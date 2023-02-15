Deckchair stripes are my favorite outdoor furniture trend right now – I found the 9 best backyard seat cushions to get the look
Bring coastal cool to your outdoor space with any of these deckchair stripe-style cushions and add a pop of color to your backyard
There is something joyous about the simple deckchair stripe, the thick strip of bright, often primary color that never seems to go out of style. Evocative of holidays and with a strong sense of nostalgia, these cheery stripes bring a playful pop of pattern to any outdoor space, transforming any size of backyard.
'Who doesn’t love a stripe,' asks Tim Walters of George Spencer Designs. 'Deck chair stripes in bright colors are a mainstay of outdoor furniture, a reminder of holidays spent on the beach.' From across the color spectrum, these are the 12 seat cushions that I've got in my shopping basket to brighten up my backyard.
Oonagh is an interiors writer and editor, and expert at keeping up with trends from the world of interior design. For this story, she's scoured the web to find the best striped outdoor cushions for any type of backyard.
Best deckchair stripes for a playful backyard
I've scoured the web for modern outdoor furniture so you don't have to. Embrace the deckchair stripe with my favorite pick of cheery deckchair bench cushions.
This cushion is reversible with polyfiber wrapped foam, with a pleasing vivid blue and white stripe pattern. It's on sale at the moment too!
This pleasing stripe is the perfect addition to an outdoor living area, providing comfort and stripes in a subtle sandy beige. Made from stain-resistant olefin fabric.
With wide, pale blue stripes, this cushion has been purpose-crafted for an outdoor setting and made with DuraSeason Fabric™ which means the color doesn't fade.
A tufted bench cushion in a whimsical pink and red stripe. Filled with plush fiber filling, it provides lots of support and comfort, elevating your garden bench with one simple addition
This bright, limey green will undoubtedly add a splash of zingy color to your backyard seating area, and its rectangular design means it's a great addition to support your lower back.
Coming in a variety of measurements, this outdoor bench cushion will fit whatever shape or size bench you have. The brown and orange design has a corded edge with ties to secure to furniture.
Who can resist this yellow stripe cushion, adding a dose of sunshine to your backyard, suitable for outdoor conditions and a must-have for outdoor entertaining.
In super durable DuraSeason Fabric™, this tasteful blue and white stripe design will create a beautiful front porch or patio. The thickness will provide support and comfort.
For more of a subtle deckchair style, but still with those quintessential stripes, this weather-resistant accent pillow makes a beautiful final addition to your bench, with cute tassled corners.
For something brighter, this pink and orange striped pillow is yarn-woven to withstand the daily elements. A collaboration between Annie Selke and Kit Kemp and crafted by artisans.
Dress up sofas and chairs with this classic striped Huaca pillow, which is both waterproof, thanks to its polyester base, and reversible, so you can switch it up as you like.
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
