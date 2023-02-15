Deckchair stripes are my favorite outdoor furniture trend right now – I found the 9 best backyard seat cushions to get the look

There is something joyous about the simple deckchair stripe, the thick strip of bright, often primary color that never seems to go out of style. Evocative of holidays and with a strong sense of nostalgia, these cheery stripes bring a playful pop of pattern to any outdoor space, transforming any size of backyard.

'Who doesn’t love a stripe,' asks Tim Walters of George Spencer Designs. 'Deck chair stripes in bright colors are a mainstay of outdoor furniture, a reminder of holidays spent on the beach.' From across the color spectrum, these are the 12 seat cushions that I've got in my shopping basket to brighten up my backyard.

Oonagh Turner Social Links Navigation Content editor Oonagh is an interiors writer and editor, and expert at keeping up with trends from the world of interior design. For this story, she's scoured the web to find the best striped outdoor cushions for any type of backyard.

Best deckchair stripes for a playful backyard

Why you can trust Livingetc Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

I've scoured the web for modern outdoor furniture so you don't have to. Embrace the deckchair stripe with my favorite pick of cheery deckchair bench cushions.