There are times, such as special occasions and celebrations, when you want to give your table settings an elegant elevation. One way to do this is with plates that make your dining table look expensive.
From plates with platinum or gold trims and classic designs to those made with fine bone china, these pieces often are expensive. However, that's not always the case.
We've selected premium plates that make your dining table look expensive from the best dinnerware sets, as well as those with lower price tags from across the best home decor stores.
Monochrome plates that make your dining table look expensive
Price: $96 for set of 4
The bold geometric print and subtle platinum trim on this patterned plate set from Luxe offer elegant Art Deco vibes, for a luxurious look at your table setting. Team with other pieces in the collection to maximize the look.
Price: $75
The eye-catching dark navy and white motif on these porcelain plates from Ralph Lauren is accented with a 24kt gold trim for the ultimate in elegance. Pair with gold-hued flatware to elevate the look further.
Gold plates that make your dining table look expensive
Price: $37
A collaboration between renowned New York designer Vera Wang and British china brand Wedgwood, the Golden grosgrain salad plate takes its influence from the trims and details on the designer's world-famous bridal gowns for a premium place setting.
Price: $50
Wow your guests with classic porcelain dinner plates and serveware splattered with real gold from our favorite 'potter' Jonathan Adler. The sparkly metallic detail is a perfect balance between fun and formal, so will suit special occasions and everyday elegance.
Platinum plates that make your dining table look expensive
Price: $29.83
Nothing whispers expensive like classic understated style, which these (D10.5") plates have in spades. The white-on-white, raised enamel, scroll-like design around the edge is etched with platinum for a simple, classic look.
Price: $85
Part of a wider Wedgwood fine bone china collection, the octagonal Gio platinum plate is designed as an accent piece to be layered between the dinner and salad plates to create a classically modern table setting.
Blue plates that make your dining table look expensive
Price: $49.99
Premium products make a table look expensive and the Blueshire plate is made from fine bone china, with a repeating diamond-shaped mosaic in navy and gold for a distinguished design at your table.
Price: $31.99 for set of 4
Present desserts on these traditional-style Altanay plates with their intricate blue pineapple design for a luxurious touch at the end of a dinner party. Despite their delicate appearance, these plates are dishwasher, oven and microwave safe.
How can I make my dining table look rich?
Choose a good quality dinnerware set made from porcelain or bone china, as these materials are both durable and refined–and are less likely to chip than stoneware ceramics.
Pair dinnerware with the best flatware and avoid using odd cutlery from different sets. Gold-hued or black flatware is popular and will elegantly accent dinnerware with the same tones. Heavier flatware feels better to use than lighter pieces.
Don't forget candles and flowers dotted along the table or as a decorative centrepiece. Linen napkins will always create a more luxurious look and feel than paper.
According to the tablescaping experts at Harrods Interior Design. 'Linens are a great starting point to create your scheme, so have your theme in mind when choosing your base.
'Set the mood with beautiful charger plates, they can be a luxurious alternative to placemats creating a more elegant setting. Choose one ceramic as your main showstopper.
'Then layer the setting with complementing soup, salad and desert plates, but make sure your dinnerware is not fighting with each other.
'We suggest taking into consideration which wines will be served at the event and dress the setting with appropriate glassware.
'Add an accent using statement cutlery and choose a beautiful napkin ring as a final touch to the setting.
'Remember not to arrange your flowers too high as to block conversations and spread length of flowers down the table for each guest to enjoy–and light some candles.'
