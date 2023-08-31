Here are 9 uniquely-shaped candles you need to see ASAP if you’re a fan of statement decor

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Everybody loves elevating their tabletops with a few chic candlesticks, tapers and pillar candles, and it seems like there’s a never-ending stream of beautiful styles to choose from. Twisted, ridged and classic straight taper candles can all add a super playful touch to your tabletop decor, but if you want to really make a statement then I’ve found just the candle styles to suit more unique tastes!

I’ve seen some stunning candle styles while browsing through the best home decor stores, so I decided to round up the most beautifully-shaped designs for you to shop below. I’m not talking about statement jars or candlesticks here, but instead styles where the candles themselves are the star of the show. Unique waxy creations that are pieces of decor in their own right – almost too beautiful to burn, you might even say. While there are tons of fun colorful and textured candle designs out there, this roundup focuses on the most unique candle silhouettes and shapes for you to add to your ever-growing collection.

Our top 9 statement candle picks

Best shapely candles

Pui candles $52 for a set of three at Lulu and Georgia This trio of candles features a unique silhouette of stacked, rounded shapes for a modern and organic effect. The neutral, earthy tones will suit basically any color scheme! Loewe scented candle $145 at Net-a-Porter It's hard to believe, but the delicious honeysuckle scent isn't the most alluring thing about this Loewe candle! Its smart free-standing design acts like a taper candle and traditional holder in one, plus it comes in the shade of the moment – butter yellow. Josee candle $34 at Lulu and Georgia this slim pillar candle is a bestseller for a reason! With its striking sculptural silhouette it has a modern-yet-classic feel, and it comes in a range of statement and neutral colors to suit any style – I'm a fan of this deep plum shade.

Best textured candles

Oaxacan floral taper candle $50.59 at Terrain If you're a fan of floral decor, you'll love this standing taper candle. It has an elaborate ruffled design which looks far more elegant than ditsy florals! It comes in loads of colors and shapes which you can layer for an ethereal effect. Whittled taper candles $30 for a set of six at Anthropologie I adore the organic texture of these taper candles which have a hand-whittled feel. The glazed finish, natural grain and soft neutral tones makes each candle feel like luxe stoneware piece. Bittersweet oak stick candle $38 at Terrain This taper candle has been hand-cast from a real oak branch, so the naturally gnarly design will make the perfect fall-friendly addition to your table. It comes in a few different colors but I love this natural brown shade.

Best neutral candles

Minimalist arched candle $10.99 at Amazon This arched pillar candle has a clean, minimalist feel. The modern shape will make a great addition to your favorite trinket tray alongside other chic decor pieces. Stubby taper candles $32 for a set of two at Terrain These candles are halfway between a taper and pillar candle style – the chubby design feeling like a modern and fresh twist on both traditional shapes. They'll make a subtle statement in your home. Twisted pillar candle $49.99 at Amazon The twisted design and chic greige shade make this large pillar candle feel undeniably elegant. You can layer it together with the small and medium sizes for a striking effect.